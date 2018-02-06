Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sign up for the Slashdot Daily Newsletter! DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. IMPORTANT: We need just #OneMoreVote to win a CRA resolution to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. Contact your lawmakers now! ×
Space Businesses NASA Technology

SpaceX Successfully Lands Two Falcon Heavy Boosters Simultaneously After Rocket Launch (spaceflightnow.com) 194

Posted by BeauHD from the rocket-man dept.
After nearly a decade of development, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida today. After reaching orbit, the two side boosters simultaneously landed at Landing Zone One. We do not know the status of the central core of the rocket, which was destined to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship roughly 8:19 minutes into the flight.

According to Space.com, the Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket to launch since NASA's Saturn V -- the iconic vessel that, with 7.5 million pounds of thrust, accomplished the definitive Apollo-era feat of putting astronauts on the moon. Elon Musk says that Falcon Heavy is "twice as powerful as any other booster operating today." As for the payload, it includes a Tesla Roadster electric car. "The Falcon Heavy will send the vehicle around the sun in an elliptical orbit that will extend farther than Mars' orbit," reports Space.com. We will update this story once we learn more.

SpaceX Successfully Lands Two Falcon Heavy Boosters Simultaneously After Rocket Launch More | Reply

SpaceX Successfully Lands Two Falcon Heavy Boosters Simultaneously After Rocket Launch

Comments Filter:

  • It went off so flawlessly (Score:5, Informative)

    by Ed Tice ( 3732157 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:11PM (#56078789)
    That I had to double-check that I was watching a live stream and not a CGI of what they expected to happen.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Ed Tice exulted:

      That I had to double-check that I was watching a live stream and not a CGI of what they expected to happen.

      My wife and I watched the SpaceX live stream of the launch just minutes ago. The liftoff was so "nominal" - to use Launch Control's colorless term - it brought tears to my eyes.

      And the simultaneous safe landing of the two external boosters (both of which have flown to space and returned previously!) made us both cry tears of joy and pride in this landmark achievment.

      As a teenager, I was privileged to watch Apollo 11 lift off for our moon from the vantage of the front yard of our re

    • Re:It went off so flawlessly (Score:5, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:01PM (#56079137) Journal

      The technical term is "FUCKING AWESOME!"

      It was a beautiful thing. Launches have been pretty dull for many years, but this felt just like the first Shuttle launch, like something new and amazing had happened.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      That I had to double-check that I was watching a live stream and not a CGI of what they expected to happen.

      That side by side landing of the outer boosters was a thing of beauty.

  • Launch/Booster Landing Video /Great Accomplishment (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:12PM (#56078799) Homepage

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Quite amazing to watch the two boosters land simultaneously (at 37:58).

    I guess Mr. Musk was sandbagging a bit when he said he would be happy if the pad wasn't destroyed.

    Everyone at SpaceX must be very proud, and rightly so.

    • As I write this, still no word as to whether or not the core stage landed on the drone ship successfully.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by iCEBaLM ( 34905 )

        It was pretty obvious when they killed the webcast so quickly.

        https://twitter.com/chillichee... [twitter.com]

        • The feed drops out on every barge landing, and the quote is a bit ambiguous, but it seems that this time it's dead, yeah.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Rei ( 128717 )

            Confirmed at the news conference [youtube.com]. Not enough fuel left on the central core; only one of the three engines managed to relight, and the stage hit the water at 300mph. However, SpaceX not only didn't plan not to use the central core again, but doesn't plan to use the side boosters either; they're not Block 5, and SpaceX only plans to re-launch Block 5 from now on. That said, the side boosters appear to be in good shape.

            The main concern right now is on the upper stage. They've never had a stage dwell so lon

      • It landed in the water.

    • Re:Launch/Booster Landing Video /Great Accomplishm (Score:4, Insightful)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:23PM (#56078875) Journal
      Awe-inspiring to watch those 2 boosters land in a flawless ballet of dust and fire. This is one for the history books.

      • Very much so. I wish I could have been there, but just watching it on TV was awe inspiring. I'm now really curious what the battery/solar setup on the payload is. Obviously Musk does both, and with dragon has the space experience. I'm wondering if we're going to get video from Spaceman in his Tesla for just a little while, or if he's got it set up to broadcast for the next decade.

