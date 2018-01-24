Apple Adds Medical Records Feature For iPhone (cnbc.com) 50
On Wednesday, Apple released the test version of a new product that lets users download their health records, store them safely and show them to a doctor, caregiver or friend. "We view the future as consumers owning their own health data," Apple COO Jeff Williams said in an interview with CNBC. From the report: It all works when a user opens the iPhone's health app, navigates to the health record section, and, on the new tool, adds a health provider. From there, the user taps to connect to Apple's software system and data start streaming into the service. Patients will get notified via an alert if new information becomes available. In June, CNBC first reported on Apple's plans, including early discussions with top U.S. hospitals. The company confirmed that it has contracts with about a dozen hospitals across the country, including Cedars-Sinai, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Penn Medicine and the University of California, San Diego. The medical information available will include allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals. The information is encrypted and protected through a user's iPhone passcode.
Re:Entrapment #HillaryForPrison (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure you know what Entrapment means other than it was a movie and CZJ has an amazing ass in it.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure you know what Entrapment means other than it was a movie and CZJ has an amazing ass in it.
Yes, and that ass has an amazing accent.
Apple's reaction (Score:2, Insightful)
Now apple gets to tout that they need flawless encryption to prevent being accused of HIPPA violations!
Playing one agency of the government against the other ought to be fun.
Re: (Score:3)
No (Score:4, Insightful)
So Apple want me to use the same passcode for both my phone access and my medical records? There's no way I'd even consider doing that.
Re:No (Score:4, Interesting)
This actually the biggest issue I have as well. We need to be able to easily create and manage layers of security within our phones.
I'm fine with a simple convenient pin or fingerprint to unlock my phone to place a call, check sms, get directions, use the pay parking app, etc.
But I'd like to have to enter a more secure passphrase to access work email, open documents, view pictures, etc.
And perhaps have something even above that for banking, or health records.
Having a secure passphrase to answer the phone makes the phone unusable. And having anything really important protected by a 4 digit code isn't acceptable, so i can't have anything important on my phone as a result.
Re: (Score:3)
And having anything really important protected by a 4 digit code isn't acceptable, so i can't have anything important on my phone as a result.
What phone do you have which only offers the choice of a 4-digit lock code? It’s obviously not an iPhone - even the default is 6 digits, and you can choose a pass phrase that’s as arbitrarily hard as you’d like.
Additionally, there are some options that let you select what TouchID can and can’t be used to unlock. I’ll be curious to see if your health information is one of them in this new beta.
Re: (Score:2)
What phone do you have which only offers the choice of a 4-digit lock code? Itâ(TM)s obviously not an iPhone - even the default is 6 digits, and you can choose a pass phrase thatâ(TM)s as arbitrarily hard as youâ(TM)d like.
My phone allows an arbitrarily long passphrase. That isn't the problem. However if I set one, then I have to enter it before I can send my wife a text like "I'm running late", or look up where the nearest gas station is. That makes the phone unusable to me.
So I have a short passphrase that is convenient to enter often.
But as a result of that decision, I can't keep anything important on my phone at all, because if I did the only thing that stands between the world and the important stuff is a short simple pa
Re: (Score:3)
I send WhatsApp messages to my wife every day without unlocking my phone. You need a better phone, or you need an education.
Re: (Score:2)
Which piece-of-shit phone requires unlocking to answer a call?
We view the future . . . (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Siri then piped up on the COO's iPhone X, surplus model, announcing in her cool and precise diction: "Jeff, don't worry . . . in 2025, Apple will own the consumers too, so your statement remains correct".
The previously only flustered COO now turned bright red, and hurriedly stuffed the iPhone into his pants, before trying to proceed with the interview. "Oh Jeff . . . . ", Siri's muffled voice could be heard to say, "I found 15 billion, 345 million, 625 thousand, 102 advertisements for penis enhancement. Wou
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps he means "owning" because they'll be buying it, through iHealthPortal.
Re: (Score:2)
Because Apple wants to be shut down over publicly violating HIPAA. Perhaps you think you're cute, but you're actually a moron and a bigot.
How bout NO! (Score:3, Informative)
If there is going to be some kind of exchange of patient records between DRs and patients, it needs to be some standard open format. Not apple's proprietary system.
Not to mention there is already enough with people self diagnosing on the web with the likes of WebMD and crackpot homeopathic sites, Last thing we need to do is empower this even more.
Also how long till "apple approved" services can import this data, like WebMD above or other crackpot sites and we end up with some huge HIPPA related data leak.
Re:How bout NO! (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Facts have no place in the mind of an Anonymous bigot.
Too much trust (Score:2)
Let patients / consumers own the responsibility (Score:1)
Now it makes sense (Score:2)
When I was diagnosed... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
PDF Folder (Score:2)
I have a folder containing PDFs for that.
But calling it a "feature" sounds much nicer.
Re: (Score:2)
Sigh. Apple sells *devices*, not data. The records data sits on your devices and Apple doesn't get to see it. In fact, it's engineered so that Apple can't see it even if it wanted to. That's kinda the point. It's a competitive differentiation from Android.
Do you possess your most personal data? (Score:2)
I'd like to know if Apple has any patent on this. If so, I might get a big laugh on my former employer who wasn't interested when I suggested this same idea in the official new-idea system some years ago. They didn't even publish it to prevent anyone else from patenting the approach, but I STILL think it's a good approach, and NOT just for medical information.
Possession remains 9 points of the law.