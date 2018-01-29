One in 50 of Us is Face Blind -- and Many Don't Even Realize (theguardian.com) 134
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ever found yourself confronted by someone who seems to knows you, but you have no idea who they are? You could be suffering from prosopagnosia, a condition that new research shows affects more people in the UK than autism, yet largely goes undetected. Also known as face blindness, the condition makes those who have it -- including Brad Pitt and the late neuroscientist Oliver Sacks -- unable to recognise other people, and sometimes even themselves, by their face alone. It is believed to affect as many as one in 50 Britons. Dr Sarah Bate, an associate professor of psychology at Bournemouth University, is developing face-training programs to help those with face blindness learn management tools. She says many people with the condition go undiagnosed. Its impact can be severe if undetected.
There's an iPhone X joke in there somewhere...
I'm not paying $1000 to research it...
There's also an iPhone X app in there somewhere. One that would allow someone with this condition to have the phone's back camera, if Face Id were to be implemented on it, look at a possibly-familiar face, and identify the person if found in Contacts.
I've always been curious to know how people who are face-blind find other people attractive
And how often do you hear people describing attractiveness by facial features? Maybe more people are face-blind than you think.
Well, that's a stupid thing to say. Babies can't talk!
Most of the time actually....
I mean, if they are facing you, that's generally the first thing I look at.
If looking at a chick and can't see her face, then the body...but after that, have to see the face and if ugly, its an immediate deal breaker.
What the hell do you look at?
Re:how do you figure out who's hot or not? (Score:5, Informative)
It was really more of a joke. In actuality, face-blind can see and respond to attractiveness just fine. But actually being able to quickly distinguish who belongs to what face is what's missing.
Re:how do you figure out who's hot or not? (Score:5, Interesting)
I've always been curious to know how people who are face-blind find other people attractive? As depicted in biology texts, they basically perceive faces as gray nondescript blurs. Do they have any attraction to faces at all, or what takes the place of this? It certainly opens the interesting notion of a group of people who are foreclosed from being as facially superficial as most people are...
It's not that they can't see the body part, but rather that the body part is not connected to identity.
A better analogy would be pictures of hands.
You could tell me if you thought a given hand was attractive / not-attractive, but could you identify people based on pictures of their hands (alone)?
Maybe, especially after some time and practice, but it certainly wouldn't ever be as easy as recognition by face.
Agreed. It's rather like everyone else has a dedicated co-processor that takes a set of facial features and returns a person, but mine is broken, or needs much more training. With new people, I find myself unable to re-recognise them when I see them later in the same evening, atleast not with full confidence. I often end up picking out something distinctive, like their style of earring, or tattoo, or clothing, that I can remember as a yes-or-no answer. One of the reasons it's undetected is that there are lo
Re: how do you figure out who's hot or not? (Score:3)
People I deal with all the time I recognize by facial features alone, but I've had people come up and talk to me like we've met before and I have no idea who they are. That is usually only people I spoke to for less than an hour or so, except for people in memorable circumstances, like interviews.
In my case, it could be that I usually don't look people in the face when I speak to them, because when I hear a particular name I mentally picture their face and nothing else. And if that is why, then this 1 in 50
People I deal with all the time I recognize by facial features alone, but I've had people come up and talk to me like we've met before and I have no idea who they are. That is usually only people I spoke to for less than an hour or so, except for people in memorable circumstances, like interviews.
I have this all the time. An example: I ride the train to work, and there is a woman I buy coffee from several times a week. She greets me like we are old friends, and I have no idea who she is, other than the coffee lady. I thought maybe she was one of those overly friendly people, but I have observed that she is not like this with all customers.
I have concluded that there are three possibilities:
1. She knows me from somewhere.
2. She has mistaken me for someone else.
3. She is really, really into me.
4. She overcharges you for the coffee and covers that fact by being extra-friendly so you'd only think of scenarios 1 to 3.
I had not thought of that.
But as I am rather OCD, and thus naturally always order the same thing, and the price never changes, I think you might be off base.
She could have overcharged you from day one. Is the price of coffee listed somewhere? Are others paying the same price for their coffee?
In Donald Trumps case, it would be the hair I recognize.
There are lots of ways of recognizing someone. I'm pretty nearsighted and in the past have gone without my glasses for too long. I found that I could recognize people who were just grey blobs by the way they move amongst other things.
I once met the former minister of foreig affairs, Kinkel, in the streets of Karlsruhe, when I was on my way to a club, late night.
