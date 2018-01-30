Amazon's Push Into Healthcare Just Cost the Industry $30 Billion In Market Cap (qz.com) 186
Today, Amazon, along with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan, announced a plan to launch an independent company that will offer healthcare services to the companies' employees at a lower cost. The venture, which will be managed by executives from the firms, will be run more like a non-profit, than a for-profit entity. Even though the plans are vague, the news caused the market value of 10 large, listed health insurance and pharmacy stocks to drop by a combined $30 billion in the first two hours of trading. Quartz reports: "The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty," said Amazon's Jeff Bezos in a statement. "Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort. Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation." Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, likened America's mushrooming healthcare costs to "a hungry tapeworm on the American economy." How the venture will provide less pricy healthcare to the 1.2 million employees of the participating companies isn't yet clear. The new company will leverage "technology solutions" that provide "simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost." Not much else, including the name of the company, is known.
After all of the reasons that they have found to deny people care that need it, fuck those big boys.
Any system that gives people all the healthcare they want will bankrupt the nation. You have to ration, whether it is by price, willingness to wait in a queue, or death panels.
Much of the cost of healthcare is because people expect that because there's a treatment available, they have a "right" to it, cost be damned. Society can't afford expensive treatments which have a small probability of extending a life for a short time. Hence the GP's "all of the reasons that they have found to deny people care
200 years ago, everyone was completely on their own regarding healthcare. 100 years ago, it was family and trading a chicken for some care. STFU and be thankful for the advances since then, you don't deserve the benefit.
Every other civilized country works out great
Bullcrap. Every civilized country rations healthcare. Every. Single. One.
There is nowhere where you can get any treatment, on demand, at anytime, for free.
Even in Norway, a woman can't just walk in and get a breast enlargement anytime she wants, and expect someone else to pay for it.
Disclaimer: I realize that most Norwegian women don't actually need breast enlargements. It is just an example.
Even in Norway, a woman can't just walk in and get a breast enlargement anytime she wants, and expect someone else to pay for it.
I fail to see how that strengthens your argument. Is there one, single country that has a national health-care program that pays for breast augmentation? (Aside from the obvious worthy case of cosmetic restoration for a medically-necessary mastectomy.)
The U.S. uses all three.
... deny people care that need it.
versus
... gives people all the health care they want
...
wow. Yes, giving people all the health care they want almost certainly would bankrupt the nation. But that isn't what the PP wrote.
Someone with cancer that needs chemo is not, as near as I can tell, also getting a boob job, their teeth straightened, and a hip replacement. You're just playing on people's emotions with what is essentially a false premise. I smell a Russian troll.
Obviously there has to be a balance. If healthcare cost me absolutely nothing (aside from whatever taxes I may pay) and I had easy access to a doctor I trusted and was confident in, I wouldn't really be that expensive....right now anyway. But if I got cancer or some other terminal conditions that's when it may get to be an issue.
Maybe basic medical checkups should come out of our pocket and the government should foot the bill for the major problems. Or maybe everyone should be guaranteed at least a mi
The problem with individuals paying for basic checkups while the government paying for major problems, is that it encourages people to skimp on cheap, effective early interventions. They don't go and see their primary care provider when they first develop that ache in their side, because they don't really have $100 to spare...and then that ache turns out to be something serious, and costs a shit-load more to treat because it's progressed.
This is exactly why I'm okay with people dying because they can't afford insulin. "Sorry! If you needed that insulin so badly you should have been a billionaire and bought up the patents before that other guy jacked up the price. Can't all get what we want."
I see that Martin Shkreli has behaved well enough to earn access to Slashdot.
Don't drop the soap, Martin.
The NHS model and control of doctors' salaries (Score:5, Interesting)
The UK's system is widely recognised as the most efficient, so the basic model - of single payer contracting with controlled hospitals - has a lot of efficiencies to offer in the American context. In the light of the news that the arrival of an Amazon distribution centre LOWERS the wages of warehouse workers, perhaps we will see this happen to doctors...
https://www.economist.com/news... [economist.com]
compared to the US model ? (Score:2)
Yes really (Score:5, Informative)
The NHS costs rather less than half the percentage of GDP that the US system does and produces better health outcomes, with 100% free coverage for citizens.
PS remember free means FREE (Score:2)
Apart from a charge for each prescription of about $12, there are NO other copayments for most conditions. There are charges for dental and optician care, but that's pretty much it. It's not perfect; there are queues and delays, but in terms of bang for your buck, it's massively better than the US system.