        Knowing Musk, it's the latter.

    • Very exciting, though I couldn't help but notice that the supposedly different booster feeds were actually one duplicated feed. If you watch carefully at the buildings and roads you can see that they both show an identical landing on the bottom-right-most "X-only" pad, while the ground-level cam clearly shows the nearer one landing in the X-in-circle pad. You can even see circle-pad destined booster's flame at the top of both feeds.

      I assume somebody goofed with the feeds, and didn't notice in all the exci

      • Right from the start you could tell they were the same: both feeds had the connection to the center core at the top, and the background land was in the same orientation. To be correct, one or the other should have been flipped by 180 degrees.

        Having said that, I only suspected we were getting a duplicate feed up to the point when they headed for the same landing pad. I had to rewatch to get confirmation it was the same feed from the start.

        Also, there is a live feed of Starman:
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?.. [youtube.com]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          You can actually see the plume from the other rocket during the landing burn if you watch closely.

      • I wondered about that as well, but if you watch and compare closely, the feeds have a slightly different perspective AND if you follow them all the way down, you'll see that the burns are different and just before landing, you'll see that one of the feeds has the engine burn of the other.

        The technology is really awe-inspiring.

        • Nope. Focus on the big obvious bit: The ground cam clearly shows one booster landing on the bigger X-in-O pad, while both booster feeds show them landing on the smaller X-only pad.

      • Nope - look again.

        If you look closely at the waffle fins you can see the slightly different perspective of each camera.

        They really were two different feeds... just perfectly choreographed.

        • If they're two feeds, they're from adjacent cameras on the same booster - which seems unlikely but not impossible. Where's the big black circle around the X on the landing pad? The ground cam clearly shows it, while both booster feeds clearly show a landing on the smaller X-only pad.

    • There's also a live feed from the car. It's pretty amazing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • What a time to be alive! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by blind biker ( 1066130 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:15PM (#56078823) Journal

    many things are shitty nowadays - islamic fundamentalism, dying off of coral reefs, melting of permafrost, plastic pollution in the oceans, spreading of idiocracy.... one bright, very bright spot is Space X and a community of people (of which I am a member) that fervently follows the space programs, our steps into the new frontier.

    I feel lucky that there are other people like me, and I can interact with them through the Internet (mostly on reddit).

    • Re:What a time to be alive! (Score:4, Funny)

      by BlackPignouf ( 1017012 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:28PM (#56078905)

      Indeed. It's a massive expenditure of energy, but at least it's not for high frequency trading or bitcoins!

    • Me too! This makes me so happy! The ramifications for this successful launch and landings are just... just... .mind-boggling

    • What ever is going on these days. Don't Panic!

  • The best news I've read in years (Score:5, Insightful)

    by seoras ( 147590 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:16PM (#56078831)

    Undoubtedly the coolest technology test in history. Epic. Well done SpaceX! You've just inspired kids again like NASA did in the 60's.

    • Undoubtedly the coolest technology test in history. Epic.

      Well, coolest technology test since the first launch of a Saturn-V, anyway.

      Well done SpaceX! You've just inspired kids again like NASA did in the 60's.

      Agreed.

      • Re:The best news I've read in years (Score:5, Funny)

        by david_thornley ( 598059 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:56PM (#56079093)

        I didn't see two parts of a Saturn V come in under rocket power for a simultaneous landing.

        • Undoubtedly the coolest technology test in history. Epic.

          Well, coolest technology test since the first launch of a Saturn-V, anyway.

          I didn't see two parts of a Saturn V come in under rocket power for a simultaneous landing.

          And I didn't see Space-X launching fifty years ago. The Saturn-V launch was epic for 1967.

          • Sure. And it makes sense that the coolest technology test of 2018 is cooler than the coolest technology text of 1967.

        • I didn't see two parts of a Saturn V come in under rocket power for a simultaneous landing.