Took me a few hundret yards after I passed him to recognizze who it was. If he had not laughed at me, when I passed him with my bike, he would have been out of my mind 5 yards later, and I never had known who I just had passed.
I've had people approach me in the store, talk to me as if they knew me for years, and then leave. My wife will ask me who that was and I'll respond "I have no idea." It might be someone I've interacted with at work for years, but put the same face in a store and I'll blank on who they are.
It's not just faces, though. My wife will mention a person. I'll respond "Who?" to which she'll reply "You know, So-And-So. We saw them six years ago at Disney World and talked with them for an hour." My wife remembers th
It is easier to reccognize random 'famous' people (you probably see daily in the news) than people you are actually aquinted with when you meet them at the wrong time at the wrong spot.
I have a new coworker. Or more precisely, he has a new coworker, namely me. The first time we met at work, I sit besides him in the same room, he greeted me like an old fellow and proclaimed to our boss that he knew me since years.
I had sworn I never had seen him before. He even knew my first name. Turned out we frequent the
Agreed. It's rather like everyone else has a dedicated co-processor that takes a set of facial features and returns a person, but mine is broken, or needs much more training. With new people, I find myself unable to re-recognise them when I see them later in the same evening, atleast not with full confidence. I often end up picking out something distinctive, like their style of earring, or tattoo, or clothing, that I can remember as a yes-or-no answer. One of the reasons it's undetected is that there are lots of mitigation techniques, and I've *never* had the ability so I don't know any different.
I don't have face-blindness but I figured the scenario is like the following.
We all have a general image classifier running, it allows us to extract enough features to easily recognize a coconut from a mango and, if we focus on the problem, distinguish two mangos.
But most people also have a dedicated facial image classifier, and it's really good at extracting features from faces (or seeing faces in random things like rocks on Mars). But for some people this classifier is either missing or doesn't work well,
Yeah, sounds about right. Uncanny valley is still weird - I suppose that goes in the "is this human" classifier rather than the "which one" classifier...
With new people, I find myself unable to re-recognise them when I see them later in the same evening, atleast not with full confidence.
I have a similar problem. I don't generally have a problem recognizing people I actually know but I find it impossible to find someone based on a photo (for example first dates). I also have a very difficult time keeping track of which waitress is my waitress when I go out to a restaurant. I also have no problem recognizing that I've seen someone before but at the same time have a hard time remembering exactly who they are.
It's rather like everyone else has a dedicated co-processor that takes a set of facial features and returns a person, but mine is broken, or needs much more training.
This co-processor may not be just 'broken', but any degrees of 'broken'. Some faces are innately more distinctive than others, so your recognizer may work for the most distinctive ten percent of faces. Conversely almost all observers will be fooled by identical twins, even if you happen to be married to one.
Sometimes, I can remember a face but not associate it with the person, but I s
It's not that they can't see the body part, but rather that the body part is not connected to identity.
I've always been sure I have something like this long before there was a name for it. I experience exactly what you describe.
And something else interesting.. When I dream, people don't have faces. It's not like a blur, their faces just... aren't part of the dream. I wonder if there's a connection.
It's not that they can't see the body part, but rather that the body part is not connected to identity.
And quite possibly a case of poor visual-textual memory in general. I'm great at absorbing facts, not totally autistic but textbooks, numbers, dates, menus, formulas, function names and that sort of thing. Like I get tired of pulling out my VISA card to pay online it's only 16 digits + expiry month + 3 digits (CVC) and I memorize it without really trying while others struggle with their PIN. If you ask me to distinguish between brands of dog or types of fish I'm quite poor, sure I can rattle off the names o
Re:how do you figure out who's hot or not? (Score:5, Insightful)
Prosopagnosia is the inability to recognize faces. People can still see the face itself and the features, they just can't recognize who it belongs to.
I've always been curious to know how people who are face-blind find other people attractive? As depicted in biology texts, they basically perceive faces as gray nondescript blurs. Do they have any attraction to faces at all, or what takes the place of this? It certainly opens the interesting notion of a group of people who are foreclosed from being as facially superficial as most people are...
It's not that you can't see faces, atleast not for me anyway (I have a reasonably mild form), it's more that you don't have a bit of you brain that automatically collates all the relative sizes and positions of features and links that to a human identity. You can still see faces, and features, and be attracted to them, it's just that link to a person isn't as easy.
As far as I know the grey blur thing isn't true, certainly not for the 1 in 50 anyway. For much more severe, perhaps.
