Apple Adds Medical Records Feature For iPhone

Posted by BeauHD from the on-the-go dept.
On Wednesday, Apple released the test version of a new product that lets users download their health records, store them safely and show them to a doctor, caregiver or friend. "We view the future as consumers owning their own health data," Apple COO Jeff Williams said in an interview with CNBC. From the report: It all works when a user opens the iPhone's health app, navigates to the health record section, and, on the new tool, adds a health provider. From there, the user taps to connect to Apple's software system and data start streaming into the service. Patients will get notified via an alert if new information becomes available. In June, CNBC first reported on Apple's plans, including early discussions with top U.S. hospitals. The company confirmed that it has contracts with about a dozen hospitals across the country, including Cedars-Sinai, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Penn Medicine and the University of California, San Diego. The medical information available will include allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals. The information is encrypted and protected through a user's iPhone passcode.

  • Apple's reaction (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now apple gets to tout that they need flawless encryption to prevent being accused of HIPPA violations!
    Playing one agency of the government against the other ought to be fun.

  • No (Score:4, Insightful)

    by willoughby ( 1367773 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @07:27PM (#55996689)

    So Apple want me to use the same passcode for both my phone access and my medical records? There's no way I'd even consider doing that.

    • Re:No (Score:4, Interesting)

      by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @07:51PM (#55996807)

      This actually the biggest issue I have as well. We need to be able to easily create and manage layers of security within our phones.

      I'm fine with a simple convenient pin or fingerprint to unlock my phone to place a call, check sms, get directions, use the pay parking app, etc.

      But I'd like to have to enter a more secure passphrase to access work email, open documents, view pictures, etc.

      And perhaps have something even above that for banking, or health records.

      Having a secure passphrase to answer the phone makes the phone unusable. And having anything really important protected by a 4 digit code isn't acceptable, so i can't have anything important on my phone as a result.

      • And having anything really important protected by a 4 digit code isn't acceptable, so i can't have anything important on my phone as a result.

        What phone do you have which only offers the choice of a 4-digit lock code? It’s obviously not an iPhone - even the default is 6 digits, and you can choose a pass phrase that’s as arbitrarily hard as you’d like.

        Additionally, there are some options that let you select what TouchID can and can’t be used to unlock. I’ll be curious to see if your health information is one of them in this new beta.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vux984 ( 928602 )

          What phone do you have which only offers the choice of a 4-digit lock code? Itâ(TM)s obviously not an iPhone - even the default is 6 digits, and you can choose a pass phrase thatâ(TM)s as arbitrarily hard as youâ(TM)d like.

          My phone allows an arbitrarily long passphrase. That isn't the problem. However if I set one, then I have to enter it before I can send my wife a text like "I'm running late", or look up where the nearest gas station is. That makes the phone unusable to me.

          So I have a short passphrase that is convenient to enter often.

          But as a result of that decision, I can't keep anything important on my phone at all, because if I did the only thing that stands between the world and the important stuff is a short simple pa

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

            I send WhatsApp messages to my wife every day without unlocking my phone. You need a better phone, or you need an education.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        Which piece-of-shit phone requires unlocking to answer a call?

  • We view the future as Apple owning your health data, Apple COO Jeff Williams said, followed by "Ah fuck! Consumers! Consumers! How many fucking times did we rehearse this!?". He then stamped his foot, and, visibly flustered, asked if he could do that line again.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jblues ( 1703158 )

      Siri then piped up on the COO's iPhone X, surplus model, announcing in her cool and precise diction: "Jeff, don't worry . . . in 2025, Apple will own the consumers too, so your statement remains correct".

