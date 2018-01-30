Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Science

Naked Mole Rats Defy Mortality Mathematics (discovermagazine.com) 193

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Naked mole rats are adorably ugly creatures that challenge what we think we know about aging. Naked mole rats can live to be 30 years old. Further, female mole rats show no signs of menopause, and remain highly fertile even into their final years of life. Neurogenesis in naked mole rats continues over two decades, and their hearts and bones don't seem to change significantly over time. They rarely get cancer. Hell, they can even live up to 18 minutes utterly deprived of oxygen.

[...] At Google's biotech company, Calico, in San Francisco, California, biologist Rochelle Buffenstein is looking to the naked survivors to unlock their secrets of aging. Buffenstein says naked mole rats violate to the Gompertz-Makeham law, and she has over 3,000 data points to back her conclusion. After reaching adulthood six months into their lives, a naked mole rat's mortality risk remained the same for the rest of its days her analysis revealed. Rather than grow exponentially, a naked mole rat's risk of death on any given day, no matter their point in life, hovered around 1 in 10,000. Surprisingly, their mortality risk even fell a little when they grew very old. In this sense, Buffenstein writes, naked mole rats have established themselves as "a non-aging mammal. This life-history trend is unprecedented for mammals," Buffenstein and colleagues wrote in a study published recently in the journal eLife.

  • Hmm! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Mikkeles ( 698461 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:44AM (#56033545)

    Maybe hanging out in your mom's basement in the dark is a successful long-life strategy>

    • for the individual perhaps, but like extending strategies which reduce chances for procreation tend to be selected against...naturally.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        , but like extending strategies which reduce chances for procreation tend to be selected against...naturally.

        Unless you take the path many insects do, where most individuals aren't involved in procreation: there's just a queen, and a few males kept around for the purpose. Bizarrely, this is how naked mole rates work - they have an insect hive, complete with drones and massive queen.

    • Ya, but you need to be naked too.

  • Google (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:45AM (#56033551) Homepage Journal
    All the Google engineers are getting older and are looking for ways to extend their lives. And all your money won't another minute buy.

    • Re:Google (Score:5, Insightful)

      by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:53AM (#56033615)

      Money certainly can buy more life. It can't buy endless life - at least not yet - but a plentiful supply of money allows access to a lot of expensive treatments which will cure conditions that might kill a less-financed patient. Buying time, in a quite literal manner.

      • Re:Google (Score:4, Informative)

        by lgw ( 121541 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @01:05PM (#56034271) Journal

        For the high UIDs in the room, GPP was quoting a Kansas song:

        Now, don't hang on, nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky
        It slips away
        And all your money won't another minute buy
        Dust in the wind
        All we are is dust in the wind

        It's more of a philosophical statement than a practical one: entropy is going to win in the end.

  • No solar radiation in their normal habitat is the biggest environmental factor. A bugger to properly design a human trial for without significant ethical issues, particularly as you'd want to eliminate screens, Wi-Fi etc as well.

  • Nudity (Score:5, Funny)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:52AM (#56033609)

    The secret to a longer life is nudity.

    Where is my science grant to study people in nudist colonies?

  • So naked and ugly (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:54AM (#56033631)

    ...is the way to go if you don't want to die.

    They always say that they don't age and that they don't get cancer, but nobody ever tells us what's killing them.

    Are they eaten by a grue?

    • The summary and a bit of math point to the answer. On any given day, there's a 1 in 10,000 chance of them dying. 10,000/365 = 27 years and change, which pairs nicely with the "can live up to 30 years" statement.

      Add in the "slight decrease in mortality rates as they get older", and that points to an early loss of those genetically unfit, and then random chances of random things killing them until they just can't beat the odds anymore.

      So, in other words, a bathtub curve.

      • No, absolutely not a bathtub curve.

        A bathtub curve gives you a high probability of failing early on (manufacturing defects, etc), then a long period of relatively low, constant odds of failure, and then a climb back to a high probability of failure as things wear out. So that if you graph the odds of failure you get a U shape, or "bathtub cross-section"

        They're claiming mole rats never get that final climb - in fact as they get really old the odds of dying actually *diminish*. That means that the older a mo

        • "That means that the older a mole rat gets, the better its odds are of still being alive in 10 years time."

          So at 29 they have a high probability to live another 10 years but they almost die anyway with 30 years?

          • According to the article - exactly. That what makes them so incredibly interesting. Not just that they live an extremely long time for their size, but that their mortality curve is completely unlike any other animal we know of. Their mortality curve is flat at a constant ~1/10,000 per day, regardless of how old they get, and actually falls slightly as they get older.

            They "live to thirty" not because they get old and die around age thirty, but because most of them die at a much younger age so things averag

  • Isn't the question why they die at 30? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @12:03PM (#56033737) Homepage

    So, they reach maturity at 6 months and stay at the same point for the rest of their lives. I would like to know what kills them at 30.