A lot of people with this condition recognize people they know in a given situation, such as on golf courses. Take the face out of context, and you might not recognize the same person waving to you in the supermarket.
I'm probably in this camp... it's extremely embarassing.
Last night I mixed up the hostess of a party with staff. She's a friend of my wife's, so I don't know her *that* well... and she was standing next to the bar, wearing black.
I'm aware of it, and I guess I use a lot of strategies to get around it. which means not using names. She didn't notice, I pretended not to have made the mistake. That's normal for me.
Once she opened her mouth and made eye contact, of course I knew who it was. Body language, voi
Perhaps you should read the summary or the article?
Why would anyone who is face blind see a grey blur instead of a face?
Why would he not see random things as grey blurs?
It isn't being blind, but unable to different people by just their face. They will still see an attractive face, or an ugly face. But they have a hard time matching it to a person. For many of these people they are other factors that help them cope, hence why many go diagnoses. Things like Skin Color, Hair Color, general shape of the head, racial features. Other body features, the sound of their voice, their mannerisms...
I know for myself I am not diagnosed with this (I havn't been tested), but I am usua
I have a mild version of this. I remember names, I remember faces but have trouble linking the two together.
The odd thing is, I sometimes see lookalikes that others don't. Like Shrek and Tom Kerridge.
That grey blur thing is about as accurate as dogs seeing "grey" because they're colorblind. There's just no great way to illustrate it. I see faces fine, but they don't stay in my head. I guess I'd say I've developed a general conception of what's attractive the same as everyone else (personal experience). What makes a face attractive is largely symmetry and balance of proportions, so I don't need to recognize your face to appreciate those things.
I will say it is objectively weird to look in the mir
Um, no. As A/C said, it's got nothing to do with seeing a "pixelated" face, we (yup!) see faces perfectly fine. The problem comes down to being able to reliably all of a person's facial characteristics with a specific identity.
Furthermore, as with most psychological quirks, it's a spectrum. If you're affected by it, it doesn't mean that you can simply never identify a face, in some more extreme cases maybe, but in others it just means that you take longer to be able to easily remember & associate all of
think about this. upon first meeting identical twins, they often look, well... identical. after spending some time with them, you get to notice subtle differences
I don't think they just see a "nondescript gray blur." I think it's more that people who they haven't seen in a few days and aren't expecting to meet or run into by chance will just seem oddly familiar in an almost noticeable way that still fails to trigger recognition.
Re:Brad Pitt is face blind? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Brad Pitt (Score:5, Insightful)
wikipedia animation freaky (Score:1)
the wikipedia entry on Prosopagnosia has an animated spinning head/brain thing that freaks me right the fuck out. as someone who can't walk around a lamp post without going back around the other way to "unwind", this spinning head is racking up the tangled turns BUT I CANT MAKE IT GO BACKWARDS TO UNWIND this is going to bug me all day.
Re: (Score:2)
As someone who has to even out stepping over the sidewalk cracks between his left and right legs, I feel your pain.
Here. First entry from google for "play a gif in reverse": https://ezgif.com/reverse [ezgif.com]
Does this help, or just make it 1000x worse?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I have a tendency to do that, too. I've frequently failed to recognize someone, just because they were wearing a hat. (Or once, when a guy took off his ubiquitous baseball cap.)
Never knew what it was called. (Score:5, Interesting)
I can finally show this article to my wife and she'll think I'm a little less crazy.
I recognize voice, gait and stance very well. I also have great recollect for floorplans and topography. Hair changes frequently enough to not be super helpful for me.
My 3rd grade art teacher gave the class a project to draw your own face and I broke down crying because I didn't understand how everyone else could start drawing from memory. The teacher gave me a mirror, but just looking away from the mirror was enough to forget what my face looked like. Luckily, this is also the teacher that eventually taught me to just draw the individual lines you see. I'm still a shit artist for anything not predominately geometric.
Re: (Score:2)
As I think about your comment, I realize that I could not begin to draw my own face.
I also have problems remembering the color of objects. I can really only remember color if I have the object tagged with the name of the color in my memory.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious, is it just faces, or do you maybe have a limited mind's eye visual recall altogether? I just recently learned about something called aphantasia, the inability to picture things in the mind's eye. I'm not fully there, but I've got a pretty low visual recall or imagination, and that might tie in. Really interesting thing to look into, if you think it might be applicable.
