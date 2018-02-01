Hoping That Sucking CO2 From the Air Will Fix the Climate? Good Luck (easac.eu) 219
From a study published on Thursday by scientists on the European Academies Science Advisory Council: Senior scientists from across Europe have evaluated the potential contribution of negative emission technologies (NETs) to allow humanity to meet the Paris Agreement's targets of avoiding dangerous climate change. They find that NETs have "limited realistic potential" to halt increases in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere at the scale envisioned in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scenarios. This new report finds that none of the NETs has the potential to deliver carbon removals at the gigaton (Gt) scale and at the rate of deployment envisaged by the IPCC, including reforestation, afforestation, carbon-friendly agriculture, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCs), enhanced weathering, ocean fertilisation, or direct air capture and carbon storage (DACCs).
Irrigating an area the size of the United States would be quite the project. Who is going to pay? And how are we going to coordinate a massive engineering project in a region with no stable government?
Who is going to pay?
Obviously, Mexico. Right after they finished paying for the wall.
If Mexico is paying for it, why did he demand that it should be in the budget?
I can tell you I will build a bridge and motorists will pay for it.
That doesn't mean construction will be on hold until the motorists send me an up-front check.
CO2 levels were much higher in the past
We need to get back to the normal conditions on Earth - nice and warm and full of charismatic megafauna like the Cretaceous period. Ban hybrids I say, and impose federal maximum miles per rating for cars. Otherwise we might end up in an ice age!
Liberals won't go for ANYTHING, short of capitulation, if the idea is suggested by conservatives right now...
Well when they start proposing ideas that aren't selfish, hateful, and/or idiotic then maybe there will be room for compromise. Let's not pretend the conservatives have any willingness to compromise. The Tea Party types keep moving the party to the right and voting pretty much anyone who even looks like they might negotiate with the left out of office. And evidently you had amnesia during the Obama administration when the conservatives basically refused to do anything or compromise in any manner.
See there you go.... Whoa up on the partisan rhetoric a bit.
You assume that I'm upset, I'm not... You guys got your reasons, I'm just pointing out the fact that you won't agree to anything short of 100% of your demands, if that even. The latest government shutdown makes it clear what cards you are going to play, I'm just waiting on your side to play the rest of the losing hand. If you think about it, it's obvious what cards you have, the only question is how you are going to play them and how badly it's go
https://xkcd.com/285/ [xkcd.com]
Wouldn't that destroy delicate desert habitat and extinct a variety of species?
Not sure if you have noticed... but the Sahara is a bit of a desert. The least number of lifeforms of any ecosystem. Biodensity and biodiversity is very low.
The worst danger is if the winds are no longer able to pick up sand from the Sahara (parts of it are high in nutrients from when the Sahara was a tropical paradise many millennia ago). The sands from the Sahara are currently responsible for feeding the rain forests in South America with certain nutrients. Cut off the sand and the rainforests quickly become weaker. The rainforests are currently ARE high in both biodensity and biodiversity.
Wouldn't that destroy delicate desert habitat and extinct a variety of species?
Not sure if you have noticed... but the Sahara is a bit of a desert. The least number of lifeforms of any ecosystem. Biodensity and biodiversity is very low.
The worst danger is if the winds are no longer able to pick up sand from the Sahara (parts of it are high in nutrients from when the Sahara was a tropical paradise many millennia ago). The sands from the Sahara are currently responsible for feeding the rain forests in South America with certain nutrients. Cut off the sand and the rainforests quickly become weaker. The rainforests are currently ARE high in both biodensity and biodiversity.
Not sure why this is marked as flamebait since it's true. https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/nasa-satellite-reveals-how-much-saharan-dust-feeds-amazon-s-plants [nasa.gov]
Not sure why this is marked as flamebait since it's true.
It's like marketing. You can have the best product in the world but if your marketing sucks then nobody will buy it.
