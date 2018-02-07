Many Animals Can Count, Some Better Than You (nytimes.com) 58
An anonymous reader shares a report: The story of the frog's neuro-abacus is just one example of nature's vast, ancient and versatile number sense, a talent explored in detail in a recent themed issue of Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, edited by Brian Butterworth, a cognitive neuroscientist at University College London, C. Randy Gallistel of Rutgers University and Giorgio Vallortigara of the University of Trento. Scientists have found that animals across the evolutionary spectrum have a keen sense of quantity, able to distinguish not just bigger from smaller or more from less, but two from four, four from ten, forty from sixty. Orb-weaving spiders, for example, keep a tally of how many silk-wrapped prey items are stashed in the "larder" segment of their web. When scientists experimentally remove the cache, the spiders will spend time searching for the stolen goods in proportion to how many separate items had been taken, rather than how big the total prey mass might have been. Small fish benefit from living in schools, and the more numerous the group, the statistically better a fish's odds of escaping predation. As a result, many shoaling fish are excellent appraisers of relative head counts.
Their economy [focus-economics.com] looks fairly good for a country their size.
Let's See What Happens... (Score:3)
Nonsense, the biggest elitist of them all got elected. Lives a life of luxury, inherited big money, went to private schools, is forgiven multiple bankruptcies, a reality TV star, a regular guest on talk shows, lives a life of luxury, is followed around by the papparazzi, has trophy wives, pals around with the stars, was good friends with the Clintons, and spends much of the working day playing golf. If that's not an elitist, then I need a new dictionary.
Cats can't count, though (Score:5, Funny)
One of my ex-wife's cats was a bit mean - she'd do things she knew she wasn't supposed to, like knocking things off bookcase shelves.
But only when no one was watching...
My ex and I heard this damn cat misbehaving one day, and we both walked into the living room to find her knocking books down. She stopped, acted all innocent, and started grooming herself.
My ex walked out of the room - I stood perfectly still. That little fucker watched my ex leave then jumped into the bookcase and returned to knocking things down.
I shouted, "Hey!" and I got this "Where the hell did you come from!" surprised look from that damn cat.
Cats can't count to two.
He knew you were there - you were just irrelevant - and you yelled and startled him. And his look was 'who the fuck do you think YOU are - you pathetic inferior being! I AM a cat! YOU are nothing but a bald ape!'
Cat's aren't stupid. They know when they do things that piss you off- and will frequently do it when you're not looking. When I first graduated University, I got a small flat and a cat. The cat love destroying the blinds, she also knew I didn't love it when she destroyed the blinds. She quickly learnt to do it only when I wasn't home... or I was in bed.
She knew, if she smashed up the blinds in the kitchen whilst I was on the computer in the bedroom I'd come and tell her off... so she didn't. She also k
Cats don't need a lot of attention. They're more than happy to spend most of a day sleeping or lying in the sun. However, they are predators and are wired to stalk, chase prey, etc. Satisfy those behavioral needs and they're not going to go around trying to find other ways to scratch those itches. It also makes the cat a lot more friendly towards you as well.
Cats generally don't do things like this if you spend a little bit of time playing with them or exercising them. I once had a cat that liked to get up to all kinds of similarly mischievous deeds until I eventually figured out that it was just bored. After spending 20 minutes having it chase around a toy mouse on a string or a laser pointer, it wouldn't engage in other types of destructive behavior.
Oh, this one got a lot of attention! I still have her actually, she's 20 years old now (she doesn't get as much attention now though because she is always asleep). I used to call he psycho kitty because when she was young we used to play this game where I would peak around a corner at her repeatedly... and then she'd come death-charge me... I would run and she would leap onto my leg like a lion trying to take down a wildebeest. In summer when I wore shorts I regretted playing that game with her... when
Any idea where he got his Owl Attractant spray?
Asking for a friend.
I think the cat realized that you were merely the number two human in the house.
sounds like the cat was just slightly ahead of the ex as far as determining your relevance goes?
Wasted research. Answer already known. (Score:2)
Yes, they do. That's why we enacted endangered species act and we donate money to World Wildlife Fund and other organizations that have logos of cute cuddly animals.
You must not be able to count the ways the research can be beneficial.
Pointless trivia (Score:5, Interesting)
I have a pair of very large monitor lizards that can count.
They know when feeding time is (Pavlovian learned response no doubt there) and if I give them, each, 10 food items, they are happy.
If I give one 9, and the other 11 for example, the one with 11 will eat 10 and leave the other one. The one with 9, will hunt for a 10th food item, and won't stop until he finds something to eat.
This happens regardless of food item size (to a point, they cannot eat 10 full sized rabbits, for example, but 10 rats is easy to do)
"I have a pair of very large monitor lizards that can count."
That's called monitoring, that's where the name came from.
The hall monitors among them even have to know what time it is and when the other lizards are supposed to be in class.
Nope, these things are chick magnets.
A walk in the park gets me a lot of phone numbers.
Ah, this explains the bitcoin (Score:2)
FTA:
One, Two, Three, Four, Hrair (Score:2)
After four it doesn't really matter.
After four it doesn't really matter.
That's why I never date five-breasted women. It's just overkill.
Animal Psych (Score:4, Interesting)
Counting Crows (Score:3)
Possibly.
Other research has sugested that crows can also identify and recall individual humans. They might have noticed the individual hadn't been observed leaving rather than noticing the change in the group's quantity while out of sight.
The two cases are similar enough it's be pretty hard to distinguish without a specially designed experament.
In fact some of the others listed here like the spider could also be explained by recognizing the individuals rather than counting the quantity in the set.
The corvid family (Crows, Ravens, Magpies) are extremely intelligent, more so than most mammals. Most likely they did.
Recent research has shown that bird brains have a much higher neuron density than mammal brains, most prominently in the forebrain, so even though their brains are much smaller they are more 'optimized' and can therefor reach the same complexity as that of much larger animals like primates. See for example http://www.pnas.org/content/113/26/7255.full
That's neat (Score:2)
I've also found it interesting how some animals are capable of knowing names for foods, people and other animals. It doesn't seem to be something they'd have a use for in the wild. If they had a label for "wolf", "lion", "human" researchers should have found them by now. Yet being around people they can easily accept labels. Always cool to find abilities they have that we haven't really noticed.
Not with symbology like numbers, mind you.. (Score:3)
Cat Clock (Score:2)
A hungry cat has no snooze button.
My dog (Score:2)