Fortunately, these studies have been done time and again, and the result is that the UK spends about 7% of GDP on healthcare vs 15%+ in the US.
http://www.commonwealthfund.or... [commonwealthfund.org]
Is the NHS costing you $2,000 a month for a family of four? Because that's pretty common here.
I will admit... leaving patients out in the parking lot in an ambulance is a fantastic way of reducing costs... though do their turning for the worst end up counting in the final figures you claim to cite?
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/heal... [bbc.co.uk]
https://www.theguardian.com/so... [theguardian.com]
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/heal... [bbc.co.uk]
Wrong Solution (Score:5, Insightful)
The rest of the modern world looks at the USAs health system and just shakes their head.
Every other modern western country uses government run primary health care, usually overlaid with a smaller private system.
The private system gets used for those who want a specific surgeon, less wait time, or elective procedures.
but, in the land of the free, home of the brave, god forbid if someone who made poor health choices got treatment from my tax dollar: let the loser die or least be a debt slave for life.
Bezos should be advocating for government funded primary health care: not yet another private system.
It's racism (Score:2)
Bezos should be advocating for government funded primary health care: not yet another private system.
Government funded primary healthcare is likely the best solution, but it's no solution at all if it can't be implemented for political reasons.
People have been advocating for universal health care for a long time without a lot to show for it; too many people in this country have a knee-jerk anti-government reaction to it. And Bezos is unlikely to be the person to finally figure out how to get universal health care through Congress.
On the other hand, Bezos has a whole lot more control over the actions of hi
non-profit or low-profit might be very good (Score:2)
It would be quite ironic if some billionaires will manage to basically set up socialized healthcare in the US this way, and out-compete the current HMOs!
Canada has a set of per-province plans that originally covered just major injury, then were upgraded to include proactive doctor visits. The doctors are private, the hospitals are typically from bond drives in the cities and the payments are collected by employers, separate from taxes.
Works reasonably well, and backstops low-cost benefits plans the employers offer, like dental and drug plans.
For example, as a kid my parents paid into the Ontario Hospital Insurance Plan, and dad campaigned door to door o
Canada has a set of per-province plans that originally covered just major injury, then were upgraded to include proactive doctor visits. The doctors are private, the hospitals are typically from bond drives in the cities and the payments are collected by employers, separate from taxes.
Works reasonably well, and backstops low-cost benefits plans the employers offer, like dental and drug plans.
For example, as a kid my parents paid into the Ontario Hospital Insurance Plan, and dad campaigned door to door on a bond drive for the Chatham General Hospital. When I broke my heel, it got fixed in that same hospital, and OHIP paid for it.
This. When I was in graduate school in Canada, I had a reconstruction of a torn ACL. Didn't pay a dime for it. (But paid taxes of course, and willingly.)
It varies from Province to Province. Never heard of a bond drive to finance a hospital here in BC. We still pay premiums (about $70/month for a single person with a decent income, often taken straight out of the paycheck, soon to be halved) for medical as well though it sounds like that'll be going away.
Basically the Federal government sets minimum standards and each of the Provinces run their own system.
Seems like a good call for them. (Score:5, Interesting)
I do IT for a small grocery store chain and we went self insured a few years back now and we've saved a ton of money doing it.
For a small company that only works (Score:2)
The best way to do insurance of any kind is to have as many people chip in as possible. Buying power gets rates down, and that's what's got the health care industry worried. As more and more companies consolidate an buy each other out we've got fewer and fewer employers, but that also means that if a few of them get togethe
Man, how big was the company? Our four store operation employs about a thousand people (a good grocery store employs a surprising number of people for those outside the industry). In the context of the company I work for we've been able to grow our pool of insured people drastically so that generally speaking only people a couple of years junior or purposely part time people like college students don't get insurance.
I suppose the nature of the company matters a lot here too though. Our founder is in the pro
Well stated.
From what I see, it seems like going in with a technology focus, simplifying the payment process for doctors, and destroying the highest-margin procedures with competition could have a pretty significant impact. The for-profit insurance companies don't have any real interest in getting end-user costs down, just their costs. The non-profits seem to have other challenges (those little spoken about for-profit divisions as an example).
You could save 10% over night pretty easily in my mind... maybe
Pricey vs privacy (Score:2)
How the venture will provide less pricy healthcare isn't yet clear
Unclear whether this is a typo for less pricey or less privacy. Knowing Amazon it might be both...