GP has a good point but started their response off like a douchebag. GGP has a perfectly good question that should be addressed.
Yes, the Sahara is a desert and no there isn't much life there -- but there is native life. Turning it into planted forest would seriously disturb that life. Is it worth it?
Turning it into planted forest would seriously disturb that life.
This is a question only really asked by some militant greenies. The far more interesting question is what would terraforming a landmass that size do to the wider ecosystem? You can't change that much land without having massive knock-on effects in the surround. For one, turning one of the driest arid areas of the planet into a forest would change the weather patterns and climate in all of Africa.
A few stinking lizards is the least of our problem.
Unless the lizards mutate and destroy Tokyo.
Yes, the Sahara is a desert and no there isn't much life there -- but there is native life. Turning it into planted forest would seriously disturb that life.
Letting global warming continue unabated, increasing both the temperature and dryness of the Sahara, would ALSO seriously disturb that life, and likely do so even more severely.
How about a compromise: You agree to let us irrigate half the Sahara, and we agree to leave the other half undisturbed. Deal?
I assume a number of species unique to the Sahara would go extinct if we forested the area to become a large CO2 sink. Here's the deal though, if these people are right on the threat that global warming poses then humans will go extinct unless we do something.
What's more important to you? Saving humanity, or saving some desert snakes and lizards?
I'll vote for humanity. Fuck those desert critters. Darwinian evolution means some species survive and some don't. If people want to see these critters survive
Higher average temperatures may end up causing many of the desert species to go extinct anyway. Life existing there is already tenuous.
Besides, no reason such an endeavor would have to be 'all or nothing'. The interior portions of the desert would be the least accessible to water anyway.
Fair enough. I'm more looking at more wood-building construction, disposal by dropping debris down old oil wells, and fast-growing trees in controlled tree farms. We have a lot of land in Virginia and Florida where the biomass energy market has driven destruction of native forests and replacement with pine plantations; we need to re-log those, destroy the remaining pine species, and restore them to original habitat. The pine is useful for building material; and we can authorize a limited amount of land
Irrigating an area the size of the United States
Will be good to lower sea levels.
Effects would be slim to none unless much of the area you're irrigating is currently dry and below sea level (or is dry and cold enough that the water would freeze into a glacier above sea level). Otherwise you're literally trying to push water up a hill.
Who is going to pay for any mitigation effort? As it happens, I imagine companies would quite happily lobby their governments to put up money rather than having to pay it themselves in terms of taxes and regulation. And the politicians will be only too happy to sign up for something which lets them take credit for solving a much touted problem without much risk of alienating constituents.
"No stable government" only makes it easier. When have the major powers ever had a problem getting their way in an are
"No stable government" only makes it easier. When have the major powers ever had a problem getting their way in an are
The neighboring countries have enough money. The main problems with that project are using salt water which is obviously the salt being corrosive and the fact that now you're removing the Sahara as a natural barrier for many of those relatively prosperous north-Saharan countries from the very unstable south-Saharan ones.
When you dream up projects, many people think of the obvious technical and direct financial effects which are not insurmountable at scale but the economic and military results are less obvio
it will be extremely profitable.
Why is nobody doing it ?
Because there's no realistic food shortage that this would address
To expand, we don't have a food production problem we have a food distribution problem.
To expand, we don't have a food production problem we have a food distribution problem.
The area with the worst food problem is the Sahel [wikipedia.org], which is right next to the Sahara. If the Sahara could be profitably farmed, someone would be doing it now.
I am very pro-geoengineering, but irrigating the Sahara by pumping thousands of cubic miles of seawater uphill to grow salt-tolerant GMO crops that don't exist yet is not the place to start.
We should start with better ideas like iron fertilization of the oceans, and space based mylar reflectors.
Another cool idea would be to dig a ditch from the Medite
If they raise the right kinds of sea vegetables and salt water loving plants, people all over the world will pay at the grocery store for the project, and it will be extremely profitable.
