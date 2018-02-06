Female Uber Drivers Get Paid Less Than Men, Says Study (recode.net) 123
According to a new study by Uber and Stanford economists, male Uber drivers get paid 7 percent more than their female counterparts in the U.S. "That's surprising, because Uber's driver assignments and pay are gender-blind, meaning a driver's gender isn't considered when matching riders or assigning fares," reports Recode. "Rather, pay has to do with trip length, distance and whether it's happening during surge-price hours or not." From the report: There are more male drivers -- women make up 27 percent of Uber drivers in the U.S. -- and male drivers tend to work longer hours. However, on an hourly rate, women still make less, according to the data, which measured trips by 1.8 million drivers from 2015 to 2017. According to the study, discrimination on the customer side isn't the reason for the pay gap, either. So why are female Uber drivers paid less than men? The study points to three reasons that make the gap disappear:
When and where: The times and places female Uber drivers work seem to be less profitable. That could be fewer overnight shifts, shifts with shorter wait times or surge-price shifts than men.
Driver experience: Drivers who've been with Uber longer get paid more, on account of knowing which routes and times tend to pay more. In general, men work for Uber longer than women so they are more experienced. The attrition rate after six months is 77 percent for women and 65 percent for men.
Speed: Male Uber drivers conduct more trips per hour than women, meaning they're actually driving faster, according to the data. More trips mean more money. About 50 percent of the earnings gap is explained away by differences in driving speed.
When and where: The times and places female Uber drivers work seem to be less profitable. That could be fewer overnight shifts, shifts with shorter wait times or surge-price shifts than men.
Driver experience: Drivers who've been with Uber longer get paid more, on account of knowing which routes and times tend to pay more. In general, men work for Uber longer than women so they are more experienced. The attrition rate after six months is 77 percent for women and 65 percent for men.
Speed: Male Uber drivers conduct more trips per hour than women, meaning they're actually driving faster, according to the data. More trips mean more money. About 50 percent of the earnings gap is explained away by differences in driving speed.
Shocking. (Score:5, Insightful)
Turns out the wage gap really is simply because of personal choices.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Shocking. (Score:1)
Equal pay for eeual work. Sums it up nicely.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
In your troll universe, parents who already have careers never get laid off and lose their income.
Re: (Score:2)
In your troll universe, parents who already have careers never get laid off and lose their income.
Parents who already have degrees and careers tend to be able to recover quicker. The #1 reason for extreme poverty is out of wedlock children and having children young. That being said, there is likely some selection bias there. Many people who plan on going to college intentionally hold off on having children where people who have no plans to go to college have less incentive to wait to have children. Sure there are other reasons for poverty like health problems, etc... but that doesn't negate the fac
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Last I checked, all the people born that I know about had two parents, one male and one female. This suggests that it isn't just the woman who's making that choice.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Last I checked, all the people born that I know about had two parents, one male and one female. This suggests that it isn't just the woman who's making that choice.
Female selection is seen all throught nature, including in humans. The female generally has more power in a relationship. She generally decides when they have sex, and a host of other important decisions. Did you ever meet a woman who was deathly afraid that her man might "put her in the doghouse"? Didn't think so. If the woman wants to abort the baby, the man legally has no say at all in the matter. If she wants to have it, same deal. Men have exactly one effective form of non-permanent birth contro
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, by law, it is ( at least in the united states ). Men have procreation rights, women are free to get abortions.
Of course, if you meant that they have a choice whether to have sex or not, sure; that much is true. However, women then have a superset of rights compared to men whether to have a child or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, by law, it is ( at least in the united states ). Men have *NO* procreation rights, women are free to get abortions.
Of course, if you meant that they have a choice whether to have sex or not, sure; that much is true. However, women then have a superset of rights compared to men whether to have a child or not.
See correction.
Re: (Score:1)
Turns out, women aren't fucking stupid enough to drive for Uber.
Re: (Score:1)
They're also not stupid enough to climb 1500ft radio towers, drive garbage trucks, weld, mine, work in construction, or many other low-skill/high risk jobs that pay well.
Hmmmmmmm...
Re: (Score:1)
Turns out the wage gap really is simply because of personal choices.
"The times and places female Uber drivers work [...] fewer overnight shifts"
Funny, when I read that I infer self preservation, by avoiding the type of life threatening or permanently traumatizing situations that are more likely to happen at night (e.g., drunk male passengers). That's a dramatically different situation from actual personal choice.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the old Risk vs Rewards decision tree we've seen before for age in almost any endeavor to make money.
It certainly is all about choice here, much as it is in some form or fashion any time you want to make more money.
