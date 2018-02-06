SpaceX Successfully Lands Two Falcon Heavy Boosters Simultaneously After Rocket Launch (spaceflightnow.com) 194
After nearly a decade of development, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida today. After reaching orbit, the two side boosters simultaneously landed at Landing Zone One. We do not know the status of the central core of the rocket, which was destined to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship roughly 8:19 minutes into the flight.
According to Space.com, the Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket to launch since NASA's Saturn V -- the iconic vessel that, with 7.5 million pounds of thrust, accomplished the definitive Apollo-era feat of putting astronauts on the moon. Elon Musk says that Falcon Heavy is "twice as powerful as any other booster operating today." As for the payload, it includes a Tesla Roadster electric car. "The Falcon Heavy will send the vehicle around the sun in an elliptical orbit that will extend farther than Mars' orbit," reports Space.com. We will update this story once we learn more.
That I had to double-check that I was watching a live stream and not a CGI of what they expected to happen.
My wife and I watched the SpaceX live stream of the launch just minutes ago. The liftoff was so "nominal" - to use Launch Control's colorless term - it brought tears to my eyes.
And the simultaneous safe landing of the two external boosters (both of which have flown to space and returned previously!) made us both cry tears of joy and pride in this landmark achievment.
As a teenager, I was privileged to watch Apollo 11 lift off for our moon from the vantage of the front yard of our
The technical term is "FUCKING AWESOME!"
It was a beautiful thing. Launches have been pretty dull for many years, but this felt just like the first Shuttle launch, like something new and amazing had happened.
The technical term is "FUCKING AWESOME!"
I couldn't have put it better myself.
That I had to double-check that I was watching a live stream and not a CGI of what they expected to happen.
That side by side landing of the outer boosters was a thing of beauty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Quite amazing to watch the two boosters land simultaneously (at 37:58).
I guess Mr. Musk was sandbagging a bit when he said he would be happy if the pad wasn't destroyed.
Everyone at SpaceX must be very proud, and rightly so.
As I write this, still no word as to whether or not the core stage landed on the drone ship successfully.
It was pretty obvious when they killed the webcast so quickly.
https://twitter.com/chillichee... [twitter.com]
The feed drops out on every barge landing, and the quote is a bit ambiguous, but it seems that this time it's dead, yeah.
Confirmed at the news conference [youtube.com]. Not enough fuel left on the central core; only one of the three engines managed to relight, and the stage hit the water at 300mph. However, SpaceX not only didn't plan not to use the central core again, but doesn't plan to use the side boosters either; they're not Block 5, and SpaceX only plans to re-launch Block 5 from now on. That said, the side boosters appear to be in good shape.
The main concern right now is on the upper stage. They've never had a stage dwell so lon
It landed in the water.
Very much so. I wish I could have been there, but just watching it on TV was awe inspiring. I'm now really curious what the battery/solar setup on the payload is. Obviously Musk does both, and with dragon has the space experience. I'm wondering if we're going to get video from Spaceman in his Tesla for just a little while, or if he's got it set up to broadcast for the next decade.
Knowing Musk, it's the latter.
Very exciting, though I couldn't help but notice that the supposedly different booster feeds were actually one duplicated feed. If you watch carefully at the buildings and roads you can see that they both show an identical landing on the bottom-right-most "X-only" pad, while the ground-level cam clearly shows the nearer one landing in the X-in-circle pad. You can even see circle-pad destined booster's flame at the top of both feeds.
I assume somebody goofed with the feeds, and didn't notice in all the exci
Right from the start you could tell they were the same: both feeds had the connection to the center core at the top, and the background land was in the same orientation. To be correct, one or the other should have been flipped by 180 degrees.
Having said that, I only suspected we were getting a duplicate feed up to the point when they headed for the same landing pad. I had to rewatch to get confirmation it was the same feed from the start.
Also, there is a live feed of Starman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?.. [youtube.com]
You can actually see the plume from the other rocket during the landing burn if you watch closely.
I wondered about that as well, but if you watch and compare closely, the feeds have a slightly different perspective AND if you follow them all the way down, you'll see that the burns are different and just before landing, you'll see that one of the feeds has the engine burn of the other.
