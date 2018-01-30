Drug Firms Shipped 20.8 Million Pain Pills To West Virginia Town of 2,900

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by msmash
A congressional committee investigating the opioid crisis has discovered out-of-state drug companies shipped 20.8 million prescription painkillers over a decade to two pharmacies in a Southern West Virginia town with 2,900 people. From a report: Between 2006 and 2016, two drug wholesalers shipped 10.2 million hydrocodone pills and 10.6 million oxycodone pills to Tug Valley Pharmacy and Hurley Drug in the town of Williamson, in Mingo County, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. "These numbers are outrageous, and we will get to the bottom of how this destruction was able to be unleashed across West Virginia," the House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore. and ranking member Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. said in a joint statement.

  • Almost Heaven, West Virginia (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ColdWetDog ( 752185 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:15AM (#56032921) Homepage

    What gets me about cases like this is how LONG it took to find the pharmacy pushing out 20E6 pills or the individual doctor prescribing hundreds of thousands a year. Yes, the do pop up now and again, but these drugs are tightly controlled. I have to fill out a triplicate form to get a couple of morphine ampules for our ambulances.

    Does anybody actually LOOK at those forms. If I ordered 5000 ampules would anyone notice?

    Asking for a friend.....

    • Re:Almost Heaven, West Virginia (Score:5, Funny)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:18AM (#56032939) Homepage Journal
      It wasn't detected until AI deep learning software was invented this year.

    • Re:Almost Heaven, West Virginia (Score:5, Informative)

      by jebrick ( 164096 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:31AM (#56033033)

      Most of this came abut due to the Congress neutering the Law enforcement (DEA) on behest of the Drug Companies that product the opioids.

      https://www.cbsnews.com/news/e... [cbsnews.com]

      Look up Joe Rannazzisi. Former DEA chief prosecutor

      JOE RANNAZZISI: If I was gonna write a book about how to harm the United States with pharmaceuticals, the only thing I could think of that would immediately harm is to take the authority away from the investigative agency that is trying to enforce the Controlled Substances Act and the regulations implemented under the act. And that's what this bill did.

      The bill, introduced in the House by Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino and Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, was promoted as a way to ensure that patients had access to the pain medication they needed.

      Jonathan Novak, who worked in the DEA's legal office, says what the bill really did was strip the agency of its ability to immediately freeze suspicious shipments of prescription narcotics to keep drugs off U.S. streets -- what the DEA calls diversion.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'm still having a hard time deciding which side of the fence I'm on here.

        When I'm presented with the choice of:

        A) Having access to the medications I'm legit prescribed by my surgeon or doctor, while abusers of the same drugs also have easy access to them
        and
        B) Not having access to the medications I'm legit prescribed and living in agony, while abusers of those drugs still maintain easy access to them

        I find it very difficult to support "B"

        As someone who recently had open heart surgery and could only get my

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          I think you have to look at the down side of extremely restrictive prescriptions in terms of what it does in the illegal drug market.

          Tightening of prescription opiates started happening BEFORE the current overdose crisis and I think drove a lot of more casual pill users to heroin as street prices for pills creeped up. A surge in heroin users and the short-term supply inelasticity of heroin means the market adapts -- hard-to-interdict synthetics from China get turned loose, either on its own or to pump up o

        • I got a prescription for hydrocodone after some dental work, plus an antibiotic. I headed to the drugstore, which I wasn't familiar with since I normally go to my medical foundation's pharmacy. Didn't have an "insurance card" and I wasn't in their system. So they looked at me suspiciously.

          However, the hydrocodone they were fine with, but I had to wait around a couple hours (in pain) while they phoned back and forth to see if I was allowed to get the antibiotic.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Nothing Marsha Blackburn supports has a bright side.

      • According to your link, that bill didn't become law until 2016. Opioid overdose deaths began to skyrocket in 2013 [drugabuse.gov], long before the bill was even written.

        Based on your link, the more likely culprit was lobbying by pharmaceutical companies getting the bigwigs at the DEA to change enforcement policies.

        In 2011, more than 17,000 Americans died from opioid prescription overdoses. That same year Cardinal Health, the second largest distributor, started pushing back at Joe Rannazzisi. The companies' attorneys

      • Nothing like a quote from the jack booted thugs in the DEA for how to ruin America.

        You know how you actually ruin America? You put law enforcement in charge of a medical issue. Then they do things like threaten people with jail which cuts the pharmaceutical supplies of a drug with physical addiction issues so the users have to immediately turn to street drugs to reduce withdrawl side effects.

        Then on top of that you stigmatize drug treatment so that seeking help makes you a looser, then add in a little rando

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        In 2016. opioid overdoses claimed 64,000 lives. That's like a 9/11 attack every 17 days. It's like terrorists wiping out a city the size of Topeka KS every two years. It's amazing to me that anything else is news while something this big is going on, and our politicians are literally doing nothing about it.

