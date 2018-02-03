Gut Microbes Combine To Cause Colon Cancer, Study Suggests (nytimes.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Two types of bacteria commonly found in the gut work together to fuel the growth of colon tumors, researchers reported on Thursday. Their study, published in the journal Science, describes what may be a hidden cause of colon cancer, the third most common cancer in the United States. The research also adds to growing evidence that gut bacteria modify the body's immune system in unexpected and sometimes deadly ways. The findings suggest that certain preventive strategies may be effective in the future, like looking for the bacteria in the colons of people getting colonoscopies. If the microbes are present, the patients might warrant more frequent screening; eventually people at high risk for colon cancer may be vaccinated against at least one of the bacterial strains.
Two types of bacteria, Bacteroides fragilis and a strain of E. coli, can pierce a mucus shield that lines the colon and normally blocks invaders from entering, the researchers found. Once past the protective layer, the bacteria grow into a long, thin film, covering the intestinal lining with colonies of the microbes. E. coli then releases a toxin that damages DNA of colon cells, while B. fragilis produces another poison that both damages DNA and inflames the cells. Together they enhance the growth of tumors. Not everyone carries the two types of bacteria in their colon. Those who do seem to pick up microbes in childhood, where they simply become part of the diverse mass of bacteria in the intestinal tract -- the so-called microbiome.
Seriously, it seems like everything we see and do, eat and drink or come into contact is both linked to causing and preventing cancer. Heck, every other week they say that any amount of red wine causes cancer, then the following week, "a glass a day keeps the cancer away". It is likely they have no fucking idea what causes or prevents cancer.
On a side note... those gut critters are super important. Many years ago during my military service, I had gotten a pretty strong bug while in the middle east. To remedy this, the military doc gave me very powerful antibiotics. It did kill the bug, but it also destroyed my digestive system. Also these years later there are many foods, including all dairy products which I am no longer able to eat.
Military docs are the best!
Experiments show that everything causes cancer in *rats*. But that's because rats are WEAK. Humanity STRONG!
[puffs on cigar and snorts a line of asbestos]
There is a poorly understood symbiotic relationship between humans and the microorganisms that share space within us.
Two people with similar metabolisms and nearly identical diets: One is skinny as a rail, and one spends his life trying to keep the weight off or down, or managed... Fecal transplantation [hopkinsmedicine.org] at Johns Hopkins.
How else do you propose that the population problem is addressed. If I were in charge of this, Is be quite concerned and maybe open to anything which only foil-headwear-officionados would notice results in death.
Let me paraphrase,... I would not put myself in such a position.
Keep them out of work with prison sentences for minor infractions, then remove all health-education-welfare and Housing
Then they will just die off
Remember the line? "Mom taught me not to feed the strays, they'll just breed"
It is likely they have no fucking idea what causes or prevents cancer.
Keep in mind that the issue is infinitely complex. Considering all the interactions of all the possible human cells and bacteria, viruses, etc., it wouldn't surprise me if they discovered some day that some "germs" damage DNA in certain human cells, but protect the DNA of others!
Everything apart from idleness, overeating, junk food, sugar, smoking, guns,
...
This procedure has helped a lot of people which have the same symptoms you explain from antibiotic treatment. It's low risk, with no known side effects over hundreds of years of use, and has a high success ratio. These particular sites advertise it to combat overpopulation of a specific nasty bacteria, but it works equally well in cases of damaged intestinal bacteria ecosystem.
I recommend taking a look, and talking to your physician. Your digestive problems can probably be fixed.
https://www.openbiome.org/ab [openbiome.org]
It's almost as if news is released as advertising. The health professionals want to drive people to medical care; the vintners want to drive people to wine.
Don't confuse basic research with media desperate to push more stories. I don't think any researcher has said one glass a day of wine will keep cancer away. If you read it in a newspaper instead of a journal, then treat it with healthy suspicion. If you heard it from a friend, then treat it with distrust. If you heard it on Goop, then what the hell were you doing there?
You are describing a social system that is "amazing". Science gives you the tools, if you hand those tools to profit-driven psychopaths, that's not the tool's fault.
Pretty much this. Most of our advancements in medicine are screwed up by for-profit insurance companies. We all have to appear to be perfect in every way these days even when that perfection is an absolute lie. You can't outright lie to an insurance company, but what you can do is not get tested for things that you know are going to be risks. That way there's no record of it. I'm trying to figure out how this strategy, while rational from a market perspective, actually helps anybody. It's time we figu
Insurance companies in the US now can't refuse to issue or charge more based on pre-existing conditions. As well, they must, in general, pay out 80% of the premiums they collect in claims and, if they pay out less than 80%, must rebate the difference to their policy holders. This leaves up to 20% of premiums for administrative costs (claims processing and validation, customer service, statements, payment processing, leases, utilities, facilities), marketing (including negotiating with providers) and sales,
For asexually reproducing organisms, there is nothing called cancer. The cells keep mutating and dividing. So what is cancer for them?
The non germ line cells "know" they will die with the body they are living in. They will obey the "code", they will not undergo uncontrolled cell growth, they will divide on command, and die on command. The command is delivered by the collective signalling of all other cells in the body.
If the body cells "for
So you're saying that cancer is the oppressed proletariat of the non germ cells rebelling against the tyranny of the 1% of germ cells?
Power to the people!
You say the war on cancer isn't winnable, and there's some merit to the claim.
However, we have learned to delay and delay and delay the victory of cancer, often until something else kills us first. That may not be "winning", strictly speaking, but if I die of something else and have a good quality of life it makes no practical difference to me.
https://www.cancer.org/latest-... [cancer.org]
We've also learned how to prevent a lot of cases of cancer. I don't smoke, I eat high fiber, avoid overindulging in processed meat,
First off, not all cells replicate. Second, it's ridiculous to state the war on cancer is unwinnable. Cancer gets cured all the time. Cancer in stage I is curable 95% of the time. Cancer in stage 4 is also curable though that is cancer dependent on the type and only in 5% of cases currently. Curing cancer is a matter of, cell by cell:
1. Detecting that a cell is in a cancer state: This step is not impossible. All cancer cells have mutated versions of various genes, a normal cell has hundreds less mutations t
Essentially, once we have a type of cancer beaten, it should remain beaten. Every step we take, every battle we win, is a step toward
All the cells in all the multicellular organisms are cancerous.
For asexually reproducing organisms, there is nothing called cancer. The cells keep mutating and dividing. So what is cancer for them?
Nope. Not at all. Cancer is not simply cell division.
(Though there are some cell that do indeed not divide (e.g.: neuron, for obvious practical reasons) and whose population is repleted by progenitor cells (in that case, that would be neuroblast ; mostly happening in the amydalia region of the brain), there are other cell population were dividing cells are pretty much the norm (e.g.: cardiomyocytes in the heart do divide to replenish the population).)
Cancer is about complete uncontrolled cell divsion. Not
Hey guys, if you don't get enough fiber, your microbes can turn on you:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
And if you eat the typical American diet, you ain't getting much fiber. Also, for you paleo eaters, actual paleolithic eaters got a pile of fiber every day.
Recommended reading for your microbes eating you: Undoctored, by Dr. William Davis.
Doctor's promote more fiber too, don't let your anti doctor rant get in the way of logic.
When reading this article please keep in mind that the study applies to persons with a particular genetic disease called Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (or FAP, huhuhu). Applicability to the general population is uncertain, though the biological mechanism is fascinating.
They might have stumbled on what causes IBS also. If a single strain is causing inflammation the bodyâ(TM)s reaction might be flush it out.
California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986...Causes Cancer.