The technology is really awe-inspiring.
Nope. Focus on the big obvious bit: The ground cam clearly shows one booster landing on the bigger X-in-O pad, while both booster feeds show them landing on the smaller X-only pad.
Nope - look again.
If you look closely at the waffle fins you can see the slightly different perspective of each camera.
They really were two different feeds... just perfectly choreographed.
If they're two feeds, they're from adjacent cameras on the same booster - which seems unlikely but not impossible. Where's the big black circle around the X on the landing pad? The ground cam clearly shows it, while both booster feeds clearly show a landing on the smaller X-only pad.
There's also a live feed from the car. It's pretty amazing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
What a time to be alive! (Score:5, Insightful)
many things are shitty nowadays - islamic fundamentalism, dying off of coral reefs, melting of permafrost, plastic pollution in the oceans, spreading of idiocracy.... one bright, very bright spot is Space X and a community of people (of which I am a member) that fervently follows the space programs, our steps into the new frontier.
I feel lucky that there are other people like me, and I can interact with them through the Internet (mostly on reddit).
Indeed. It's a massive expenditure of energy, but at least it's not for high frequency trading or bitcoins!
It's a massive expenditure of energy, but at least it's not for high frequency trading or bitcoins!
Good point.
Brilliant idea:
Elon put a thumbdrive containing 100,000 bitcoins in the glovebox of the car. Anyone that can build a rocket to get them can keep them.
Oh by the way, can you stop at Mars and found a colony while you are there?
What ever is going on these days. Don't Panic!
Let's be fair though - that first step into a new frontier was followed almost immediately by near-total retreat. This time the most important part of the engineering has been put front and center: the economics. We've just watched the most powerful rocket to fly in more than thirty years (by a factor of more than two) send an appreciable payload on an interplanetary trajectory, while landing all three first-stage boosters back on Earth (well, two of three, still waiting for confirmation on the core).
Yeah, it's only the fourth most powerful rocket ever launched, and is more than a factor of two behind the Saturn V, the most powerful ever launched. But it landed again, and can (presumably) fly again, bringing the cost down to a fraction of anything flown before.
This time when we go to space, we'll have a fair shot at staying there. And that is groundbreaking, in the farmer tilling his field sense. Going up turned out to be the easy part - coming down again in one piece, that's what will unlock space beyond Earth orbit as more than a research novelty.
Elon has already talked about strapping two more boosters on and upping thrust to 9 million pounds.
That's a match for Saturn V, and probably enables a larger payload, if you're into a 'mine's bigger than yours' contest, which Elon is.
And possibly a launch cost under $200 million. Considering the SLS costs and Saturn V's 2017 equivalent of around $1 billion, it's pretty attractive. The SLS has only two potential competitive advantages, reliability and, well, I'm not sure about the other one. Government spons
Well, yes, in the exact same way that the iPhone wasn't innovative, except less so. Technologically, it's far advanced beyond the Saturn V, and it's a whole lot cheaper. It's going to transform the LEO market, and that will have lots of effects.
There's a difference between saying "We're the richest country on the planet, so we're going to build a few really big launches for really high-profile missions" and "We're a private company, and we're going to offer launch capacity better than anything since th
Falcon Heavy has a much smaller payload capacity than Saturn V.
Good thing they can send 2 or 3 for less money.
As Airbus is learning quite painfully, larger payload isn't the ultimate metric.
The Saturn V was an amazing thing for its day. But needs and the optimal equipment changes. In the era of a few big missions, that Saturn V made sense. But now we are in the era of lots of small to medium sized missions, the Falcon Heavy makes more sense.
Reusable launch systems aren't new. Nothing about it is particularly remarkable.
Except the boosters that fly themselves back to the launch site and land on their tail. That, until Space X, was sci fi movi
The best news I've read in years (Score:5, Insightful)
Undoubtedly the coolest technology test in history. Epic. Well done SpaceX! You've just inspired kids again like NASA did in the 60's.
Undoubtedly the coolest technology test in history. Epic.
Well, coolest technology test since the first launch of a Saturn-V, anyway.
