China, Unhampered by Rules, Races Ahead in Gene-Editing Trials (wsj.com) 137
U.S. scientists helped devise the Crispr biotechnology tool. First to test it in humans are Chinese doctors (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative link). WSJ reports: In a hospital west of Shanghai, Wu Shixiu since March has been trying to treat cancer patients using a promising new gene-editing tool. U.S. scientists helped devise the tool, known as Crispr-Cas9, which has captured global attention since a 2012 report said it can be used to edit DNA. Doctors haven't been allowed to use it in human trials in America. That isn't the case for Dr. Wu and others in China. In a quirk of the globalized technology arena, Dr. Wu can forge ahead with the tool because he faces few regulatory hurdles to testing it on humans. [...] There is little doubt China was first out of the block testing Crispr on humans. Nine trials in China are listed in a U.S. National Library of Medicine database. The Wall Street Journal found at least two other hospital trials, including one beginning in 2015 -- a year earlier than previously reported. Journal reporting found at least 86 Chinese patients have had their genes edited.
We REGULATE because we care about the harm evil corporations will do to people.
And fuck you if you're on your death bed, you're NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE YOUR OWN DECISION. It's for your own good!
It's not just for your own good. We don't really know what these gene altering technologies will do-- either on a technical scientific level, or on a sociological level. Lots of technologies seem harmless enough at the outset, and people ask, "What could possibly go wrong?" Part of the problem is, the things that go wrong are often not things we even suspected might go wrong.
I might become a mutant and kill Trump? Seriously... if I'm dying and want to try experimental treatment, I should be able to. Period.
If you're willing to spend the rest of your life in isolation, and the experimenting company is willing to foot the bill for that, then I say it's fine. Otherwise, your decision doesn't only affect you. If you, for instance, receive a gene modification intended to cure cancer that goes rogue and causes the common cold to start causing cancer, then you become patient zero for a new, man-made plague. And there's a whole lot of really awful shit between that and "harmless but ineffective."
Worst he can do is pass the gene onto his kid, any kind of gene transfer to another organism could just as easily (which is to say, not easily at all) occur in animals or plants which are open season for genetic experiments.
This has no more broader impact that parents being able to decide to have their kids undergo hormone treatment (which is to say, some).
Natural gene transfer with viruses is hardly unheard of - something like 8% of the human genome is viral in origin, and it can reasonably be expected that the reverse happens as well. After all, they do hijack our own DNA replication equipment in the course of their normal reproduction. It may be spectacularly unlikely that any given gene will be incorporated (much less have a related effect), but the sheer number of viruses involved in a single infection improve those odds considerably.
There's also the question of how the CRISPR molecules are introduced to the nucleus of the cells - a viral "carrier" is one technique, in which case you may now be infected with modified viruses with the potential to pass on the changes to other people as well. I recall one study where modified viruses were used to introduce photoreceptor-producing genes to specific kinds of brain cells - and the researchers were quick to point out that their chosen virus was harmless, rarely even causing noticeable symptoms. What they failed to address was that it WAS harmless, but now caused brain cells to grow photoreceptors - with unknown long term consequences, not to mention the potential developmental consequences if it infected a developing embryo.
Plus, there's environmental factors as well - alter the ecosystem (body), you alter its inhabitants. The bigger point is that we're just barely getting a grasp on the immediate consequences of gene editing (i.e., managing to make the functional changes we desire), and have yet to even seriously consider the second-order and further consequences that may ripple out from those changes. That would be fine so long as potential repercussions stopped with the patient, but become societies concern when we haven't even begun to ask the question of what can go wrong.
And before you dismiss that out of hand, consider that with all the years of Cas9/CRISPR research that has been done, as of last year there had been only *one* study done involving full gene-sequencing of the subjects to look for "off-target" modifications, and they found lots of them. Now, there were some serious shortcomings in the study that call it's results into question, but it still stands as the *only* serious study into immediate unintended modifications. In that kind of reckless environment, we need outside regulations to help limit the potential damage being done.
In most instances, the answer is "nothing". Gene therapy on a dying patient past reproductive age is going to affect no one but the patient.
Part of the problem is, the things that go wrong are often not things we even suspected might go wrong.
You can use this same argument to ban anyone from doing anything.