Eating the vegetables would eventually put that carbon right back into the biosphere. People would have to bury those vegetables in underground caverns...or at least bury the poop they made from those vegetables.
It's probably not a good idea to start putting phosphorous permanently out of reach, so it would be best to find ways to extract the carbon from the poop first. And then you have another big industrial process involved...not looking so good now, is it?
You know, plants have root systems that remain behind after harvest. (People do eat other things besides carrots). Grasslands have thick, carbon-rich soil because of this effect. Carbon sequestration (by nature) and carbon dioxide sequestration (technology based) are two extremely different things. One is safe, the other is just being desperate.
The trouble is that natural carbon sequestration is far too slow, even if you plant as many trees as is practical, as this study points out. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
You should maybe have thought of that one *before* liberating all the energy in those hydrocarbon chains. How about some nice algae instead? We can make some massive algal blooms, laying down lots of carbon-rich sediments, and then come back in a few million years for more oil!
Re-greening the desert is actually one of the most effective ways to sequester CO2, and it can be done with a lot less water [youtu.be] than most of us would assume. Both Joel Salatin and Allan Savory [youtube.com] have stated that large scale adoption of managed intensive rotational grazing (MIRG) could re-sequester all the CO2 we've added to the atmosphere since the industrial revolution within a couple of decades.
In a nutshell, well managed herbivores help keep the soil healthy, and actually increase the topsoil layer. More soil stores more carbon, as does healthier soil, so it's a double win. A triple win if you consider the healthier livestock -- grazing outdoors instead of crammed into factory feedlot "farms". More and healthier soil also retains more water, helping to alleviate the looming water crisis.
I watched a documentary a few years back about a small village in Africa experiencing decades of drought. They were getting the people to plant various plants and use their limited water to water the plants. The people were completely against this idea for years but when the documentary was filmed they reluctantly went along with it.
I was absolutely amazed how fast the areas they planted stuff in the desert began to be green again. The scientists advising them said it should inevitably bring more rain (or at least, when it does rain the water will be absorbed into the vegetation areas and not lost) and, at the end of the documentary they had like a mini-lake forming in the middle of all the greenery they planted and all the villagers were super happy.
I don't know how long filming that took, maybe a year or up to four years, but I was amazed that something like that was even possible in the middle of the desert. They had beautiful vegetable gardens and a nice little lake forming. The final clip showed the villagers' kids splashing and playing in the water.
It's not possible in the middle of a desert. It is possible on the edge of the desert, and is a common tactic to preventing the Sahara from encroaching further into non-desert.
If that works at the edge of the desert, then it could (should?) be able to slowly decrease the size of the desert.
OTOH, it's my understanding that the desertification of the Sahara is not, older claims to the contrary, *caused* by overgrazing, but rather the overgrazing made the desertification cause by changing climate worse. If so, then while that kind of technique could improve things a lot, it wouldn't change the desert back into grassland.
Until the plants live their lifespan at which time they die and re-release the carbon to the atmosphere. It's like stuffing the credit card bill in the drawer, instead of paying it off.
Actual sequestration means removing the carbon from the biosphere nearly permanently----making new coal and stuffing it somewhere geologically isolated, uncombustible and undigestible.
The Sahara naturally floods with salt water as the Earth's wobble moves it away from the sun. You can actually find whale bones there because it becomes an ideal calving area for them.
This happens about every 20,000 years naturally. However, what you're missing is what would happen if you did that today. Because we're on the opposite end of the cycle (Earth's wobble has the Sahara closer to the sun) you'd get huge amounts of evaporation. This would intensify storms hitting North America and likely increase their frequency.
Use salt-waterable plants to turn the Sahara desert green and you'll reach gigaton absorption. For perspective, the Sahara is about the size of the United States.
