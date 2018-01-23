Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Medicine Science

Vaping Can Be Addictive and May Lure Teenagers to Smoking, Science Panel Concludes (nytimes.com) 119

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
A national panel of public health experts concluded in a report released on Tuesday that vaping with e-cigarettes that contain nicotine can be addictive and that teenagers who use the devices may be put at higher risk of switching to traditional smoking. From a report: Whether teenage use of e-cigarettes may lead to conventional smoking has been intensely debated in the United States and elsewhere. While the industry argues that vaping is not a steppingstone to conventional cigarettes or addiction, some antismoking advocates contend that young people become hooked on nicotine, and are enticed to cancer-causing tobacco-based cigarettes over time. The new report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine is the most comprehensive analysis of existing research on e-cigarettes. It concluded the devices are safer than traditional smoking products and that they do help smokers quit, citing conclusive proof that switching can reduce smokers' exposure to deadly tar, numerous dangerous chemicals and other carcinogens.

  • Please don't link to NYT (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Super-liberal bias and paywall

  • Not this again. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    More gateway drugs we need to ban.

    • More gateway drugs we need to ban.

      Probably shouldn't let kids vape with nicotine; I did not RTFA, but I'm assuming kids already are not allowed to buy nicotine containing vape stuff. If more people quit smoking with vaping, than new people are lead to smoking because of vaping- vaping is a net positive impact on society.

      • I agree, and TFS mentions that kids vaping with nicotine based product is the issue.
        Which, of course, seems like a *duh* kinda thing.

    • Re:Not this again. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @12:49PM (#55987103)

      I've never in my life heard of ANYONE who went from vaping to smoking. I have, however, known quite a few people who went from smoking to vaping. And I can tell you that it's nice to switch to an alternative that doesn't leave you hacking up phlegm, gasping for breath, and smelling like shit. Vaping may not be as healthy as not vaping, but it's sure as shit a lot healthier than smoking tobacco.

      Of course moral puritans want everyone to quit cold-turkey. But never let perfect be the enemy of good.
       

      • RTFA:

        " the use of e-cigarettes was associated with later smoking of at least one traditional cigarette. The report noted that more than 11 percent of all high school students had used e-cigarettes within the past month, a total of nearly 1.7 million youths."

        "More intriguing was the report’s finding of moderate evidence that youths who use e-cigarettes before trying tobacco, are more likely to become more frequent and intense smokers."

    • Oxygen - the ultimate gateway drug. Once you start inhaling oxygen in a few years you'll move onto the smell of frying bacon, stopping to smell the roses, and eventually crack.

  • Scientists discover that teenagers make poorer decision to that of adults. Shocking, I know!

    • Then how do you explain adults (which I'll define here as "at least 25 years old") who are smokers? Who are aware of the enormous preponderance of incontrovertible medical and scientific evidence that smoking is among the worst things you can do to your health, and smoke anyway?

      • Then how do you explain adults (which I'll define here as "at least 25 years old") who are smokers?

        They too were teens once?

        Very few people start smoking at 25.

      • Then how do you explain adults (which I'll define here as "at least 25 years old") who are smokers? Who are aware of the enormous preponderance of incontrovertible medical and scientific evidence that smoking is among the worst things you can do to your health, and smoke anyway?

        1. Because it is fun/pleasurable

        2. They may be addicted and can't stop.

        That pretty much sums it up I think.

        I quit smoking last year. I was never a heavy smoker, maybe a half to pack a week...except for the weekends. If drinking,

      • Then how do you explain adults (which I'll define here as "at least 25 years old") who are smokers? Who are aware of the enormous preponderance of incontrovertible medical and scientific evidence that smoking is among the worst things you can do to your health, and smoke anyway?

        No, it isn't. Overeating and lack of exercise are the number one killers of both smokers and non-smokers, not cigarettes.

    • "Don't be a such a coward, Kif. Teenagers all smoke, and they seem pretty on the ball!"

