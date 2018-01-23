Vaping Can Be Addictive and May Lure Teenagers to Smoking, Science Panel Concludes (nytimes.com) 119
A national panel of public health experts concluded in a report released on Tuesday that vaping with e-cigarettes that contain nicotine can be addictive and that teenagers who use the devices may be put at higher risk of switching to traditional smoking. From a report: Whether teenage use of e-cigarettes may lead to conventional smoking has been intensely debated in the United States and elsewhere. While the industry argues that vaping is not a steppingstone to conventional cigarettes or addiction, some antismoking advocates contend that young people become hooked on nicotine, and are enticed to cancer-causing tobacco-based cigarettes over time. The new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine is the most comprehensive analysis of existing research on e-cigarettes. It concluded the devices are safer than traditional smoking products and that they do help smokers quit, citing conclusive proof that switching can reduce smokers' exposure to deadly tar, numerous dangerous chemicals and other carcinogens.
Probably shouldn't let kids vape with nicotine; I did not RTFA, but I'm assuming kids already are not allowed to buy nicotine containing vape stuff. If more people quit smoking with vaping, than new people are lead to smoking because of vaping- vaping is a net positive impact on society.
I agree, and TFS mentions that kids vaping with nicotine based product is the issue.
Re:Not this again. (Score:5, Insightful)
I've never in my life heard of ANYONE who went from vaping to smoking. I have, however, known quite a few people who went from smoking to vaping. And I can tell you that it's nice to switch to an alternative that doesn't leave you hacking up phlegm, gasping for breath, and smelling like shit. Vaping may not be as healthy as not vaping, but it's sure as shit a lot healthier than smoking tobacco.
Of course moral puritans want everyone to quit cold-turkey. But never let perfect be the enemy of good.
" the use of e-cigarettes was associated with later smoking of at least one traditional cigarette. The report noted that more than 11 percent of all high school students had used e-cigarettes within the past month, a total of nearly 1.7 million youths."
"More intriguing was the report’s finding of moderate evidence that youths who use e-cigarettes before trying tobacco, are more likely to become more frequent and intense smokers."
Of course this again. (Score:3, Funny)
Oxygen - the ultimate gateway drug. Once you start inhaling oxygen in a few years you'll move onto the smell of frying bacon, stopping to smell the roses, and eventually crack.
Nicotine is optional in e-cigs. I know a lot of people that smoke the flavors without nicotine.
In those instances, I would assume that e-cigs are not addictive.
There are very few people who believe smoking is completely safe, nearly everyone makes a choice between their personal gain versus their comfort level with the risks involved... just like driving.
Welcome to universal health care. Enjoy paying for everyone's bad choices.
"Smoke the flavors"; that makes no sense. Your lungs have no tastebuds, only your tongue does.
Flavor != taste. Anything except salty, sweet, sour and bitter comes from your nose, not your mouth. And when misting, flavor being detected by the nose is a big part of the equation, for everyone except cloud chasers, at least.
Why not just drink something interesting instead?
Because that's not how your nose works. And most drinks have calories. Why put something into your digestive system if you don't have to? Are you weird?
Of course you were put on this Earth to judge what experiences each of us should and should not have. You're the arbiter of appropriate behavior. We should put a robe on your, build a shrine, and worship your divine insight.
Where'd you pull that from? The stores I see selling this have *all* of the flavours in a nicotine-free option.
Where'd you pull that from? The stores I see selling this have *all* of the flavours in a nicotine-free option.
Link provided in a different post. Keep in mind that availability does not imply usage. Also, you forget those that mix their own flavors and strengths using a strong nicotine based e-juice combined with non-nicotine flavor bases.
Who's ass did you pull those numbers from? Almost every flavor of ejuice is available with different amounts of nicotine.
Availability does not ensure popularity.
This study [sagepub.com]'s survey showed only 1% of users using nicotine free e-liquid.
That article does not show 1% anywhere in it.
Note:
Objective
To introduce the otolaryngology community to the current state of research regarding electronic cigarettes, with special attention paid to mechanism, impact on health and addiction, and use in smoking cessation.
"The vaping industry, as well as traditional tobacco companies, are also gearing up for a lengthy fight with the F.D.A. over the campaign by the agency’s commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, to slash levels of nicotine in traditional cigarettes to nonaddictive or minimally addictive levels."
Re: (Score:3)
Nicotine is also not necessarily in the vaping fluid. A recent survey showed about 1/3 of teen use was non-nicotine. (Whether this means it was drug-free or the nicotine was substituted by another drug was not mentioned.)
*Nicotine is also not necessarily in the vaping fluid. A recent survey showed about 1/3 of teen use was non-nicotine. *
Yeah, they vape hash-oil.