Well done SpaceX! You've just inspired kids again like NASA did in the 60's.
Agreed.
I didn't see two parts of a Saturn V come in under rocket power for a simultaneous landing.
Undoubtedly the coolest technology test in history. Epic.
Well, coolest technology test since the first launch of a Saturn-V, anyway.
I didn't see two parts of a Saturn V come in under rocket power for a simultaneous landing.
And I didn't see Space-X launching fifty years ago. The Saturn-V launch was epic for 1967.
I didn't see two parts of a Saturn V come in under rocket power for a simultaneous landing.
Looks like pretty much the shuttle and Space-X launchers for now, unless you;re going to count the Buran. Since Space-X has shown the way, other people are following.
The shuttle dropped its solid fuel boosters in the water, and they were pretty much rebuilt. The orbiter glided to a landing. The whole system was really expensive for launching stuff.
The Falcon Heavy landed the two boosters on land, coming down on their tails, exactly like rockets were depicted when I was young. The core, apparently,
The real pity here is that guys like Bradbury, Asimov, Clarke and Heinlein aren't alive to see it happen. It was weird, like watching some Golden Age science fiction magazine front cover coming to life. I think if you stacked together all the extraordinary visuals throughout the history of humanity's technical development, today's images would stand just as high as any of them.
I was jumping up and down while my 7 year old kid was rolling his eyes and trying desperately to watch Pokemon on the cell phone.
I called in "sick" and was trying not to spill my beer.
:)
I'm currently watching live video of the earth reflected off of Musk's personal Tesla Roadster. (SpaceX channel on youtube.)
That's going to get pushed into a heliocentric orbit in 5 hrs, which will bring it close to Mars' orbit.
This is pretty much the most mind-blowing thing that I've seen in a very, very long time. It's the goofball version of the first moon landing, since it involves a dummy in a car with the radio playing and "Don't Panic" displayed on the dashboard. But that doesn't really detract from what was done here. Still no confirmation of the center booster, but they landed at least 2 out of the three, and sent a payload into an orbit that could easily be a Mars supply run. And all far, far cheaper than NASA or anyone else could do it.
On the first try.
I can't imagine what the next decade is going to bring us.
did the core land OK? (Score:3)
Yes. Perfect platform on water landing.
Fucking A, that was awesome!
Unless the GP or a friend works in SpaceX, they're just guessing. No confirmation on any of the official channels yet.
Although given the last what....half dozen? Dozen landings on the drone ship, probably landed OK.
According to twitter posts, it seems that it did not. 2 out of 3 is not bad
;) Also, they had to have something not go perfect in order to learn from the test flight :)
Ariane 5 is not French. It is European.
What twitter posts are these? I have seen no news on SpaceX or Elon Musk's twitter.
Did the core of stage 1 land successfully?
Watching the public video feed of the barge, it appears that they cut it after a bunch of smoke @T+8:52, so I'm guessing no...
More than likely it went boom and took out the antennas if it failed. More stress on this rocket than any other, went way faster than the rest, and slowed down a lot more. I wouldn't be too surprised if it didn't withstand all of that.
Great Launch, ULA probably panicking (Score:3)
I have to admit I was watching it live and it looked like everything went smoothly as can be. I'm guessing SpaceX probably simulated everything for the launch but as they say sometimes you have to try it out in real-life to see if it really works! I imagine the United Launch Alliance might be panicking now as SpaceX is well on their way of making "Heavy" launches significantly cheaper as former heavy launches were all done by them with a significantly more expensive rocket.
ULA's competition is what produces excellence in private-sector space operations, just as it does everywhere else in the economy. But now we are about to find out the biggest advantage of private space programs by far: the ability to take risks that no government program could contemplate.
Though NASA is crammed with technical talent, and does very well at science missions, the flat-earth lobby will not let it take the risks with human crews that we need to move beyond LEO. That will be a job for entrepreneu
Even without center core landing this is amazing (Score:5, Insightful)
Even if the center core turned out to not land correctly, this is still absolutely amazing. The simultaneous landing of both the side boosters was literally awe-inspiring. SpaceX had initially said they might stagger their landings by a little in case one went wrong, but it looks like they had the hubris to land them both literally at the same time. And lesson there is hubris is fucking awesome, and those obnoxious Greek gods can go suck it.
