Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Science Technology

Two Twin Long-Tailed Macaque Monkeys Are the First Primates Cloned Using the Dolly Method (arstechnica.com) 49

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The twin long-tailed macaque monkeys are the first primates cloned using the same method that created the world's most famous sheep in 1996 -- a method called somatic cell nuclear transfer, or SCNT. The twins' genetic blueprints were swiped from fetal cells of another monkey. Researchers then popped the DNA into egg cells that they had also cleared of their DNA-containing nuclei. With a dash of compounds that spur embryo development, the reprogrammed cells developed into healthy baby monkeys in surrogate mother monkeys. The two were born about seven weeks ago in China and are developing normally so far, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Cell. Though the overall SCNT method is the same as what was used for Dolly, researchers struggled for years to tweak it to work in primates. The procedure is delicate and required a lot of optimization -- not to mention DNA-swaps.

The researchers behind the cute clones, led by Zhen Liu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, first tried using DNA from adult monkey cells. They created 192 embryos this way, implanting 181 of them into 42 surrogates, leading to 22 pregnant monkeys. But this resulted in the live birth of only two monkeys, both of which died within hours. Next, the researchers tried using DNA from fetal tissue. They created 109 embryos, implanted 79 of them into 21 surrogates, leading to pregnancy in six of them. Two female monkeys, Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, resulted. The researchers attribute their success to new cell-imaging methods, tweaking the right mix of reprogramming compounds, and lots of practice.

Two Twin Long-Tailed Macaque Monkeys Are the First Primates Cloned Using the Dolly Method More | Reply

Two Twin Long-Tailed Macaque Monkeys Are the First Primates Cloned Using the Dolly Method

Comments Filter:

  • We need to be practical here. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @04:33PM (#55995739)
    Could we focus are efforts on something a little more tasty?

  • (throwing banana)

  • Terrible Headline (Score:3)

    by Stormy Dragon ( 800799 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @04:51PM (#55995871) Homepage

    "Two Twin Long-Tailed Macaque Monkeys Are the First Primates Cloned Using the Dolly Method"

    My first attempt to parse this resulted in me thinking there was some sort of monkey with two tails, and now I am sad that there is not.

    • "Two Twin Long-Tailed Macaque Monkeys Are the First Primates Cloned Using the Dolly Method"

      My first attempt to parse this resulted in me thinking there was some sort of monkey with two tails, and now I am sad that there is not.

      The "Dolly " method isn't perfect. Keep watching. It could happen.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      My first thought was is there another meaning for "twin" when referring to something like monkeys other than "two"? The first word in the headline is superfluous at best, and confusing at worst.

      It's about as redundant as the phrase "unmarried bachelor".

  • ... Monkeys Are the First Primates Cloned Using the Dolly Method

    I initially read that as "Pirates Cloned".

    Then I thought of the musical Hello Dolly, then imagined a musical version of Pirates of the Caribbean -- "Curse of the Lead Feet", then wondered if they could use cloned monkeys for that.

  • Invest in organ farming... Because this signals the dawn of it. The SECOND people can be cloned, the organ farms will begin. Bodies without brains. Empty shells filled with replacement parts. EXACT replacement parts... No Rejection. No Lifetime of Anti-Rejection Drugs. The New world of 140-200 year old elitists, taking OLD money to all new heights. Sociopaths that can live two CENTURIES. Isn't this JUST what the world needed? INVEST NOW! SCREW BITCOIN! :-D LOL!

    • Cloning and genetic engineering of superior humans will eventually happen so long as we can avoid blowing ourselves up or creating some superbug/virus that wipes us all out.

      We're not playing God, we're playing Human using the tools that God gave us.

    • The path to farmed human organs lies in taking a relatively compatible animal embryo, say a pig, knocking out it's genes for whatever organ you need, inserting your genes for that organ and letting it grow. Then you simply remove the kidney, heart, whatever, that's now pretty much identical to the one you were born with. Human clones for organs is a primitive idea in the field of biology today.

      • I think we're a good ways away from understanding DNA well enough to do that - and even with a perfect transcoding there's no guarantee they'd actually grow the same organ as would be produced by human cells - an incredible amount of growth structure is governed by environmental conditions, rather than the DAN directly. Or alternately the DNA gives instructions on how to build structure in a given environment - change the environment, and the structure changes as well.

        As a crude example, if researchers gra

  • ...that monkeys have beaten us to cloning

  • He’ll be the coolest monkey in the jungle.

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Billion dollars of budget deficit = 1 Gramm-Rudman

Close