The survey that I read did not ask if they owned multiple pens, just whether or not they used nicotine-free vaping fluid.
True but there is THC laden vape fluid, while not actually "hash oil" it does have pretty much the same effect and its pretty easy to get the terminology confused.
If "by far" means 66%, then yes. Are we playing language games?
Might not even be 66%. According to this [cbsnews.com], teens go non-nicotine about 2/3 of the time. I would have guessed otherwise, but what do I know?
I don't know at all - since my kids aren't yet teenagers and I'm not a teenager I have no reference. So I have to look at surveys. But it makes sense - why get hooked on nicotine if you aren't already a smoker? Vape with your friends with no (apparent) ill effects.
To be human (Score:2)
Scientists discover that teenagers make poorer decision to that of adults. Shocking, I know!
Then how do you explain adults (which I'll define here as "at least 25 years old") who are smokers?
They too were teens once?
Very few people start smoking at 25.
Re: (Score:3)
1. Because it is fun/pleasurable
2. They may be addicted and can't stop.
That pretty much sums it up I think.
I quit smoking last year. I was never a heavy smoker, maybe a half to pack a week...except for the weekends. If drinking,
Nope...New Orleans area.
Why?
Then how do you explain adults (which I'll define here as "at least 25 years old") who are smokers? Who are aware of the enormous preponderance of incontrovertible medical and scientific evidence that smoking is among the worst things you can do to your health, and smoke anyway?
No, it isn't. Overeating and lack of exercise are the number one killers of both smokers and non-smokers, not cigarettes.
Obligatory Futurama (Score:2)
"Don't be a such a coward, Kif. Teenagers all smoke, and they seem pretty on the ball!"
The gateway drug theory doesn't make sense (Score:4, Insightful)
We understand how people can get addicted to opiates and when the supply runs our or their money dries up, they switch to heroin as a cheaper and more widely available source of the high but with eCigarettes, that doesn't hold up.
Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking. Vaping supplies are widely available.
It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.
LK
Re:The gateway drug theory doesn't make sense (Score:4, Funny)
It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.
LK
Sorry but you failed to not apply logic. Branding, trends and popular culture all push people far away from sensible cheap alternatives, teens rarely make rational reasoned decisions - it's how it feels instead.
That said caffeine is the real gateway drug, once I got high on that, around 6 or so, I was hooked on how good drugs can be.
On the surface, I agree with Lord Kano. If vaping is cheaper, I'm not sure why anyone would go to cigarettes. Branding, trends, and popular culture are pushing to discourage cigarettes. Vaping seems much more popular.
That being said, it shouldn't be much of a leap to have some solid studies to see if people are in fact using vape as a stepping stone to cigs.
That said caffeine is the real gateway drug, once I got high on that, around 6 or so, I was hooked on how good drugs can be.
I once heard a friend of mine say that the "Real Gateway Drug" is spinning around until you get dizzy.
Virtually everyone has done it and those who develop a liking for it go on to try more intense sensations.
LK
Vaping is cheaper, and doesn't make your clothes reek like homeless people. I don't see why a teenager would switch to burning leaves for more money if they're trying to look cool and keep it from their parents.
Vaping is weird and probably worse for you than breathing air, but it doesn't impact me or my freedoms, I super don't care if teens do it. Smoking leaves is a public health hazard and the smell of the smoke lingers for years, I definitely have an incentive to protect my right to life and libe
All that tar is tasty.
(according to Marlboro Man)
Funny thing about all that tar. If you're a welder and smoker, the chances of getting lung cancer are decreased. Same thing if you worked in mines before the various safety standards came into play. Or say worked a shit job where most of your time was standing over vats of sulfuric acid used in various industry processes.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
More properly, the NYT is shilling for the government(s) to prop up their tax stream....
It reminds me of when Mayor Bloomberg passed a large tax increase on cigarettes in order to "reduce smoking" and a ban on smoking just about every where, then was shocked that people actually smoked so much less that the tax generated massively less
Every smoker I know who tried to vape as an alternative ultimately quit and went back to the original cancer sticks.
If vaping were actually an effective alternative to nicotine addiction, we wouldn't see many people still choosing cigarettes.
Every smoker I know who tried to vape as an alternative ultimately quit and went back to the original cancer sticks.
I wonder if there are any studies on that.
Most of the smokers that I know who went to vaping either reduced or eliminated their "regular" smoking activity.
LK
Tobacco contains a variety of psychoactive chemicals, mostly alkaloids and nitrosamines. Nicotine is the most well known, and tobacco plants produce a large amount of it. Several of the alkaloids would be called "antidepressants", if they were being sold by a pharmaceutical company.
Traditional electronic cigarette juice contains none of these other chemicals. They contain nicotine has has been extracted from tobacco leaves, and then purified. Which is important, because...