More seriously, this is going to have a massive impact on the heavy end of the launch market. Even without reuse, it looks like Falcon Heavy is going to be cheaper for almost all big payloads than any of the other heavy launchers, especially Ariane 5 and Delta Heavy. The only issue right now limiting its use are twofold: First, it has a relatively small fairing, so it is possible that some payloads will have volume issues- but that will be rare, and making a new fairing is something SpaceX may do if a customer is interested in it. Second, the Falcon Heavy is for pretty obvious reasons not man-rated. That may change in the future, and the current plan right now is to just man-rate the Falcon 9, but if the Falcon Heavy does get man-rated then there will be almost no market for anything else. If Grey Dragon or others can go on a Falcon Heavy it will be a very different situation. And of course, the Falcon Heavy doesn't have the same lift capability as the SLS, but the SLS still hasn't flown yet, and will cost literally a billion dollars or so a launch.
The simultaneous landing of both the side boosters was literally awe-inspiring.
Oh man, you said it. I lost it somewhere between the lift-off and that awesome visual of both boosers landing simultaneously.
A tiny, little, shy but manly tear rolling down them old cheecks.
OK, maybe not that manly. I don't care.
Even without reuse, it looks like Falcon Heavy is going to be cheaper for almost all big payloads than any of the other heavy launchers, especially Ariane 5 and Delta Heavy.
I agree, but reusing the boosters would be more than just icing on the cake.
Yup. It takes a lot for me to cry, but watching that was, well, goddamit, one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. This is the beginning of the Second Space Age. You've got to give Musk credit. He may seem like a money-burning madman, but maybe that's what it takes.
He may seem like a money-burning madman, but maybe that's what it takes.
I see little madness in burning money this way. What better can a man do with lots of money? Get a nice car, maybe two, get a beautiful villa... a yacht, a place to spend the winter... and then? Another villa? Two more, three more? After a certain point, magabucks are just a number on your bank account, and purely pointless.
What Elon is doing with his money is awe-inspiring, electrifying, actually transcendent. One of the best damn thing you can do with your life before kicking the bucket.
Kudos to him.
I have to admit I was watching it live and it looked like everything went smoothly as can be. I'm guessing SpaceX probably simulated everything for the launch but as they say sometimes you have to try it out in real-life to see if it really works! I imagine the United Launch Alliance might be panicking now as SpaceX is well on their way of making "Heavy" launches significantly cheaper as former heavy launches were all done by them with a significantly more expensive rocket.
SpaceX plan [spacex.com] to send tourists (and possibly also NASA astronauts) around the moon in a Dragon launched by FH. Unless plans have changed, that means they will be man-rating FH.
The simultaneous landing of both the side boosters was literally awe-inspiring. SpaceX had initially said they might stagger their landings by a little in case one went wrong, but it looks like they had the hubris to land them both literally at the same time. And lesson there is hubris is fucking awesome, and those obnoxious Greek gods can go suck it.
Thank you for my QOTD!
does not seem so.. (Score:2, Informative)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-B_tWbjFIGI&feature=youtu.be&t=2299
Heavy Metal (Score:2)
Instead of "Life on Mars", perhaps they should have been playing "Radar Rider" in the background.
Looks like the centre core was lost (Score:4, Informative)
Here is a tweet [twitter.com] with a view of monitors showing smoke clearing from the drone ship deck with no rocket aboard. It seems it missed the ship. Not too surprising as the centre core is a new machine that has never flown before. Also, the re-entry profile was likely one of the hottest ones they have tried.
Awe inspiring (Score:5, Insightful)
What a pleasure it was to see rockets land like God and Robert A. Heinlein intended!
Live view of starman streaming (Score:2)
They are streaming a live view of the star man here [youtube.com] It is rolling a bit...I believe this called a BBQ roll, to prevent the car from getting too hot in the sun.