  • The gateway drug theory doesn't make sense (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Lord Kano ( 13027 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @11:55AM (#55986613) Homepage Journal

    We understand how people can get addicted to opiates and when the supply runs our or their money dries up, they switch to heroin as a cheaper and more widely available source of the high but with eCigarettes, that doesn't hold up.

    Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking. Vaping supplies are widely available.

    It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.

    LK

    • Re:The gateway drug theory doesn't make sense (Score:4, Funny)

      by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @12:01PM (#55986665)

      It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.

      LK

      Sorry but you failed to not apply logic. Branding, trends and popular culture all push people far away from sensible cheap alternatives, teens rarely make rational reasoned decisions - it's how it feels instead.

      That said caffeine is the real gateway drug, once I got high on that, around 6 or so, I was hooked on how good drugs can be.

      • It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.

        LK

        Sorry but you failed to not apply logic. Branding, trends and popular culture all push people far away from sensible cheap alternatives, teens rarely make rational reasoned decisions - it's how it feels instead.

        On the surface, I agree with Lord Kano. If vaping is cheaper, I'm not sure why anyone would go to cigarettes. Branding, trends, and popular culture are pushing to discourage cigarettes. Vaping seems much more popular.

        That being said, it shouldn't be much of a leap to have some solid studies to see if people are in fact using vape as a stepping stone to cigs.

      • That said caffeine is the real gateway drug, once I got high on that, around 6 or so, I was hooked on how good drugs can be.

        I once heard a friend of mine say that the "Real Gateway Drug" is spinning around until you get dizzy.

        Virtually everyone has done it and those who develop a liking for it go on to try more intense sensations.

        LK

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hadlock ( 143607 )

        Vaping is cheaper, and doesn't make your clothes reek like homeless people. I don't see why a teenager would switch to burning leaves for more money if they're trying to look cool and keep it from their parents.

        Vaping is weird and probably worse for you than breathing air, but it doesn't impact me or my freedoms, I super don't care if teens do it. Smoking leaves is a public health hazard and the smell of the smoke lingers for years, I definitely have an incentive to protect my right to life and libe

    • It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.

      All that tar is tasty.

      (according to Marlboro Man)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        All that tar is tasty.

        (according to Marlboro Man)

        Funny thing about all that tar. If you're a welder and smoker, the chances of getting lung cancer are decreased. Same thing if you worked in mines before the various safety standards came into play. Or say worked a shit job where most of your time was standing over vats of sulfuric acid used in various industry processes.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Attila Dimedici ( 1036002 )
      You are overlooking an important part of this:
      • various levels of government entered into an agreement with the tobacco companies for those companies to pay them a certain percentage of their revenue each year.
      • Many of those governments issued bonds with a repayment schedule based on what those payments were projected to be.
      • Partly as a result of vaping, the tobacco company revenues are not as large as projected
      • As a result of lower than projected tobacco company revenues, payments to those government bodies

      • Therefore, the NYT is shilling for the tobacco companies to prop up their revenue.

        More properly, the NYT is shilling for the government(s) to prop up their tax stream....

        • Minor quibble, the NYT is shilling for the tobacco companies in order to prop up the tax stream of the governmental bodies. I find it highly incongruous that an organization that once demonized Big Tobacco now finds itself campaigning to increase its revenue.

          It reminds me of when Mayor Bloomberg passed a large tax increase on cigarettes in order to "reduce smoking" and a ban on smoking just about every where, then was shocked that people actually smoked so much less that the tax generated massively less

    • We understand how people can get addicted to opiates and when the supply runs our or their money dries up, they switch to heroin as a cheaper and more widely available source of the high but with eCigarettes, that doesn't hold up.

      Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking. Vaping supplies are widely available.

      It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.

      LK

      Every smoker I know who tried to vape as an alternative ultimately quit and went back to the original cancer sticks.

      If vaping were actually an effective alternative to nicotine addiction, we wouldn't see many people still choosing cigarettes.

