Rocket Lab Criticized For Launching Their Own Private 'Star' Into Orbit (newsweek.com) 230
Newsweek reports: A private satellite company launched a three-foot-wide, carbon-fiber orb called the Humanity Star into the sky last week. Rocket Lab has promised the Humanity Star will be "the brightest thing in the sky," presumably other than the sun. The orb will reflect light from the sun back to Earth to achieve this effect. It's expected to orbit the Earth once every 90 minutes for the next nine months before it falls out of the sky and burns up in the atmosphere. The reaction on social media has been largely swift and scornful...
The stated goal of the project, at least, seems admirable: "No matter where you are in the world, rich or in poverty, in conflict or at peace, everyone will be able to see the bright, blinking Humanity Star orbiting Earth in the night sky," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a statement on the project's website. "Wait for when the Humanity Star is overhead, and take your loved ones outside to look up and reflect. You may just feel a connection to the more than 7 billion other people on this planet we share this ride with."
Slashdot reader dmoberhaus writes that "astronomers are annoyed by what they perceive as just another piece of space junk getting in the way."
"Wow. Intentionally bright long-term space graffiti. Thanks a lot Rocket Lab," complained an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology. And one New Zealand journalist accused Rocket Lab of "vandalising the night sky with shiny space rubbish."
Astronomers without access to space-based telescopes are annoyed because someone is giving them yet another light source they have to remove from their observations. (Ask any astronomer how they feel about the moon.)
Because it's space. This is the first space troll. Space trolling on a commercial scale. Now you need space cops to put them in space jail. But you have to get to space first.
Because it's space. This is the first space troll. Space trolling on a commercial scale. Now you need space cops to put them in space jail. But you have to get to space first.
The people who did this are on earth, not in space.
There is such a thing as space law. [wikipedia.org] Per the info at this link, it covers such principles as:
non-appropriation of outer space by any one country, arms control, the freedom of exploration, liability for damage caused by space objects, the safety and rescue of spacecraft and astronauts, the prevention of harmful interference with space activities and the environment, the notification and registration of space activities, scientific investigation and the exploitation of natural resources in outer space and the settlement of disputes.
(Emphasis mine.) Has Rocket Lab broken space law? I don't know, IANAspaceL. But whether they have or not, I suppose they could be sued by anyone who is harmed or nuisanced by their activity, just like you could sue a neighbor who shines a spotlight into your front window, or plays their stereo too loud.
It reminds me of a sci-fi short story about astronauts on the moon, conducting their experiments, one of which was a kind of roman candle, ejecting a cloud of glowing {something} into the moon's atmosphere, for observation by earth scientists. It was supposed to glow and provide information when hit by un-filtered solar radiation, or some such.
One of the astronauts had accepted a sizable payment from a soft-drink company to fit a stencil over the candle's business end, resulting in an unprecedented giant ad
The moon's "atmosphere"?
This isn't google. If you don't know something, you type it up in the box at the top of the page, and your answer is delivered to you almost instantly. We call that the internet. HTH. HAND.
I made a vague reference. Most will miss it.
Why? Better to say "we just killed your children".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I guess some country is going to have an opportunity to test their anti-satellite missles. Who will it be? China? United States? Russia? Time to fetch the popcorn!
So instead of 90 days of a light we get a disco ball that lasts potentially much longer. It will be John Travolta's dream come true!
I guess some country is going to have an opportunity to test their anti-satellite missles. Who will it be? China? United States? Russia? Time to fetch the popcorn!
Te last thing we want to do. Taking one piece of space junk and turning it into millions of pieces of space junk makes a much more dangerous situation. There is a reason that there have been few tests of anti-satellite weapons. And the first war in earth orbit will be the last for a long time. The last access for a good while in fact.
Perhaps Rocket Lab can pacify the astronomer critics by proposing a mission to obliterate the moon.
Why do astronomers care about this?
It's only up there for 9 months get over it.