          LM descent and ascent stage, on top of each other

    • Re:The best news I've read in years (Score:5, Funny)

      by wiggles ( 30088 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:55PM (#56079087)

      I was jumping up and down while my 7 year old kid was rolling his eyes and trying desperately to watch Pokemon on the cell phone.

      • I called in "sick" and was trying not to spill my beer. :)

        I'm currently watching live video of the earth reflected off of Musk's personal Tesla Roadster. (SpaceX channel on youtube.)

        That's going to get pushed into a heliocentric orbit in 5 hrs, which will bring it close to Mars' orbit.

        This is pretty much the most mind-blowing thing that I've seen in a very, very long time. It's the goofball version of the first moon landing, since it involves a dummy in a car with the radio playing and "Don't Panic" displayed on the dashboard. But that doesn't really detract from what was done here. Still no confirmation of the center booster, but they landed at least 2 out of the three, and sent a payload into an orbit that could easily be a Mars supply run. And all far, far cheaper than NASA or anyone else could do it.

        On the first try.

        I can't imagine what the next decade is going to bring us.

  • did the core land OK? (Score:3)

    by Maimun ( 631984 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:21PM (#56078869)
    Did the core of stage 1 land successfully?

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by turp182 ( 1020263 )

      Yes. Perfect platform on water landing.

      Fucking A, that was awesome!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Maimun ( 631984 )
        I hope you are right. Can't see any confirmation though

        • Unless the GP or a friend works in SpaceX, they're just guessing. No confirmation on any of the official channels yet.

          Although given the last what....half dozen? Dozen landings on the drone ship, probably landed OK.

    • According to twitter posts, it seems that it did not. 2 out of 3 is not bad ;) Also, they had to have something not go perfect in order to learn from the test flight :)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      Did the core of stage 1 land successfully?

      Watching the public video feed of the barge, it appears that they cut it after a bunch of smoke @T+8:52, so I'm guessing no...

      • I doubt it was intentionally cut. SpaceX celebrates their failures. Have you seen their "How not to land a rocket" compilation on their youtube channel?

        More than likely it went boom and took out the antennas if it failed. More stress on this rocket than any other, went way faster than the rest, and slowed down a lot more. I wouldn't be too surprised if it didn't withstand all of that.

  • Great Launch, ULA probably panicking (Score:3)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:27PM (#56078899)

    I have to admit I was watching it live and it looked like everything went smoothly as can be. I'm guessing SpaceX probably simulated everything for the launch but as they say sometimes you have to try it out in real-life to see if it really works! I imagine the United Launch Alliance might be panicking now as SpaceX is well on their way of making "Heavy" launches significantly cheaper as former heavy launches were all done by them with a significantly more expensive rocket.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 )

      ULA's competition is what produces excellence in private-sector space operations, just as it does everywhere else in the economy. But now we are about to find out the biggest advantage of private space programs by far: the ability to take risks that no government program could contemplate.

      Though NASA is crammed with technical talent, and does very well at science missions, the flat-earth lobby will not let it take the risks with human crews that we need to move beyond LEO. That will be a job for entrepreneu

  • Even without center core landing this is amazing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:33PM (#56078933) Homepage

    Even if the center core turned out to not land correctly, this is still absolutely amazing. The simultaneous landing of both the side boosters was literally awe-inspiring. SpaceX had initially said they might stagger their landings by a little in case one went wrong, but it looks like they had the hubris to land them both literally at the same time. And lesson there is hubris is fucking awesome, and those obnoxious Greek gods can go suck it.

    More seriously, this is going to have a massive impact on the heavy end of the launch market. Even without reuse, it looks like Falcon Heavy is going to be cheaper for almost all big payloads than any of the other heavy launchers, especially Ariane 5 and Delta Heavy. The only issue right now limiting its use are twofold: First, it has a relatively small fairing, so it is possible that some payloads will have volume issues- but that will be rare, and making a new fairing is something SpaceX may do if a customer is interested in it. Second, the Falcon Heavy is for pretty obvious reasons not man-rated. That may change in the future, and the current plan right now is to just man-rate the Falcon 9, but if the Falcon Heavy does get man-rated then there will be almost no market for anything else. If Grey Dragon or others can go on a Falcon Heavy it will be a very different situation. And of course, the Falcon Heavy doesn't have the same lift capability as the SLS, but the SLS still hasn't flown yet, and will cost literally a billion dollars or so a launch.

