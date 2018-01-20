We All Nearly Missed the Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Recorded (sciencealert.com) 29
schwit1 quotes ScienceAlert: She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realised what it was -- a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded.
"We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," says volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania, who's co-led the first close-up investigation of the historic 2012 eruption. The incident, produced by a submarine volcano called the Havre Seamount, initially went unnoticed by scientists, but the floating rock platform it generated was harder to miss. Back in 2012, the raft -- composed of pumice rock -- covered some 400 square kilometres (154 square miles) of the south-west Pacific Ocean, but months later satellites recorded it dispersing over an area twice the size of New Zealand itself... for a sense of scale, think roughly 1.5 times larger than the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens -- or 10 times the size of the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption in Iceland.
When an underwater robot first sent back detailed maps, one volcanologist remembers that "I thought the vehicle's sonar was acting up... We saw all these bumps on the seafloor... It turned out that each bump was a giant block of pumice, some of them the size of a van."
"We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," says volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania, who's co-led the first close-up investigation of the historic 2012 eruption. The incident, produced by a submarine volcano called the Havre Seamount, initially went unnoticed by scientists, but the floating rock platform it generated was harder to miss. Back in 2012, the raft -- composed of pumice rock -- covered some 400 square kilometres (154 square miles) of the south-west Pacific Ocean, but months later satellites recorded it dispersing over an area twice the size of New Zealand itself... for a sense of scale, think roughly 1.5 times larger than the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens -- or 10 times the size of the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption in Iceland.
When an underwater robot first sent back detailed maps, one volcanologist remembers that "I thought the vehicle's sonar was acting up... We saw all these bumps on the seafloor... It turned out that each bump was a giant block of pumice, some of them the size of a van."
Recorded (Score:2)
Pumice Rock (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, but there *is* a large volcanic cauldera (Lake Taupo) in the centre (sic
:-) of New Zealand's North Island whose beaches are covered with pumice rocks. If you pick up these rocks and throw them into the lake, they'll float!
Re: (Score:3)
A common way to scrub dust and water-soluble gases in industry is known as a wet scrubber, where you either have gas bubbles moving through liquid or liquid droplets moving through the gas, transferring dust and soluble gases into the liquid.
With a subsea volcanic eruption, the ocean is basically a natural scrubber.
BTW, the main impact on the short-term climate from volcanoes is sulfur dioxide, not dust (I say "short term" because the longer-term impact is warming due to CO2 - but in the short term the SO2
Nothing on the seismometers? (Score:4, Interesting)
You'd think an explosion that size would be noticed all over the Pacific Rim.
I bet they would have noticed (Score:2)
If it was the Yellowstone Caldera.
Say 150 square miles, not 154 (Score:1)
400 square kilometers is 20x20 square kilometers. That's obviously not an exact number, and "some 400 square kilometer" makes it extra clear. So give a rough number for square miles too. 154 square miles gives an impression of precision that is not justified. Better yet, stop using that archaic unit of distance, but if you're going to keep using it, do it right.
Re: (Score:2)
Especially that in this context it's unobvious whether they mean nautical miles or land miles, which, unlike the third ("survey") mile differ by a lot. Having three different units by the same name is pure brain damage.
Re: Say 150 square miles, not 154 (Score:2)
Carbon (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Probably nothing because it was all dissolved in water. Oh and humans emit CO2 at a rate of about 100x of all volcanoes combined.
Here's a link to one of the photos (Score:5, Informative)
The article couldn't be bothered to actually include any of the photos taken from the plane, but I think you can find one of them here [si.edu].
Not Detected By Passive Sonar? (Score:4, Interesting)
Since the Havre Seamount is at a depth of 900 to 1200 m, while the critical pressure for water is 218 bar (the pressure at 2200 m depth), steam can form in such an eruption so I would have expected a lot of noise from this event. Did no one with hydrophones notice anything?
Is this story over 5 years old? (Score:2)
Actual Photos (Score:2)