I might have that... I do ok with imagining basic geometric objects, but I have extreme difficulty with anything else. With basic geometric shapes I can actually almost see them in my head, but anything else I get more of a general impression that feels disconnected from vision.
Picturing anything I could make in AutoCAD, no problem.
Picturing my hand after just looking at it, I retain the shape for a second or two and then the proportions rapidly destabilize, the fingers shrink, palm grows, nails disa
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if 1/50 is truly face blind or all fall into related conditions. I don't think I'm face blind, I can pick out my wife from pictures pretty well. For me, I quickly forget facial features of people I don't see every day and tend to see familiar faces a lot with an initial glance, but on looking closer I realize it is someone else. I suspect linking faces to familiar memories is fairly common for everyone.
Face and Voice (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure I'm not covered herein, but I've always needed a face and a voice to be sure of anyone. Make-up, hair, eye-colour, glasses, there are far too many elements of a person's face that change quite drastically.
You're telling me that Brad Pitt, an actor whose face is changed on a daily basis in a make-up chair, and who works, daily, with an entire industry doing the same, has a brain that specifically dis-associates faces from people? This really doesn't sound like a defect. It sounds very much
To be fair, most people recognize brad pitt in movies with big posters that say brad pitt right at the top, after having chosen to spend their hard-earned money and time to see it.
I don't think that counts as recognizing anything.
Yet most people do recognize Brad Pitt in different movies, or so I'm told. I don't generally recognize actors from one movie to another.
Judging from what's happening in Hollywood right now, in the future there will be NO actors in movies, only actresses. All male roles will be CGI-synthsized.
Is there an app for this? (Score:2)
The problem is, any such app would geotag people it identifies. That would limit the places/poeple who would allow it to function. Certainly, GoogleGlass was banned from bars over this issue.
I've long wanted a pair of Google Glasses (or a similar product) that would put a little pop-up overlay on people with vital information that I know about them. This way if I walk into a store and a "complete stranger" starts talking to me as if we've known each other for years, the overlay can inform me that this is "Mary Smith" who works three cubicles away from me, and who I worked with on the Foo project three years ago.
So if I see a guy with Google glasses I'll know it's Jason Levine. Who else would be wearing them?
hmm maybe me (Score:2)
Yeah just assumed that people were mostly all so similar that i lost track of who was who. i suppose its possible that I have this. I find that there are really only a handful of "face types" per race (or racial combination), and that i very rarely encounter a face type that I havent seen before. Happened to me the other day when i met a half korean and half brazilian girl, but most people fall into a regular face pattern that I have seen before.
Happens to me all the time, people recognize me and i have no
Cloths Make the Man (or Woman) (Score:3)
It really helps if people don't change their clothing.
Does this apply to psycho ex-partners? (Score:2)
Seems like the perfect diagnosis to have when confronted by a crazy ex-partner of any kind in public where you know it's going to get awkward quick because they want to prove a point and have to get that one last comment in.
how the impact can be`severe ? (Score:2)
Is this binary or are the gradations? (Score:2)
I seem to have difficulty recognizing characters when watching TV programs.
It's not that I cannot recognize characters; it's more that I have difficulty distinguishing between characters where the actors have similar body types. As I continue to watch the drama, I can distinguish them.
levels of this? (Score:2)
It takes me a *long* time to learn new people's faces, and if I don't see someone for a few years (even close relatives) I can't recognize them. Sometimes this causes embarrassment as apparently most people can recognize others even after 10+ years.
Where everyone wears a name tag. (Score:2)
Check the Military rate.
Here is a test (Score:2)
You can take a short test to see if this affects you: https://www.testmybrain.org/ [testmybrain.org]
I was sure I had this but it turns out I just apparently can't be bothered to remember those around me. The site looks legitimate but I make no guarantee that's it's not just another one of these "test your IQ" type sites that's setup to harvests your email address.
One in 12 people reading this sentence have no idea what it means.
a minor degree (Score:2)
I consider myself slow to identify people by faces alone, but quick to realize by gait alone that a person in a coffee shop was also there the previous day.
I recognize facial mannerisms quite quickly, as well. First, there's the "oh, I've seen that look before". That maps onto a psychological profile. And finally (most of the time) the psychological profile finally indexes onto identity. I also find that gait is more psychological than facial features. How people amble about expresses a lot about their
China exam tests students on teacher names (Score:3)
Wow. It would sure suck if you had this disability and had to take tests such as these:
Source:
http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-... [bbc.com]
