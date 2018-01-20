Flat Earther Plans New Rocket Launch, Predicts Super Bowl-Sized Ratings (phillyvoice.com) 181
Self-taught rocket scientist/daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes will finally launch his homemade rocket in two weeks -- despite "anonymous online haters questioning his every move." An anonymous reader quotes PhillyVoice: He's found some private land in the "ghost town" of Amboy, California -- complete with a brand-spanking-new road that'll enable him to get his motor home and rocket gear to the site... "It'll be a vertical launch, me strapped into the rocket with 6,000 pounds of thrust, going up about three-eighths of a mile," he said, noting it's a prologue to a major launch this Fourth of July weekend. "It's the ultimate Wile E. Coyote move."
As with the scrubbed mission, this is in part an event which he hopes will get people to investigate the ideology which holds the earth is flat -- despite quite a bit of evidence to the contrary. He said it would've happened back in November if international publicity hadn't prompted government bureaucrats to "cover their asses" by pointing out that his launch site crept 150 feet into federal land. "I could've been arrested so at that point, I just went home and got back to work," he said... "But guess what? It's about to happen again... I should get more viewers than the Super Bowl," said Hughes, adding the launch will be aired on Noize TV [a video-on-demand service].
Noize TV has already posted video of a new interview with Hughes, touting his upcoming launch at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, the day before the Super Bowl (which Hughes calls "nothing but bullshit.")
Hughes says he's also filing to run for Governor of California.
As with the scrubbed mission, this is in part an event which he hopes will get people to investigate the ideology which holds the earth is flat -- despite quite a bit of evidence to the contrary. He said it would've happened back in November if international publicity hadn't prompted government bureaucrats to "cover their asses" by pointing out that his launch site crept 150 feet into federal land. "I could've been arrested so at that point, I just went home and got back to work," he said... "But guess what? It's about to happen again... I should get more viewers than the Super Bowl," said Hughes, adding the launch will be aired on Noize TV [a video-on-demand service].
Noize TV has already posted video of a new interview with Hughes, touting his upcoming launch at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, the day before the Super Bowl (which Hughes calls "nothing but bullshit.")
Hughes says he's also filing to run for Governor of California.
Really? (Score:3, Insightful)
This is like something that Q would teleport Picard off the bridge to watch just to WASTE HIS TIME.
Re: Really? (Score:2, Informative)
Yes, this is what Slashdot has come to. For what Slashdot could have been, go to https://www.soylentnews.com/ [soylentnews.com]
Itâ(TM)s really quite sad, but thems the breaks.
Now get off my lawn.
Re: (Score:2)
For what Slashdot could have been, go to https://www.soylentnews.com/ [soylentnews.com]
The site doesn't answer... slashdotted?
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't the site that's the problem. It's the people. Stupid, egoistic people.
Re: (Score:2)
'To summarize the summary of the summary: people are a problem.' — Douglas Adams
Re: (Score:2)
Tinfoil hat neckbeards? "Hear hear"
Re:Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Bite your tongue. I would definitely buy a pay-per-view to watch his launch. I might even donate to his Patreon if he promises to do it.
What could be more quintessentially American than a guy strapping himself to a homemade rocket and launching himself off his motorhome in Amboy, California. God speed, you glorious bastard.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"This is way worse than back when Evel Knievel pretended he was going to jump over the Snake River Canyon."
He actually attempted it, and his record of broken bones tells me you're just a bitter person with no thrills in life.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is no stereotyping. It says right in the story that he's launching his homemade rocket from his motorhome in Amboy California. I repeated those fact without judgement. In fact, I have great admiration for what he's about to do. He has real conviction and I applaud that.
Re: (Score:2)
He's going to die horribly because he thinks science lies to all to us.
There's little to cheer here.
Re: (Score:2)
He's doing that of his own free will and it seems he will not endanger anyone else.
That's worthy of a Darwin Award, he'll probably win first place for 2018.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit.
He is doing science because he thinks the government lies to us all. And of course the government does lie to us all, constantly. He's simply wrong about the governments ability to lie consistently, as would be need for such a conspiracy.
Believing what experts tell you is the opposite of science. Performing your own experiment in an attempt to falsify a published result is the very essence of science.
Plus he'll likely be just fine - this is just a modestly scaled-up version of his previous run.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes onthe balloon and camera, no on the NASA website because they do not trust the data they're providing.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, they believe the Earth is flat so yes, everyone telling them otherwise is a conspiracy.
Darwin Awards (Score:2)
And risk missing the opportunity to witness a Darwin Award getting won on live TV ?
Not even faintly "News for Nerds" (Score:2)
So, another unscrupulous narcissist hijacks clickbait farms to attract attention to a pointlessly-idiotic stunt.
In what universe is this even arguably "News for Nerds?"
Is there any "nerd" anywhere who takes flat-eartherism seriously?
Seriously?
This attention whore was never a flat-earth advocate - until he figured out that they're dumb enough to be willing to bankroll his stupid, steam-powered suicide machine. Now he's suddenly a passionate proponent of an idea so fundamentally idiotic, s
He might just get his crowd. (Score:5, Funny)
Of course, it will be like the stunt rider who was told that the crowd wasn't there to watch him jump thirteen buses. They were there to watch him jump twelve-and-a-half.
Re: (Score:2)
Shouldn't be too hard considering how popular the National Felon League is.........
Evel Kenevil Jumps the Canyon (Score:2)
Didn't Evel Kenevil already sort of do this test?
Anyhow I have a new conspiracy theory I want to float for the first time here on slashdot.
I think this so=called flat earther is really part of the conspiracy to convince us the earth is not flat. See he's only pretending to be a flat earther so when he goes up and say "golly the earth isn't flat" we'll all be convinced and the Round-Earth Conspiracy wins!
