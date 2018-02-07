Scientists Create a New Form of Matter: Superionic Water Ice (sciencemag.org) 26
According to The New York Times, scientists created a new form of water that simultaneously acts like a solid and liquid. "The substance, which consists of a fluid of hydrogen ions running through a lattice of oxygen, was formed by compressing water between two diamonds and then zapping it with a laser," reports Science Magazine. "That caused pressures to spike to more than a million times those of Earth's atmosphere and temperatures to rise to thousands of degrees, conditions scientists had predicted may lead to the formation of superionic ice. This kind of water doesn't exist naturally on Earth, the scientists report in Nature Physics, but it may be present in the mantles of icy planets like Neptune and Uranus."
One step closer... (Score:4, Funny)
To Ice 9, and then we are all fucked.
Let's compress water between some diamonds to extreme pressure and see what happens.. Nothing, now what? Fire the laser at it!
Sharks in lab coats. We live in interesting times.
Re:Sounds like a movie. (Score:5, Funny)
Revised definition of science;-
"the intellectual and practical activity encompassing the systematic study of the structure and behaviour of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment and........... ah fuck it, fire some lasers at it"
It seems like this could be useful for studying Uranus and Neptune as well for potential innovations in materials science.
What would be really neat is if they could get enough data out of it to do a uranus/neptune life sim and see what emerges. We've already seen life organize from pools of nucleic acid in a lab environment in a few 100k generations (or maybe I'm off by one order of magnitude), but anyway, modern computer clusters can handle 10e20 generations in short work these days, so long as your input conditions are precise enough.
"A new form of matter" happens so often in sci news nowadays that soon there will be a form of matter for every gender.
Hundreds of thousands of PSI, squashing things between diamonds, and then exploding all of it with lasers.
There is nothing in that summary that isn't utterly badass.
misread title (Score:4, Interesting)
anyway, here's a link to the real article which OP neglected to use
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
i read super tonic water ice,
wonder if that's tasty.