And where exactly are you planning to get the massive amounts of energy needed to somehow turn the Sahara green? What you think it's a matter of digging a few ditches and planting some ground cover? How do you think that is going to work economically and who is going to pay for it? What makes you think that even if you by some miracle succeed that there wouldn't be severe unintended consequences?
I love it when slashdotters propose ridiculous one sentence solutions to massive problems as if it's the most
It's not ridiculous. It's probably impractical, and there's a lots of places where it's very "hand-wavy", but it's not ridiculous.
OTOH, it going to require lots of untrusting countries to participate together for a long time. It's going to be quite expensive. It's not going to yield quick results. Etc.
There are lots of reasons why prior proposals to do the same thing haven't gotten off the ground. Outside of the ones mentioned above the one that bothers me is watering it area with salt water. Not many
turn the Sahara desert green
Yes what could possibly go wrong with terraforming an area the size of the USA.
Sure, with all that surface area. And you're not really "moving" the water. You're spreading it. I guess you're not aware how much water vapor comes from vegetation that actively pumps it out of the ground. Greening the deserts will produce great consequences, not necessarily harmful to the planet, on the contrary, but human economic issues will make even bigger headlines.
I'm not sure what "salt tolerant plants" they were thinking of. The only one that comes to mind that seems at all appropriate is iceplant, and that doesn't put out anywhere near as much water as corn...which isn't salt tolerant, requires lots of fertilizers, etc. I think I've heard of "salt tolerant tomatoes", but I think they have a strong limit on how brackish the water can be. Mangroves would work, but that requires a *LOT* of water.
So the only plant I can think of that would work is iceplant. Pampas
Watering ground with salt water is generally a bad idea. There are special cases where this isn't true, but you'd need to work quite hard to show that this is one of them.
If one wants to help directly with helping reducing CO2 production then donating to solar and wind charities is the best bet. For solar, the best two seem to be Everybody Solar https://www.everybodysolar.org/ [everybodysolar.org] (which gets solar panels for non-profits like museums and homeless shelters), and the Solar Electric Light Fund https://self.org/ [self.org] which gets solar panels for people in developing countries. Right now, I haven't seen a specific wind charity that seems to be absolutely ideal, but of those in the US, the best one seems to be the New England Wind Fund https://www.massenergy.org/the-wind-fund [massenergy.org].
Most Americans care about and are concerned about climate change https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/most-americans-want-climate-change-policies/ [scientificamerican.com], but right now, the federal government isn't doing much. In the long-run, actually solving this is, as with the ozone hole problem and as with acid rain going to take a combination of government, market forces, charity, and new research. Until the current US administration is removed, the best most of us can do is focus on the charity aspect.
I think what we should be researching is how to fabricate carbon into building materials. We've already found that things like carbon fibers are incredibly useful in several domains, and carbon nanotubes have been shown to have orders of magnitude more tensile strength than other materials we're using now. Figuring out how to synthesize those things less expensively would provide economic incentive to capture carbon and a good long-term solution for sequestering it.
CO2 emissions from rotting plant matter are minimal. Most of the carbon is gobbled up by the bacteria, mold and bugs that are eating the dead plants. A tree will take in far more CO2 during it's lifespan than it will emit after dying.
CO2 emissions from rotting plant matter are minimal. Most of the carbon is gobbled up by the bacteria, mold and bugs that are eating the dead plants.
Uh, when bacteria, mold, and bugs "gobble up" dead plants, they convert the organic carbon into carbon dioxide. That's what the word "eat" means.
A tree will take in far more CO2 during it's lifespan than it will emit after dying.
Turns out not. When they rot, they return to the atmosphere exactly the same amount of carbon dioxide that they originally removed from it.
Unless they are sequestered, for example, by being buried and converted into peat, or for that matter, coal.
Of course, in the short term, trees do remove carbon dioxide, and "short term" here may mean a century or so-- it's possible that may be good enough.
