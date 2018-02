Scientists Create a New Form of Matter: Superionic Water Ice

According to The New York Times , scientists created a new form of water that simultaneously acts like a solid and liquid . "The substance, which consists of a fluid of hydrogen ions running through a lattice of oxygen, was formed by compressing water between two diamonds and then zapping it with a laser," reports Science Magazine. "That caused pressures to spike to more than a million times those of Earth's atmosphere and temperatures to rise to thousands of degrees, conditions scientists had predicted may lead to the formation of superionic ice. This kind of water doesn't exist naturally on Earth, the scientists report in Nature Physics , but it may be present in the mantles of icy planets like Neptune and Uranus."