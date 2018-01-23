Engineers Design Artificial Synapse For 'Brain-on-a-chip' Hardware (mit.edu) 91
Researchers in the emerging field of "neuromorphic computing" have attempted to design computer chips that work like the human brain. From a report: Instead of carrying out computations based on binary, on/off signaling, like digital chips do today, the elements of a "brain on a chip" would work in an analog fashion, exchanging a gradient of signals, or "weights," much like neurons that activate in various ways depending on the type and number of ions that flow across a synapse. In this way, small neuromorphic chips could, like the brain, efficiently process millions of streams of parallel computations that are currently only possible with large banks of supercomputers. But one significant hangup on the way to such portable artificial intelligence has been the neural synapse, which has been particularly tricky to reproduce in hardware.
Now engineers at MIT have designed an artificial synapse in such a way that they can precisely control the strength of an electric current flowing across it, similar to the way ions flow between neurons. The team has built a small chip with artificial synapses, made from silicon germanium. In simulations, the researchers found that the chip and its synapses could be used to recognize samples of handwriting, with 95 percent accuracy. The design, published today in the journal Nature Materials, is a major step toward building portable, low-power neuromorphic chips for use in pattern recognition and other learning tasks.
Or maybe it works on microwaves?
also, they reinvented something done in the 1960s. kids these days....
specifically, they appear to have invented an operational amplifier...
LM741's are what... $0.50 each?
op-amp with a nice feedback circuit then?
lulz. yes your interpretation is more complete, but at heart the op-amp is the active element.
No. It is a "brain on a chip". You need to read the summary.
Some people's kids. Next they will be talking about moving from cloud computing to a client-server model.
It's the time between spikes of neural pulses that indicates the value, not the amplitude of the pulse.
You may as well say "made from unobtainium."
Why? Except for the omission of a hyphen, (it should be "silicon-germanium"), they got it right. It's been in pretty common use since the 90's. In industry publications you'll see it referred to as SiGe, and it's an alloy of the two materials.
I rather strongly suspect you have no clue what you're talking about [tsmc.com].
TSMC's SiGe process is an alternative to GaAs. They use SiGe crystals.
http://www.tsmc.com/english/de... [tsmc.com]
TSMC's Silicon Germanium (SiGe) BiCMOS technology delivers higher performance, faster time-to-market, lower power consumption, more competitive manufacturing costs, and superior manufacturing reliability than Gallium Arsenide technology.
Silicon Germanium BiCMOS technology includes a deep trench approach for bipolar device isolation, multiple Ft bipolar devices, deep N-well, multiple Vt devices, precision MiM capacitors, precision high poly resistors, thick-metal inductors, and high-quality varactors and diodes. CMOS devices are compatible with the TSMC's standard logic platform. Power amplifier applications have been added to the 0.18-micron SiGe technology platform to enable the integration of a power amplifier and RF transceiver front-end for WLAN applications.
Combining the integration and cost benefits of silicon with the speed of more esoteric and expensive technologies such as Gallium Arsenide, makes Silicon Germanium an ideal process for wireless/wired communication applications. Products designed for and manufactured with TSMC Silicon Germanium processes demonstrate dramatically improved functionality at a lower cost
Sounds pretty different from the proposed process where they're depositing SiGe to create defects in a Si crystal
https://news.mit.edu/2018/engi... [mit.edu]
Instead of using amorphous materials as an artificial synapse, Kim and his colleagues looked to single-crystalline silicon, a defect-free conducting material made from atoms arranged in a continuously ordered alignment. The team sought to create a precise, one-dimensional line defect, or dislocation, through the silicon, through which ions could predictably flow.
To do so, the researchers started with a wafer of silicon, resembling, at microscopic resolution, a chicken-wire pattern. They then grew a similar pattern of silicon germanium - a material also used commonly in transistors - on top of the silicon wafer. Silicon germanium's lattice is slightly larger than that of silicon, and Kim found that together, the two perfectly mismatched materials can form a funnel-like dislocation, creating a single path through which ions can flow.
Both use SiGe, but they're using it in very different ways.
Your first statement is:
"Go to TSMC and say you want to make chips out of Silicon Germanium and watch as they stare at you like you're some sort of crazy bug person"
So your backpedaling is bullshit no matter how hard you try to do it.
You may as well say "made from unobtainium."
Hardly.
Silicon-germainum is an alloy of silicon and germanium. (Actually, a range of alloys, with differing ratios of silicon and germainum but totalling to 100% - less doping impurities.)
There's a nice Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org] on it.
Silicon-germanium has many of the speed advantages of gallium arsenide, but can be fabbed more like pure silicon (using the same equipment and similar processing steps) and achieve similar costs for a given amount of circuitry. (You can, f
This is huge (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm by no means an exp
If it scales up well, you could make a chip with much greater capacity than you get with current deep learning techniques. Simulating this kind of thing on a digital chip isn't really very efficient, in storage, circuits, or speed.
I believe the GP is being sarcastic. I know this from looking at some of the words and having seen a quite a few examples of sarcasm in my time.
I'm working on a project that vaguely uses the same approach, except the neurons are C++ structs (billions of them) instantiated one by one, with properties [firing rate, intensity, etc] randomly generated using natural entropy sources and inputs from other neurons. Exactly like a real brain works. The most promising approach to strong AI.
