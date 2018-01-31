SpaceX Successfully Launches Satellite Into Orbit On a Used Falcon 9 Rocket (techcrunch.com) 32
Darrell Etherington reports via TechCrunch: SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with a geocommunications satellite commissioned by the Government of Luxembourg. The satellite, created by Orbital STK and to be operated by SES, will support humanitarian and military operations for Luxembourg, among other communications functions. The rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday, a day after its initial planned launch. The original window wasn't viable due to weather, but the rocket launched as planned at the opening of its backup date with favorable weather conditions today. This launch today didn't include a recovery attempt of the Falcon 9 first stage booster used during the launch. The booster used was a reflown rocket, however, having been used May last year during a mission for a different client.
Falcon heavy is launching on Feb 6. That will be a show. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/s... [twitter.com] Test fire https://twitter.com/SpaceX/sta... [twitter.com]
If you who have "Feel the Heat" tickets: I'll be there. Happy to meet any Slashdotters who happen to be going too.
Sadly I don't, but I am starting to feel a little sick already. I'll try to tough it out this weekend, but I'm pretty sure I'll need to stay home Tuesday. With a pizza, some beers, and a great deal of childish excitement.
Looks like it was a really soft landing: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/958847818583584768
Yeah, this was a pretty mundane launch until that happened. A rocket not designed for water landings, assigned for disposal at sea while testing a new landing approach, apparently survived a water landing intact and afloat. How? Beats me. I'd think that, with its propellant and pressurant spent, it'd be crushed when it fell over. Or that those engines would drag it deep enough into the water to crush the tanks at the base. And once its ruptured, the whole thing (up to the bulkheads) can flood
Falcon 9 is thin alumium, not heavy stainless steel. And it's not a question of being buoyant, it's a question of not ripping the fragile skin/tank in the situation where the propellant has been used up. You have a structure the height of a 25 story building, built of thin alumium, falling over (after being dragged a couple stories into the water by the heavy engines at the bottom).
How? Beats me.
Well we've seen them do smooth landings so I assume the simulation ended with them hovering right over the water. A 2009 quote said:
Weighing in at over 7,700 kg (17,000 lbs), the thrust assembly and nine Merlin engines represents over half the dry mass of the Falcon 9 first stage.
Basically you got a very heavy end which means it'd splash pretty much straight down in the direction it's built to withstand max-q, it wouldn't really tip over trying to keep its balance as some of the failed landings did. And the empty tanks obviously provide a lot of buoyancy as long as they stay intact, in fact either the LOX or RP-1 tank should suffice alone. The impressiv
Except that if its slowly sinking into the water vertically deep enough that the water can slow the rollover and the "whack"at the end, then you have water pressure to deal with.
I'm actually convinced (not seriously) that Musk is recovering these "soft water landing" disposable boosters so he can have a private, secret stash of rockets somewhere, almost certainly called "Moonraker 1" and "Moonraker 2"...
That's assuming they are dumped into the sea in the first place - we never actually see the landing... they could have their third barge in use without us knowing it...
The photo of a booster on it's side above may be an inflatable made as a decoy.
Musk is Illuminati!!!!!!!!
For launches there are bits of ocean, including the landing point, where boats are forbidden and this is checked by the space center's range safety people, who I think are airforce or navy. This isn't insurmountable, but Musk either needs to divert the rocket out of the forbidden zone (without this being noticed), suborn the range safety people to ignore the secret landing barge, "ASDS Just Read the Extortion Note", or hide the recovery vessel in some way, e.g. a submarine capable of quickly swallowing a Fa
Between Elon Musk's description of global thermonuclear destruction (he advocated... more as a joke but it was a semi-serious suggestion... that the polar icecaps of Mars could be nuked to release atmospheric gasses to terraform the planet), building tunnels under cities, having orbital space lasers under his control (with the Skylink satellites), and a forgotten island retreat under his control (Kwajelin Island)..... does that make him into a Bond villain?
He is a genius tech billionaire who can launch satellites and, due to Tesla, has a public reputation of Great Guy Who Is Trying To Save The Planet. Join the dots.
Sure they went through the motions. Why not? The issue is this: The drone ship could have been out there to get this first stage, but it could not get back to port, unload the stage, and get back out on station before the Feb 6 launch of Falcon Heavy, where they attempt to recover all three cores at once. In fact, the drone ship is probably already out there on station. They had to make a choice. Which core did they want back? I think the outlying stages will both be second use, but IIRC the center stage is
It was launched to GTO, according to the webcast.
Beyond thats is the "The Ring of Five" i.e. Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Denmark doing their own security work together.
Then NATO.
Nations, groups within groups of nations are all working together on their own security.
When they say "military" and "Luxembourg" in the same sentence, that always means "NATO". Some equipment purchased and operated directly by NATO, including a squad of aircraft, is on paper owned by Luxembourg. Also, look at the number of their all volunteer military staff of 350 and 100 civilian employees and their military budget of about $360 Million/year which is $1 Million per military staff person regardless of rank. Obviously most of this goes to NATO.
"Why would Luxembourg require a satellite for military operations?"
Because it's part of Nato and this is one of its contributions.
They also plan to rent out its results.
We also own half a warship and half something I can't remember, together with Belgium.
It was quite a joke around here in Luxembourg.
We have an wee army of +- 600 soldiers, 3 companies.