Some reasonable regulations would be acceptable, but America has WAY too much of a bias toward "doing nothing". We are letting the future slip away from us in so many ways.
My daughter is a biotechnology major at the University of California. She applied for an internship for the coming summer. Many of
This attitude is why today's China, but not us, can have nice things.
This is actually an example illustrating my point. China's force-draft industrialization gave them a problem with coal smog and CO2, so now they in the lead on nuclearizing their way out of the problem. We can barely finish a couple of plants we started in the Seventies.
That's not why, though. It's like saying "the reason the addict is clean is because he overdosed." Even if that experience motivated him to get clean, lots of other people stay clean without having ever overdosed. The addict could have stopped doing drugs at any time without overdosing.
In the same way, America could have been investing in better power sources and infrastructure, but we've just chosen not to. There's a segment of the population that's still insisting that we go back to coal. Until we f
Damn straight, we should absolutely allow unproven and experimental techniques to be used that will expose the patient to immense pain and immediate death.
Do you realize at all how experimental this stuff is? They haven't even done it on MICE yet. Crisper was developed like 3 years ago. They are still experimenting with bacteria. You think the appropriate action is to jump right to humans?
What you might not know is someone jumped to humans a decade ago without proper protocols, someone experimenting with vi
That was mainly because they gave him an overdoze and he got an allergic shock.
... but it does not mean the gen editing had worked.
Completely preventable
BTW: https://www.google.de/search?q... [google.de]
500k hits
You are a decade behind in CRISPR research.
Fortunately for the rest of us, your side is not the one with the guns and the organization.
Fortunately for the rest of us, your side has the guns but at the same time believes corporate media bullshit to keep them complacent.
Sure, tell yourself that when everybody without Han ancestry drops dead
I'm sure they'll "passover" the people with Mongol and Manchu ancestry too which should spare quite a few non-chinese given the altan urag...
OTOH, it probably wouldn't hurt to mark the doorposts of your house with the blood of a slaughtered spring lamb to cover your bases...
Well, two points.
First, at this point, we don't know whether gene therapies will help or harm. Past trials turned out to be ineffective or harmful. There are plausible reasons to believe this time will be different. We won't know until people conduct careful (and likely expensive and time consuming) experiments. In the mean time, people are dying. I'm glad I don't have to decide which approach will kill the most people.
My second point is a broad political one. Politicians and regulators say we regula
However, Hong Kong (and some of the similar economic zones within China) has what is regarded as the world's freest market [cato.org]. (PDF Warning)
China proper doesn't have a a completely free market. The government has been fairly hands off in a lot of areas
No, the Chinese government has its hand IN all areas. I know a Chinese businessperson who gave up there and moved to the US. He said in China about half of his time, mental energy, and money was used up placating officials at multiple levels. Government's involvement in business in the US is practically nothing in comparison.
Only if you discount Somalia, which I presume the "free market" evangelists do.
The Chinese currency is bound to the US dollar.
Since decades. See: no manipulation at all, besides the ones the US do to put the dollar into a certain position, just thats the Chinese currency automatically follows.
A human life is worth less when you have a billion (Score:1)
Why future? Has it ever been different?
Well, Khan was "sort of" Asian (Score:2)
I suspect they'll have adequate material for the movie, The Island of Doctor Chen long before then.
Welcome to Blade Runner, man (Score:3)
If you're going to quote, write the actual quote (Score:2)
"Replicants are like any other machine. They're either a benefit or a hazard. If they're a benefit, it's not my problem." - Deckard
More government regulations holding us back (Score:1, Interesting)
America doesn't win anymore
China's curing cancer, and we can't even keep our government in operation
No proof yet that they've cured shit. For all we know they just gave the test subjects double-cancer.
The point is that they will find out. Sure, the morality of this is problematic, but just categorically denying anything in that direction is nit much better. The history of medical advances is littered with corpses, but these are fewer corpses than if those advances had not happened.
And it is high time that the medical profession gets its head out of its collective backside and start to tackle cancer successfully. Their performance so far in that field is a disgrace.
Hah. That's a fallacy. Everyone I know on either side of the fence owns at least one gun. Just because SOME liberals don't like them, don't assume we all have the same beliefs.
I don't think EVERY conservative is pants-on-head retarded, just the ones that support the Trumpster Fire.