Different people react to the d
Re: (Score:3)
The point of these sorts of "studies" and "reports" is to spread FUD around vaping in the public's mind and to try to bring public opinion around such that enacting bans or heavy regulation on vaping won't lose the politicians too much
Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking.
Not necessarily. It's not just e-liquid. The cost of vaporizers, tanks, mouth pieces, chargers and electricity isn't zero. And coils and batteries are considered consumables to be replaced.
I'd estimate that the average vaper probably spends twice as much as the e-liquid on the hobby. Some a lot more.
Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking.
Not necessarily. It's not just e-liquid. The cost of vaporizers, tanks, mouth pieces, chargers and electricity isn't zero. And coils and batteries are considered consumables to be replaced.
I'd estimate that the average vaper probably spends twice as much as the e-liquid on the hobby. Some a lot more.
Your estimate is off by a pretty large factor. My $160/m smoke habit (from two years ago) is now a $20/m vape habit. Of all the people I know who switched from cigarettes to vaping (+-20 or so people) none of gone back to cigarettes.
In short, vaping is on track to costing the state quite a bundle on lost taxes.
They're all consumables but they have a life-cycle.
Just a top of the head calculation...
I used to smoke 3-4 packs per week. I'll just call it 3.5 packs per week.
If I call it $8.00 per pack, that would be $28 per week smoking tobacco.
I currently use an Aspire CF Sub Ohm that I paid $50 for, almost 3 years ago. In that time, I have had to replace the battery once and that battery cost me $10. That takes the cost of that unit to about $60.
I use a Kanger Subtank Min II, which cost me about $45, 3 years ago.
I re
All of the non-fucktarded people who read my original comment understood that I was referring to people who become addicted to pharmaceutical opiates. Like any of the various pain pills that people use recreationally or after an injury.
But by all means, be a douchebag with your query instead of just asking like a normal person.
LK
Unbiased data hard to find (Score:5, Insightful)
Nicotine is an interesting drug with a lot of psychoactive properties. There's a reason it's popular.
However, try to find data on health impacts from infrequent use, or infrequent smoking, or even to suggest such a thing is possible, is not very easy to do.
Likewise, quantitative data on the beneficial effects of smoking is very difficult to find. There is evidence for increased memory performance, mood stabilizing, and possible anti-psychotic effects.
There's no question smoking is bad for you.. but drugs have benefits and side effects, and personally, I'd like to know both.
Re: (Score:3)
As someone who struggled with nicotine addiction for decades, I can testify to its addictive nature. There is also pretty compelling evidence that nicotine is bad for your heart, just like cocaine which has a similar addictive mechanism.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
You mean, like this [nih.gov]?
This is the problem with science (Score:2)
Addiction is 21st Century Capitalism (Score:3)
"...public health experts concluded in a report released on Tuesday that vaping with e-cigarettes that contain nicotine can be addictive..."
Wait, you mean nicotine-infused products are still addictive? Gee, can't imagine how that wasn't rather fucking obvious after Big Tobacco agreed to a couple hundred billion in medical settlements 20 years ago.
Starbucks. Big Pharma. Gaming. Social Media. Addiction is nothing more than 21st Century Capitalism. If you're not making a patented/trademarked product that's physically, mentally, or psychologically addictive these days, investors will be quick to point out that you're fucking doing it wrong.
I vape (Score:2)
In other news (Score:1)
Stupid conclusion (Score:2)
However, vaporizers themselves are pretty danged safe, and there is plenty of science showing this. Most of the problems with vaporizers are when people modify them so they being to combust the fluid rather than evaporate it.
"Drug delivery device" (Score:2)
That's all vaping and e-cigarettes are, been calling them that since they first appeared, and that's objectively what they are.
So like a coffee mug then.....
Is it the tar or the nicotine that causes cancer (Score:2)
I don't buy into this "vaping is safer cause less tar" bullshit. There are numerous studies that show marijuana doesn't increase your risk of lung cancer over non-smokers. So it's not the tar/burning particulate matter that leads to cancer as people keep claiming. I mean you get mouth cancer from chewing tobacco, so nicotine is pretty bad in and of itself.
The trouble with smoking is that the effects aren't immediate. It takes decades of use to see the results. That's one of the reasons it was so difficult t
Marijuana is a different situation re:cancer... (Score:2)
No evidence has yet shown a definitive link between MJ smoking and lung cancer. But MJ smoke contains many of the same known carcinogens as tobacco smoke, or smoke from burning ANY kind of dried plant material, for that matter.
