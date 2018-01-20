Rocket Lab Successfully Reaches Orbit and Deploys Its First Satellites (geekwire.com) 15
Long-time Slashdot reader ClarkMills writes: Rocket Lab has successfully launched its second Electron rocket from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula, with the rocket reaching orbit for the first time... This follows the company's first launch last May, in which the rocket got to space but did not make it to orbit after range safety officials had to kill the flight.
Just 60 seconds before lift-off yesterday, a "rogue ship" entered their launch-range area, prompting them to postpone the launch until today. GeekWire reports: This mission was nicknamed "Still Testing," but unlike the first mission, the objective was not merely to test Rocket Lab's hardware. The rocket had the additional task of putting three nanosatellites in orbit: an Earth-imaging Dove satellite for Planet, and two Lemur-2 satellites that the Spire space venture would use for tracking ships and monitoring weather... The price tag for a mission is as low as $5 million, thanks to streamlined hardware production techniques. The Electron makes use of carbon composite materials for its rocket core, and 3-D printing techniques for its Rutherford rocket engines.
90 minutes ago Spire tweeted that they'd experienced a "good clean deployment" of their satellites, adding that they were already receiving images and calling it "a huge win" for commercial space, small satellites, the Electron rocket, and New Zealand.
It seems to me, that we are at long last ACTUALLY entering the Space Age - a label given too prematurely.
It seems to me, that we are at long last ACTUALLY entering the Space Age - a label given too prematurely.
Personally, I don't think polluting Low Earth Orbit qualifies us for the Space Age. It's like saying we entered industrial age when someone first wove reeds or knapped flint.
Once we have people living on Titan, or have a probe orbiting a different star, I think we're a bit closer. Neither will happen for quite a few generations yet.
Why, what did LEO do to you?
You should be proud. NZ looks like an awesome place. I saw a documentary that you guys have hobbits and elves and shit, and at least two wizards. That is so cool. You live anywhere near that big tower with the eyeball on it?
I've tried to catch every launch of SpaceX (and NASA). One thing I noticed in the video - when the second stage lights off, it really scoots away from the first stage! A LOT more than with Falcon launches.