Also it orbits the planet every 90 minutes. It's just an artificial shooting star. You'll see a streak, then it's gone.
Astronomers care because it's not a legitimate satellite put into space to provide communication, research, or monitoring. It's an in-your-face disco-ball whose sole purpose is to make itself visible. That's obnoxious, and just not cool. Astronomers already deal (willingly) with good-faith satellites that can interfere with observations. They don't want to deal with useless crap like this.
For now, it's just one satellite with a 9-month mission. But if others follow, we could wind up with a mess of orbiting [wikipedia.org]
Astronomers care because it's not a legitimate satellite put into space to provide communication, research, or monitoring.
It's not? It can't be accurately tracked to measure Earth's gravity and variations of atmospheric density? It couldn't be used to validate Rocket Lab's third stage orbit injection performance?
Astronomers care because it's not a legitimate satellite put into space to provide communication, research, or monitoring.
It's not? It can't be accurately tracked to measure Earth's gravity and variations of atmospheric density? It couldn't be used to validate Rocket Lab's third stage orbit injection performance?
That would be original, eh? So let's say that thousands of these satellites with made up science missions (who is doing the science by the way, are launched into orbit. Now other orbiting missions are threatened by the gauntlet they have to run to get through the field of these presumably useful satellites.
the orbital real estate around earth isn't infinite, and when dustmotes can be a real safety problem by virtue of sheer velocity, publicity stunts or advertisements are best kept on earth.
Nobody in this thread claimed that astronomers were more important than anyone else. The point is that they have a legitimate complaint about the impact of satellites like this.
Are you wanting a discussion and therefore posting (bad) bait or do you really not understand this?
From what I can see, it would be more like hanging a small (animal-safe) mirror in a random tree in one of the national forests, and every few minutes having it magically move to another random tree in another national forest.
When this Humanity Star is on the night side of the planet, it is in the shadow of the Earth, and so is dark. When it isn't in the shadow of the planet, it is either on the day side of Earth, or at the polar regions. It looks like it isn't going to be that much of an impact on the poor
Actually . . . (Score:5, Interesting)
This seems kinda cool to me. I get texts that let me know when the ISS will be overhead (usually 1 or 2 days in advance), and they tell me where to look, what time, and give me a rough elevation where the ISS will be visible and where it will disappear. Maybe the Humanity Star gang could take some notes.
If you're the sort of person likely to "take your loved ones outside to look up and reflect"... wouldn't it be more appropriate to stare up at the multinational ISS rather than a glorified disco ball?
What ever it takes to get us to look at and seek the stars is better than everyone myopically focused on their genitals. Time to scrap the war industrial complex and get the space industrial complex working in it's place. If it takes bright shiny rubbish, then so be it but I would demand they try to clean it up, rather than let it just fall out of orbit. If we spent half of what we spend on war on space instead, we could get to Mars within a decade and likely the stars before the century is out. Or we can j
Re: (Score:2)
And don't even mention a "dirty bomb" to them!
The ISS is also a glorified disco ball, but slightly more expensive.
Re: (Score:3)
They wasted nothing to get it in orbit, since it was a secondary payload on what was -- to begin with -- a test launch.
They launched 3 cubesats along with their reflector ball. So the wasted opportunity is down to 25% of the original zero wasted opportunity.
Re: (Score:2)
Plus, you don't put real payloads on test launches. There was no guarantee of making orbit.
Sorry, I didn't mean "real" as opposed to "imaginary". I meant "real payloads" as in "objects that have an important function, and are expensive".
They could have put a beach ball full of fireworks material, and made a great light display for 30 seconds as it burnt up. They chose to do something slightly different.
the humanity star actually takes a LOT of space with a 3 foot diameter
Sigh.
It's a good thing you're posting AC, so as to not get associated with something so idiotic as a geek not knowing that these things are folded during launch, and then "unfold" once ejected.
Shame on you for not imagining what useful stuff a cubesat could do in *very* LEO.