Unclear whether this is a typo for less pricey or less privacy. Knowing Amazon it might be both...
But think of the advantages of information sharing within Amazon...
Let's say you have an impacted molar. When you get home, Amazon Video might recommend you watch the SpongeBob Squarepants episode where Patrick goes to the dentist.
Just 1 thing US medicine hates more than socialism (Score:3)
And that would be capitalism. The FUD campaign waged by medallion cab drivers against Big Bad Uber is a child's sandbox fight compared to Amazon going up against America's most monopolistic industry.
Hopefully Amazon focuses on low hanging fruit (Score:5, Insightful)
Unnecessary tests and pharmaceuticals. Doctors use unnecessary tests to protect themselves from lawsuits. Then there's the medication problem.
the-myth-of-drug-expiration-dates [slashdot.org]
The government needs an independent lab to determine the expiry dates, not big pharma.
drug-firms-shipped-208-million-pain-pills-to-west-virginia-town [slashdot.org]
drug-company-payments-mirror-doctors-brand-name-prescribing [npr.org]
I also have to wonder if doctors prescribe drugs as the easy solution instead telling the patient to make lifestyle choices.
It's very smart (Score:4, Insightful)
These are big companies with lots of employees, they are already bleeding huge amounts of cash to fund health programs for their employees in a broken healthcare system. They're going to pool their resources together to create a new company, not with the goal of making money out of the venture, but with the goal of reducing the costs they already have within their existing companies. Due to their size they'll receive immediate benefits by having the clout to bargain with the big pharmas and that clout will only increase as they offer this to the rest of corporate america.
It's another game changer from Amazon.
Exactly. It's why my company sets aside some of professional development funds for exercise and wellness, because the healthier the employees are, the less sick leave they take and the more productive they are. In a tight labor market, it also can serve as good marketing to potential employees.
Yup... add in prescription delivery by Amazon and their purchasing power with the Pharma companies just got a lot more powerful.
And this is what's wrong with America's (Score:4, Interesting)
Anyway, Single Payer Now. Medicare for All.
I'll see your right wing Federalist website (Score:2)
Our health care sucks, particularly in rural areas. And you can't blame that on the US being spread out. Look at Canada. Better outcomes and just as if not more spread out population centers.
what else (Score:2)
True single payer health
The metric system
Gun Control
I'd love the US mandating the metric system, as should all STEM professionals.
It's called self-insurance (Score:2)
And if your risk pool is large enough and broad enough, you can save a SUBSTANTIAL amount of money.
You do realize that your post is an oxymoron?
Self-insurance is inconsistent with a spread-out risk-pool.
Lower Cost (Score:2)
$30B ain't shit to the health insurance industry (Score:2)
On top of that, the health insurance industry bought Washington DC years ago. They got most of their ROI in the form of the ACA back when Obama was president; they know where to turn if th
God, I hope they are successful! (Score:2)
Today Employee Healthcare, Tomorrow... (Score:2)
It's not a "non-profit" though, you were fooled by choice of words. And of course the money for this will come from, wait for it...capitalism.
Re: (Score:2)
The US healthcare system needs disruption (Score:3)
If as a consumer you want to save your hard-earned dollars (e.g, you have an HSA) when you need healthcare in the US, tough luck - you can't. The US health care system is not set up to enable anything like the usual way we shop. It's like being forced to buy things on recommendation from a stranger without knowing the prices for anything until you get your credit card statement. And then experiencing utter sticker shock at the cost!
Case in point: I went to the doctor for a check up. The doctor had no idea how much it would cost me for the checkup or how much any of the recommendations she made to me would cost me. So I asked the insurance system. They couldn't give me a price or even a quote, and only pointed me to a web-based useless "calculator" that gave rough numbers. It's not surprising, because the actual cost had been negotiated by some unseen, unknown entity (my employer? the company my employer contracts with?) and it certainly wasn't ever to be shared with a lowly patient/employee. The only time I could find out how much it cost was when I received the bill. And it was outrageous! Over $200 for a simple look-see. The doctor had claimed it was the "annual checkup", which was much more expensive. Apparently, there are multiple types of check up, with the cheapest being $60, but there's no way to request that, or know what you are getting in advance. Other procedures are completely opaque too and often involve bills from multiple entities. My wife received bills from approximately 6 different entities after an ER visit for concussion, including the individual doctors, the MRI, the CT staff along with billing for various bits and pieces (tubes, packs, etc.) that apparently were used. What a load of crap.
