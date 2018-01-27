Amateur Astronomer Discovers Long-Dead NASA Satellite Has Come Back To Life (behindtheblack.com) 55
schwit1 shares a report from Behind The Black: In his hunt to locate Zuma, an amateur astronomer has discovered that a long-dead NASA satellite, designed to study the magnetosphere, has come back to life. IMAGE went dead in 2005, and though NASA thought it might come back to life after experiencing a total eclipse in 2007 that would force a reboot, no evidence of life was seen then. It now appears that the satellite came to life sometime between then and 2018, and was chattering away at Earth waiting for a response. NASA is now looking at what it must do to take control of the spacecraft and resume science operations. Zuma is the secret U.S. government payload that was launched by SpaceX earlier this month and reportedly lost. As for why Scott Tilley -- the amateur radio astronomer -- decided to have a look for the present of secret military satellites, Ars Technica reports that he apparently does this semi-regularly as a hobby and, in this case, was inspired by the Zuma satellite.
This is a very interesting find.
Apparently NASA will try to contact [satobs.org] the satellite using the Deep Space Network, and assess it's condition.
Right now JPL is in the process of digging up the 13-year old "owner's manual"
So, you "lose" your stealth satellite and then suddenly find one that has been dead for over a decade...
It would likely cost very little more to add the functions of an old satellite to your new stealth satellite's capabilities and duplicate its signals. The real data could be getting sent by laser or other less detectable means. Just saying.
The defining characteristic of conspiracy theorists is that they never try to falsify their own ideas.
If you don't at least try to falsify it you can't possibly know that you're right.
The one they found isn't "stealth" if that's what's confusing you... the one they "lost" was. Detecting satellites that aren't pinging is ~impossible for now.
"It would likely cost very little more to add the functions of an old satellite to your new stealth satellite's capabilities and duplicate its signals" - oh, ok, you're crazy, I see. That's false in every respect, none the least of which is orbit.
The real data could be getting sent by laser or other less detectable means. Just saying.
The tech to do that reliably was only recently invented, in the last ten years in fact IIRC. So probably not. Just saying.
Amateur Astronomer? (Score:5, Informative)
Before all the beards came of age we just called them Ham Radio Operators. They're always raising the level. Glad to see the name promotion and the hobby once again verifying how well spent the frequencies protected and allocated to the service are.
"Scott Tilley VE7TIL / VA7LF discovered a signal from the IMAGE satellite that NASA lost contact with in 2005"
http://www.southgatearc.org/ne... [southgatearc.org]
He could very well be both. Many are. Generally amateur astronomers look at the night sky, focused on things beyond the Earth's atmosphere. We generally look in visible light. I did however, build a 12' satellite dish to make a radio map of the milky way (Hydrogen). I would call that radio astronomy.

Some amateurs track satellites and compute their orbits in an attempt to identify them. To listen to their transmissions would require the skills of a HAM.
Some amateurs track satellites and compute their orbits in an attempt to identify them. To listen to their transmissions would require the skills of a HAM.
So, most HAM operators do not posses the skills
In the sentence "decided to have a look for the present of secret military satellites", Ed should prolly change "present" to "presence".
NASA has confirmed that IMAGE is alive
the episode from the life of this amateur astronomer made me wonder what am I doing with my life?
Good Morning / afternoon / evening
It's a hobby for those that are into it, some people are real good.
this is a write-up back from 2006 that is still valid today.
https://www.wired.com/2006/02/... [wired.com]
while it's over my head the skills required
it's still a ton of fun looking at satellites and such
http://www.thehumanitystar.com... [thehumanitystar.com] that's the disco ball
satellite that went up a few days ago and in 41 days it
will be over my house. I hope to see it with my eyes
and then binoculars.
