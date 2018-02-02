Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Laser Scans Reveal Maya 'Megalopolis' Below Guatemalan Jungle

Laser-toting archaeologists have discovered an entire new city in the Central American jungle, the National Geographic reported this week. From the report: In what's being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in Maya archaeology, researchers have identified the ruins of more than 60,000 houses, palaces, elevated highways, and other human-made features that have been hidden for centuries under the jungles of northern Guatemala. Using a revolutionary technology known as LiDAR (short for "Light Detection And Ranging"), scholars digitally removed the tree canopy from aerial images of the now-unpopulated landscape, revealing the ruins of a sprawling pre-Columbian civilization that was far more complex and interconnected than most Maya specialists had supposed. "The LiDAR images make it clear that this entire region was a settlement system whose scale and population density had been grossly underestimated," said Thomas Garrison, an Ithaca College archaeologist and National Geographic Explorer who specializes in using digital technology for archaeological research.

  • And it will all happen again.

  • Guatemala better give it back (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's Mayan. Get it?

  • When the Earth realized our gaze was moving down dangerously close to the equator she yelled, "Hey! Keep your scanners up here, buddy!" ;)

  • I'm flabbergasted that there are so many finger-wagging posts out of the gate chastising everything from anthropogenic global warming to Western Civilization to the propensity of an advanced society to destroy itself. I just simply feel excited for the archeologists--how thrilling it must be to make such a discovery and the excitement over planning next steps to learn more.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ranbot ( 2648297 )

      Flabbergasted? Really? Have you visited Slashdot much in the past few years? The days of people commenting on Slashdot with actual interest and knowledge in scientific fields are long gone. Those people have left, because the trolls, political wanks [left and right], and racist ACs have made this their playground. There are still some decent articles posted, but don't expect anything from the "community."

  • If the experience in Egypt [scientificamerican.com] is instructive -- and I believe it is -- look for massive looting to begin shortly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jahoda ( 2715225 )
      If the experience in Egypt [scientificamerican.com] is instructive -- and I believe it is -- look for massive looting to begin shortly.

      The article states that these sites are already being looted, with LIDAR showing "thousands" of pits having been dug, and that while unknown to researchers, they are obviously not unknown to locals. They hope to raise awareness of the problem.

  • I see this being pronounced in "air quotes" a la doctor evil. LiDAR has been around for a very long time now, it is hardly revolutionary. In fact there was a similar story years ago, about the exact same thing, probably just a different place (or maybe the same story now in duplicate).

    It is pretty cool. However at the same time my spidey sense is going off a bit on how "undiscovered" these places were. It seems much to vast and complex to have been unnoticed entirely. Locals perhaps have known about it fore

  • This belongs in a museum! (Score:3)

    by hackertourist ( 2202674 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @03:32PM (#56057795)

    But watch out for the massive boulder.

