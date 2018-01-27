Rocket Lab Criticized For Launching Their Own Private 'Star' Into Orbit (newsweek.com) 149
Newsweek reports: A private satellite company launched a three-foot-wide, carbon-fiber orb called the Humanity Star into the sky last week. Rocket Lab has promised the Humanity Star will be "the brightest thing in the sky," presumably other than the sun. The orb will reflect light from the sun back to Earth to achieve this effect. It's expected to orbit the Earth once every 90 minutes for the next nine months before it falls out of the sky and burns up in the atmosphere. The reaction on social media has been largely swift and scornful...
The stated goal of the project, at least, seems admirable: "No matter where you are in the world, rich or in poverty, in conflict or at peace, everyone will be able to see the bright, blinking Humanity Star orbiting Earth in the night sky," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a statement on the project's website. "Wait for when the Humanity Star is overhead, and take your loved ones outside to look up and reflect. You may just feel a connection to the more than 7 billion other people on this planet we share this ride with."
Slashdot reader dmoberhaus writes that "astronomers are annoyed by what they perceive as just another piece of space junk getting in the way."
"Wow. Intentionally bright long-term space graffiti. Thanks a lot Rocket Lab," complained an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology. And one New Zealand journalist accused Rocket Lab of "vandalising the night sky with shiny space rubbish."
Astronomers without access to space-based telescopes are annoyed because someone is giving them yet another light source they have to remove from their observations. (Ask any astronomer how they feel about the moon.)
Because it's space. This is the first space troll. Space trolling on a commercial scale. Now you need space cops to put them in space jail. But you have to get to space first.
I made a vague reference. Most will miss it.
Why? Better to say "we just killed your children".
Because it's space. This is the first space troll. Space trolling on a commercial scale. Now you need space cops to put them in space jail. But you have to get to space first.
The people who did this are on earth, not in space.
There is such a thing as space law. [wikipedia.org] Per the info at this link, it covers such principles as:
non-appropriation of outer space by any one country, arms control, the freedom of exploration, liability for damage caused by space objects, the safety and rescue of spacecraft and astronauts, the prevention of harmful interference with space activities and the environment, the notification and registration of space activities, scientific investigation and the exploitation of natural resources in outer space and the settlement of disputes.
(Emphasis mine.) Has Rocket Lab broken space law? I don't know, IANAspaceL. But whether they have or not, I suppose they could be sued by anyone who is harmed or nuisanced by their activity, just like you could sue a neighbor who shines a spotlight into your front window, or plays their stereo too loud.
It reminds me of a sci-fi short story about astronauts on the moon, conducting their experiments, one of which was a kind of roman candle, ejecting a cloud of glowing {something} into the moon's atmosphere, for observation by earth scientists. It was supposed to glow and provide information when hit by un-filtered solar radiation, or some such.
One of the astronauts had accepted a sizable payment from a soft-drink company to fit a stencil over the candle's business end, resulting in an unprecedented giant ad
I guess some country is going to have an opportunity to test their anti-satellite missles. Who will it be? China? United States? Russia? Time to fetch the popcorn!
So instead of 90 days of a light we get a disco ball that lasts potentially much longer. It will be John Travolta's dream come true!
orbital mechanics are Hard, apparently.
We don't have it zipping over EVERYONE'S head every 90 minutes. it makes an orbit every 90 minutes. Where that orbit happens to be over shifts slightly every orbit.
I'm Not doing the math because I don't care, but it looks to be in the sky over a given area for 3-4 minutes, and will be visible about once or twice a month from that specific area. (depending on where the sun is in relation, as it passes over)
Perhaps Rocket Lab can pacify the astronomer critics by proposing a mission to obliterate the moon.
Why do astronomers care about this?
It's only up there for 9 months get over it.
Also it orbits the planet every 90 minutes. It's just an artificial shooting star. You'll see a streak, then it's gone.
Astronomers care because it's not a legitimate satellite put into space to provide communication, research, or monitoring. It's an in-your-face disco-ball whose sole purpose is to make itself visible. That's obnoxious, and just not cool. Astronomers already deal (willingly) with good-faith satellites that can interfere with observations. They don't want to deal with useless crap like this.
