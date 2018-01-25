Scientists Calculate Carbon Emissions of Your Sandwich (theguardian.com) 101
An anonymous reader shares a report: It's a staple of the British diet and a popular choice for a quick and easy lunch. But new research reveals the carbon footprint of the humble sandwich could be fuelling harmful greenhouse emissions. The worst offender is revealed as the ready-made "all-day breakfast" sandwich, crammed with egg, bacon and sausage. Researchers at the University of Manchester carried out the first ever study of the carbon footprint of sandwiches -- both home-made and ready-made. They considered the entire life cycle of sandwiches, including the production of ingredients, packaging, refrigeration and food waste. The team scrutinised 40 different sandwich types, recipes and combinations and found the highest carbon footprints for the sandwiches containing pork meat (bacon, ham or sausages) and also those filled with cheese or prawns. The researchers estimate that a ready-made (and highly calorific) all-day breakfast sandwich generates 1441g of carbon dioxide equivalent -- equal to the emissions created by driving a car for 12 miles (19km).
Agreed, this is getting far beyond parody at this point. Just absurd.
"or more anti-Russian FUD"
.... give her a few minutes. Yep, there it is in the next post.
They keep getting more and more ridiculous with stuff like this, and then wonder why more less and less people give a shit about global change this or recycle that.
I mean, really, my breakfast burrito is now on a hit list?
Fuck off. I didn't care that much before, I really don't give a shit now.
And I'm not alone....
The researchers estimate that a ready-made (and highly calorific) all-day breakfast sandwich generates 1441g of carbon dioxide equivalent -- equal to the emissions created by driving a car for 12 miles (19km).
Wow, we didn't even have to ask for a car analogy.
But what kind of car? A diesel? V8? V6? What about a Tesla, or Volt?
I want to know. If I feed a horse my ready made breakfast sandwich, how many miles can he trot on the calories from that breakfast sandwich? (carrying me of course).
What if I convert my sandwich to biodiesel? How far can my car travel with that? Would it be more efficient to feed my car breakfast sandwiches than diesel?
But How far can your car go if the sandwich is fed to Mr. fusion?
It's more efficient to eat it yourself then ride a bicycle, assuming you're carrying nothing and discounting the carbon emissions of making the bicycle.
...discounting the carbon emissions of making the bicycle.
There's the gotcha. That's why I walk everywhere. Barefoot, naked, and fueled by fruit, nuts, and veggies.
Barefoot, naked, and fueled by fruit, nuts, and veggies.
Unfortunately, the cost of the first ankle/foot injury and subsequent nutritional and time cost of healing it completely offset any savings with this method even if you don't go to the doctor.
Tell that to the people of Florida, when they are underwater in the not too distant future.
If a damned sandwich is going to put Florida underwater then they are pretty much screwed already. You are undermining your whole cause with nonsense like this. These stories are why fewer and fewer people take you even a little bit seriously.
No only moronic global warming deniers don't take stories like this seriously.
The people who realize that 1/3 of Florida will be underwater by the year 2100 given 3 degrees in temperature rise are apparently smarter than you.
Fortunately I am capable of thinking for myself instead of just swallowing whatever disaster-porn propaganda I'm fed today.
The classic Science = Propaganda defense. Worth of a true Trumpian Birther.
An oldie but a goody.
Bullshit to your bullshit. You don't appear to read or know very much on the subject.
Do a simple good search: "when will Florida be underwater".
By 2100, and with 2 meters of global sea rise, and 3 degrees of Celcius increase in temps, one third of Florida will be underwater.
Silly alarmism makes that more likely to happen, since it jades the public, and reduces the credibilty of scientists.
Brits should be offended that their tax dollars were spent on something as frivolous as this "study".
Brits don't have tax dollars.
Re:wha? (Score:5, Insightful)
I know Slashdot needs some clickbait to keep the advertisers happy but really. This is so obviously a troll that anyone posting heartfelt thoughts below is really wasting their time.
You people are insane.
No . . . they are prepping for their lawsuit against Subway for ruining the planet.
We definitely need more automation to solve Global Warming. More robots means less human workers eating sandwiches, and ruining the planet even more.
What to do with all those former human workers who can't or refuse to be retrained . . . ?
Soylent Green.
Lame (Score:1)
From the We-Have-Entirely-Too-Much-Free-Time Department
Actually it is from the:
Lets-Honestly-Assess-How-Badly-The-Modern-Economy-Is-Making-The-Planet-Unlivable-For-Man Department.
Someone probably got paid for this critical scientific research. The article is only available for purchase.
The upside is that since I only had half a sandwich, I'm probably entitled to some carbon credits.
Well, you can't eat sunbeams, so maybe a better solution would be to find some more sustainable sources of feed for the livestock.
Guess we'd better stop eating sandwiches.
I guarantee you will quickly lower your carbon footprint if you stop eating.
I don't recommend it however.
FTFY, the climate crazies will be happy now.
Yes, that was the bit. We got it.
(Smacks forehead. Wistfully remembers when Slashdot was for people with triple-digit IQs and a sense of humor.)
I'm not even sure it's better for the animals. If it wasn't for meat-eaters, a lot of the animals in this country never would have been born. Nobody's keeping herds of pet cattle.
Re:It's better for the animals (Score:1)
An interesting thing I learned about this was some years back when I acquired a chicken plucking outfit and went into business. They guy I bought it from had retired, and there wasn't anyone in this half of the state that offered the service. I didn't even need to advertise. The local feed store manager did all that for me. He said his sales of chicks had taken a nose dive since the previous owner had quit, and over the next three years he sold thousands of chicks
There are an awful lot of animals in this world that would never be born in the first place if we didn't eat them.