Re: (Score:2)
Except for the fact that men are at greater risk of being victims of violent crime. (According to the US Department of Justice)
Re: (Score:3)
The next step is to investigate those personal choices. Why are women not taking the more profitable shifts? Why are they dropping out as drivers more than men? Why are we rewarding people for speeding? This just kicks the can a way down the road, rather than explaining everything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Turns out the wage gap really is simply because of personal choices.
You are obviously mistaken. What's happening here is that the statistics are obviously sexist, and probably misogynistic as well. I'm sure if I could be bothered to RTFA it would also become apparent that the statistics are not only racist but homophobic too. I even heard from a friend, who's sisters ex-boyfriend's third cousin's step daughter said that these very same statistics are part of a neo-Nazi group and abuses puppies on Thursdays.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just the statistics which are bigoted. It turns out that all math and science are White Supremacist [campusreform.org], so pretty much everything just needs to be destroyed so we can have our perfectly Diverse Utopia.
Re: (Score:2)
Well... if they're aware their service is encouraging breaking of public road safety regulations... yeah, they should put a soft speed cap on, perhaps by fining drivers who exceed the limits.
I say that as someone who routinely speeds and generally doesn't respect speed enforcement (speed limits are artificially low in my opinion, 'everybody' speeds and the roads aren't red with blood so it isn't for safety)... but having a company encourage such behaviour is a different matter.
Re: Women aren't aggressive (Score:1)
Who said anything about speeding? It said they drive faster than the women, not that they were breaking the law (or that the women weren't either, for that matter). Nice try at spinning it into something it's not, but you'll have to try a bit hard next time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The relevant numbers are an average of 19.5 miles per hour for men in Chicago, vs 18.8 for women in Chicago.
Re: (Score:2)
In my area, the only people who go under the limit are in that age range where a doctor should be checking to see if they're still able to safely operate a vehicle. (And man, do I wish the Grim Reaper upon them frequently since one of my common driving routes passes by a retirement community...) In my experience, the only way for men to drive faster than women is for the men to be speeding.
Statistically, men tend to be riskier drivers (which I'm willing to attribute to testosterone, the cause of and solut
Re: (Score:2)
Or even that they took routes with more congestion.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh come on...
I don't know where you live, but where I live and have lived, if you're going the speed limit, you're in serious jeopardy of getting run over by every other driver on the road.
No one goes the posted speed limits here....I guess, except a few female uber drivers I guess. I'm guessing those are the ones ev
Re: (Score:2)
Hah! That's a good example of the logical fallacy called modus tollens [wikipedia.org]:
If speeding is unsafe, then speeding will make the roads red with blood.
The roads are not red with blood.
Therefore, speeding is not unsafe.
Here's the example from Wikipedia:
If Rex is a chicken, then he is a bird.
Rex is not a bird.
Therefore, Rex is not a chicken.
Maybe the reason the streets are not red with blood is not because speeding is
Re: (Score:2)
> If Rex is a chicken, then he is a bird.
> Rex is not a bird.
> Therefore, Rex is not a chicken.
Uh, that's actually the contrapositive. Its not only not a fallacy, its foundational logic.
Perhaps you should read the very top of the wikipedia page you linked:
> In propositional logic, modus tollens[1][2][3][4] (or modus tollendo tollens and also denying the consequent)[5] (Latin for "the way that denies by denying")[6] is a valid argument form and a rule of inference.
> is a valid argument form
is
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks! Fixed.
Re: (Score:2)
Hah! That's a good example of the logical fallacy called denying the antecedent [wikipedia.org]!
If speeding makes the roads red with blood, then speeding is unsafe.
Speeding does not make the roads red with blood.
Therefore, speeding is not unsafe.
Here's another example:
If Rex is a chicken, then he is a bird.
Rex is not a chicken.
Therefore, Rex is not a bird.
Maybe the reason the streets are not red with blood is not because spee
Alternate headline (Score:1)
Alternate headline: Data Proves Male Uber Drivers Should Have Their Licenses Revoked
Re: (Score:2)
"Alternate headline: Data Proves Male Uber Drivers Should Have Their Licenses Revoked"
I assume you mean because they drive faster than their female counterparts. But you make a possibly false assumption to justify your chauvinism: you are assuming that the male Uber drivers are driving over the speed limit. That is not what the article said. It merely said that the male drivers are driving faster than the female drivers. There are several possible explanations for such a result such as the male drivers driv
I'd drive a taxi... (Score:1)
But besides not being able to afford me, the passengers would need a diaper.
The Stig
Not surprising (Score:1)
If you do the same analysis in the workplace you come up with no gender pay gap as well.
Good info though for why no equal pay laws are needed.