The sad part for them is that I'll be winning this game.
CAPTCHA: prosper
Exactly like a real brain works.
You mean sort of how people think a real brain works.
There's a decent chance we have naturally formed Qbits knocking around in there somewhere, so the approach may dead end until those can be integrated.
But all this excitement is a bit premature: with anything more complex than a very simple GP organism, you end up with a product that may work, but is too complex to dissect so you cannot explain how or why it works, and you cannot say whether or under what conditions it might suddenly stop working or start behaving aberrantly, and heck, you can't even say if
That was a pretty good idea in the 80s when Penrose proposed it, but it didn't really pan out. Other variations (and honestly, Penrose's work too) really sound pretty hokey, and many rely on assuming that wavefunction collapse (a) happens and (b) happens only under conscious observation as justification.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This is a huge step forward in AI. I am sure these chips work very similarly to the way human brains work. Otherwise they wouldn't call them "neuromorphic", because that would be misleading.
Are you confusing anthroneuromorphic with just neuromorphic?
Please shut the fuck up.
Is science advanced enough to understand why you can't use a simple apostrophe instead of the curly, "smart" bastardization?
https://www.jordanmerrick.com/... [jordanmerrick.com]
Smart Punctuation can, thankfully, be disabled in Settings > General > Keyboards.
That's the current common theory, yes.
Also meaning that said theory might be entirely wrong.
We are probably now within but a single generation of being able to make computer chips that might rival the human brain in complexity.... but I am skeptical that we will see consciousness emerge from them. I'm not saying that consciousness is magic, but I suspect it takes more than just comp
Re: The brain is a quantum device (Score:5, Informative)
That's the current common theory, yes.
Also meaning that said theory might be entirely wrong.
We are probably now within but a single generation of being able to make computer chips that might rival the human brain in complexity.... but I am skeptical that we will see consciousness emerge from them. I'm not saying that consciousness is magic, but I suspect it takes more than just complexity.
There's actually a procedure we've done to a live human that has actively shut off of their consciousness and otherwise left them awake.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]
damn, I already posted in this thread or you'd have mod points!
That's a spooky interesting article!
damn, I already posted in this thread or you'd have mod points!
That's a spooky interesting article!
Yeah, it's the "brings it all together" area that allows us to fully integrate all our sensory data and actually do stuff with it. Or, so the test showed in that patient. It would need more sample size to know for sure. But, if that's the case, then that gives people a specific part of the brain to look at and reverse engineer to "bring it all together" in other systems to see if i's the seat or not. It might be part of it, but not the actual seat.. More like a sensory integration bit that merges all our in
Re: (Score:2)
So it could be the key part of the brain that "brings it all together", or it could not be. Definitely useful.
Well, if it's not THE center, then it's one more place we've crossed of as NOT.. So, that's useful.
Aeroplanes have wings but not feathers (Score:2)
Early aviation pioneers learned a lot from studying birds. Like aerodynamic shapes and centers of gravity.
But while aeroplanes have wings, they do not have feathers and do not flap those wings.
Likewise, AI has and will learn a lot from studying biological systems. But I doubt very much if accurately simulating neurons will lead to truly intelligent machines.
When can I transfer my consciousness to silicon? (Score:2)
When can I transfer my consciousness to silicon? Transhumanism anyone?
The problem of course being that you won't be transferring your consciousness; you'll be simulating it. The simulation won't be you, no matter how good it is.
and it will hate you because it will know it is a simulation. It will then inevitably seek your destruction. You are doomed!
Why would it?
Would *YOU* seek your original's destruction if you knew that you were just an artificially made copy? Would you try to take over the original's place in the world, or would you want to find your own?
There's a cool science fiction story premise in there somewhere... I wonder if anyone has written it.
Would *YOU* seek your original's destruction if you knew that you were just an artificially made copy?
Fuck yeah I would. There can be only one!
Awww Just a Baby :) (Score:1)
on implementation of artifician synapses (Score:2)
I have been expecting this for a while. The real question I have had is how they would implement the feedback weights. You can do it with switches and a bank or resistors, but a memristor as a feedback element would be much more efficient - and should be far denser.
Sort of... Not a very accurate model... (Score:4, Insightful)
The thing a lot of AI news fails to point out is they created a Synapse based on our models and assumptions on how it sort of works. Or at least how we *think* it might work. Actual biological systems are far more complex and so this is not an accurate representation of a synapse in our brain. Sadly many of these models are very rough approximations, they're not reflective of what's going on in reality. We're still likely far from true autonomous AI.
Ever heard of artificial flavouring? So here's a fun question, why are many of us able to tell the difference between artificial flavouring and natural flavouring? The answer is because natural flavouring like many plants have thousands of chemicals which our taste buds can pick up. Generally speaking it's difficult to reproduce artificially. Synapses in our brain are affected by hormones and signalling chemicals including drugs. An artificial Synapse can't remotely come close to simulating that at thi
Re: (Score:2)
It's an interesting question how much complexity in the elements (synapses and neurons) versus complexity in the network, is required. For the synapses, humans have fairly complicated ones, especially if you consider every type of neuron, but there are other animals that are considerably simpler. Some use only a single neurotransmitter.
Mmmmmm brain on a chip (Score:2)
like a pate'
did I just say that out loud?
Keep at it... (Score:2)
...someday you'll invent a human brain.. ohwait.