Indeed. Many millions a year. Maybe billions of animals that owe their existence due to humans. Wouldn't want to be in their shoes, but the global cow, chicken, pig, etc... populations would be far lower if people didn't exist.
Again, not saying life is all rosy for a farm animal, but farmed animals in general have a healthier, less stressful life than their wild counterparts. Life sucks for battery hens and the like though.
I'm sure transporting avocados halfway across the world is completely inconsequential.
You worry about your sins, I'll worry about mine.
Yes, don't eat local meats, instead eat a processed paste of fruits or beans and grass imported from somewhere halfway across the globe, made in a factory halfway across the country and sold in your Whole Foods all the way across the city
You can't be a vegetarian and say you care about nature. The total production energy requirement (and thus cost) of your diet is unattainable to maintain by even many people in the US, let alone the majority of people in the world.
Meat is generally not a luxury, cheaply pro
Good grief (Score:3, Funny)
This should be titled from the "We-Are-Voluntarily-Giving-Up-Our-Credibility" department.
Living things on this planet breathe. They exhale. Sometimes we humans kill and eat them.
If all those animals were left alive, breathing out CO2, farting methane, eating up all the good grass and taking the jobs of other animals whose consumption have fallen out of popularity, their carbon footprint would be even worse.
Save the environment - stop eating plants that absorb CO2 and eat more meat.
This is a carbon-neutral process.
This belies a complete lack of understanding of the carbon cycle
:/
Save the environment - stop eating plants that absorb CO2 and eat more meat.
Whether you eat plants, or animals, you're merely eating a link in the carbon cycle.
This article (and study) isn't making the insane claim that the meat in the sandwich, or the bread in the sandwich is a carbon-costly ingredient... They're measuring the cost of transportation, refrigeration, etc, etc - the things that require non-cycle sourced carbon to produce the final product.
Your ignorance makes this problem intractable. I hope you understand that some day.
As a food source, calorie for calorie, meat is way more resource-intensive than pants.
Bullshit. You may need more of x resources to get a given amount (by weight) of meat than you would with plants, but you get all that back out at the end. It's a closed-loop. The most common comparison I see is for water. Water doesn't disappear when you use it to grow crops to feed to livestock to butcher for meat.
Even if you imagine that pigs and cows and chickens are unnecessary middlemen for the human diet, where are they taking their cut from, exactly? Does a slaughtered pig abscond to piggy heave
You are aware that the number of cows and pigs on this planet is as high as it is only because we produce to eat them, right?
The irony, of course, is that the people worried about the carbon footprint of your lunch are probably the same people whinging endlessly about how methane from cows are destroying the environment.
Some folks will never be satisfied, it seems.
Eating Human-raised Animals (Score:2)
This xkcd [xkcd.com] is relevant.
The actual animals that normally live around on the planet are actually an insignificant small speck, compared to the impact...
...of all the specially human-created species that we raise on purpose to feed ourselves.
These are not animal that normal roam this planet.
This are animal specially raised by the human agriculture for the the specific purpose of answering the demand.
There is currently that much CO2, that much methane farting, and that much depletion of normal flora for the sol
I wonder... (Score:2)
What the carbon emissions of these bullshit "scientific" studies are?
Perhaps we should collect all these "scientists", melt them down and use their juices as a low cost biofuel. At least then they will be contributing.
CO2/KC (Score:2)
The carbon footprint per calorie needs to be calculated, so one can determine how best to fill oneself up while minimizing carbon footprint. I imagine 'eat food that would otherwise be discarded' would be at the top of the efficiency list, above food choice. What I REALLY wonder is why more research isn't being done into finding a way to control livestock micribiota, to eliminate their methane emissions. The research would also be useful for treating a wide variety of human gastrointestinal disorders and di
fuck 'em (Score:2)
12 miles is about the round-trip distance to a place I like getting breakfast, so I can fuck the environment on both fronts.
The University of Manchester is a prestigious organisation but I really would prefer them to spend their time doing something useful.
Could we study... (Score:2)
Die humans! (Score:2)
Humans must be destroyed in order to save humanity. New at 11.
Is this measured Before or after... (Score:2)
Wrapping it in plastic? Aluminum foil?
Seriously, the Carbon impact of my sandwich?
Let's just be honest, simply LIVING emits carbon, so are they not really saying people will have to die? They want us to go back to the amount of carbon we emitted in the 1700's, which is going to pretty much require that a large percentage of us die to save the planet.
Well the problem is that I'm not willing to do that and THEY are apparently not wiling to do so either, so counting the CO2 emissions of a sandwich is pret
There is an alternate solution. We inject chlorophyll under everyone's skin; they can absorb carbon and would need to eat a lot less.
#greenchicksarehot
Someone Calculate the (Score:1)
Carbon footprint of 1000 private jets...
More than 1,000 aircraft have landed at a quartet of regional airports near Davos... the attendees will be addressing the major threat of climate change....
8-)
EcoTaco (Score:2)
Carbon sandwiches (Score:2)
I'm going to make a sandwich (Score:2)
The study also recommends reducing or omitting certain ingredients that have a higher carbon footprint, like lettuce, tomato, cheese and meat.
If I can't eat those ingredients in a sandwich then I'm just having two slices of bread.
What do these sandal and socks wearing hippies eat? No lettuce, tomatoes, cheese or meat? Does this include other vegetables? Or, other dairy products? I also wonder if this study included only cold sandwiches or warm ones, like a hamburger.
One last question, if I need to calculate my carbon footprint before I even eat then I'm not thinking of anything else, so do these people that think this hard of their carbon foo
One day I will write a book (Score:1)
"How to feel bad about EVERYTHING!"
It will cleanse the world of everyone who doesn't worship The Lulz.