The lack of cancer in pot smokers then would seem to come down to a few key differences:
The amount of material being smoked. Even the heaviest pot smoker is going through a LOT less material and inhaling a LOT less smoke than your typical tobacco smoker. A pack of cigarettes is the r
no, there would already be statistical significance of lung cancer from vaping showing....but there just isn't.
breathing smoke is bad for you, firemen has the increased risk of lung cancer too.
No, I don't vape or smoke but it's clear why vaping is safer
Can they compare MJ to tobacco though? (Score:2)
No shit sherlock (Score:2)
Personal Experience (Score:2)
Doesn't do a body good (Score:4, Insightful)
There is an enormous push by the tobacco industry to take over vaping via regulation to hinder competition. If they can press into service "useful idiots", i.e. moral busybodies, all the better.
See also taxi services trying to tie up Uber and Lyft.
I'm ready for my downmod, busybodies^H^H^H^H^H^H Mr. Demille!
Big tobacco not getting that HEETS traction... (Score:3)
I guess phillip morris and co aren't really getting the desired product adherence on their "heat-not-burn-definetely-not-vape" product, so they're back to old tactics of subsidizing "may" studies about vaping. I am a vaper, and I will tell you for sure: vaping IS addictive, surely a habit, and to an extent can be a social reason to transition to cigarretes, but the correlation of that transition on the young population is more likely to be out of individuals' environment for vaping already being a biased environment for smoking.
So until we get a study that takes into account this correlation, to me this is just more propaganda from a scientific lobby that is financed by an industry that has been in steep decline, not only due to e-cigarettes but also from societal patterns changing in evolved countries. I hope vaping goes away eventually - I love it, but it is a lesser evil. And by being the lesser evil of tobacco, I hope tobacco goes away much sooner than vaping. Because I know with a high degree of certainty I am more likely to die if I have a political reason to stop vaping and going back to smoking, you know, like the government baning ecigs...
If you really want solid science about ecigs, vaping, HEETS and real tobacco products comparison, you should lookup Doctor Konstantinos' Farsalinos work - he has been a reference in the unbiased nicotine research for the last 10 years now.
"can be" "may" (Score:2)
So no solid evidence, and breathing smoke, whether from burning building or tobacco or tree is worse for you than vaping.
Here's an idea, outlaw cigarettes, pipe tobacco, cigars...and let vaping be unregulated. Watch the lung cancer rates plummet.
Just quit 5 weeks ago (Score:2)
I smoked when I was a teenager, quit in my twenties and went back to it a few years ago. I hung out with a few people that smoked cigars and thought I would never go back to cigarettes. After a few weeks my brain said "HELLO OLD FRIEND" to the nicotine.
I just quit 5 weeks ago and I can tell you it isn't just nicotine that keeps you smoking. I used nicotine lozenges to quit this time, but there was still a lot of willpower needed. I ate those lozenges like they were candy but I still felt a lot of withdrawal
As someone who just quit smoking in favor of vaping, yes, nicotine isn't the only thing that keeps you smoking. I think its the combination of nicotine AND the activity itself. Because I've NEVER been able to quite using nicotine replacement (patches, gum, lozenges) or just trying to divert my attention to other things (fiddling with things, etc). But the combination of nicotine AND an activity has done it, and broken the smoking cycle for me.
Right now i'm at 12mg of nicotine juice. Some friends have said "
/me shakes head (Score:2)
So, someone assumed while smoking tobacco causes addiction to nicotine, 'smoking' pure nicotine with a vapper does not cause addiction?
And to be sure, they even needed a study?
It's Addictive and Very Profitable (Score:2)
"The vaping industry, as well as traditional tobacco companies, are also gearing up for a lengthy fight with the F.D.A. over the campaign by the agency’s commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, to slash levels of nicotine in traditional cigarettes to nonaddictive or minimally addictive levels."
"The panel found evidence among studies it reviewed that vaping may prompt teenagers or young adults to try regular cigarettes, putting them at higher risk for addiction..."
"More intriguing was the report
Duh? (Score:2)
As a long time smoker who switch to vaping, I think these are fantastic inventions from a harm reduction standpoint. As far as I've read, it's a far safer nicotine delivery system than inhaling burning plant products and by products, not to mention the hundreds of additives used for flavoring and to insure even burning, and I'm happy as a clam that I switched.
That said.
Who asked these scientists to study whether nicotine (a chemical we already know is addictive) is still addictive when inhaled as a vapor ra
I hate misleading titles (Score:2)
This kind of stuff drives me nuts. The title of this article is misleading. If you read through you'll find this piece:
"The panel found evidence among studies it reviewed that vaping may prompt teenagers or young adults to try regular cigarettes, putting them at higher risk for addiction, but that any significant linkage between e-cigarettes and long-term smoking has not been established"
From what I read it looks like there is no significant linkage. The article also didn't give any specifics. Based on m