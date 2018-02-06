Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sign up for the Slashdot Daily Newsletter! DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. IMPORTANT: We need just #OneMoreVote to win a CRA resolution to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. Contact your lawmakers now! ×
Transportation Businesses Space The Almighty Buck Technology

Female Uber Drivers Get Paid Less Than Men, Says Study (recode.net) 123

Posted by BeauHD from the pay-discrimination dept.
According to a new study by Uber and Stanford economists, male Uber drivers get paid 7 percent more than their female counterparts in the U.S. "That's surprising, because Uber's driver assignments and pay are gender-blind, meaning a driver's gender isn't considered when matching riders or assigning fares," reports Recode. "Rather, pay has to do with trip length, distance and whether it's happening during surge-price hours or not." From the report: There are more male drivers -- women make up 27 percent of Uber drivers in the U.S. -- and male drivers tend to work longer hours. However, on an hourly rate, women still make less, according to the data, which measured trips by 1.8 million drivers from 2015 to 2017. According to the study, discrimination on the customer side isn't the reason for the pay gap, either. So why are female Uber drivers paid less than men? The study points to three reasons that make the gap disappear:

When and where: The times and places female Uber drivers work seem to be less profitable. That could be fewer overnight shifts, shifts with shorter wait times or surge-price shifts than men.
Driver experience: Drivers who've been with Uber longer get paid more, on account of knowing which routes and times tend to pay more. In general, men work for Uber longer than women so they are more experienced. The attrition rate after six months is 77 percent for women and 65 percent for men.
Speed: Male Uber drivers conduct more trips per hour than women, meaning they're actually driving faster, according to the data. More trips mean more money. About 50 percent of the earnings gap is explained away by differences in driving speed.

Female Uber Drivers Get Paid Less Than Men, Says Study More | Reply

Female Uber Drivers Get Paid Less Than Men, Says Study

Comments Filter:

  • Shocking. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by poptix ( 78287 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:43PM (#56079419) Homepage

    Turns out the wage gap really is simply because of personal choices.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cogeek ( 2425448 )
      ^^ This....

    • Re: Shocking. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Equal pay for eeual work. Sums it up nicely.

    • Beyond being able to state that fact, it also allows anyone who wants to earn more see specifically what factors they might be able to change to do so.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Turns out, women aren't fucking stupid enough to drive for Uber.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        They're also not stupid enough to climb 1500ft radio towers, drive garbage trucks, weld, mine, work in construction, or many other low-skill/high risk jobs that pay well.

        Hmmmmmmm...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Turns out the wage gap really is simply because of personal choices.

      "The times and places female Uber drivers work [...] fewer overnight shifts"

      Funny, when I read that I infer self preservation, by avoiding the type of life threatening or permanently traumatizing situations that are more likely to happen at night (e.g., drunk male passengers). That's a dramatically different situation from actual personal choice.

      • Funny, when I read that I infer self preservation, by avoiding the type of life threatening or permanently traumatizing situations that are more likely to happen at night (e.g., drunk male passengers). That's a dramatically different situation from actual personal choice.

        It's the old Risk vs Rewards decision tree we've seen before for age in almost any endeavor to make money.

        It certainly is all about choice here, much as it is in some form or fashion any time you want to make more money.

      • Except for the fact that men are at greater risk of being victims of violent crime. (According to the US Department of Justice)

    • The next step is to investigate those personal choices. Why are women not taking the more profitable shifts? Why are they dropping out as drivers more than men? Why are we rewarding people for speeding? This just kicks the can a way down the road, rather than explaining everything.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tonywong ( 96839 )
      So you've turned a 7% differential in one company to justify ignoring a 21% differential overall in the United States? Good on yah.

    • Turns out the wage gap really is simply because of personal choices.

      You are obviously mistaken. What's happening here is that the statistics are obviously sexist, and probably misogynistic as well. I'm sure if I could be bothered to RTFA it would also become apparent that the statistics are not only racist but homophobic too. I even heard from a friend, who's sisters ex-boyfriend's third cousin's step daughter said that these very same statistics are part of a neo-Nazi group and abuses puppies on Thursdays.

  • Alternate headline (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Alternate headline: Data Proves Male Uber Drivers Should Have Their Licenses Revoked

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

      "Alternate headline: Data Proves Male Uber Drivers Should Have Their Licenses Revoked"

      I assume you mean because they drive faster than their female counterparts. But you make a possibly false assumption to justify your chauvinism: you are assuming that the male Uber drivers are driving over the speed limit. That is not what the article said. It merely said that the male drivers are driving faster than the female drivers. There are several possible explanations for such a result such as the male drivers driv

  • I'd drive a taxi... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But besides not being able to afford me, the passengers would need a diaper.
    The Stig

  • Not surprising (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you do the same analysis in the workplace you come up with no gender pay gap as well.

    Good info though for why no equal pay laws are needed.

  • Are we different (Score:3)

    by Doub ( 784854 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:49PM (#56079457)
    Wow, it turns out women and men are different. Are we on the verge of finding a way to tell a man from a woman?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are we on the verge of finding a way to tell a man from a woman?

      No, that definition is getting more blurred all the time. Soon the "gender pay gap" will disappear because there won't be any recognition of gender.

