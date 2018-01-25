Plastic Pollution Is Killing Coral Reefs, 4-Year Study Finds (npr.org) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: A new study based on four years of diving on 159 reefs in the Pacific shows that reefs in four countries -- Australia, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar -- are heavily contaminated with plastic. It clings to the coral, especially branching coral. And where it clings, it sickens or kills. "The likelihood of disease increases from 4 percent to 89 percent when corals are in contact with plastic," researchers report in the journal Science. Study leader Drew Harvell at Cornell University says the plastic could be harming coral in at least two ways. First, bacteria and other harmful microorganisms are abundant in the water and on corals; when the coral is abraded, that might invite pathogens into the coral. In addition, Harvell says, plastic can block sunlight from reaching coral. Based on how much plastic the researchers found while diving, they estimate that over 11 billion plastic items could be entangled in coral reefs in the Asia-Pacific region, home to over half the world's coral reefs. And their survey did not include China, one of the biggest sources of plastic pollution.
Reminds me of those white mice scientists are so fond of...coral seems to die of everything, including water, food, and being coral.
Maybe oceans has been a petty stable environment before and their movement capability is severely limited
Global warming and ocean acidification are other reasons.
But, hey, the economy is up, right?
...made from ores obtained through carcinogenic mining and toxic refining.
The environmental impact of making an electric motor is what percentage of a tank of gas?
Where does the ocean plastic come from? 10 Rivers (Score:4, Informative)
Just 10 rivers carry 90% of plastic polluting the oceans
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sci... [dailymail.co.uk]
Obviously we need to build about 10 walls...
Wall.
Net walls to capture the plastic and reuse it?
Learn the trash people to act like responsible educated people?
Americans don't seem to be all that great in this regard either. But maybe better. At least they collect their trash. Into one pile but
Net walls to capture the plastic and reuse it?
You can only downcycle plastic. Eventually you still end up with a mountain of plastic garbage. A more interesting idea is to replace petroleum based plastic packaging with something biodegradable. The dilemma is that with petroleum based plastics you sequester the carbon in the packaging but you are stuck with mountains of plastic garbage clogging up your landfills and your oceans, bio plastics degrade but that means they release, methane which is a powerful greenhouse gas. However, if we could come up wit
The only industrialized western country on the list of top 20 plastic polluters is the United States at No. 20.
The U.S. and Europe are not mismanaging their collected waste, so the plastic trash coming from those countries is due to litter, researchers said.
Smh. We have the money and organization to manage disposal properly, yet as individuals we ruin it by manually trashing the place.
I believe the term to use here is "whitewashing". The western world is very good at this, thanks to our – totally independent – media.
By the way: China ASKED for the waste, for use in recycling and putting it to its own use. Nobody was foisting it off on them.
You can get a Brazilian kid from the favelas to cut somebody's throat for a few bucks. That doesn't make it the child asking for the job...
The fact that they decided to end it suddenly [bloomberg.com] and then blame the shutdown on others trying to "push" their waste onto China is a rather consistent pattern for the Chinese government.
I was interested to see what haopened here in Sweden since we like to think we're good at it. No idea about exports but I know we burn our own and others waste and before you were supposed to throw soft plastics with the rest garbage simply to burn it.
This is 17 years old so unlikely accurate but:
"Sverige Ã¥tervann, enligt PlastForum nordica 2001/7, 79 % av all plast, 17 % materialÃ¥tervanns och resterande 62 % energiÃ¥tervanns, dvs fÃrbrÃndes."
"Recycled" 79% but just 1
So, I suppose what we should infer from this, is that we should help developing countries become developed countries, so they can clean themselves up, yes?
But we don't do that by redistributing wealth. The idea is not to drag everyone to the bottom, but to assist everyone to the top.
I'm glad this is out here, because right now everyone is focused on CO2. The reality is that there is are so many other forms of pollution that are destroying our planet that are much more devastating. We have lakes of sludge in China as a result of all our cellphones and laptops.
To stop general pollution, we need to consume less. Our cellphones need to last 10 years, not 2. Everything doesn't need to come in a cardboard box from Amazon. We generate so much waste in our day to day lives and consume sooooo much. To really fight pollution, we need products that last longer, fewer factories with workers that get paid more, more durable goods and a restructuring of how we value things. Companies should be praised for good products when people don't buy more stuff because their previous line has stood up so well (like CPUs and memory).
It's a tall order. It's not easy. It probably won't happen.
And it doesn't matter if you believe climate change is man made or not. If we reduce general pollution, consume lest, demand better public transport (which can be a reality now, unlike self driving cars that might be a reality ten years from now, and won't even touch 10% of the capacity of trains), we can reduce all kinds of pollution, including CO2.
I personally don't feel this will happen until America runs out of countries to bomb and manipulate, fuel prices hit $9/gal and the US collapses. The vote is a joke. Trump is the 2 minute hate (really 24/7 hate) and Americans have lost sight of the real enemies that are present, no matter which puppet is elected.
Self driving cars will be here faster than a lot more rail roads that's definitely for sure.
Also here in Sweden the collectivists talk about faster travel competing with planes, better transport capacity for the industry and less lorries and especially public transport. The problem is just that one rail-road track won't do that. Three would.
The heavy cargo transports are slower. The local public transports need to stop often. The fast trains can't have the slow ones going on the same tracks and the track ne
I 100 % agree with you, but there's a major dilemma here: it's not just about whether or not one cares about the environment, consumption is the cornerstone of
Not true. I am a scientist (Computer Scientist), and am definitely an untrustworthy bastard (I cheat at poker, and on my taxes)...and possibly part of a global conspiracy of evil (I write software for both world of Microsoft (the beast of Redmond) and for the open source community (who are all peace-loving hand-holding communists)...but I have never received any grant money from any government (Local, State or Federal).
So you see, you are quite wrong in your presumptions.
Source for those who want it:
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/paul-allen-megayacht-destroyed-most-of-protected-coral-reef-officials-say/