      • Every smoker I know who tried to vape as an alternative ultimately quit and went back to the original cancer sticks.

        I wonder if there are any studies on that.

        Most of the smokers that I know who went to vaping either reduced or eliminated their "regular" smoking activity.

        LK

      • in my circles, 80 percent of those who switched to vaping have within 1 year quit sticks and only vape, or quit both sticks and vapes.

      • Tobacco contains a variety of psychoactive chemicals, mostly alkaloids and nitrosamines. Nicotine is the most well known, and tobacco plants produce a large amount of it. Several of the alkaloids would be called "antidepressants", if they were being sold by a pharmaceutical company.

        Traditional electronic cigarette juice contains none of these other chemicals. They contain nicotine has has been extracted from tobacco leaves, and then purified. Which is important, because...

        Different people react to the d

    • It's nonsensical to think that people would seek alternatives to the cheaper method that they're already using.

      What the real concerns over vaping by the politicians are, are a loss of tax/licensing revenue from lost tobacco product sales, loss of government control over an aspect of people's lives, and the loss of those sweet, sweet, tobacco and healthcare industry political donations.

      The point of these sorts of "studies" and "reports" is to spread FUD around vaping in the public's mind and to try to bring public opinion around such that enacting bans or heavy regulation on vaping won't lose the politicians too much

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking.

      Not necessarily. It's not just e-liquid. The cost of vaporizers, tanks, mouth pieces, chargers and electricity isn't zero. And coils and batteries are considered consumables to be replaced.

      I'd estimate that the average vaper probably spends twice as much as the e-liquid on the hobby. Some a lot more.

      • Vaping is CHEAPER than smoking.

        Not necessarily. It's not just e-liquid. The cost of vaporizers, tanks, mouth pieces, chargers and electricity isn't zero. And coils and batteries are considered consumables to be replaced.

        I'd estimate that the average vaper probably spends twice as much as the e-liquid on the hobby. Some a lot more.

        Your estimate is off by a pretty large factor. My $160/m smoke habit (from two years ago) is now a $20/m vape habit. Of all the people I know who switched from cigarettes to vaping (+-20 or so people) none of gone back to cigarettes.

        In short, vaping is on track to costing the state quite a bundle on lost taxes.

      • They're all consumables but they have a life-cycle.

        Just a top of the head calculation...

        I used to smoke 3-4 packs per week. I'll just call it 3.5 packs per week.
        If I call it $8.00 per pack, that would be $28 per week smoking tobacco.

        I currently use an Aspire CF Sub Ohm that I paid $50 for, almost 3 years ago. In that time, I have had to replace the battery once and that battery cost me $10. That takes the cost of that unit to about $60.
        I use a Kanger Subtank Min II, which cost me about $45, 3 years ago.

        I re

    • Heroin is an opiate moron. Do you have a specific opiate in mind?

      • All of the non-fucktarded people who read my original comment understood that I was referring to people who become addicted to pharmaceutical opiates. Like any of the various pain pills that people use recreationally or after an injury.

        But by all means, be a douchebag with your query instead of just asking like a normal person.

        LK

  • Unbiased data hard to find (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xtal ( 49134 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @11:58AM (#55986641)

    Nicotine is an interesting drug with a lot of psychoactive properties. There's a reason it's popular.

    However, try to find data on health impacts from infrequent use, or infrequent smoking, or even to suggest such a thing is possible, is not very easy to do.

    Likewise, quantitative data on the beneficial effects of smoking is very difficult to find. There is evidence for increased memory performance, mood stabilizing, and possible anti-psychotic effects.

    There's no question smoking is bad for you.. but drugs have benefits and side effects, and personally, I'd like to know both.

    • As someone who struggled with nicotine addiction for decades, I can testify to its addictive nature. There is also pretty compelling evidence that nicotine is bad for your heart, just like cocaine which has a similar addictive mechanism.

    • You can't find data on the beneficial effects of smoking because THERE ARE NONE. If there were, Altria would be sending out press releases. Seriously?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You mean, like this [nih.gov]?