For now, it's just one satellite with a 9-month mission. But if others follow, we could wind up with a mess of orbiting [wikipedia.org]
I didn't know astronomers were the most important people on this planet. I fail to see why their complaints are any more concerning that the people who want to see a bright Humanity Star with everyone else who isn't one of the elites.
Re: (Score:3)
Nobody in this thread claimed that astronomers were more important than anyone else. The point is that they have a legitimate complaint about the impact of satellites like this.
Actually . . . (Score:4, Interesting)
This seems kinda cool to me. I get texts that let me know when the ISS will be overhead (usually 1 or 2 days in advance), and they tell me where to look, what time, and give me a rough elevation where the ISS will be visible and where it will disappear. Maybe the Humanity Star gang could take some notes.
If you're the sort of person likely to "take your loved ones outside to look up and reflect"... wouldn't it be more appropriate to stare up at the multinational ISS rather than a glorified disco ball?
Yes. And coincidentally, I did this just tonight with the ISS. Here are two links that would be helpful to anyone else interested:
http://www.heavens-above.com/PassSummary.aspx?satid=25544 --- you'll need to enter your location in the upper right hand corner of the page
http://transit-finder.com --- for finding when ISS will transit the moon or sun (or a near pass as well)
I love disco balls and glitter.
What ever it takes to get us to look at and seek the stars is better than everyone myopically focused on their genitals. Time to scrap the war industrial complex and get the space industrial complex working in it's place. If it takes bright shiny rubbish, then so be it but I would demand they try to clean it up, rather than let it just fall out of orbit. If we spent half of what we spend on war on space instead, we could get to Mars within a decade and likely the stars before the century is out. Or we can j
They wasted nothing to get it in orbit, since it was a secondary payload on what was -- to begin with -- a test launch.
It's a small, Very light, reflective carbon fiber mesh.
Filling the same space with enough electronics, power generation and communications equipment to actually be useful would've weight _A LOT_ more, and cost millions if not billions in development cost _AND_ would have had to be pushed into a much higher orbit.
Plus, you don't put real payloads on test launches. There was no guarantee of making orbit.
Actually, you can put just about any object into orbit at any height you like. Heavier objects don't need to be higher up. There is a lower limit to orbital height, obviously- practically speaking this is 160 km above earth. Any lower and atmospheric drag will reduce your angular velocity and your satellite will fall to earth in flames.
The orbital period is a function of the height of the orbit - all objects (of any weight) will have the same period at the same height. (So the recurring cloud of debri
i'm sorry that i didn't add "and to be USEFUL, it would have to be pushed into a MUCH higher orbit" i figured that was a given.
And people would have complained that the solar powered raspberry pi was a useless piece of space junk.
you can't win, with haters.
It's their test launch, they can do with it as they fucking wish. And besides, they can't offer the space to a paying customer, because it is a test launch. How stupid are you that you can't figure out both of those issues?
U.S. Navy pilots will orbit only two such objects
U.S. Navy pilots will orbit only two such objects (Score:2)
with a shiny cylinder in the middle?
https://www.bing.com/videos/se... [bing.com]
I don't think you understand how orbits work.
This seems kinda cool to me. I get texts that let me know when the ISS will be overhead (usually 1 or 2 days in advance), and they tell me where to look, what time, and give me a rough elevation where the ISS will be visible and where it will disappear. Maybe the Humanity Star gang could take some notes.
The ISS is part of an international space program.
Communication satellites are for communication.
Spy satellites are for... a different kind of communication.
The "Humanity Star" is a cross between an Ad campaign and a self-indulgent art project.
Maybe the next one can blink a secret message [youtu.be] in Morse code or something.
The "Humanity Star" is a
... self-indulgent art project.
That someone made and launched with their own money, not yours. So stop giving them shit already.