    Is it the telemores in their cells being used up and shutting down the animal or is there something else at play? Did they pass through a different evolutionary process which makes the established Gompertz-Makeham law invalid for them?

    Can anybody comment?

    • Re:Isn't the question why they die at 30? (Score:5, Informative)

      by deego ( 587575 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @12:19PM (#56033909)

      [what kills them at 35?]

      Yes, I can comment. Read the article. You will see there's no such thing as "dying suddenly at 30". In fact, they are less likely to die.

      Why do they die "by 30"? Just statistics catching up to them: Most of the animals in the lab were killed for one or other research purpose. The oldest surviving rat was 35.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hartree ( 191324 )

        This why I chuckle when people worry about "immortality" and the moral impications.

        If you just end aging and the accompanying decline, you'll still die at some point from accidents (Even if you do something like put your brain in an armored box and tele-operate your body).

        So, if nothing else, there's a rusty old Volkswagen on an unfortunate spacetime trajectory intersecting with you at some point in your future.

        You can reduce risk, but not eliminate it.

        • tele-operate your body

          Ok that is a pretty cool notion.

          However you didn't consider the possibility of backing up your Self just like we do with data. Volkswagen takes you out? Restore backup to the day before Volkswagen event. But then we just segued into philosophy and what is Self and personal identity.

          • If we clone you, and then kill you, you're still dead. Having a clone still running around doesn't make you any less dead.

            Similarly, if we clone your mind, and then kill you, you're still dead. Having a mind-clone still running around doesn't make the original you any less dead.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Hartree ( 191324 )

            I've thought a fair bit about it, but it's unclear to me where the subjective individuality in me resides (even if it is just a convenient illusion that I foist off on myself).

            Backup copies are certainly something you'd want if you have long term plans that you want achieved whether or not a particular instantiation of "you" is still around.

            My personal suspicion is that Bones McCoy was right and the transporter isn't to be trusted. (But then again, does that mean he was knowingly committing suicide whenever

      • On a related note, I believe humans free from ageing and illness would statistically live an average of 1500 years before death by accident under modern Western conditions.

        • You believe a lot of things. It doesn't make them true. I've noticed a lot of people around here (other than me) are nuts.
        • Actually if you exclude auto accidents the life expectancy would increase even further. If you exclude all accidents and allow for only predation the average life expectancy would shoot to a million. Take predation away too, and man! you have become immortal.

          • >Actually if you exclude auto accidents the life expectancy would increase even further.

            Under the assumption we perfect self-driving cars in the next 1500 years, this is worth taking into account.

            >If you exclude all accidents and allow for only predation the average life expectancy would shoot to a million.

            Sure...

            >Take predation away too, and man! you have become immortal.

            Nope. Maintaining your current human body in perfect health would be insufficient as the Sun expands and cooks the Earth steril

    • Re:Isn't the question why they die at 30? (Score:5, Funny)

      by Herkum01 ( 592704 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @12:41PM (#56034099)

      So, they reach maturity at 6 months and stay at the same point for the rest of their lives. I would like to know what kills them at 30.

      Researchers?

    • Yes indeed, anybody and everybody can comment.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by g01d4 ( 888748 )
      Their exponential increase risk of death due to physical decay likely just gets pushed out and may get very steep when it hits. My understanding from TFA is that the environment poses the greatest risk of death, i.e. their long lives only occur in the lab. My guess is that from an evolutionary standpoint either you mature early, reproduce in quantity and die soon (environment plus early age related decay) or you cut back on reproduction and stick around a little longer - assuming the environment permits it.

    • So, they reach maturity at 6 months and stay at the same point for the rest of their lives. I would like to know what kills them at 30.

      Carousel, obviously. That or the Sandmen.

    • It's all about statistics--and 30 is the life expectancy (average), not the oldest they can live. For instance, a bird, the robin, can live to around 15 years old before it dies of "natural causes", but it's life expectancy is about 1 year because so many things kill it (accidents, predator, etc.). There are lots of things that kill living beings besides old age, like lab experiments. So all of these factors work together so that there's a probability distribution and expectation on a being's length of life

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Designed that way by the Tyrell Corporation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chalex ( 71702 )

      Have you considered reading the paper?

  • True, Naked mole rats form trains to dig tunnels to find roots and tubers. And they are some latinweirdowordo-phagi [google.com] meaning they eat each other's poop.

    May be that helps.

  • 1) Mole rats don't live past 30.

    2) But those their mortality does not INCREASE as they get older, until they get 30. THen they all start dying off in the next 2 years.

    So they don't age till 30, then they die all of a sudden in the next 2 years, despite not being in bad shape.

    That does not sound like 'immortal' to me.