  • it's got to prove the obvious. I mean, no sh!t Sherlock, nicotine products are addictive. And if the addict can't get vape liquid they'll cheerfully smoke the real stuff.

  • Addiction is 21st Century Capitalism (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @12:10PM (#55986735)

    "...public health experts concluded in a report released on Tuesday that vaping with e-cigarettes that contain nicotine can be addictive..."

    Wait, you mean nicotine-infused products are still addictive? Gee, can't imagine how that wasn't rather fucking obvious after Big Tobacco agreed to a couple hundred billion in medical settlements 20 years ago.

    Starbucks. Big Pharma. Gaming. Social Media. Addiction is nothing more than 21st Century Capitalism. If you're not making a patented/trademarked product that's physically, mentally, or psychologically addictive these days, investors will be quick to point out that you're fucking doing it wrong.

  • I vape while I browse Tinder in my Corvette.
  • In other news, a science panel has determined that the sky is, in fact, blue.
  • I get what they're saying, but it's stupid. If you have two groups, one that doesn't smoke anything, one that vapes, the group that vapes would be more likely to try actual cigs.

    However, vaporizers themselves are pretty danged safe, and there is plenty of science showing this. Most of the problems with vaporizers are when people modify them so they being to combust the fluid rather than evaporate it.
  • That's all vaping and e-cigarettes are, been calling them that since they first appeared, and that's objectively what they are.

    • That's all vaping and e-cigarettes are, been calling them that since they first appeared, and that's objectively what they are.

      So like a coffee mug then.....

  • I don't buy into this "vaping is safer cause less tar" bullshit. There are numerous studies that show marijuana doesn't increase your risk of lung cancer over non-smokers. So it's not the tar/burning particulate matter that leads to cancer as people keep claiming. I mean you get mouth cancer from chewing tobacco, so nicotine is pretty bad in and of itself.

    The trouble with smoking is that the effects aren't immediate. It takes decades of use to see the results. That's one of the reasons it was so difficult t

    • No evidence has yet shown a definitive link between MJ smoking and lung cancer. But MJ smoke contains many of the same known carcinogens as tobacco smoke, or smoke from burning ANY kind of dried plant material, for that matter.

      The lack of cancer in pot smokers then would seem to come down to a few key differences:

      The amount of material being smoked. Even the heaviest pot smoker is going through a LOT less material and inhaling a LOT less smoke than your typical tobacco smoker. A pack of cigarettes is the r

    • no, there would already be statistical significance of lung cancer from vaping showing....but there just isn't.

      breathing smoke is bad for you, firemen has the increased risk of lung cancer too.

      No, I don't vape or smoke but it's clear why vaping is safer

    • I don't know anyone who could knock back a pack a day of blunts. My mom would sometimes go through two packs. She died of lung cancer at 55.
  • Why would they be sold if they didn't offer a chance of addiction? Otherwise the kids who buy them would try them once, realize it is a colossal waste of money, and then go back to smoking regular weed like the rest of us. The market is taking advantage of the fact that there are almost zero regulations pertaining to them right now and flooding every head shop and gas station with all kinds of random crap sold under all kinds of illogical names and claims.
  • From personal experience, as a smoker for 15 years, smoking upwards of 2 packs a day, switching to vape HAS made a tremendous impact on my bank account and how I feel. It tastes better than cigarettes (DUH!), my lungs don't hurt, I don't wheeze anymore, my car doesn't smell like ciggarettes, and I don't have ashes everywhere. Switching to vapor has been a solid WIN for me. I have been vaping almost 4 years now and successfully quit smoking. I thought one day I would try and smoke a ciggarette and I couldn't

  • Doesn't do a body good (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @01:02PM (#55987235) Journal

    There is an enormous push by the tobacco industry to take over vaping via regulation to hinder competition. If they can press into service "useful idiots", i.e. moral busybodies, all the better.

    See also taxi services trying to tie up Uber and Lyft.