"Unless they are sequestered, for example, by being buried and converted into peat, or for that matter, coal.:"
The problem is if you look at the tree narrowly, then yes, it will rot and release all its CO2. If you look at the forest, fresh growth will replace the rotted tree and continue the cycle.
Old forests will very slowly sequester carbon in new topsoil, but will otherwise be mostly neutral.
New forests would be needed, and yes, sequestering new growth should help (soil impact aside).
The most secure wa
Just because these technologies and actions might not work well enough does not mean they will not help, and that they should not be pursued, unless there are viable options into which we should put our available resources.
Reforestation / afforestation is the best option, from what I understand. That and cutting down trees at a furious rate so we can bury them in abandoned mines and plant more.
Instead, we need all nations to drop their emissions. The only way to do that is hit them on exports.
If we use sats for measuring, we can see CO2 float in and out of nations and can then determine not what is causing, but simply WHO is causing it.
Then normalize based on emissions / $ GDP.
Instead of burying them in mines, turn the wood into charcoal so won't ever rot. You lose a little carbon in the process, but you end up with a much more stable product, and you can net some energy out it all too.
They forgot to mention using a giant vacuum with a charcoal filter attached.
No the machine is attached to everyone's wallet.
...but humans are lazy. To which end, note the following:
I read somewhere recently, that - since the big campaigns for CO2 reduction started - humanity has increased CO2 output at an average rate of 1.6%. Before all this attention was focused on climate change, CO2 output was increased at an averate rate of... 1.6%. Even granting that reducing CO2 output is a good thing to do, it is quite apparent that we are not going to do so. None of the sequestration technologies make much sense, none of them (other than possibly reforestation) scale, and frankly some of them are hugely dangerous in their own right.
tl;dr: There's no point in fighting the inevitable. CO2 is going to continue to increase. Fortunately, this also means that there is no longer any reason to continue making exaggerated end-of-the world claims. The planet is warming, some anthropogenic, some natural. it will probably warm by a degree or even two in the next 80 years. Figure out what impact that's going to have, and deal with it.
And O really pushed Wind/Solar here (too bad he allowed China to dump here), and now, Trump is about to focus on geo-thermal, along with nuclear power. Both of these will be capable of replacing a lot of base-load and dropping America's CO2. Add to that the fact that the west is
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Secondly, trump can talk coal all he wants. But, the simple fact is that utilities will decide based on current AND FUTURE expected costs. We all know that coal is dirty and expensive. The last thing that an American utility is going to do is add a new coal plant knowing full well that today is the cheapest it will ever be, and it is STILL mo
Re: (Score:2)
And as to nukes, wishful thinking? Hoping that Perry will do the right thing and push that.
Trump is about to focus on geo-thermal, along with nuclear power.
He has mentioned some support those two, but he's mentioned support for coal power about 100x more often, and he just recently announced plans to gut government funding for renewable energy research. He's going to Make America Gross Again in terms of CO2 output.
It might not mean disaster though, it could just mean that the US will be paying out the nose for carbon credits from Europe and China for a while.
China produces more CO2 than anybody. There will not be a penny going to them for credits, thats for sure.
Claiming that would be like claiming that Tesla will by pollution credits from Ford Trucks.
They also have more total renewable energy capacity than anybody, and that share is growing rapidly:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Meanwhile Trump's sending the US on opposite trends.
Fortunately, this also means that there is no longer any reason to continue making exaggerated end-of-the world claims. The planet is warming, some anthropogenic, some natural. it will probably warm by a degree or even two in the next 80 years. Figure out what impact that's going to have, and deal with it.
Well that's the thing. People are figureing it out and then they're accused of making exaggerated end of the world claims. It seems the bar for claiming things are exaggerated end of the world claims is ex
Dang man.. You are going to be savaged...
But I agree 100% with you. We are NOT going to be able to fix this problem, regardless of it's cause at this point. The geopolitical situation doesn't allow it. Getting all the various governments to agree is as impossible as hearding cats.