      The previously only flustered COO now turned bright red, and hurriedly stuffed the iPhone into his pants, before trying to proceed with the interview. "Oh Jeff . . . . ", Siri's muffled voice could be heard to say, "I found 15 billion, 345 million, 625 thousand, 102 advertisements for penis enhancement. Wou

    • "We view the future as consumers owning their own health data," Apple COO Jeff Williams said

      Perhaps he means "owning" because they'll be buying it, through iHealthPortal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      Because Apple wants to be shut down over publicly violating HIPAA. Perhaps you think you're cute, but you're actually a moron and a bigot.

  • How bout NO! (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @07:40PM (#55996755)

    If there is going to be some kind of exchange of patient records between DRs and patients, it needs to be some standard open format. Not apple's proprietary system.

    Not to mention there is already enough with people self diagnosing on the web with the likes of WebMD and crackpot homeopathic sites, Last thing we need to do is empower this even more.

    Also how long till "apple approved" services can import this data, like WebMD above or other crackpot sites and we end up with some huge HIPPA related data leak.

    • Re:How bout NO! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by rupert.applin ( 2568619 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @08:02PM (#55996869)
      The solution is based on FHIR which is an open standard - as described here https://www.hl7.org/fhir/overv... [hl7.org] "Healthcare records are increasingly becoming digitized. As patients move around the healthcare ecosystem, their electronic health records must be available, discoverable, and understandable. Further, to support automated clinical decision support and other machine-based processing, the data must also be structured and standardized. (See Coming digital challenges in healthcare) HL7 has been addressing these challenges by producing healthcare data exchange and information modeling standards for over 20 years. FHIR is a new specification based on emerging industry approaches, but informed by years of lessons around requirements, successes and challenges gained through defining and implementing HL7 v2 , HL7 v3 and the RIM, and CDA . FHIR can be used as a stand-alone data exchange standard, but can and will also be used in partnership with existing widely used standards."
  • Really? You think I would trust any COMPANY to guard any of my data. With the rate at which hackers can get into your phone (vendor doesn't matter) I don't bank nor allow any personal information on any device. I have been an IT Systems Engineer for 25 years and know these systems inside and out. Anyone trusting Apple or Google with your data is stupid beyond belief!
  • All the EMRs are a failure for two reasons : 1. interoperability does not exist (sending a CCDA yes not work) 2. patient data is not centralized. Maybe Apple is fixing this?
  • Last week they announced hiring dozens of data mining experts and now they want your phone to store all your medical information. Now it all makes sense.

  • When I was diagnosed... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @08:22PM (#55996963)
    ...with an AVM back in the late 1980s, I asked my neurologist what would happen to me if it popped and no one could access the great MRI pictures he'd taken of it. Basically, "too bad". All of you government haters can tune the fuck out right now when I say that ALL of our medical records SHOULD be on-line and available to ALL medical personnel when needed. Before you "privacy-uber-alles" types start getting *your* panties in a wad, there can easily be audit trails and other mechanisms (including SEVERE penalties for inappropriate access to same) to prevent abuse, and you ignore the "greater good". For me, I'd MUCH rather have the EMS personnel responding to my twitching, unconscious body know about my AVM and be able to respond with real, accurate info than worry that someone will find out I got the clap back in 1979. Fuck y'all! You don't want to participate? Fine, have an opt-out option. Me, sign me da fuck up!
    • What is there to hide, really?? 99% of people have absolutely uintetersting medical data. Moreover, 100% of drug companies already have access to your PHI / medical information because pharmacies and health insurance companies sell it.
    • Perhaps you don't care if everyone knows you "got the clap back in 1979," but you might not want everyone to know about your gender-reassignment surgery, your time at a mental health institution, your rehab stints, HIV+ status etc,etc

  • I have a folder containing PDFs for that.
    But calling it a "feature" sounds much nicer.

  • I'd like to know if Apple has any patent on this. If so, I might get a big laugh on my former employer who wasn't interested when I suggested this same idea in the official new-idea system some years ago. They didn't even publish it to prevent anyone else from patenting the approach, but I STILL think it's a good approach, and NOT just for medical information.

    Possession remains 9 points of the law.

