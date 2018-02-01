NFL Players With Long and Short Careers Have Similar Death Risk, Study Finds (reuters.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association compared 2,933 athletes who played in the National Football League for an average of five years to 879 "replacement players" who filled in for three games during a mid-1980s strike, finding no statistically significant difference in rates of death from all causes. Critics said the research had several flaws and pointed to a study released last year that found 99 percent of deceased former NFL players whose brains were analyzed post-mortem showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease linked to repeated hits to the head that can lead to aggression and dementia. The latest study found that the leading cause of death among the NFL career players was cardiometabolic disease, which entails greater risk of heart attack and stroke, followed by transportation injuries and unintentional injuries.
"This new study seems to support other previous studies that have not shown an increase in mortality among NFL players when compared to similar cohorts," an NFL spokeswoman said. "As with all new research on this topic, we will look at it closely to see what we can learn to better enhance the well-being of our current and former players," the spokeswoman said.
It's time we start ending school sponsored football programs. There are plenty of other sports that don't involve brain damage. I'm not saying outlaw it, just don't promote it at schools.
So you enjoy watching people kill themselves for your entertainment?
I knew it was more than a coincidence that modern football stadiums have such a likeness to the Colosseum.
It's time we start ending school sponsored football programs. There are plenty of other sports that don't involve brain damage.
Soccer, too. That involves hitting the ball with your head, hard, repeatedly, and was shown to be causing brain damage even before (pigskin-style) football.
It's time we start ending school sponsored football programs. There are plenty of other sports that don't involve brain damage.
Soccer, too. That involves hitting the ball with your head, hard, repeatedly, and was shown to be causing brain damage even before (pigskin-style) football.
Soccer has an easy fix, just prohibit hitting the ball with your head.
Or for soccer, just change the rules if that's the case.
Various professional football (soccer) bodies are looking at banning heading the ball for this reason. A lot of trainers don't allow younger players to do it already.
Sorry about the swirlies football players gave you, now give me your lunch money or it swirly time
Hey, no hard feelings about the swirlies. It wasn't anything a decade of therapy couldn't fix. Besides, now it's my fetish.
;)
It's time we start ending school sponsored football programs.
It's also time we stop awarding half of a player's NFL pension to a wife who divorces him. [theshermanlawgroup.com]
If you don't want to take care of a husband with brain damage, I completely understand.
But you better leave his pension alone.
Why should a pension being treated differently from any other marital asset?
A football career doesn't start in the NFL (Score:5, Insightful)
They start their competitive career in inducing brain damage in high school.
Why would it kill you any sooner? Headaches aren't lethal and you don't need to be a genius to get old. It's about quality of life, not duration. Of course for NFL millionaires it might all be worth it, it's the much larger number of players who don't get drafted but are still forced to live with migraines and other fun consequences of concussions who are the real losers.
And guys like these "replacement" players, who were obviously already playing frequently. It isn't like the brought in tennis players during the strike, they were all still football players putting enough time into it that they were aspiring pros! So even if the problem was early death rather than quality of life, this would still not really be very significant; just comparing players with fancy uniforms to players who only got to wear fancy uniforms a few times.
Erm... as someone who's had cerebral palsy since birth due to damage to the motor cortex caused during a premature birth I have some news for you: the consequences of brain damage are not limited to headaches and migraines.
Exactly. And if you look at what chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which to my knowledge is the most commo
The two studies are orthogonal to each other (Score:2)
One says lifespan is the same. The other says quality of life suffers. These are not mutually exclusive.
The league is perhaps being a bit deliberately obtuse given that they're sitting on a potential liability powder keg.
In other words, if you're an NFL athlete.
The bad news: Your relatives, the younger ungrateful ones that have been mooching from you for your entire career, will be the only ones left to take care of you until you're 80 or 90 years old.
The good news: You'll have early Alzheimers and you won't remember a thing anyway.
No, this is not a racial issue.