Re: (Score:3)
It's the difference between someone accidentally shining a laser at your eyes just because they thought it was fun and cool to play around with a laser pointer, and someone accidentally shining a laser at your eyes while s
Re: (Score:3)
But... think of Humanity while you stare up at the sky and sing "Kumbaya", holding hands with your neighbors. Results don't matter, only whether or not you mean well.
How exactly can pieces gain additional velocity via impact? Every collision I've seen to date has slowed the colliding objects.
Isn't it a question of kinetic energy? Two objects that happen to collide and disintegrate. The kinetic energy doesn't go away - some of it turns to heat, some of it is transferred to other objects, and they might achieve a higher energy level (i.e. velocity) than before.
Roll a soccer ball along the ground, then kick another soccer ball at it. What happens to the first ball?
Re: Actually . . .
To be pedantic, if a satellite in an eccentric orbit is climbing from perigee it would have a higher velocity than a satellite in a circular a orbit (with a lower semi major axis), and would have an "upward" velocity component, so it's possible.
Eg. Humanity Star (pe 296km, ap 537km) upon impacting a satellite in a circular 300km orbit will be travelling 66m/s faster (7796 vs 7730).
Of course, space is big so not only do you need them to collide, but you need it to collide with a specific satellite, so I'm no
We already have the moon which is even more interesting because it's the same moon that has been seen by every creature that has ever lived and now it's our turn to see it for a little while.
Re: (Score:2)
Mod this up. ^^^
Laws made by whom? Who decides it's a benefit?
You? The Pope? (though the current guy is pretty cool) Iran? Russia? China?
Re: Actually . . .
Yeah, he's pretty cool. I mean what can be cooler than cutting the penalties for paedophile priests...
Just Google "pope francis protecting paedophiles", reported on by both liberal and conservative publications.
Sure is skeletons-at-the-feast in here
I'm looking forward to hopefully getting to see it sometime. I don't really see how it would be particularly annoying to astronomers. I could see how it could make kids who got a telescope for Christmas have something interesting to look at though.
http://www.thehumanitystar.com/#tracker Here's the official tracker BTW.
Congratulations - you've invented Sputnik!
Congratulations - you've invented Sputnik!
In Soviet Russia, Sputnik invents you... ?
Ads :)
Lets put some ads up there.
I'm selling space on Saturn's rings. Jupiter is already sold out.
I'm pretty sure that's what this is actually about. Proof of concept for space advertising so they can get a big $$$ contract.
Tracking info
Anybody have tracking info,
Two-lines?
COSPAR ID?
NORAD ID?
Keps?
I'd like to look for it.
Re:Tracking info
I have tracking info: 1ZE680080304050194, carrier UPS.
I wish was allowed mod points.
ROFL for real!
or...
> You may just feel a connection to the more than 7 billion other people on this planet we share this ride with.
If you want to feel a connection with the others on the planet, how about you take the millions this BS cost and use it to help bring clean water to the millions of people around the world that do not have access to it today?
I think this guy is a lot more likely to feel a connection with some astronomer's fist, if they ever get their hands on him.
nonsense, it's just a one meter ball. plenty of bigger *junk* floating around up there, at least this one is pretty
Re:or...
This was a test object for the launch vehicle. It did not cost millions. So do you go to the movies? Drink alcohol? Play video games? Why don't you use that money to help bring clean water to people that need it?
Yes this was a bad idea and a little bit self-indulgent but overall not super evil or expensive.
One of these things interferes with astronomical observations from the Earth, and one of them doesn't. It's not that hard to figure out.
Musk intends to place the car in orbit [fortune.com] about Mars.
You were saying...?
(BTW, I am not especially a fan of Musk, Tesla, or his flaming desire to grow a REALLY BEEG space peen by creating a monument to himself, but let's base our criticisms on *facts*, if you don't mind.)
The car is not going into orbit around Mars. It's going into a solar orbit that doesn't go anywhere at all near Mars, but extends beyond the orbit of Mars.
Astronomers don't just look at the stars to pass the time. They are actually trying to learn things.
He's sending his car to Mars because he's planning on moving there in a little over a decade. He's just sending his stuff in advance.