        Oh, last year Congress allocated a billion dollars in block grants to be spent over two years, but I have seen what dropping these kinds of hot potato money bombs on state public health agencies does: i

    • Re:Almost Heaven, West Virginia (Score:5, Interesting)

      by pr0fessor ( 1940368 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:56AM (#56033201)

      They were shipped to two pharmacies in the small town but is also county seat and has the only hospital in the county. They are forgetting that this town with the only hospital serves other communities inside and outside that county of 26,000+ people.

      • Speaking as a somewhat local, I wish you were correct, but majority of those pills were abused.

        • I'm not local to West Virginia but I do live in a small town that has the only hospital in the county and even for some small towns in neighboring counties it's still the closest hospital. It makes our hospital busy all the time.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        They were shipped to two pharmacies in the small town but is also county seat and has the only hospital in the county.

        208 million divided by a population of 26839 is 7750 pills per person.. Over the course of ten years that's two oxycodone doses per day for every man, woman, child and infant in the county, and that's assuming everyone in the county went to the county seat rather than closer pharmacies in adjacent counties, which include several Walmarts.

        There's really no way to make this even close to reasonable. West Virginia has the highest opioid death rate in the country, 52 deaths per 100,0000, but even so there prob

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by plopez ( 54068 )

        There are 7 pharmacies in that town.

    • > If I ordered 5000 ampules would anyone notice?

      Well, yeah, now they would. Thanks a lot, West Virginia.

  • Blockchain in the supply chain will fix that. My IBM commercial told me so.

  • So lets do some Math. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:28AM (#56033005)

    Meds Per Person: 22800000.0/2900.0 = 7862.07
    Meds Per Person/Year: 7862.07/10.0 = 786.21
    Meds Per Person/Day: 786.21/365 = 2.15

    Now it is unlikely that the Town is all on these Meds and 2 of these meds a day is very high. I have family suffering from constant pain, and they only use these once a week, in case of extreme pain (And unlike the media, these meds do work), to bring the pain to a manageable level.

    However my main point is the news shoving people with big scary numbers, to really prove a point, but while there is still a problem, the real numbers are not as obvious as the article is lead to believe, as this is over 10 years. Not one big shipment.

    • However my main point is the news shoving people with big scary numbers, to really prove a point, but while there is still a problem, the real numbers are not as obvious as the article is lead to believe, as this is over 10 years. Not one big shipment.

      You are right. Without any comparison with other areas' usage it is impossible to draw any legitimate conclusion. If this rural area has the same drug usage as NYC that would mean one thing, however if all rural areas have statistically similar usage that means quite another.

    • And as I pointed out in more detail further down, Williamson is the only town of any size and thus has some of the only pharmacies in that part of the state, so they're serving a lot more people than just the ~3k inside the technical city limits. I'd guess you're looking at more like a pill or two per person per week once you factor that in. Back of the envelope, you probably can get to numbers like that with a fairly small population of heavy users on top of your normal, legitimate baseline volume.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      There is also the possibility that the town is just 2600 numbers, but that this is the place to go to a pharmacy for significantly more people. The given numbers are dishonest.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      You're way off. My mom has the nerves in her feet destroyed from diabetes, she takes 50mg 3/daily of long-acting hydromorphone. On top of that she takes 325/5mg acet/oxy upto 5/day for breakthrough pain. This isn't uncommon for people who have severe nerve damage, that's even less then what most cancer patients at stage 2 or 3 take for pain control. Even in my case, I take 50-100mg of tramadol, up to 600mg/daily to control pain from when I broke my back. 600mg is where they switch you to long-acting, an

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      Without telling us what the standard average is, it is still meaningless. That 2.14 is how much of a deviation for these specific drugs?

    • Meds Per Person: 22800000.0/2900.0 = 7862.07
      Meds Per Person/Year: 7862.07/10.0 = 786.21
      Meds Per Person/Day: 786.21/365 = 2.15

      Now it is unlikely that the Town is all on these Meds and 2 of these meds a day is very high. I have family suffering from constant pain, and they only use these once a week, in case of extreme pain (And unlike the media, these meds do work), to bring the pain to a manageable level.

      It always amazes me how many experts there are in how much pain people are in and how much they should be able to tolerate.

      You're wrong.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by plopez ( 54068 )

      I removed 50% of the population due to being children, pregnant, etc. I then divided that number by 3 as the national average for pain med Rx. I got about 8.

      But that did *not* factor in having 7 pharmaceis in town.

  • Because it's all relative in West Virginia.

  • If you break down the numbers, it's far less outrageous, but hey, why bother with the math? 20.8 million sounds like a crazy, impossible number, right? 20.8 million over 3650 days and 2900 people is less than 2 pills per person per day. Some people may be taking 4~6 pills a day on a regular basis (not saying that is good, but it is in line with a typical prescription), while others won't have any at all. It doesn't seem that unreasonable, given how opioids are prescribed these days.

    • Yeah, hard math tends to hurt splashy headlines (as well as Congressional investigations looking for a silver bullet/whipping boy).

      On top of that, this part of WV is very sparsely populated and they don't have a pharmacy in every small town. Those pharmacies in Williamson are just about the only ones in that part of WV, so they're serving a much larger regional population than just those in the city limits. Total population in surrounding Mingo County in 2010 was nearly 27k [wikipedia.org]. The numbers start getting rea

      • when you take into account how that part of the country actually operates.