America doesn't win anymore
China's allowing scientific experimentation on it's own people
FTFY. While I don't necessarily agree with the US government's position in this regard, let's not fool ourselves into thinking that the Chinese government has any altruistic intent when it comes to allowing their populace to be used as guinea pigs - their human-rights track record speaks for itself in this regard.
Re: (Score:2)
Custom editing (Score:1)
But at least we'll get girls with cat ears! =)
Score: +1, Kawaii
Job Killing Regulations (Score:4, Insightful)
Now live with it... or try anyway.
Unhampered by "Job Killing" rules like clean air, clean water, intellectual property, and child labor laws, China has claimed top global growth rankings for the past 2 decades... Now live with it... or try anyway.
China has strict environmental regulation... but they only enforce it for foreign companies. The result is that a LOT of people are getting lung cancer which means they are mass producing subjects to experiment on.
China has strict environmental regulation... but they only enforce it for foreign companies. The result is that a LOT of people are getting lung cancer which means they are mass producing subjects to experiment on.
Sounds like a win - win to me.
Commies don't have to worry as much about public backlash from 3-eyed people. Look at the Soviet Union's nuclear research history. (True, the US did some dumb things, but not nearly in the same proportion.)
But long-term... If clean air laws increase lifespan by x years, but lack of clean air laws allows technology to advance so people end up with more than x years of additional leisure time over their lifetime, which is really better?
I don't honestly know the answer. I don't even know if we can fig
Unhampered by "Job Killing" rules like clean air, clean water, intellectual property, and child labor laws, China has claimed top global growth rankings for the past 2 decades... Now live with it... or try anyway.
But they're all happy with it, and if they're not they don't live long enough to tell anyone. No wonder China and North Korea are best pals
Human experimentation. (Score:2)
Considering it's behavior, the Chinese government clearly holds little regard for human life. That said, if someone has a fatal prognosis then they should be able to volunteer for experimental treatments under the condition that they accept that the treatment will likely result in a painful death and part or all of their body may be used kept to study and understand what went wrong with the treatment. However, the volunteer should be given the option of euthanasia should they wish to have it (to avoid the
They're not hampered by western "morality" (which is really religion). Risking the lives of a few tens for a cure that saves millions sounds perfectly rational to me.
Yes, this is the same country that harvests organs from a spiritual movement disliked by the government, but a country that gave smallpox blankets to Indians or infected people with syphilis doesn't deserve to throw the first stone.
They're not hampered by western "morality" (which is really religion). Risking the lives of a few tens for a cure that saves millions sounds perfectly rational to me.
OK, thought experiment time:
You're one of the "tens," which turns out to be tens-of-thousands, and you weren't given a choice in the matter. Still find it rational when you are being experimented upon, against your will?
I'm talking about rational actions of a government, not of an individual. If you're infected with a disease that affects only ten people in the world, it's rational for you to put all your savings into attempting to get cured (as otherwise you won't get to enjoy those savings anyway), but, as an unrelated voter, I'd rather prefer my taxes to be put into research into a disease that affects a million -- as the chances that I or one of my nieces get infected with the latter are so much higher.
And the Chinese
Actually, you know what? If all the people that gave these smallpox blankets are already dead, and the country hasn't done anything wrong in hunderds of years, I think that I'm willing to let them throw the first stone anyway. (I do agree that there may other examples of shitty US morality, I just don't understand why you decided to go that far back in time).
Then what about pushing US patent law on the rest of the world (it really hampers down research, especially in medicine)? Or about helping Saudis wage a Hitler-style war in Yemen that involves carpet-bombing civilians in towns with no military presence, concentration camps, and similar niceties?
I picked smallpox blankets and Tuskegee because of their direct connection with medicine, but if you want atrocities in general, here you go.
They're not hampered by western "morality" (which is really religion). Risking the lives of a few tens for a cure that saves millions sounds perfectly rational to me.
Yes, this is the same country that harvests organs from a spiritual movement disliked by the government, but a country that gave smallpox blankets to Indians or infected people with syphilis doesn't deserve to throw the first stone.
Those responsible for that syphilis and smallpox blanket example probably thought they were sacrificing thousands to save millions
Considering behavior, very few governments clearly hold regard for human life.
