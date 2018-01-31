'Hello!' Says the Human. 'Hello!' Pipes the Orca Right Back. (theguardian.com) 52
A human greets an orca with a "Hello!" "Hello!" responds the orca. A new research shows, the orcas have been able to imitate human speech, in some cases at the first attempt, saying words such as "hello", "one, two," "Amy", and "bye bye." From a report: The study also shows that the creatures are able to copy unfamiliar sounds produced by other orcas -- including a sound similar to blowing a raspberry. Scientists say the discovery helps to shed light on how different pods of wild killer whales have ended up with distinct dialects, adding weight to the idea that they are the result of imitation between orcas. The creatures are already known for their ability to copy the movements of other orcas, with some reports suggesting they can also mimic the sounds of bottlenose dolphins and sea lions. [...] Wikie is not the first animal to have managed the feat of producing human sounds: dolphins, elephants, parrots, orangutans and even beluga whales have all been captured mimicking our utterances, although they use a range of physical mechanisms to us to do so.
So long and thanks for all the fish. (Score:5, Funny)
I am good with this just as long as they don't do a "surprisingly sophisticated attempt to do a double-backwards-somersault through a hoop whilst whistling the 'Star Spangled Banner'"
Surely they wouldn't be whistling the "Star Spangled Banner" they would be singing "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau", the national anthem of Wales.
FYI... yes I know an Orca is a dolphin not a whale (before the Linneaus Nazis arrive)
It would never have occurred to me that you didn't know an orca is a dolphin.
Nonetheless, that joke was really terrible...
On the plus side, I now know that there is a Welsh national anthem....
On the plus side, I now know that there is a Welsh national anthem....
Granted the joke was terrible.
/ I'm a father, I'm allowed to make bad jokes
Technically the Welsh national anthem is God Save the Queen (same as all countries within the United Kingdom) but the Welsh and the Scottish have their own pseudo-national anthems too. Only the English don't have their own national anthem within the countries of the UK.
...before the Linneaus Nazis arrive)
Taxosaurus allemanicus dexter...
For whoever modded this down, a Tit is a type of small song bird (tit originally meant small rather then being a synonym for teat) and I wouldn't be surprised if they did mimic smartphones.
I have one Stellars Jay living here that mimics a hawk and Ravens used to be known for killing loggers by imitating the whistles that the high lead loggers used to use to communicate.
I went to Google Image for these, and all I got was this bunch of birds.
"Fart" is the word you're looking for.
I was going to say, I have a Raspberry Pi Zero, and it doesn't have an apparatus to blow.
Blowing a raspberry: when you have to install a small fan to blow air on top of your overheating Raspberry Pi CPU.
"Amy?" (Score:2)
Or at least swallow the watch that Kif gave her.
Perhaps the researchers would prefer to interpret the communication attempt in captivity as "Amy" rather than "Kill Me", just so they can sleep at night.
I don't know who Amy is, but she sounds hot if even Orcas are asking for her by name.
Hot? More likely she's a whale.
Um, those are *killer* whales (Score:3)
Of course they'll do whatever they can do put their prey at ease.
;-)
Or bait them to their doom. (Of course the skill is handy for having fun with the handlrs, too.)
Walruses do this, too. And they regularly eat people if they can get hold of them one-on-one, (to the point that the walrus is the symbol of death for some Inuits).
(I hear that, a couple decades back, there was one in New York City's Central Park Zoo that started talking like a drunk, with lines like "Hiya, Buddy" in a very slurred form. Appa
Dolphinese (Score:2)
"It is of interest to note that while some dolphins are reported to have learned English, up to fifty words used in correct context, no human being has been reported to have learned dolphinese." - Carl Sagan
Whereas a dolphin may have received fish from humans to train them to learn English. No human has ever received a large lump sum bonus from a dolphin for a dolphin teaching him dolphinese.
Strat
Strat
Dolphins are bastards!
Their brains are simultaneously similar and very different from our own. In addition to this, their world, and thus their worldview, is very, very different from ours.
Blowing a raspberry? (Score:1)
...polly (Score:2)
"Presentient" (Score:2)
Koko the gorilla learned quite a bit of sign language and is able to communicate quite well. If I recall correctly, she has the mental capacity of a young human (probably around 6 years old). So she'll understand simple, real-world concepts and has a sense of self, but you wouldn't expect her to be able to, say, calculate complex mathematical equations. I have a feeling that a lot of higher intelligence animals (whales, dolphins, octopii, chimps, etc) have this kind of sentience, but we just don't have a d
Koko the gorilla understood a spoken vocabulary of about 2000 words, being able to express a little over half of them in sign. While this certainly sounds impressive, and in truth is impressive for any non-human, a normal 6-year old will typically be able to express 2500 words or more, and has a total receptive vocabulary of usually no fewer than 20,000 words.
In terms of vocabulary, Koko was more roughly the equivalent of a 3 or 4 year old human child, not a 6-year old one.
And they may be saying the exact same thing about us, but in ways we're not likely to understand for a long long time.
Day of the Orca? (Score:2)
Is this real, or the plot to the new movie Day of the Orca?
Orca - the killer whale, is one of the most intelligent creatures in the universe. Incredibly, he is the only animal other than man who kills for revenge. He has one mate, and if she is harmed by man, he will hunt down that person with a relentless, terrible vengeance - across seas, across time, across all obstacles