Another area that the health care system needs to address is their methodology of tracking the status of health issues. Currently, they run completely on the squeaky-wheel system. If the wheel don't squeak, it's not an issue any more. (Doesn't matter if the wheel has crumbled into dust or not!). As engineers, if we find an issue we usually have a process to track progress to resolution. Not in the health care system! It's completely random and ad hoc. You as a patient have to manage your own "bug tracking" because no one else will. They seem to be pretty good in tactical situations, but anything that isn't an easy fix, or takes a long time isn't handled well at all.
I'm glad that this is happening. The system needs a really big kick up the butt.
It isn't that difficult (Score:2)
it's just no one with the authority to do so has the spine to make the decisions necessary to make it happen.
Well, that and *campaign donations* tend to ensure the status quo remains the status quo.
"Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort."
The only thing you need to do is take away the health care and Big Pharma industries ability to charge whatever they want for their products or services and you'll
think about it this way: the ultra rich want us (the regular folks) to live in constant fear. that distracts us and keeps us in-fighting (ie, not fighting THEM or coming after them with pitchforks and fires).
they keep wages down, they hire outside the country as much as they can and they actively seek to lower the standard of living for all but their friends. reasoning is the same as above, keeps us fighting between ourselves over stupid shit. and if we're all just 1 paycheck away from being homeless, we
Solving the worlds problems.... (Score:2)
My buddies an I often sit in front of the fire and solve the worlds problems. Healthcare is one of my favorites. We like to look at what exactly causes the high costs and address them one at a time... (Completely ignoring things that work or don't in other countries, because those are saved for discussions like "what works and doesn't in other countries") Here are some of our ideas relating to healthcare.....
Tax rebates for high cost medical equipment. This addresses the high costs of medical equipment at l
But insurance companies have what patients crave! (Score:2)
Billing codes. The body mutilator!
Really though, One of the things I've said about health care is that we could easily care for patients without all that overhead. Thing is, just like Brawndo, the economy sort of depends on it. Until the plants actually start growing again, this is going to hurt.
Re:This is a BS article.. (Score:5, Funny)
Let me restate that, you got caught responding to a headline after parsing it incorrectly and failing to read TFS or understand WTF you were talking about.
Then you replied to yourself trying to sweep your failure under the rug.
Re:This is a BS article.. (Score:4, Insightful)
Let me restate that... Insurance companies got caught in the market day.. Not by Amazon's roll your own insurance thing.
The overall market fell by about 1%, mostly because of the fall of the health industry, which represents about 18% of the American economy. Some health companies fell nearly 9%. If you take health out, the rest of the market barely fell at all.
I am skeptical that Amazon et al will be successful in this, but I wish them well. If the politicians can't fix healthcare, many nerds can.
No, I think the market was down because the bond market is taking a hit now that the Fed is trying to sell all those treasuries, which is going to drive up insurance rates, which cools down the economy, which causes the market to fall. Round and round we go.
The fed is trying to cool the economy down. If it heats up to fast because of a tax cut there is zero the fed can do yo recover except for negative interest rates. All other tools have been expended.
The good news is that Europe is growing faster, and Trump's anti imigrantion stance kills manufacturing and farming, so that should drag down the economy.
Re: This is a BS article.. (Score:3)
The Fed affects the economy by raising or lowering interest rates, but this is different. The Fed is trying to unload $4.5T in treasuries that it has bought since 2009, but China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have all cut back on their purchase of treasuries, so rates are rising to make them more attractive. But this is also going to cause rates on everything else to rise, including corporate debt, with many corporations will be unable to shoulder those higher rates.
This isnâ(TM)t good.
Kaiser did this about 80 years ago (Score:3)
I am skeptical that Amazon et al will be successful in this, but I wish them well. If the politicians can't fix healthcare, many nerds can.
This has been done before, Kaiser about 80 years ago. They created their own medical care for on the job heavy construction site injuries, doctors with modern and sufficient equipment to stabilize the injured so they could be transported to a "big city" hospital. This quickly expanded to cover health care in general. Then it expanded to cover the worker's families too. And now we have a major non-profit healthcare provider covering the western US.
Re:This is a BS article.. (Score:5, Interesting)
How do health care 'er' cough, cough, make money. They charge more in premiums than they allow in payouts. Hmm, compulsory health care for company employees, how do you reduce cost, deny payouts. I doubt very strongly that if my healthcare was dependent upon a company who first and only goal were returns for shareholders and they were deciding whether they would pay out or not, that I would be willing to work for that company.