You have a 1 meter sphere worth of cubesat, and an orbit that'll swing it over your C&C twice a month,
Relay stations, you numbnut: relay stations Launch enough of them and they can form a mesh network where one are more are always in contact with your omnidirectional antennae.
and degrade in ~90 days.
This disco ball will be up for 9 months, not 3 months.
if you're Good, you'll have it in one way laser LoS maybe 8 days a month.
If you can't negotiate any relay stations or launch enough for a mesh, then buffer it all in flash RAM (or whatever they use for storing data before transmission) until you're able to transmit it down.
What useful function can you perform?
What do current cubesats do? At the very least, Earth monitoring if you point th
You can't send more up later. Because you just have the one spot, on the one test launch.
That wasn't part of your original assertion, which is Filling the same space with enough electronics, power generation and communications equipment to actually be useful would've weight _A LOT_ more, and cost millions if not billions in development cost _AND_ would have had to be pushed into a much higher orbit.
Which is patently absurd on three fronts:
1a. Maximum mass of CubeSat is 1.33 Kg.
1b. Size is 10cm^3
2. Minimum cost: $50K.
3. It's my business whether or not I'm ok with my cubesat being up for 9 month
It's their test launch, they can do with it as they fucking wish. And besides, they can't offer the space to a paying customer, because it is a test launch. How stupid are you that you can't figure out both of those issues?
Re:Actually . . . (Score:5, Insightful)
U.S. Navy pilots will orbit only two such objects (Score:2)
with a shiny cylinder in the middle?
https://www.bing.com/videos/se... [bing.com]
I don't think you understand how orbits work.
Re: (Score:3)
This seems kinda cool to me. I get texts that let me know when the ISS will be overhead (usually 1 or 2 days in advance), and they tell me where to look, what time, and give me a rough elevation where the ISS will be visible and where it will disappear. Maybe the Humanity Star gang could take some notes.
The ISS is part of an international space program.
Communication satellites are for communication.
Spy satellites are for... a different kind of communication.
The "Humanity Star" is a cross between an Ad campaign and a self-indulgent art project.
Maybe the next one can blink a secret message [youtu.be] in Morse code or something.
He owns Slashdot's servers? I didn't know that. Sorry, disregard my former comment on his self-righteousness.
So your reasoning is that we should abandon all space activity, dismantle our rockets, deorbit every satellite and space station, and never again dare to pollute the cosmos with our random junk, even if we think it is important.
I'm cool with that. Do you have a newsletter I can subscribe to?
Re: (Score:3)
It's the difference between someone accidentally shining a laser at your eyes just because they thought it was fun and cool to play around with a laser pointer, and someone accidentally shining a laser at your eyes while s
Re: (Score:3)
But... think of Humanity while you stare up at the sky and sing "Kumbaya", holding hands with your neighbors. Results don't matter, only whether or not you mean well.
How exactly can pieces gain additional velocity via impact? Every collision I've seen to date has slowed the colliding objects.
Isn't it a question of kinetic energy? Two objects that happen to collide and disintegrate. The kinetic energy doesn't go away - some of it turns to heat, some of it is transferred to other objects, and they might achieve a higher energy level (i.e. velocity) than before.
Roll a soccer ball along the ground, then kick another soccer ball at it. What happens to the first ball?
To be pedantic, if a satellite in an eccentric orbit is climbing from perigee it would have a higher velocity than a satellite in a circular a orbit (with a lower semi major axis), and would have an "upward" velocity component, so it's possible.
Eg. Humanity Star (pe 296km, ap 537km) upon impacting a satellite in a circular 300km orbit will be travelling 66m/s faster (7796 vs 7730).
Of course, space is big so not only do you need them to collide, but you need it to collide with a specific satellite, so I'm no
I get texts that let me know when the ISS will be overhead
So what you're saying is we already have this thing in the sky and there's no reason to make another? Yep, couldn't agree more.
Mod this up. ^^^
Yeah, he's pretty cool. I mean what can be cooler than cutting the penalties for paedophile priests...