Are we different (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Are we on the verge of finding a way to tell a man from a woman?
No, that definition is getting more blurred all the time. Soon the "gender pay gap" will disappear because there won't be any recognition of gender.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently not, given the number of people here who don't believe in gender dysphoria. That would require acknowledging that there are more than the obvious physical differences between men and women.
Re: (Score:2)
Looks like you are projecting something onto people that simply acknowledge that dysphoria is a mental illness and that we shouldnt be chopping off the body parts mentally ill people just because this time its a sex organ instead of an arm or leg.
Re:Are we different: We both powder our nose (Score:2)
Apparently not, given the number of people here who don't believe in gender dysphoria. That would require acknowledging that there are more than the obvious physical differences between men and women.
Ever watch a lot of Football? European or the American variety... it plays the same. I give you, the the makeup call. Sometimes, official calls are muffed due to the inherent imperfections of the human referees. When the call is appreciably unfair, the human refs remember and there's a makeup call a comin'. You'll also see this when one team's player maliciously fouls an opponent and stands over him briefly in impolite, rather demeaning, celebration.
The women, finally, are getting their makeup call.
Re: (Score:1)
feminists BTFO (Score:5, Insightful)
So in a completely gender blind pay scheme, women still manage to make less then men?
Can all of you please shut the fuck up about the pay gap now?
It's clear that any remaining difference is caused by women themselves.
Re: (Score:1)
So in a completely gender blind pay scheme, women still manage to make less then men?
Can all of you please shut the fuck up about the pay gap now?
It's clear that any remaining difference is caused by women themselves.
And here's the real take-away from that: since the differences are caused by women themselves, trying to artificially change them would be a total failure to treat women as equals by respecting their decisions!
They're either equals who get to make their choices and experience the consequences just like men do, or they're delicate flowers who need to be protected from themselves. Can't have this one both ways (though a great effort is put towards trying and failing).
Re: (Score:2)
Here is a pretty big hint, though: The only thing the population of Uber drivers is representative of is Uber drivers. Maybe also we could infer to Lyft drivers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So in a completely gender blind pay scheme, women still manage to make less then men? Can all of you please shut the fuck up about the pay gap now? It's clear that any remaining difference is caused by women themselves.
I doubt it. It's still possible to argue that gender roles are what leads to women working less profitable shifts and having higher turnover, like for example that female drivers may get more sleazy propositions from drunk men late at night on weekends when prices are high or that mom is the one staying home to watch the kids at night or that they get less social acceptance for being an Uber driver. A lot of the glass ceiling wasn't that they didn't get equal pay for equal jobs but that they could get equal
"Get paid less" vs. "earn less" (Score:5, Insightful)
Glancing quickly at the headline, "Even female Uber drivers get paid less", one may get the impression that women drivers are discriminated against. The article could have gone with "Even female Uber drivers earn less than male drivers", but that phrase doesn't carry the same biting edge, does it..
Re: (Score:2)
"Even female Uber drivers earn less than male drivers", but that phrase doesn't carry the same biting edge, does it..
I agree with you 100%. That's sensationalism at work. Some people would characterize this as a small salvo at what should be called fake news.
Re: (Score:2)
That's actually a pretty good catch. I hadn't noticed it myself until you pointed it out. What a difference a near-synonym can make.
Fun Facts (Score:1)
Equal opportunity does not guarantee equal results.
Unequal results does not necessarily mean there's a bias.
Girly dollars (Score:2)
I don't care *why* they get paid less! (Score:1)
The real question is, how are we going to fix this problem?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Holy crap, people, I'm kidding!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
they can make extra tips giving head and handjobs.
problem solved.
Re: (Score:2)
"The real question is, how are we going to fix this problem?"
There you go assuming there is a problem. Nothing here demonstrates a problem that needs any fixing.
There are all sorts of things where group X is different than group Y but that does not mean there is a problem.
Men on average have greater muscle power, can lift more weight than women, but that does not mean that women are discriminated against. It is just biology.
Women on average have less heart attacks and live longer than men, but that does not
Re: (Score:2)
That's easy, #KILLALLMEN
fixed that for you... (Score:2)
A Problem (Score:1)
Working harder, having more expierence, and... (Score:1)
accepting less desirable routes shouldn't earn you more. This is how men earn more in general by staying on the job for more years and working more hours a week.
Females also tend to drive safer. (Score:1)
It's an artifact of cultural influence, and it is not news. Insurance companies have known this for decades.
Re: (Score:1)
OHNOEZ! UBER IZ SEKSYST? (Score:2)
Waiting for some mouth-breathing drool-fountain to start claiming gender wage gap and sexism.