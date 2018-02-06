Drones Could Soon Be Used To Deliver Medical Supplies in North Carolina (newsobserver.com) 31
Drones could soon be ferrying blood and other medical supplies to hospitals and clinics in North Carolina if the N.C. Department of Transportation's bid to be part of a federal test program is approved. From a report: NCDOT is leading a team of private companies that proposes to set up a network of distribution centers that would use unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to make medical deliveries in North Carolina. The drone delivery companies, including Matternet and Zipline, operate overseas but not in the U.S. "We're really excited that drone technology may allow doctors and hospitals to save more lives in North Carolina soon," Bobby Walston, the state Director of Aviation, said in a statement. "We've been researching and investing in drone technology for years at NCDOT. This proposal represents the next big step for us as we remain a national leader in the UAS field." The North Carolina proposal is one of about 210 applications to the Federal Aviation Administration's Drone Integration Pilot Program, a three-year effort launched by the Trump administration last fall to test drones for various purposes to help determine how to safely expand the use of commercial drones in the U.S.
No, ransom implies that you're giving the original owner exclusive access to buy their own stuff back.
The drone delivery companies, including Matternet and Zipline,
Now I have visions of wires from the distribution center to every house and they just slide the drugs down. (Think how green that would be!)
Might as well just do pneumatic tubes again...
The current "just leave it on the doorstep [bensbargains.com]" delivery method is already insane.
... The current "just leave it on the doorstep" delivery method seems insane to me.)
That's true in a lot of places. But where I live now (VA Mtns) all the packages are left in the doorstep and I have never heard of anyone loosing anything.
Of course, it's a small town, people know their neighbors, and most people own guns. And some people are retired and are home during the day, to watch out for trouble. And, the citizens consider the police to be friends and allies...
So, moonshine and meth?
Eh, if it's making deliveries to hospital personnel, it's more likely to be cigarettes and booze.
... but I thought they still had a functioning road system.
So, let's see; places like Illinois, Nebraska and Colorado don't need this service, but North Carolina does. What's different there? Poor roads? Few medical facilities? Impoverished population? All the above?
Why not address those problems first? Oh, the cost! So just fly the drones in and ignore the real problems.
Maybe they should look at expanding their Medicaid program to cover more people before buying new toys.