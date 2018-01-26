Microbes May Help Astronauts Transform Human Waste Into Food (phys.org) 35
A Penn State researcher team has shown that it is possible to rapidly break down solid and liquid waste to grow food with a series of microbial reactors, while simultaneously minimizing pathogen growth. They reported their findings in the journal Life Sciences in Space Research. Phys.Org reports: To test their idea, the researchers used an artificial solid and liquid waste that's commonly used in waste management tests. They created an enclosed, cylindrical system, four feet long by four inches in diameter, in which select microbes came into contact with the waste. The microbes broke down waste using anaerobic digestion, a process similar to the way humans digest food. The team found that methane was readily produced during anaerobic digestion of human waste and could be used to grow a different microbe, Methylococcus capsulatus, which is used as animal feed today. The team concluded that such microbial growth could be used to produce a nutritious food for deep space flight. They reported in Life Sciences in Space Research that they grew M. capsulatus that was 52 percent protein and 36 percent fats, making it a potential source of nutrition for astronauts.
Because pathogens are also a concern with growing microbes in an enclosed, humid space, the team studied ways to grow microbes in either an alkaline environment or a high-heat environment. They raised the system's pH to 11 and were surprised to find a strain of the bacteria Halomonas desiderata that could thrive. The team found this bacteria to be 15 percent protein and 7 percent fats. At 158 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills most pathogens, they grew the edible Thermus aquaticus, which consisted of 61 percent protein and 16 percent fats.
Because pathogens are also a concern with growing microbes in an enclosed, humid space, the team studied ways to grow microbes in either an alkaline environment or a high-heat environment. They raised the system's pH to 11 and were surprised to find a strain of the bacteria Halomonas desiderata that could thrive. The team found this bacteria to be 15 percent protein and 7 percent fats. At 158 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills most pathogens, they grew the edible Thermus aquaticus, which consisted of 61 percent protein and 16 percent fats.
World Food Problem Solved (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
There's already more than enough food for everyone. It's why Paul Ehrlich's 1960s neo-Malthusian predictions of mass starvation in the 1970s never happened.
Diet dependent ; Changes (Score:3)
There's already more than enough food for everyone.
It's more complicated than that. Depends on what people eat.
Globally, yes, planet earth can produce more food than need to keep everyone fed ( for a certain definition of "fed" ).
But if every body decide they want to have the same exact food diet as people in the developed world (think about USAmerican's love of steak. It's an entirely different approach to the word "fed" compared to above) : then you'll need at least 3 Earths worth of food production to keep everyone happy.
It's why Paul Ehrlich's 1960s neo-Malthusian predictions of mass starvation in the 1970s never happened.
No. That's more to do that those
Prior art. (Score:2)
They already make a substance that appears to be bioprocessed human waste. It's called Marmite.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have a better solution! (Score:2)
Microbes + plants + animals + sun creates food for humans (and for themselves) from dirt.
This is a set of well established processes we haven't fully understood. This is why we are trying to destroy them.
So "just microbes" is less effective.
Eat-a-Tweet (Score:1)
Eat-a-Tweet
It might be nutritious... (Score:1)
...but I hear it tastes like shit.
Growing microbes in vats for food (Score:2)
reminds me of Trantor in Asimov's Federation Series, where they grew microbes (yeast in the story) in huge vats to feed 40 billion people.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're right. One of the regions grew yeast, and -- in the decades since I read it -- must have forgotten one and magnified the other.
"astronauts" (Score:2)
It's cute how there are still people out there who pretend that there is some future for the human race that involves the enormous expense of space travel.
And by the way, the stuff that these scientists created from human dukey is not food. It may have a similar ratio of fats & protein as food, but it's not food. Astronauts will eat each other before they eat some cultured turd yogurt.
Re: "astronauts" (Score:3)
Real world food ? (Score:2)
And by the way, the stuff that these scientists created from human dukey is not food. It may have a similar ratio of fats & protein as food, but it's not food. Astronauts will eat each other before they eat some cultured turd yogurt.
And what do you think real food is made from ?
Which substances do you think the plants process to transform into more plants (i.e.: more food) thanks to the solar power ?
Do you really think that plants make themselves using solidified light ?
HINT: Look up the word "manure".
This project is basically doing the same thing, only scaled down and accelerated by using a different set of bacteria and yeast only, compared to the usual set of bacteria + plants that do the exact same stuff every day in agriculture.
(Bu
India (Score:4, Funny)
Quite normal. (Score:3)
Microbes May Help Astronauts Transform Human Waste Into Food
since Astronauts Transform Food Into Human Waste Thanks To Microbes.
Halfway milestone already reached! (Score:2)
The research to turn shit into butter has already reached the 50% mark.
It spreads already as it should, just the taste is still slightly off.