Outgassing (Score:2)
When the sun angle is right, I see little bright specks zipping away from the car. Evidently there is outgassing carrying away small particles. (speed and direction are wrong for them to be bright background stars.)
Sticking out my thumb (Score:4, Funny)
I noticed the words "Don't Panic" displayed in large, friendly letters on the Tesla's console.
Let me make sure I have a firm grip on my towel.
*THIS* is what makes America great (Score:2)
After several years of our so-called "leaders" casting their eyes down, looking to the past, and pitting one against another in a zero-sum game, it is exhilarating to see what happened today.
America is greatest when we look for hard - some might say impossible - challenges and go for it.
And all this because of an immigrant.
America's the greatest when it isn't fearful and inward-looking. America's strength has never come from perching on the ramparts at its borders, but on pushing out. The Space Race, and now this second Space Age, exemplified by this launch and successful landing show that America is at its best when it knows no horizon and takes the big chances.
I'm a Canadian, so I admit my admiration is tinged ever so slightly with jealousy, but goddamnit, on this day, at least, America is indeed the greatest again.
They certainly do know where their towels are...
Yes, anyone can see that. But do they understand it?
I'd like to know if sales of the HHGTTG (all versions) will increase because of this.
Yes, anyone can see that. But do they understand it?
But how many get the parallels to the animated movie "Heavy Metal"?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I wouldn't assume conspiracy. Elon is the sort who'd just let the feed roll. He's been quite open about how "space is hard" and honest and forthcoming when things go wrong. Whatever took out the video feed was accidental.
I wouldn't assume conspiracy. Elon is the sort who'd just let the feed roll. He's been quite open about how "space is hard" and honest and forthcoming when things go wrong. Whatever took out the video feed was accidental.
The twitter image of the drone ship smoke clearing to an empty deck + the technical webcast quite clearly saying "We've lost the center core" while the non-technical webcast not saying anything at all and ending pretty abruptly is quite compelling evidence to the contrary. And while the camera feed could have been interrupted it's highly unlikely they'd lose all telemetry anyway, they'd know if it landed or not. I don't think it's a greater conspiracy than that they'll spill the beans in an hour or two once
Why would it suspiciously be cut short? Elon Musk actively celebrates the learned experiences of failure when rockets blow up. He was even joking around yesterday that if the entire mission was a failure with the entire thing exploding (the entire heavy, not just the central booster), that it would still be an awesome experience.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, I recall him saying that he'd consider the test flight a success if they just managed to get far enough away to avoid damaging the launch pad.
The range has to be clear of all boats, so an external feed would require a second drone ship tailing the first... a difficult proposition, but not impossible. Probably not worth it, since it has nothing but entertainment value.
It is hard to make a rocket nozzle that works well in the atmosphere and in space.
Yes! This is one of the reasons for staging. The first stage engines are optimized for atmospheric use and the upper stage for vacuum or near vacuum conditions. In the case of the Falcon Heavy, the first stage uses 27 Merlin 1D engines https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merlin_(rocket_engine_family)#Merlin_1D [wikipedia.org], and the upper stage uses a single vacuum optimized Merlin 1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merlin_(rocket_engine_family)#Merlin_1D_Vacuum [wikipedia.org]. This isn't the only reason for staging (all that extra mass from carrying extra storage tanks for empty fuel and oxygen is another big one) but it is a major one.
With that many engines to steer, I wonder if there is some way to use the extra degrees of freedom to shape the plume to get a bit more thrust?
I don't have a source for this off-hand, but given my understanding my guess is going to be no. Almost all the things that happen to alter the thrust profile occur in the engine itself or immediately outside the engine. Anything you would do that could have any chance at this would end up having to have multiple outer engines pointing somewhat inwards which would mean you'd have some thrust canceling out from the outer engines. Anything you could gain by somehow altering the profile of the inner engines wouldn't be remotely worth losing thrust that way. If more containment would give more thrust in some range, you'd just build your engine with a longer nozzle.
With that many engines to steer, I wonder if there is some way to use the extra degrees of freedom to shape the plume to get a bit more thrust?
