Scientists Calculate Carbon Emissions of Your Sandwich (theguardian.com) 101

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: It's a staple of the British diet and a popular choice for a quick and easy lunch. But new research reveals the carbon footprint of the humble sandwich could be fuelling harmful greenhouse emissions. The worst offender is revealed as the ready-made "all-day breakfast" sandwich, crammed with egg, bacon and sausage. Researchers at the University of Manchester carried out the first ever study of the carbon footprint of sandwiches -- both home-made and ready-made. They considered the entire life cycle of sandwiches, including the production of ingredients, packaging, refrigeration and food waste. The team scrutinised 40 different sandwich types, recipes and combinations and found the highest carbon footprints for the sandwiches containing pork meat (bacon, ham or sausages) and also those filled with cheese or prawns. The researchers estimate that a ready-made (and highly calorific) all-day breakfast sandwich generates 1441g of carbon dioxide equivalent -- equal to the emissions created by driving a car for 12 miles (19km).

  • wha? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @03:41PM (#56002413)
    Oh good heavens. You people are insane.

    • Agreed, this is getting far beyond parody at this point. Just absurd.

    • Tell that to the people of Florida, when they are underwater in the not too distant future.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Train0987 ( 1059246 )

        If a damned sandwich is going to put Florida underwater then they are pretty much screwed already. You are undermining your whole cause with nonsense like this. These stories are why fewer and fewer people take you even a little bit seriously.

        • No only moronic global warming deniers don't take stories like this seriously.

          The people who realize that 1/3 of Florida will be underwater by the year 2100 given 3 degrees in temperature rise are apparently smarter than you.

          • Fortunately I am capable of thinking for myself instead of just swallowing whatever disaster-porn propaganda I'm fed today.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

        Tell that to the people of Florida, when they are underwater in the not too distant future.

        Silly alarmism makes that more likely to happen, since it jades the public, and reduces the credibilty of scientists.

        Brits should be offended that their tax dollars were spent on something as frivolous as this "study".

        • Silly alarmism makes that more likely to happen, since it jades the public, and reduces the credibilty of scientists.

          Brits should be offended that their tax dollars were spent on something as frivolous as this "study".

          Brits don't have tax dollars.

    • Re:wha? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @04:03PM (#56002663) Homepage
      I don't see what is insane about it. It makes implicitly a whole bunch of useful points: First, that transport and direct personal electrical consumption aren't the only producers of CO2. Second, that as our economy and society currently stands, the production of CO2 is going to be pretty large no matter what. Third, it gives a good feel for when one is talking about CO2 production just how much one is talking about. Honestly, this is substantially more CO2 than I would have expected for this, and I'm someone who cares a lot about minimizing CO2 production (I don't own a car and use public transit whenever possible and I rarely eat meat in part because of meat's CO2 and methane produciton). This seems useful and interesting.

    • I know Slashdot needs some clickbait to keep the advertisers happy but really. This is so obviously a troll that anyone posting heartfelt thoughts below is really wasting their time.

    • You people are insane.

      No . . . they are prepping for their lawsuit against Subway for ruining the planet.

      We definitely need more automation to solve Global Warming. More robots means less human workers eating sandwiches, and ruining the planet even more.

      What to do with all those former human workers who can't or refuse to be retrained . . . ?

      Soylent Green.

  • From the We-Have-Entirely-Too-Much-Free-Time Department

    • Actually it is from the:

      Lets-Honestly-Assess-How-Badly-The-Modern-Economy-Is-Making-The-Planet-Unlivable-For-Man Department.

    • Someone probably got paid for this critical scientific research. The article is only available for purchase.

      The upside is that since I only had half a sandwich, I'm probably entitled to some carbon credits.

  • Good grief (Score:3, Funny)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @03:49PM (#56002499)

    This should be titled from the "We-Are-Voluntarily-Giving-Up-Our-Credibility" department.

    Living things on this planet breathe. They exhale. Sometimes we humans kill and eat them.

    If all those animals were left alive, breathing out CO2, farting methane, eating up all the good grass and taking the jobs of other animals whose consumption have fallen out of popularity, their carbon footprint would be even worse.

    Save the environment - stop eating plants that absorb CO2 and eat more meat.

    • Re:Good grief (Score:4, Informative)

      by DamnOregonian ( 963763 ) on Thursday January 25, 2018 @03:59PM (#56002611)

      Living things on this planet breathe. They exhale. Sometimes we humans kill and eat them.

      This is a carbon-neutral process.

      If all those animals were left alive, breathing out CO2, farting methane, eating up all the good grass and taking the jobs of other animals whose consumption have fallen out of popularity, their carbon footprint would be even worse.

      This belies a complete lack of understanding of the carbon cycle :/

      Save the environment - stop eating plants that absorb CO2 and eat more meat.

