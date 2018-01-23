In the Search for Alien Life, 'Everyone Is an Astrobiologist' (scientificamerican.com) 33
Mary Voytek, NASA's senior scientist for astrobiology, likes to tell other researchers that "everyone is an astrobiologist; they just don't know it yet." From a report: What she means is that answering the question currently at the heart of astrobiology -- Does life exist beyond Earth? -- requires input from an incredibly wide range of disciplines, including astrophysics, geology, exoplanet science, planetary science, chemistry and various subfields of biology.
On the plus side, that means astrobiologists have a lot of resources to draw on. But it also means that people like Voytek have to deal with a flood of relevant information coming in from all of those scientific fields and figure out how to get scientists from those disciplines to work together. Voytek and other NASA representatives discussed how they are dealing with that information influx, and the interdisciplinary nature of the field, at the Astrobiology Science Strategy for the Search for Life in the Universe meeting, hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, here at the University of California, Irvine this week.
On the plus side, that means astrobiologists have a lot of resources to draw on. But it also means that people like Voytek have to deal with a flood of relevant information coming in from all of those scientific fields and figure out how to get scientists from those disciplines to work together. Voytek and other NASA representatives discussed how they are dealing with that information influx, and the interdisciplinary nature of the field, at the Astrobiology Science Strategy for the Search for Life in the Universe meeting, hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, here at the University of California, Irvine this week.
Or: Nobody is an Astrobiologist (Score:3, Funny)
It is a science without an identifiable subject. Since there is, so far, nothing to study, it would be fair to say that nobody can be studying it.
Re: (Score:2)
...it would be fair to say that nobody can be studying it.
Speculation can be funded just as well as study if you phrase it just right. Happens all the time.
It is a perfect field (Score:2, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:2)
That is a perfect field because you can apply for grants in many different fields.
I dunno. The field name contains two words that CDC doctors says causes Heebie-Jeebies in Congress Critters. Astro: Wasting good money on worthless space exploration. Biologist: Abortionist.
So funding for a Space Abortionist . . . I think not!
Where "Everyone" = "Trained Scientist" (Score:2)
>> 'Everyone Is an Astrobiologist'
As usual, a shit headline for a SlashDot article. It's remarkable the editors figure out how to turn their computers on each morn^b^b^b^bafternoon.
Probably Not a Growth Field (Score:2)
Things to Consider. (er...The things "I" consider) (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You cheeky devil.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't know how life started. Not knowing how life started, we don't know how likely life is to have started elsewhere, or how similar it would be to us.
Without data, it's not science, it's speculation. It's a lot of fun to speculate, granted. But it's still speculation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if he has a newsletter that I cna subscribe to.
Re: (Score:2)
"As the ancients saw the Sun, so should we. As it IS god."
Yea verily! Hail Sol Invictus!
Those are the aliens... (Score:3)
Find plenty of ET aliens there. How can you spot them? 1) Bad hair. 2) Inability to provide a direct answer any question posed. (e.g. "Mitch, wanna go to lunch?" Ans: "Blah blah blah.. for 10 minutes..") 3) Inability to come to an agreement with anyone on anything.
Those are the humans.
The aliens would be the ones who have perfect hair, always answer questions right on the point, and have an inhuman ability to come to agreement with others of their kind.
Real humans don't have perfect hair. And-- humans, managing to agree on anything without arguing? Doesn't happen.
Additional disciplines (Score:1)
Since we're on the Internet, let's not forget armchair astrophysics, armchair geology, armchair exoplanet science, armchair planetary science, armchair chemistry and various subfields of armchair biology. These people's gut feelings will be big contributors to a progressive, low signal to noise ratio in the search for extra terrestrial life and discussion of government coverups.
First... (Score:2)
Sweet (Score:1)
Time to update my resume.
2006: Time Magazine's Person of the Year [wikipedia.org]
2017: NASA-designated Astrobiologist
Never.. (Score:1)
Never A Straight Answer
Does life exist beyond Earth? Hubble deep field (Score:1)
Does life exist beyond Earth? (Score:2)