Just Google "pope francis protecting paedophiles", reported on by both liberal and conservative publications.
Congratulations - you've invented Sputnik! (Score:4, Insightful)
Congratulations - you've invented Sputnik!
Tracking info (Score:2)
Anybody have tracking info,
Two-lines?
COSPAR ID?
NORAD ID?
Keps?
I'd like to look for it.
Re:Tracking info (Score:5, Funny)
I have tracking info: 1ZE680080304050194, carrier UPS.
Sorry we destroyed your satellite while in transit. Returning to sender.
https://wwwapps.ups.com/WebTra... [ups.com]
or... (Score:4, Insightful)
> You may just feel a connection to the more than 7 billion other people on this planet we share this ride with.
If you want to feel a connection with the others on the planet, how about you take the millions this BS cost and use it to help bring clean water to the millions of people around the world that do not have access to it today?
I think this guy is a lot more likely to feel a connection with some astronomer's fist, if they ever get their hands on him.
nonsense, it's just a one meter ball. plenty of bigger *junk* floating around up there, at least this one is pretty
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
This was a test object for the launch vehicle. It did not cost millions. So do you go to the movies? Drink alcohol? Play video games? Why don't you use that money to help bring clean water to people that need it?
Yes this was a bad idea and a little bit self-indulgent but overall not super evil or expensive.
Re: (Score:3)
One of these things interferes with astronomical observations from the Earth, and one of them doesn't. It's not that hard to figure out.
Musk intends to place the car in orbit [fortune.com] about Mars.
You were saying...?
(BTW, I am not especially a fan of Musk, Tesla, or his flaming desire to grow a REALLY BEEG space peen by creating a monument to himself, but let's base our criticisms on *facts*, if you don't mind.)
The car is not going into orbit around Mars. It's going into a solar orbit that doesn't go anywhere at all near Mars, but extends beyond the orbit of Mars.
Astronomers don't just look at the stars to pass the time. They are actually trying to learn things.
He's sending his car to Mars because he's planning on moving there in a little over a decade. He's just sending his stuff in advance.
Can you ramp up the melodrama a bit please? Please tell us how it is going to force granny out of her house, lead to famine in the Rift Valley, and cause more volcanoes to light up the Ring of Fire.
Get real, a space company is testing a launch vehicle, and the advertising and costs are no different than the commercials during a superbowl game
Re:or... (Score:5, Insightful)
Given that "bringing clean water to the millions" is not a matter of throwing money at the problem, your comment makes *no sense*.
Everyone needs to understand - the world produces FAR more than required to simply support the population, VASTLY, and in a lot of cases, we are operating far below capacity because there is no point in making any more.
Poverty, famine, dirty drinking water, most disease, are all *political* problems that could rapidly be eliminated if you removed the political barriers. In many cases, solving the problem would simply mean killing off brutal dictatorships and tribal leaders that cause the vast majority of pain in the world while trying to grab power. Unless you are willing to do that, all the money in the world will not solve the issue, in fact, sending more money to areas where problems exist would certainly make the problem much worse.
Poverty, famine, dirty drinking water, most disease, are all *political* problems that could rapidly be eliminated if you removed the political barriers. In many cases, solving the problem would simply mean killing off brutal dictatorships and tribal leaders that cause the vast majority of pain in the world while trying to grab power. Unless you are willing to do that, all the money in the world will not solve the issue, in fact, sending more money to areas where problems exist would certainly make the problem much worse.
You also have to be willing to lower your standard of living. In order to raise the standard of living in the third world, the standard of living in the first world will need to decline. It doesn't have to decline much, but it has to decline. It might be as trivial as taking a 15 minute shower instead of a 20 minute one or only having only four Starbucks (or any "brand name" cups of coffee) a day instead of five, but something would have to change. Point being that in the first world (or at least in the US)
How much of your money and efforts have you donated to that cause?
Do you want Kessler? (Score:3)
From the same people with no outrage (Score:2, Interesting)
Uhhh... (Score:2)
how is this any worse... than the literally millions if not billions of pieces of junk already floating up there?