That has little bearing on the rights to volunteer for experimental treatments. Unfortunately, it is of significant likelihood that participation in such treatment are not really what you might call a volunteer (e.g., if risky experimental treatments are being offered mainly to uninformed/desperate patients, it might signal that many aren't really volunteers, but are merely being tricked).
what could possibly go wrong (Score:1)
So, at least we know where the zombie apocalypse starts.
There goes the Olympics (Score:2)
Considering how dim a view the Olympics takes on any kind of enhancement, they would probably ban the technology very quickly. If there's no way to check for such modifications, then they could always just ban China from attending, like they did with Russia.
The Olympics is all about cheating and not getting caught. Even if you ban China, people from other countries will pay the Chinese to boost their embryos for them.
And shortly thereafter the new superhumans will attempt to overthrow the human government.
Kahnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn!
I, For One, ... (Score:5, Informative)
I, for one, welcome our new genetically engineered Chinese overlords!
And this is how China will end up beating us. (Score:2)
Our more cautious approach to human experimentation will, in the long run, be the end of us as a scientific superpower when it comes to this kind of stuff.
It also doesn't help that our government is increasingly politicizing science with one side being quite anti-science. Seemingly we will count on other countries to do the innovation.
I'm not too worried. The anti-science party is already working overtime to lose the next elections. Even before the "shutdown", something like 70% of Democrats were opposed to shutting down over DACA, and I can't imagine that number has gone up now that footage [youtube.com] has surfaced of Chucky saying, just a few years ago, that it would be crazy to hold the government hostage for immigration.
The people moderating my comment down apparently think the Democrats are the pro-science party.
I don't think they know what science is.
Science is a process for testing ideas so that faulty ones can be discarded. When you cling to an idea after it has been tested and found faulty, you are anti-science. When you count male and female and claim that there are 57 genders, you are anti-science. When you cling to global warming hysteria long after the failure of all projections, you are anti-science. When you
Yes, the crystal worshippers are very anti-science. No GMO's, No Nukes!
China is the new Umbrella Corporation (Score:2)
In all seriousness: enjoy your possible human-caused genetic diseases as you recklessly tinker with human DNA. Oh and by the way so far as I'm concerned if you create genetic diseases that are communicable, and it causes a pandemic? I vote for nuking your entire fucking country over it.
Seriously, at the rate we're going, we
Excite to see the results (Score:2)
I can't wait to see what all they cure. I am also a little worried for those it fails on, or damages. Their blood will pave the way for a brighter future, as often happens to those under communist rule.
I for one welcome our new mutant overlords (Score:1)
And their population-curbing cancer-gene-enabled bioweapons
Tough Call / Risk - Benefit Gamble (Score:2)
I think this one's a tough call. Gene editing could hold the key to curing some incurable diseases but it could also produce a moral issue where it's used for eugenics instead. People after all are willing to alter themselves for vain reasons but is that right? I think there's a slightly lesser risk of disease outbreak unless government is doing hostile black ops research but don't expect zombies or anything like that. Think more a plague outbreak.
Science is a double-edged sword, think nuclear science.
Well, somewhat. Sure, this needs to be done carefully. But if you are so careful that you are not doing it at all, then somebody with far less morals will do it. The Chinese are by far not the worst on the planet in that regards. And they are actually trying to help people. Not so long ago, western medicine did kill most of their patients with serious issues, but those they saved made it still worthwhile. Think surgeries with 20% survival rate, but 0% if not attempted. Biological existence sucks and it is h
This isn't so much about 'rules' (Score:1)
China has safety rules just like everyone else. What it is not encumbered by is an anti-technology movement with access to the court system so it can stall every project into infinity by arguing its own dystopian fears.
One Word: Thalidomide (Score:1)
Thankfully, the FDA was slow to approve it.
They're creating a race of Pigmen (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Mengele would have loved you.
Mengele experimented on healthy people that did not give consent and the experiments were not intended to help them at all.
That is a tiny weeny bit different, but it takes two brain-cells to rub together to see that.
Mengele would have loved you.
When you run out of arguments against something, invoke Nazism.
Mengele did not experiment on cancerous volunteers.
This isn't the dumbest reply I've ever seen.
You must browse at a higher comment level than most.