    • The simultaneous landing of both the side boosters was literally awe-inspiring.

      Oh man, you said it. I lost it somewhere between the lift-off and that awesome visual of both boosers landing simultaneously.

      A tiny, little, shy but manly tear rolling down them old cheecks.

      OK, maybe not that manly. I don't care.

      Even without reuse, it looks like Falcon Heavy is going to be cheaper for almost all big payloads than any of the other heavy launchers, especially Ariane 5 and Delta Heavy.

      I agree, but reusing the boosters would be more than just icing on the cake.

    • BFR is progressing nicely according to reports. I think the Heavy will have a short lifetime with the BFR taking over its role over the next 5 - 7 years. So amazing watching it lift off, i literally hung up after a fight with a sr. dev. right as it was taking off and so wasn't in the best of moods but it was pretty incredible nonetheless.

      • Indeed. In his latest September "Becoming a Multiplanet Species" speech (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gFxiOR8UTw ) he said that construction of the first BFR would likely begin sometime this summer, with the optimistic ambition to be able to launch for Mars by 2022. And I think he said the plan was to entirely phase out Falcon 9 Block 5 production in the same timeframe to focus all available assets on the BFR, once enough Falcon 9s were built to satisfy forseeable demand for more conservative customer

    • SpaceX plan [spacex.com] to send tourists (and possibly also NASA astronauts) around the moon in a Dragon launched by FH. Unless plans have changed, that means they will be man-rating FH.

    • The simultaneous landing of both the side boosters was literally awe-inspiring. SpaceX had initially said they might stagger their landings by a little in case one went wrong, but it looks like they had the hubris to land them both literally at the same time. And lesson there is hubris is fucking awesome, and those obnoxious Greek gods can go suck it.

      Thank you for my QOTD!

  • does not seem so.. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-B_tWbjFIGI&feature=youtu.be&t=2299

  • The only way this could be cooler to hear about is if it was a 60's Corvette convertible; that's what this reminds me of. :-)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zephyn ( 415698 )

      Instead of "Life on Mars", perhaps they should have been playing "Radar Rider" in the background.

  • Looks like the centre core was lost (Score:4, Informative)

    by catchblue22 ( 1004569 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:00PM (#56079131) Homepage

    Here is a tweet [twitter.com] with a view of monitors showing smoke clearing from the drone ship deck with no rocket aboard. It seems it missed the ship. Not too surprising as the centre core is a new machine that has never flown before. Also, the re-entry profile was likely one of the hottest ones they have tried.

  • Awe inspiring (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JeffElkins ( 977243 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:05PM (#56079161)

    What a pleasure it was to see rockets land like God and Robert A. Heinlein intended!

  • They are streaming a live view of the star man here [youtube.com] It is rolling a bit...I believe this called a BBQ roll, to prevent the car from getting too hot in the sun.

    • When the sun angle is right, I see little bright specks zipping away from the car. Evidently there is outgassing carrying away small particles. (speed and direction are wrong for them to be bright background stars.)

  • Sticking out my thumb (Score:4, Funny)

    by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:21PM (#56079281)

    I noticed the words "Don't Panic" displayed in large, friendly letters on the Tesla's console.

    Let me make sure I have a firm grip on my towel.

  • After several years of our so-called "leaders" casting their eyes down, looking to the past, and pitting one against another in a zero-sum game, it is exhilarating to see what happened today.

    America is greatest when we look for hard - some might say impossible - challenges and go for it.

    And all this because of an immigrant.

    • America's the greatest when it isn't fearful and inward-looking. America's strength has never come from perching on the ramparts at its borders, but on pushing out. The Space Race, and now this second Space Age, exemplified by this launch and successful landing show that America is at its best when it knows no horizon and takes the big chances.

      I'm a Canadian, so I admit my admiration is tinged ever so slightly with jealousy, but goddamnit, on this day, at least, America is indeed the greatest again.

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced bug is indistinguishable from a feature. -- Rich Kulawiec

Close