However, you're accidentally correct that helmets may contribute to the problems. Players are more willing to engage in violent collisions because they're wearing helmets. Therefore, that can lead to more collisions and harder collisions, and greater injury of players. The helmets may, indeed, be part of the problem, but not at all for the reasons you suggested.
Mostly because athletes get glorified in our society, encouraging mimicry by impressionable youth and idiots, while their celebrity insulates them from the consequences of their actions. That hits on two fronts.
First, you get a bunch of kids too young and stupid to know better inflicting brain damage for the chance at home-town celebrity and the perks that accompany it. And oft-times their parents aren't a whole lot better informed.
Second, that brain damage makes it much more likely that Joe McSportsball p
In part because the league spent years denying the damage and covering up the evidence. They made a choice, but it wasn't an informed choice.
Football will be gone in 10-20 years (Score:3)
The CTEs don't kill you (unless you count the suicides), but they will turn you into a drooling wreck like Jim McMahon.
The main thing that's been keeping the NFL afloat is gambling, and thanks to the much higher incidence of injury, the gamblers are finally starting to abandon it for more interesting games, like basketball, baseball, hockey. As a veteran fantasy football player, I can tell you that practically all of the skill has been taken out of it, making it much less fun. This year, I lost my stud, #1pick running back, David Johnson very early in the season, and I only made the playoffs because the other good players also lost their best picks as the season wore on.
And football continues to be a game of exploitation. Parents are putting their kids in football programs in the same numbers any more (except in the South, where brain damage is less noticeable) and I expect football to go the way of boxing. Another fine sport that just got to be too depressing to enjoy.
Yeah right (Score:2)
Billions of dollars are at stake with the NFL. You think that is just going to evaporate?
It wouldn't be the first time that billions of dollars went up in smoke overnight.
Boxing was the biggest sport in the world at one time. At all levels from CYO to Golden Gloves to amateur to pros. At all weight classes. In our lifetime. Now they struggle to find enough boxers to fill a card, and it's just a footnote. Yes, it can all evaporate. Pop Warner and high school programs are already hurting in most of the US because kids don't want to play football or their parents won't let them. Maybe
Correct. As a former Chicagoan, I went to a lot of Blackhawks games. Early in the Toews/Kane era, you could already see that they were transitioning away from needing an enforcer. Yes, they had Dustin Byfuglien for a while but when he left they didn't replace him. They certainly didn't have a designated thug the way teams like Boston had with Lucic. It was just fast skating, precise and fla
I remember a Braves game where the Twins were so taken by surprise at a suicide squeeze they asked the ump if it was legal.
The local news tonight seemed more excited about the puppy bowl.
You managed the Ugga Wugga just fine, but it doesn't sound like you've ever actually watched a complete baseball game.
Before you defend yourself, if you have actually seen it and didn't figure out that any strategy is happening, that says something even worse about you than if you're just a blowhard who is guessing.
The CTEs don't kill you (unless you count the suicides), but they will turn you into a drooling wreck like Jim McMahon.
CTE leads to dementia, and that will shorten your life expectancy.
There seems to be two main criticisms of this study. First they're talking about players from the mid-80s, so even if they were 30 at the time they'd still be early-to-mid 60s, more likely they're late 50s. That's earlier than you'd expect CTE to really start shortening life expectancy (plus you might not have enough deaths to detect a smaller difference).
Second, they're comparing people who played football at a very high level to people who
So? (Score:3)
NFL players don’t spend their time worrying about your problems. And if they did, wouldn’t you tell them to mind their own business?
"Replacement players" don't practice? (Score:2)
These replacement players would have been playing and practising when not playing in the NFL. They probably received a similar number of head impacts. Why would anyone expect a different mortality rate?
It's not the NFL that's dangerous: it's the sport.
The NFL are scum: I recently heard an NFL doctor claim that head impacts are ju
It is the sport, but also, soccer is really bad too. Add hockey, and it is probably the only three popular modern sports that include lots of head injury.
So it's not exclusively playing in the NFL? (Score:1)
How Much Death Risk Is That? (Score:2)