    • Apparently not, given the number of people here who don't believe in gender dysphoria. That would require acknowledging that there are more than the obvious physical differences between men and women.

      • Who here doesnt believe in gender dysphoria?

        Looks like you are projecting something onto people that simply acknowledge that dysphoria is a mental illness and that we shouldnt be chopping off the body parts mentally ill people just because this time its a sex organ instead of an arm or leg.

      • Apparently not, given the number of people here who don't believe in gender dysphoria. That would require acknowledging that there are more than the obvious physical differences between men and women.

        Ever watch a lot of Football? European or the American variety... it plays the same. I give you, the the makeup call. Sometimes, official calls are muffed due to the inherent imperfections of the human referees. When the call is appreciably unfair, the human refs remember and there's a makeup call a comin'. You'll also see this when one team's player maliciously fouls an opponent and stands over him briefly in impolite, rather demeaning, celebration.

        The women, finally, are getting their makeup call.

    • The LGBT will let you know that your gender is your choice. You do not have a significant birth Gender, I think there was a news artificial about some parents who decided not to put down the gender on the birth certificate until the child was old enough to decide. Of course the old visual method for identifying if it is boy or girl bits and pieces is over ridden by this new and more advanced method that does not relate to fact or truth but to feelings etc. There was a time where someone who looked at the f

  • feminists BTFO (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:51PM (#56079479)

    So in a completely gender blind pay scheme, women still manage to make less then men?
    Can all of you please shut the fuck up about the pay gap now?
    It's clear that any remaining difference is caused by women themselves.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So in a completely gender blind pay scheme, women still manage to make less then men?
      Can all of you please shut the fuck up about the pay gap now?
      It's clear that any remaining difference is caused by women themselves.

      And here's the real take-away from that: since the differences are caused by women themselves, trying to artificially change them would be a total failure to treat women as equals by respecting their decisions!

      They're either equals who get to make their choices and experience the consequences just like men do, or they're delicate flowers who need to be protected from themselves. Can't have this one both ways (though a great effort is put towards trying and failing).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ph0rk ( 118461 )
      Parent doesn't do data science, I hope.

      Here is a pretty big hint, though: The only thing the population of Uber drivers is representative of is Uber drivers. Maybe also we could infer to Lyft drivers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      Actually, I think it more likely to be caused by confirmation bias.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      So in a completely gender blind pay scheme, women still manage to make less then men? Can all of you please shut the fuck up about the pay gap now? It's clear that any remaining difference is caused by women themselves.

      I doubt it. It's still possible to argue that gender roles are what leads to women working less profitable shifts and having higher turnover, like for example that female drivers may get more sleazy propositions from drunk men late at night on weekends when prices are high or that mom is the one staying home to watch the kids at night or that they get less social acceptance for being an Uber driver. A lot of the glass ceiling wasn't that they didn't get equal pay for equal jobs but that they could get equal

  • "Get paid less" vs. "earn less" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by katz ( 36161 ) <Email? What e-mail?> on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:52PM (#56079489)

    Glancing quickly at the headline, "Even female Uber drivers get paid less", one may get the impression that women drivers are discriminated against. The article could have gone with "Even female Uber drivers earn less than male drivers", but that phrase doesn't carry the same biting edge, does it..

    • "Even female Uber drivers earn less than male drivers", but that phrase doesn't carry the same biting edge, does it..

      I agree with you 100%. That's sensationalism at work. Some people would characterize this as a small salvo at what should be called fake news.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      That's actually a pretty good catch. I hadn't noticed it myself until you pointed it out. What a difference a near-synonym can make.

  • Fun Facts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Equal opportunity does not guarantee equal results.
    Unequal results does not necessarily mean there's a bias.

     

  • Make one girl dollar equal to 1/.78 of a man dollar. That'll even things out.

  • The real question is, how are we going to fix this problem?

    • Holy crap, people, I'm kidding!

    • they can make extra tips giving head and handjobs.

      problem solved.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

      "The real question is, how are we going to fix this problem?"

      There you go assuming there is a problem. Nothing here demonstrates a problem that needs any fixing.

      There are all sorts of things where group X is different than group Y but that does not mean there is a problem.

      Men on average have greater muscle power, can lift more weight than women, but that does not mean that women are discriminated against. It is just biology.

      Women on average have less heart attacks and live longer than men, but that does not

    • That's easy, #KILLALLMEN

  • Female Uber Drivers EARN Less Than Men, Says Study
  • Sadly this study points to a flaw in the system that we have no way to repair. When sexism or racial issues arise statistics should matter a lot. But yes, in fact there are conditions in which facts suggest that one group is not being discriminated against even though the data collected makes it seem that they are victims.and that will expand to provide a court argument for any sexist or racist claiming that the data should not be used as evidence. In my community we have 160 housing units. Only one

  • accepting less desirable routes shouldn't earn you more. This is how men earn more in general by staying on the job for more years and working more hours a week.

  • It's an artifact of cultural influence, and it is not news. Insurance companies have known this for decades.

    • It is an artifact of biological influence (testosterone). That is why insurance rates rise and fall with average male testosterone levels.

  • Waiting for some mouth-breathing drool-fountain to start claiming gender wage gap and sexism.

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced bug is indistinguishable from a feature. -- Rich Kulawiec

Close