Think about euthanasia laws, how many corporations would put you down, if there return on your future employment was lower than the cost of health services, if they could get away with it (just remember all it takes is a tiny handful of them to bring in those laws, couple of hundred control freaks and no matter what tens of millions say, it happens).
Single payer sounds a whole lot better, than allowing my employer decide whether I live or die, especially when their publicly declared number one priority is returns to shareholders and their desire is ZERO payouts.
Re: (Score:3)
Err...if you didn't allow anyone to make money (a profit) with healthcare, why would anyone go into that industry for a lively hood?
I doubt seriously there are that many altruistic people out there.
I mean, if you're a Dr...why would you sacrifice 4 years of medical school, plus internship years, plus extra years if you are specializing...on top of college, if you didn't see a payoff in the end that was worth your sacrifice up front?
Why would anyo
Re:This is a BS article.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Nice miss-interpretation, make a lot of money in the industry do you?
As I am *sure* you know, your example is BS.
There is plenty of competition at the staff level, so income is in general sensible.
There is practically NO competition at the insurer/provider level. This has been remove from the system through regulatory capture and other techniques for a lot time now, and the price is being paid.
If there is no competition, then the consumer suffers, and 'suffers' in the context of health is, eventually, dies early.
So, the cost of the high profits of insurers and providers is the deaths of consumers.
Care to try and defend that?
The only two solutions are enforced REAL competition (which does not mean two 'friendly' huge providers colluding), or state regulation of prices.
Solution # 3 (Score:2)
The rest of the civilised world does *not* all use single payer. Many European health systems -- France, Germany, Belgium and others -- use a system of regulated mandatory insurance. It's not that different from the US system in concept -- but the execution is very different, not least because they haven't allowed regulatory capture. The Dutch system is particularly effective.
Re:Solution # 3 (Score:4, Informative)
The German system is dual: with both private insurance and public. Not ideal, but at least it pretty much always functions, without the horrors of privatisation.
Re: (Score:2)
There is practically NO competition at the insurer/provider level. This has been remove from the system through regulatory capture and other techniques for a lot time now, and the price is being paid.
Brilliant! THANK YOU! And yes, I meant to use all caps for that.
Finally someone who understands what has happened to our government.
I'm tired of hearing the term "big government" or the claim that it's the source of all our problems. That is a distraction from the real cause which is big business which now essentially owns the government. That allows them to generate the influence to effect regulatory capture. This is why people have been saying "we are owned."
For me, the day "Citizens Divided" passed was t
Would you prefer ear muffs? Or to stick your head in the sand for a while longer?
... Because I wouldn't expect it to end anytime soon.
I'm sorry that you are in effect supporting a full 8 years of Trump.
Don't get me wrong... I'm no fan, unlike most of you Bernie Bro's, I can see that you are going to spl
Re: This is a BS article.. (Score:3)
s/healthcare/law enforcement/. Funny thing, there's plenty of cops out there.
s/healthcare/military service/. There's plenty of soldiers. Literally an army of them.
Your logic seems a bit flawed somewhere.
P.S. "livelihood". One word. It's not some kind of headgear.
Their intentions aren't so honorable. They're just trying to break up the demand for real universal health care.
Just curious, how do you figure? Of course their intentions are anything less than honorable. They're trying to boost their own bottom lines.
Re:Don't let 'im kiss ya, Hawkeye (Score:5, Interesting)
Although with how Amazon works if they can make it work for their employees you can bet there will be public offerings as well.
Indeed. AWS started as an internal service. Today, Amazon is primarily a Cloud Provider, that just happens to do online retailing on the side. AWS makes 3 times the profit of their retail operations.
Re:Don't let 'im kiss ya, Hawkeye (Score:4, Insightful)
Nope. Obama failing to hold out for single payer and settling for Romneycare is what cost you. Countries with actual single payer systems spend half or less per capita with better outcomes for all.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Nope. Obama failing to hold out for single payer and settling for Romneycare is what cost you. Countries with actual single payer systems spend half or less per capita with better outcomes for all.
I find this argument hilarious given Democrats had both Congress and the Presidency and when it was passed nobody said anything about keeping costs down. The entire selling point was to make more people buy insurance and add layers of complexity. Costs were going to go up, no matter what.