Were all of the soviet's space tests for a noble cause? Were any/all of the classified military satellites the USA put into space for a noble cause?
Who gives a shit if one piece of space junk floats up there... at least it's only ONE PIECE of space junk.
Actually, the classified military satellites are for a noble cause. They help keep the peace and because of them allowed the first arms limitation and the arms reduction treaties. They have also helped to monitor ceasefires.
The problem is that this is highly reflective and could cause astronomers problems. Good news is that it is big enough, light enough, and low enough that it will only be in space for about 9 months.
Who gives a shit if one piece of trash
it won't last long (Score:2)
It's hardly "long term space grafiti" the things orbit will degrade in 9 months and burn up on re-entry. - source, the tracking website for it, http://www.thehumanitystar.com... [thehumanitystar.com]
Howdy, neighbour! I'm going to play loud music 24/7 on my backyard sound system for the next nine months. But, hey, it's only nine months so it's not *really* going to bother you... right?
(BTW I have the same coaster.)
Eh, bright? (Score:4, Insightful)
No idea why anyone is upset. Sure, if you start putting dozens of disco balls in orbit there might be an issue, but this one you can't even see! When they say "bright" they mean that once every quite a few days it might pass above you in just the right orientation and angle from the sun so that one of its mirrors hit you directly during the night with sunlight at a maximum brightness of... magnitude 4.2... If you don't know what that means, it is about as bright as the stars in the middle of the little dipper "handle", the ones you can't see from the city. So cities are out, rural areas can see it, but still it is nowhere as bright as other satellites, ISS etc.
In any case best data for when/how bright: heavens above [heavens-above.com].
Look up "nip it in the bud" and get back to us.
Is that the 'porn rule'? Is their already porn for this thing? That was fast, and you are a freak.
I mean 'freak' in a good way, of course.
Kumba (Score:2)
>"No matter where you are in the world, rich or in poverty, in conflict or at peace, everyone will be able to see the bright"
Kumba freaking ya.
So the impoverished can look up and see how millions of dollars was wasted. I am sure it will really fill them with love and appreciation.
"With an expected launch total of $4.9 million per mission, " http://observer.com/2018/01/ro... [observer.com]
There were other payloads on that test flight. Electron can launch ~500 lbs for that $5M, that's $10K for 1 lb. It probably weighs less than 1 lb, so the most you can theoretically say is being wasted is a few thousand dollars. But in reality they had nobody else who wanted that tiny portion of payload space so it was free.
>"so the most you can theoretically say is being wasted is a few thousand dollars"
OK, well that is a lot better!
Ego (Score:3)
The problem isn't just this one instance, but all the following ones which promise to be brighter and up for longer in the future. "Our giant-ass disco ball will be 10 times brighter than the last dudes pathetic pinball, it'll be so bright you won't be able to sleep!"
Taking a note from the history of skyscraper heights, this could go on for a long time...
Just the first step (Score:2)
Next up, space billboards
hasn't this happened before? (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure I read about disco balls being launched in space before. Grade school science projects, weren't they, carried as part of larger payloads? How is this different?
New Zealand's 'clean green' image (Score:3)
Target practice (Score:2)
It's *our* sky, who do you think you are? (Score:2, Flamebait)
Seriously. Considering the amazing amount of sh** up there for dubious, stupid, or accidental reasons - they're pissed because a PR/Goodwill gesture that will end in 9 months was launched in a way that virtually no other group of humans will be able to replicate?
Chill, the, f***, out...
Looks like a flop to me? (Score:5, Insightful)
Lets put some ads up there.
I'm selling space on Saturn's rings. Jupiter is already sold out.
I'm pretty sure that's what this is actually about. Proof of concept for space advertising so they can get a big $$$ contract.
Learn to recognise satire.
Maybe he did?
You don't think that's a bit of overreaction? Perhaps you just like the word "fuck"?