    I'm ready for my downmod, busybodies^H^H^H^H^H^H Mr. Demille!

  • Big tobacco not getting that HEETS traction... (Score:3)

    by cloud.pt ( 3412475 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @01:13PM (#55987309)

    I guess phillip morris and co aren't really getting the desired product adherence on their "heat-not-burn-definetely-not-vape" product, so they're back to old tactics of subsidizing "may" studies about vaping. I am a vaper, and I will tell you for sure: vaping IS addictive, surely a habit, and to an extent can be a social reason to transition to cigarretes, but the correlation of that transition on the young population is more likely to be out of individuals' environment for vaping already being a biased environment for smoking.

    So until we get a study that takes into account this correlation, to me this is just more propaganda from a scientific lobby that is financed by an industry that has been in steep decline, not only due to e-cigarettes but also from societal patterns changing in evolved countries. I hope vaping goes away eventually - I love it, but it is a lesser evil. And by being the lesser evil of tobacco, I hope tobacco goes away much sooner than vaping. Because I know with a high degree of certainty I am more likely to die if I have a political reason to stop vaping and going back to smoking, you know, like the government baning ecigs...

    If you really want solid science about ecigs, vaping, HEETS and real tobacco products comparison, you should lookup Doctor Konstantinos' Farsalinos work - he has been a reference in the unbiased nicotine research for the last 10 years now.

  • So no solid evidence, and breathing smoke, whether from burning building or tobacco or tree is worse for you than vaping.

    Here's an idea, outlaw cigarettes, pipe tobacco, cigars...and let vaping be unregulated. Watch the lung cancer rates plummet.

  • I smoked when I was a teenager, quit in my twenties and went back to it a few years ago. I hung out with a few people that smoked cigars and thought I would never go back to cigarettes. After a few weeks my brain said "HELLO OLD FRIEND" to the nicotine.

    I just quit 5 weeks ago and I can tell you it isn't just nicotine that keeps you smoking. I used nicotine lozenges to quit this time, but there was still a lot of willpower needed. I ate those lozenges like they were candy but I still felt a lot of withdrawal

    • As someone who just quit smoking in favor of vaping, yes, nicotine isn't the only thing that keeps you smoking. I think its the combination of nicotine AND the activity itself. Because I've NEVER been able to quite using nicotine replacement (patches, gum, lozenges) or just trying to divert my attention to other things (fiddling with things, etc). But the combination of nicotine AND an activity has done it, and broken the smoking cycle for me.

      Right now i'm at 12mg of nicotine juice. Some friends have said "

  • So, someone assumed while smoking tobacco causes addiction to nicotine, 'smoking' pure nicotine with a vapper does not cause addiction?
    And to be sure, they even needed a study?

  • FTA:

    "The vaping industry, as well as traditional tobacco companies, are also gearing up for a lengthy fight with the F.D.A. over the campaign by the agency’s commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, to slash levels of nicotine in traditional cigarettes to nonaddictive or minimally addictive levels."

    "The panel found evidence among studies it reviewed that vaping may prompt teenagers or young adults to try regular cigarettes, putting them at higher risk for addiction..."

    "More intriguing was the report

  • As a long time smoker who switch to vaping, I think these are fantastic inventions from a harm reduction standpoint. As far as I've read, it's a far safer nicotine delivery system than inhaling burning plant products and by products, not to mention the hundreds of additives used for flavoring and to insure even burning, and I'm happy as a clam that I switched.

    That said.

    Who asked these scientists to study whether nicotine (a chemical we already know is addictive) is still addictive when inhaled as a vapor ra

  • This kind of stuff drives me nuts. The title of this article is misleading. If you read through you'll find this piece:

    "The panel found evidence among studies it reviewed that vaping may prompt teenagers or young adults to try regular cigarettes, putting them at higher risk for addiction, but that any significant linkage between e-cigarettes and long-term smoking has not been established"

    From what I read it looks like there is no significant linkage. The article also didn't give any specifics. Based on m