      Whether you eat plants, or animals, you're merely eating a link in the carbon cycle.

      This article (and study) isn't making the insane claim that the meat in the sandwich, or the bread in the sandwich is a carbon-costly ingredient... They're measuring the cost of transportation, refrigeration, etc, etc - the things that require non-cycle sourced carbon to produce the final product.
      Your ignorance makes this problem intractable. I hope you understand that some day.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Knuckles ( 8964 )

      If all those animals were left alive, breathing out CO2, farting methane, eating up all the good grass and taking the jobs of other animals whose consumption have fallen out of popularity, their carbon footprint would be even worse.

      You are aware that the number of cows and pigs on this planet is as high as it is only because we produce to eat them, right?

    • The irony, of course, is that the people worried about the carbon footprint of your lunch are probably the same people whinging endlessly about how methane from cows are destroying the environment.

      Some folks will never be satisfied, it seems.

    • Living things on this planet breathe. They exhale. Sometimes we humans kill and eat them.
      If all those animals were left alive, breathing out CO2, farting methane, eating up all the good grass and taking the jobs of other animals whose consumption have fallen out of popularity, their carbon footprint would be even worse.

      This xkcd [xkcd.com] is relevant.

      The actual animals that normally live around on the planet are actually an insignificant small speck, compared to the impact... ...of all the specially human-created species that we raise on purpose to feed ourselves.
      These are not animal that normal roam this planet.
      This are animal specially raised by the human agriculture for the the specific purpose of answering the demand.

      There is currently that much CO2, that much methane farting, and that much depletion of normal flora for the sol

  • What the carbon emissions of these bullshit "scientific" studies are?

    Perhaps we should collect all these "scientists", melt them down and use their juices as a low cost biofuel. At least then they will be contributing.

  • The carbon footprint per calorie needs to be calculated, so one can determine how best to fill oneself up while minimizing carbon footprint. I imagine 'eat food that would otherwise be discarded' would be at the top of the efficiency list, above food choice. What I REALLY wonder is why more research isn't being done into finding a way to control livestock micribiota, to eliminate their methane emissions. The research would also be useful for treating a wide variety of human gastrointestinal disorders and di

  • 12 miles is about the round-trip distance to a place I like getting breakfast, so I can fuck the environment on both fronts.

    The University of Manchester is a prestigious organisation but I really would prefer them to spend their time doing something useful.

  • The carbon foot print of the Military Industrial Complex. Odds are, they're the BIGGEST contributor to climate change. So you get them to slim down, god knows they need to go on a diet, you can keep your egg, bacon and sausage sandwich.

  • Humans must be destroyed in order to save humanity. New at 11.

  • Wrapping it in plastic? Aluminum foil?

    Seriously, the Carbon impact of my sandwich?

    Let's just be honest, simply LIVING emits carbon, so are they not really saying people will have to die? They want us to go back to the amount of carbon we emitted in the 1700's, which is going to pretty much require that a large percentage of us die to save the planet.

    Well the problem is that I'm not willing to do that and THEY are apparently not wiling to do so either, so counting the CO2 emissions of a sandwich is pret

    • Let's just be honest, simply LIVING emits carbon, so are they not really saying people will have to die? They want us to go back to the amount of carbon we emitted in the 1700's, which is going to pretty much require that a large percentage of us die to save the planet.

      There is an alternate solution. We inject chlorophyll under everyone's skin; they can absorb carbon and would need to eat a lot less.

      #greenchicksarehot

  • Carbon footprint of 1000 private jets...

    More than 1,000 aircraft have landed at a quartet of regional airports near Davos... the attendees will be addressing the major threat of climate change....

    8-)

  • Sandwiches are bad for the environment. Thank the baby jebus I prefer Tacos!
  • So... calculation with these values, I would have to eat an All-Day breakfast sandwich every day for the next 17 years to equal the difference in carbon footprint between my car and one that is more environmentally friendly. So if I keep my car and just don't eat the sandwich, I can achieve balance at a fraction of the cost and even cut some calories in the process. Thanks Slashdot!

  • The study also recommends reducing or omitting certain ingredients that have a higher carbon footprint, like lettuce, tomato, cheese and meat.

    If I can't eat those ingredients in a sandwich then I'm just having two slices of bread.

    What do these sandal and socks wearing hippies eat? No lettuce, tomatoes, cheese or meat? Does this include other vegetables? Or, other dairy products? I also wonder if this study included only cold sandwiches or warm ones, like a hamburger.

    One last question, if I need to calculate my carbon footprint before I even eat then I'm not thinking of anything else, so do these people that think this hard of their carbon foo

  • "How to feel bad about EVERYTHING!"

    It will cleanse the world of everyone who doesn't worship The Lulz.