We all know that prices are essentially secret. Do you know that "billing" now accounts for 25% of all hospital spending? Hospital administration costs are 1.43% of the GDP. http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications
Re: (Score:2)
I find this argument hilarious given Democrats had both Congress and the Presidency and when it was passed nobody said anything about keeping costs down.
It's only hilarious because the Democrats let the Republicans have a seat at the table. So how come the Republicans couldn't repeal it with both houses and the presidency?
Republicans discovered that moving in the other direction was just as difficult, and failed repeatedly to change anything. (Except
Re: (Score:2)
Then you should be able to name the specific provisions or amendments which came as a direct result of a republican sitting at the table... and not general hand waving towards Romney and Massachusetts.
Nice attempt at distraction... but I think we are still talking about the original enactment... and not the failed attempts to repeal it in w
Re: Don't let 'im kiss ya, Hawkeye (Score:2)
The entire selling point of going with Romneycare was to preserve the Democrat's control of Congress. It didn't work, but that was the real argument. Obama and the Democrats would rather stay in power than give us decent healthcare.
Re: (Score:2)
And worse (for the Democrats)... helped to lead to the wiping out massive portions of their backbench and bullpen for years to come as a result of their narrow mindedness.
Obama's legacy, may just end up being the difficulty the Democrats have fielding a viable candidate for the Presidency for years to come.
Erm, how do you think Obama and the Democrats -- or indeed any political party -- could have given you decent healthcare while not being in power?
Yeah, I"m just really thrilled of a DMV like experience for my medical care.
You see how well medicaid works and saves costs, right?
It might do better if it was allowed to negotiate drug prices. Beyond that, I made clear I was speaking of OTHER COUNTRIES that have single payer. Does medicaid fit that description?
Re: (Score:2)
So it seems if we want to spread that more fairly around the western world, we will need to similarly clamp down on prices. It's the only way to make the rest of the world pay their fair share.
This is a misnomer. You can't compare spending in the U.S. to spending in other countries on just about anything. Spending levels in most countries are driven by wealth levels, AKA, the wealth available to purchase things. For example, the U.S. spends 40% more per student than the OECD average. [investopedia.com] That in turn is way more than third world countries spend. The U.S. spends more on books, houses, cars, air condi
Re:Don't let 'im kiss ya, Hawkeye (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually, you can by looking at comparable economies and/or by judging in terms of the country's GDP.
Note how those other countries spend less of their GDP on healthcare and how their populations last longer. Before you claim it's better eating habits, have a look at the U.K.
Honestly, no sane person honestly thinks any Western nation spends more on healthcare than the U.S. and no sane person honestly thinks health outcomes in the U.S. are even in the top ten.
You apparently missed the whole point. No one was arguing about how much each country spends. The point was that switching to single-payer or not isn't a factor which explains the difference in spending in different countries.
Has it occurred to you to look at countries which switched to single-payer and compare their spending levels before and after the switch? What you'll find is that they didn't save money, in fact, they generally increased spending. So what's your evidence a switch in the U.S. would be a
Re: (Score:3)
So it's just a coincidence that EVERY country with a single payer system spends less than the U.S. on healthcare per capita than the U.S.?
When you pull the door and it doesn't open, do you keep pulling or do you try pushing?
I see that health care costs are going up all over, but looking at Canada for example, the rise flattened out for a while when single payer came into effect. So even as costs went up, they went up slower with single payer. Of course, with an increasing population, increase in expendature
Re: (Score:2)
We don't have to nationalize anything, but the government should be allowed to compete. Then we can have more clout in determining prices and services. The law you speak of was specifically set up to benefit the insurance industry. Through a much older law, the government is specifically prohibited from negotiating for better pharma prices. These are the things, among others, that make medicine expensive in the US.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You say that like it's their fault. Think of the stock market as a big grid on the ground and a million chickens. Occasionally someone tosses in a handful of corn and occasionally someone blows and air horn. The chickens respond as chickens will.
You pick a square or two on the grid. At the end of the day, if your square has the most chickens on it, you win a prize.
It's a bit like no limits cow patty bingo for city folks. If you don't believe me, how come 3 guys making noise in the corner caused such a chang
You can make better investments.
Apparently you are a pretty poor investor.
A few years back someone I know touted how great the Facebook IPO was going to be and that he was happy to have them make him money... that back on May 18, 2012... a Friday.
Hearing this I chuckled, then purchased some FB out of pure spite (and believing it to be