Best we stop all the caterwauling and hand wringing over prevention and just start the planning to deal with it.
The "deal with it" strategy is quite well-researched. It costs ~100 times more than cutting emissions, leaves billions of people at risk even with the expenditure, and also almost certainly will cause numerous wars with unpredictably bad outcomes. How do you prepare for a global economic depression and general war and misery? You don't, you just live with it when it happens. So we may as well keep trying to talk people out of causing it, even if it's a hopeless task as it probably is.
Roger.. That's one vote for trying to heard the cats...(Not happening...) No mention of the possibility that it may be too late anyway?
There are some things that just cannot be done and it doesn't matter how logical or cost effective they seem to you. We may as well get a jump on dealing with the issue.
You're right, trying to make people change won't work.
Fortunately we don't have to. Renewables are the economic choice for power generation almost everywhere, and are still dropping rapidly. Soon you'll be stupid to build any kind of fossil fuel electricity generation, except for maybe some natural gas plants to smooth out supply. Once electricity is cheap, heating and industry follow, as they already have in places with lots of hydro power. It looks like electric cars are going to be the way of the fut
Although we did not decrese the increase, we also di not increase it any further. Once could argue that if we had done noything the increase would not be 1.6, but 3.2.
So instead of have on motor putting out the extra 1.6, we have 2 motors putting out the extra 1.6.
During that same time period a massive number of people got access to electricity for the first time and many third world nations saw drastic increases in drivers (two of many ways people typically pump extra CO2 into the atmosphere). Really it's truly amazing that number has stayed even during said time period and is a sign that our still emerging alternate sources of energy generation and pollution controls are in fact making a difference.
tl;dr: There's no point in fighting the inevitable. CO2 is going to continue to increase. Fortunately, this also means that there is no longer any reason to continue making exaggerated end-of-the world claims. The planet is warming, some anthropogenic, some natural. it will probably warm by a degree or even two in the next 80 years. Figure out what impact that's going to have, and deal with it.
Isn't this always the way? People who don't want to do anything, find a reason. People who don't want to believe because their life it quite nice thankyouverymuch will do pretty much any mental gymnastics to find a reason to justify it, *because* of that inherent laziness. A scientist would be very suspicious for coming to the conclusion that they want to. But you're not a scientist, you're a person that made some assertions without looking it up, and even wear that on your sleeve as some sort of boast.
It's
I'm pretty sure that blurb is not from the report. The conclusions of the report are
There's a lot of text around those bullets, but it doesn't read as doom and gloom to me.
From the introduction
Anyone who spends five minutes thinking about how carbon capture would work should understand that that's a pretty self evident statement.
Then why bother trying?
Due to America's consumption of goods, esp. from China, all that is needed is for America, if not the west, to tax ALL consumed goods/services based on where the worst part/service comes from. This will get nations to either clean up, choose clean energy for the future (i.e. no more buying of coal plants from china), lose expo
For a fair solution, require all nations to have the same carbon output per capita. That will of course mean the developing world can keep building and Americans will be reduced to poverty.
Or we could give up on fairness and use the current system.
For the millionth time:
I'm happy to assume we're right about human-created global warming based on CO2 etc. emissions. Let's take that as a given and run it to the logical conclusion.
The important thing is: If we were to stop ALL emissions today, immediately, completely, globally... what happens? Does the situation fix itself? Over how long? What's the impact on, say, sea-level rises or whatever in even the BEST case scenario?
Because if those BEST POSSIBLE impact is, say, displace a million people, but
I'm sure someone is going to claim that nuclear power is too expensive. Well, how much does the extinction of humanity cost? Also, this
I will believe global warming is a real threat when the governments of the world deploy nuclear power in large numbers. Presumably these government officials have more information on the threat than any one reading this forum. The zero CO2 output of nuclear power is undeniable, or rather it's as close to zero as any other energy source that's being called "zero carbon".