Can you ramp up the melodrama a bit please? Please tell us how it is going to force granny out of her house, lead to famine in the Rift Valley, and cause more volcanoes to light up the Ring of Fire.
Get real, a space company is testing a launch vehicle, and the advertising and costs are no different than the commercials during a superbowl game
Re:
Given that "bringing clean water to the millions" is not a matter of throwing money at the problem, your comment makes *no sense*.
Everyone needs to understand - the world produces FAR more than required to simply support the population, VASTLY, and in a lot of cases, we are operating far below capacity because there is no point in making any more.
Poverty, famine, dirty drinking water, most disease, are all *political* problems that could rapidly be
How much of your money and efforts have you donated to that cause?
Learn to recognise satire.
Do you want Kessler?
Coke? Pepsi?
Just be grateful I haven't fired up my megawatt bank of ruby lasers and metamaterial focusing array to shine a coke logo on the moon.
It will happen!
Lol
When I was a kid I looked upon the stars and thought by myself, the first humans were seeing the exact same thing. For that matter the stars looked upon us since the dinosaurs. A orb doesn't phase me anywhere near as much.
From the same people with no outrage
Uhhh...
how is this any worse... than the literally millions if not billions of pieces of junk already floating up there?
Were all of the soviet's space tests for a noble cause? Were any/all of the classified military satellites the USA put into space for a noble cause?
Who gives a shit if one piece of space junk floats up there... at least it's only ONE PIECE of space junk.
Because it's designed to be especially bright.
Actually, the classified military satellites are for a noble cause. They help keep the peace and because of them allowed the first arms limitation and the arms reduction treaties. They have also helped to monitor ceasefires.
The problem is that this is highly reflective and could cause astronomers problems. Good news is that it is big enough, light enough, and low enough that it will only be in space for about 9 months.
Re:
Who gives a shit if one piece of trash
it won't last long
It's hardly "long term space grafiti" the things orbit will degrade in 9 months and burn up on re-entry. - source, the tracking website for it, http://www.thehumanitystar.com... [thehumanitystar.com]
Howdy, neighbour! I'm going to play loud music 24/7 on my backyard sound system for the next nine months. But, hey, it's only nine months so it's not *really* going to bother you... right?
(BTW I have the same coaster.)
Eh, bright?
No idea why anyone is upset. Sure, if you start putting dozens of disco balls in orbit there might be an issue, but this one you can't even see! When they say "bright" they mean that once every quite a few days it might pass above you in just the right orientation and angle from the sun so that one of its mirrors hit you directly during the night with sunlight at a maximum brightness of... magnitude 4.2... If you don't know what that means, it is about as bright as the stars in the middle of the little dipp
Look up "nip it in the bud" and get back to us.
Is that the 'porn rule'? Is their already porn for this thing? That was fast, and you are a freak.
I mean 'freak' in a good way, of course.
Kumba
>"No matter where you are in the world, rich or in poverty, in conflict or at peace, everyone will be able to see the bright"
Kumba freaking ya.
So the impoverished can look up and see how millions of dollars was wasted. I am sure it will really fill them with love and appreciation.
"With an expected launch total of $4.9 million per mission, " http://observer.com/2018/01/ro... [observer.com]
There were other payloads on that test flight. Electron can launch ~500 lbs for that $5M, that's $10K for 1 lb. It probably weighs less than 1 lb, so the most you can theoretically say is being wasted is a few thousand dollars. But in reality they had nobody else who wanted that tiny portion of payload space so it was free.
Ego
The problem isn't just this one instance, but all the following ones which promise to be brighter and up for longer in the future. "Our giant-ass disco ball will be 10 times brighter than the last dudes pathetic pinball, it'll be so bright you won't be able to sleep!"
Taking a note from the history of skyscraper heights, this could go on for a long time...
Just the first step
Next up, space billboards
hasn't this happened before?
I'm pretty sure I read about disco balls being launched in space before. Grade school science projects, weren't they, carried as part of larger payloads? How is this different?
All things in moderation
I think it's a cool idea if not overdone. If the sky turns into Pepsi ads, etc. then there's a reason to complain.