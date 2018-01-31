Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


SpaceX Successfully Launches Satellite Into Orbit On a Used Falcon 9 Rocket

Posted by BeauHD
Darrell Etherington reports via TechCrunch: SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket loaded with a geocommunications satellite commissioned by the Government of Luxembourg. The satellite, created by Orbital STK and to be operated by SES, will support humanitarian and military operations for Luxembourg, among other communications functions. The rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday, a day after its initial planned launch. The original window wasn't viable due to weather, but the rocket launched as planned at the opening of its backup date with favorable weather conditions today. This launch today didn't include a recovery attempt of the Falcon 9 first stage booster used during the launch. The booster used was a reflown rocket, however, having been used May last year during a mission for a different client.

  • The big show is on Feb 6 (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Woldscum ( 1267136 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @06:21PM (#56043901)

    Falcon heavy is launching on Feb 6. That will be a show. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/s... [twitter.com] Test fire https://twitter.com/SpaceX/sta... [twitter.com]

    • If you who have "Feel the Heat" tickets: I'll be there. Happy to meet any Slashdotters who happen to be going too.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PFactor ( 135319 )
        You, me, and a few hundred of our newest friends!

      • Sadly I don't, but I am starting to feel a little sick already. I'll try to tough it out this weekend, but I'm pretty sure I'll need to stay home Tuesday. With a pizza, some beers, and a great deal of childish excitement.

  • No recovery, but they did soft land (Score:4, Informative)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @06:57PM (#56044159)
    I guess they do this to obtain data, but they go through the landing procedure even if they don't plan on recovering. The first stage did its reentry burn, landing burn, deployed the landing legs and soft landed into the water. You can hear the call outs in the video.

    • Re:No recovery, but they did soft land (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @07:00PM (#56044185)

      Looks like it was a really soft landing: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/958847818583584768

      • Outstanding

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        Yeah, this was a pretty mundane launch until that happened. A rocket not designed for water landings, assigned for disposal at sea while testing a new landing approach, apparently survived a water landing intact and afloat. How? Beats me. I'd think that, with its propellant and pressurant spent, it'd be crushed when it fell over. Or that those engines would drag it deep enough into the water to crush the tanks at the base. And once its ruptured, the whole thing (up to the bulkheads) can flood

        But, there

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          How? Beats me.

          Well we've seen them do smooth landings so I assume the simulation ended with them hovering right over the water. A 2009 quote said:

          Weighing in at over 7,700 kg (17,000 lbs), the thrust assembly and nine Merlin engines represents over half the dry mass of the Falcon 9 first stage.

          Basically you got a very heavy end which means it'd splash pretty much straight down in the direction it's built to withstand max-q, it wouldn't really tip over trying to keep its balance as some of the failed landings did. And the empty tanks obviously provide a lot of buoyancy as long as they stay intact, in fact either the LOX or RP-1 tank should suffice alone. The impressiv

    • Re:No recovery, but they did soft land (Score:5, Funny)

      by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice@gmail. c o m> on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @07:16PM (#56044295)

      I'm actually convinced (not seriously) that Musk is recovering these "soft water landing" disposable boosters so he can have a private, secret stash of rockets somewhere, almost certainly called "Moonraker 1" and "Moonraker 2"...

      • Actually, Musk has reported that this one came down intact enough that they are going to actually try and tow it back to shore https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/958847818583584768 [twitter.com]. They don't normally leave the landing legs on for the rockets they don't want to reuse, but this one was apparently being used for an experimental hard burn, and it looks like they wanted to keep the aerodynamics the same to get better information about that. Given that this one managed to survive, it tentatively suggests that

    • Sure they went through the motions. Why not? The issue is this: The drone ship could have been out there to get this first stage, but it could not get back to port, unload the stage, and get back out on station before the Feb 6 launch of Falcon Heavy, where they attempt to recover all three cores at once. In fact, the drone ship is probably already out there on station. They had to make a choice. Which core did they want back? I think the outlying stages will both be second use, but IIRC the center stage is

  • Really, lazy editors? Is it too much to ask to even get the company names correct? It's "Orbital ATK," and has been for quite a while, now.