There are a lot of climate activists who agree with you.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamestaylor/2017/08/03/the-real-climate-consensus-nuclear-power/ [forbes.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2013/nov/03/climate-scientists-support-nuclear-power
http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/189068-climate-scientists-to-green-activists-embrace-nuke-power
https://www.cnn.com/2013/11/03/world/nuclear-energy-climate-change-scientists/index.html
https://www.ucsusa.org/nuclear-power/nuclear-power-and-global-warming
It's not CO2, it's you. They won't tell you this outright but you're taking up space, resources and just you being here is causing damage to the planet. Until we have reasonable population controls in place it won't matter if the temps go up 20C, we'll have the four horseman of the apocalypse sooner.
Engineer #2: "What's powering it?"
Engineer #1: "That very large diesel generator right over there!"
Engineer #2: Looks at floor... "You know..."
Fact: there is no global warming. The world is getting cooler, and as sunspot activity ceases, we enter another Maunder Minimum.
First I thought that you are clueless denialist, but seeing that you stated that there is no global warming in bold totally convinced me.
Care to share you opinions about vaccines, HAARP, 9/11 or landing on Moon?
Now Slashdot has become a mouthpiece for Leftist Luddites. It is now the handmaiden to a New World Order of oligarchs and bureucrats enriching themselves thourgh manipulatioin of the truth and scare tatics. Fact: there is no global warming. The world is getting cooler, and as sunspot activity ceases, we enter another Maunder Minimum.
Scientists have been searching for a correlation between sunspot activity and climate for over a hundred years, and not found one. It's one of the most heavily researched topics in climate science. (And do note, that the Maunder minimum occurred well after the beginning of the so-called "little ice age".)
We measure the solar output from satellites, and have been doing so for many decades. One thing that measurements tell us with certainty is that the global temperature rise is not due to increases in sola
...by the Scientific calisthenics required derive a working AGW theory, that hasn't been show to be true by any empirical evidence.
The basic global circulation model incorporating the effect of anthropogenic carbon dioxide (what you call "AGW theory") has been around for fifty years now (the peer-reviewed publication was in two papers by Manabe and Wetherald, in 1967). That's long enough for the predictions to be compared with measurements.
Guess what? Over fifty years, the theory is pretty well matching measurements.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2017/03/15/the-first-climate-model-turns-50-and-predicted-global-warming [forbes.com]
That is BS. Still can't tell me 100% what the weather is going to like tomorrow. GET REAL!!!
That is BS. Still can't tell me 100% what the weather is going to
2. Actually, we're pretty good at tomorrow's weather. Check https://www.wunderground.com/ [wunderground.com] or https://www.accuweather.com/ [accuweather.com] , they're pretty good
There is two fundemental fallacies in your argument.
1) because climate changed without humans, then humans can't cause climate change.
So, if lung cancer occurred before cigarettes, then cigarettes don't cause lung cancer.
2) changing human behavior is not the same as tinkering with nature. The tinkering/manipulation comes from emitting CO2, not from stopping CO2 emissions. So, limiting CO2 emissions is more analogous to NOT interfering with fires.
When erosion was a problem in the American South, we brought in kudzu as a solution, and look how marvelously that turned out. We quenched forest fires in Yellowstone for a century and look how well that went. Gosh.
Yep. That's an argument against geoengineering proposals to "fix" the climate; you have to examine the side-effects of the proposed solutions. The proposals that say "why worry about global warming, we'll just fix it with engineering" need to be very very carefully examined.
Gosh. It's almost as if Mother Nature is unpredictable, as if the climate has been changing since the beginning
Climate has been changing since the beginning. The human contribution isn't instead of natural variations, it is in addition to natural variations. It turns out that this human contribution is somewhat faster than historical climate c
That's what I was wondering, too.
the climate isn't broken
