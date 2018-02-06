Scientists May Have Discovered the First Planets Outside the Milky Way (washingtonpost.com) 34
Using data from a NASA X-ray laboratory in space, Xinyu Dai, an astrophysicist and professor at the University of Oklahoma, detected a population of planets beyond the Milky Way galaxy (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). The planets range in size from Earth's moon to the massive Jupiter. From the report: There are few methods to determine the existence of distant planets. They are so far away that no telescope can observe them, Dai told The Washington Post. So Dai and postdoctoral researcher Eduardo Guerras relied on a scientific principle to make the discovery: Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. Einstein's theory suggests light bends when tugged by the force of gravity. In this case, the light is coming from a quasar -- the nucleus of a galaxy with a swirling black hole -- that emits powerful radiation in the distance. Between that quasar and the space-based laboratory is the galaxy of newly discovered planets. The gravitational force of the galaxy bends the light heading toward the Milky Way, illuminating the galaxy in an effect called microlensing. In that way, the galaxy acts as a magnifying glass of sorts, bringing a previously unseen celestial body into X-ray view. In a university news release, Guerras had a less formal way to describe the complicated process: "This is very cool science."
Except that they've been travelling for 3.8 billion years already.
Yep. Itâ(TM)s mind boggling just how advanced weâ(TM)ve become in our scientific endevors. We can detect planets at unimaginable distances , and particles unimaginably small. Science works folks, we ought defend it
"Until we can go there" would be the same fallacy as saying electrons are not science until we can see them with our naked eye. Confidence in theories comes in a continuum, not some binary threshold. In this case, there is quite a history of microlensing studies, which did include hypotheses about what would be seen. The results are not as certain as the existence of the electron, but a lot more so than some math thrown together without new evidence.
And it's also mind-boggling how we've advanced beyond ASCII, "smart" quotes and all that fancy stuff. I wish people would advance to stop using them, especially on sites that don't support them.
No, this is far, far, far more impressive than that.
These planets are (according to the article) 3.8 billion lightyears away, i.e. 3.5*10^22 km. At that distance, a planet appears to be *extraordinarily* small.
If we take your France - New York example (Paris-New York = 5681 km), an earth-sized planet (included in the size range mentioned in the article) would - from Paris - have an apparent size of 2*10-15 m.
I.e. the same size as an alpha particle (Helium nucleus).
"This is very cool science" - Indeed!
I recently started to do a "fun" calculation with energy when it comes to those kind of distances.
First I imagine a radio transmitter or a laser with a frequency and an energy output, for example 50kW and 1MHz.
The output power divided by the frequency times planck's constant gives us the number of photons emitted per unit of time.
Divide this value by the area of a spherical surface and set the radius to the distance we are talking about, like 3.8 billion light years in this case.
It doesn't sound like everyone is convinced these planets - if they are planets - are extragalactic. So while it's definitely cool science, perhaps we should monitor this story for further developments and feedback from other researchers.
That's - that's ACTUALLY far out, dude.
In order to take advantage of that without some unforeseeable technology, you'd need to do some rather extreme things though.
Not just planning hundreds of thousands of years in advance, but planning across many, many kinds of entropy that we're not used to engineering around - and even then, you'd be very limited with what you could do.
The most hard-sci-fi solution I can think of to get through such a puzzle would be genetically engineering a culture of bacteria-sized
>>That's an interesting post, but what does it have to do with the story?
I see definitive hints of planets in other galaxies, I wonder how we, as humanity would reach them. Don't you?
Ryan Fenton
Yes. [centauri-dreams.org] This is an awesomely well informed (and informing) site. You want seriously advanced, hard core astronomical science, with an eye on practical applications in the ~100 year range, this is the place to watch.
I actually think of that as the "easier" problem - once you're just out of our own galaxy, mechanisms might survive enough to fine-tune the aim with home-galaxy input, and you can work out a path to go 'slow' enough, and/or loop with negative gravity assist so that gravity wells will work to keep you in-galaxy. You still kind of have to be a dumb missile at the delivery end though, with what I can imagine. As long as you can slow, it's more like golf than archery - a hole in one is difficult and complex,