        But why do that, when we elitists in big cities know how to run things better than stupid hicks in WV? That's just a fact!

        (Please note, sarcasm)

      • I tend to be adversarial and will try to break things. A supportive approach when problem-solving tends to just create more problems. Therefor, I would like to hear more about the dynamics of pharmaceutical services in this area of WV, and pursue the hypothesis that this investigation is founded on bullshit.

        Should that line of argument prove indefensible, then we are left with stronger evidence of drug supplier, pharmacist, and prescriber reckless neglect, if not collusion. I'm certain we can deliberat

    • Re:Two pills a day, per person. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @12:49PM (#56034163) Homepage Journal

      Given your interpretation of those figures, between 1/3 and half of all people in that county, including the children, are on prescription painkillers.

      That is completely unreasonable, and the story is absolutely right to suggest it's newsworthy.

      Yes, opiods are over prescribed. But not to extent almost half the population is on them.

    • So you are saying that you consider it normal that every
      single person in town takes opiates daily? Must be seriously painful living there. I mean, this is the kind of numbers pallative care facilities would have.

  • This is not a hotbed of economic progress. How are they affording to pay for it?

  • Is it that difficult to guess?
    Try check with delivery and parcel services and you'll get the confirmation.

  • Fake news! (Score:4)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:48AM (#56033161)

    This is all the work of criminal latino gangs. These gangs forced the poor people of the great state of West Virginia into the offices of innocent Doctors and coerced those brave and hardworking Doctors into writing prescriptions for the drugs.

    It is only by building a great and yuge wall (the best wall, the most beautiful wall) that we can stop the spread of drugs affecting the little babies all over the country. And today great American companies like Purdue Pharma (real heroes of the economy I tell you) have come out a stated that a wall is the best thing we can do for our country.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Since many of the illicit drugs are shipped from China, we'll be needing a wall there as well. Oh look, they have a nice yuge wall already there across the north. All we need to do is get our lovely construction companies to repair it...we'll charge...err...Mexico for the repair....now where's that fellow Ping's phone number. President Kelly, could you ping Ping for me?

  • They call it.... (Score:3)

    by Jfetjunky ( 4359471 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @10:59AM (#56033221)
    Hillbilly heroine (for a reason). My father has been addicted for a good portion of his later life.

    This is part of the reason I can't take people sheltered people seriously when they go off tangents about illicit drugs when people are likely addicted to synthetic opiates all around them. But that's totally fine because it came from a doctor. The older I've gotten, the more the line seems quite arbitrary, which makes it hard to believe in a system of enforcement of any kind.
    • It does make me wonder if legalizing weed (since it is cheap and you can grow it yourself) would alleviate the opiate crisis... people may still bomb themselves out of their minds but at least they won't be supporting whatever this prison pharma complex has become. Whether we pay to support these guys on welfare, or rehab, or prison it is on the public's dime right now any way you slice it.

  • The population isn't 2,900! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:07AM (#56033275)

    The town's population is 3,100. This city is the largest city in the county which has a population of about 30,000.

    Surely these pills didn't get distributed only to those living in the city.... So Why do we discuss the size of the town only and not the county which the pharmacies obviously serve too? I'm pretty sure more than just city folks get their prescriptions filled in town.

    Somebody is being misleading here....Very misleading. I think on purpose.

    • Oh thank god. For a moment I thought the entire population was popping 2 pills a day rather than the entire population popping a pill every 5 days. I'm glad you cleared that up.

  • Community size (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:16AM (#56033325) Journal

    WV is a neighboring state, and I happen to know a good bit about its demographics. WV has extremely rural areas - one county has a few dozen zip codes and some only have a hundred people in them, and the entire county only has around 10k people (and it is not a huge county geographically). The fact that the exact town the pharmacy is in only has 2,900 people does not mean those are the only people served by that pharmacy. It may serve the entire county and portions of the adjoining counties as well. The number is very, very deceiving if intended to represent the total customer base of those pharmacies.

    • Re:Community size (Score:5, Informative)

      by DavidHumus ( 725117 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @12:32PM (#56034015)
      Interesting how many of the comments here are fighting the numbers. It's not like West Virginia leads the nation in drug-related deaths - oh, wait, they do:

      In 2016, the five states with the highest rates of death due to drug overdose were West Virginia (52.0 per 100,000), Ohio (39.1 per 100,000), New Hampshire (39.0 per 100,000), Pennsylvania (37.9 per 100,000) and (Kentucky (33.5 per 100,000).

      [https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/data/statedeaths.html]

      But that's probably a big coincidence.

  • It's only good for 20 years for all residents. Not enough.

  • coal miners are in pain and work rules say no pot (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @11:25AM (#56033399)

    coal miners are in pain and work rules say no to Medical Marijuana

  • I did the math...that's 7,172 pain pills per person, if every single resident was gobbling them down at ~20 pills a day.

    But there's nothing to see here, no siree, just move along. And whatever you do, don't say anything bad about the Sackler family, who almost single-handedly created this problem by deceptively marketing these opioids as being safe and manageable.