I don't have a source for this off-hand, but given my understanding my guess is going to be no. Almost all the things that happen to alter the thrust profile occur in the engine itself or immediately outside the engine. Anything you would do that could have any chance at this would end up having to have multiple outer engines pointing somewhat inwards which would mean you'd have some thrust canceling out from the outer engines. Anything you could gain by somehow altering the profile of the inner engines wouldn't be remotely worth losing thrust that way. If more containment would give more thrust in some range, you'd just build your engine with a longer nozzle.
The way you adjust the plume is to have a higher expansion on the engines operating in vacuum. On the normal pressure engines, you expand the plume to atmosperic pressure, but on a vacuum engine, that's not a limit.
For an engine that operates in atmosphere, and then continues to operate in vacuum, you can somewhat compromise-- overexpand some, but not enough to lose performance at lift-off. That's what the original Atlas boosters did: all three engines fire on take-off, but the two outboard engines were dropped and the center engine continues to orbit. The center engine had a higher expansion, so it would perform better in vacuum, at the cost of some performance loss at take-off.
Alternately, you can have an extendable nozzle.
For more details on rocket nozzles and why atmospheric and vacuum nozzles differ, watch this [youtube.com].
Not at all - all the first-stage boosters use atmosphere-optimized engines that also work pretty well in space. But you'll notice that the single second-stage engine has a much larger bell, almost as large as those from the 9 first-stage engines combined - that's to optimize it for vacuum, which gives it a nice efficiency boost.
Basically, when designing the engine you have to pick the ambient pressure to optimize for - at that pressure it will burn as powerfully efficiently as possible, with effectiveness dropping as pressure changes in either direction - typically first stage engines are optimized for high power somewhere in the mid-to-high atmosphere, where they spend most of their time, while second stages are optimized for efficiency in full vacuum, since they don't need the raw power for liftoff, or to ever deal with an atmosphere.
I would assume there's also other optimizations that can be done to reduce efficiency falloff as pressure changes, but they almost certainly come at the expense of lower peak performance, so it's a balancing game.
As for trying to shape the first-stage plume by vectoring the engines - it might be possible, but is unlikely to show any gains. You need to keep two things in mind:
1: Any vectoring will, by necessity, be trading forward thrust for lateral vectoring effect
2: By the time the plume leaves the bell, it's basically stopped pushing the rocket forward - the rocket isn't actually propelled by the gasses shooting out the back - it's propelled by those by those rapidly-expanding gasses bouncing off the engine and bell as they expand. Once they leave the engine bell they no longer have any effect on the rocket at all (except possibly indirectly through fluid-dynamics effects on the surrounding atmosphere.
Combine the two, and you'd have to pull off some pretty impressive fluid-dynamic miracles to even manage to break even. And even assuming you somehow managed that, it would almost certainly become impossible as you exceeded the speed of sound (aka the speed at which atmospheric disruptions can propagate)
Here's a good photo of what's basically going on - the bell is designed to contain the engine exhaust until it falls to ambient pressure and stops expanding, at which point no more work can be extracted from it. Too big, and the atmospheric pressure pushes the plume away from the bell, and you lose thrust to turbulence losses and wasted mass worth of useless bell. Too small, and the gas is still expanding when it leaves the bell, and you're throwing away all the work that could have still been done. Obviously in a vacuum that gas is going to keep expanding essentially forever, but the more it expands, the less remaining work it can do, and the faster the size (and mass) of a containing bell will increase. So at some point the diminishing returns just aren't worth pursuing any further.
Re: (Score:2)
"I'm seeing on Fox News that the 2nd stage fired successfully putting a Tesla roadster towards Mars.."
Watching TV again in bed with a cheeseburger?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, space itself is curved so that it still looks like a spheroid from any direction. You can only tell it's actually flat if you rapidly consume at least a week's supply of heavily spiked Kool-Aid and welcome the truth of Jebus-Under-The-Mountain into your heart.
Nope, you're right - I suspect somebody goofed on the feeds. The ground-cam clearly shows the near rocket landing on the bigger pad with the X inside a black circle, while the supposedly-different booster feeds show both landing on the same X-only pad (look at the buildings and roads in the last seconds to confirm it's actually the same pad)