It makes sense too. What's amazing really is that with all the space faring nations and corprorations
Not a flat earther (Score:1)
This guy doesn't seem to be a flat earther. The clowns funding him might be, but not necessarily even that many of them are.
I think the flat earth part is mostly just a gimmick to get extra media coverage.
Honestly (Score:4, Insightful)
Nowadays when we’re at the point that even a casual investigation by a grade school student can locate definitive evidence that the earth is round... it takes a special breed of delusional imbecile to hold onto the belief that the earth is flat.
Here’s to you, Mike Hughes!
Re: (Score:3)
Well, look at some of the extreme stupidity found in human beings, and this is just a bit more spectacular than most.
Re:Honestly (Score:5, Funny)
Well duh. Round earth has been demonstrated by incontrovertible photographic evidence [cdninstagram.com].
Re: (Score:2)
90% of flat-hearters are trolls.
9% are ten-year-old kids who believe anything they see on youtube.
The one percent remaining are con-artists trying to make a buck, and succeeding.
Geez. I need to start fleecing 10 year old children, too. Sounds quite lucrative. I didn't realize they had so much pocket money.
Re: (Score:2)
too late
http://mentalfloss.com/article... [mentalfloss.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Just ask Mattel or FisherPrice how much money that market is responsible for. Hint Barbie is NOT poor...
Re: (Score:3)
And 2% of them are dyslexic.
Re: (Score:2)
In high school, a friend and me wanted to sign up for the flat earth society, just so we could get their newsletter and laugh at it (before the internet). We never did it though, we didn't have the money.
Re: (Score:2)
Hit that nail on the head (Score:2)
Of course this guy is a troll. He has the technical acumen to construct a primitive rocket, but yet it has not occurred to him to jus
Re: (Score:2)
The covfefe, of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually Eratosthenes in the third century BC already calculated the Earth's circumference rather accurately.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Crater", not "ratings" (Score:3)
Flat Earther Plans New Rocket Launch, Predicts Super Bowl-Sized Crater
FTFY.
Re: (Score:2)
O, he might get his ratings. That's a bit different from supporters, though.
Re: (Score:2)
His rocket is steam powered so he probably doesn't need a license for explosives but maybe he needs a license for his boiler.
Kook makes kooky predictions (Score:2)
He probably doesn't understand anything more than very simple cause and effect. Deducing indirect effects is beyond this fellow's ken.
Truculent ignorance is often self-resolving, especially when high energies and risks are involved.
idiot travelling 2000 feet up? (Score:2)
Wouldn't it be cheaper for him to just fly a basic Cesna - he's certainly get higher - 10,000 feet vs 2,000.
Re: (Score:2)
Flat earther (Score:4, Funny)
Who are you calling flat? He's not flat... yet!
let's kickstart this (Score:2)
Haven't we already done this? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They're trapped in the Truman show
Re: (Score:2)
There's just no convincing some people. You could send them into space so they could see for themselves and they'd swear up and down you'd really just put them in some kind of sophisticated VR room and faked the entire thing.
I endorse the idea of putting flat-earthers into rockets. I'm just not in favor of having them return safely.
Re: (Score:2)
The temptation to put them in the airlock and open it would be strong.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to think that flat-earthers are proof of a similar alien project related to human intelligence and that the aliens are also keeping the most aggressively stupid offspring.
Re: (Score:2)
Red Bull was bought off by BIg Round Earth, and they're taking Round Earth Dollars, dontcha know??
o.O Really? (Score:1)
Until now, I *literally* thought that flat-earthers were a straw-man argument that snowflakes used to point out how intellectually superior they are by making fun of them.
I didn't think there would actually be a real one out there somewhere.
Who...probably really isn't, but loves publicity, and just like the people on facebook who drink hot sauce or pour vinegar into their eyeballs in front of a camera for attention, here's a fellow who queued into something to attention whore.
Re: (Score:3)
Need an Intervention! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Get a Balloon, or a plane ticket (Score:5, Insightful)
He says he'll go up 3/8ths of a mile, that's just under 2,000ft. A commercial airline flight goes higher than that, as well as some cheap high altitude balloons. Of course the point of this isn't to prove anything except that this is a publicity stunt.
Re: (Score:3)
He says he'll go up 3/8ths of a mile, that's just under 2,000ft. A commercial airline flight goes higher than that, as well as some cheap high altitude balloons. Of course the point of this isn't to prove anything except that this is a publicity stunt.
I believe he got quite a bit of money in donations, in addition to the publicity stunt. Win-win?
Re: (Score:2)
He says he'll go up 3/8ths of a mile, that's just under 2,000ft. A commercial airline flight goes higher than that, as well as some cheap high altitude balloons. Of course the point of this isn't to prove anything except that this is a publicity stunt.
I'm guessing you could use a few Estes Rockets with a webcam and get more height, without the cost, or loss of life...
Re: (Score:2)
Or on the side of a mountain
First 2018 Live Darwin Awards! (Score:5, Funny)
This needs to be live viewing feed (for about 5 minutes) because it will only happen once and you want to make sure it's not censored by the crazy round planet people. He needs to get a circus monkey to push the launch button just to compliment the entertainment value. We'll get to see the first human firework that celebrates his own Darwin Award. Even if he survives, he won't see much at 2000 feet that you can't see from a skyscraper (Burj Khalifa is more than 1/2 a mile tall).
Re: (Score:2)
T Even if he survives, he won't see much at 2000 feet that you can't see from a skyscraper (Burj Khalifa is more than 1/2 a mile tall).
Or a mountaintop.
Meanwhile, the US is continuing to make stupid people famous.
Re: (Score:3)
There are mountains taller than that less than 15 miles away due south of Amboy, in direct line of sight. From there you can look down on this guy as he reaches the peak of his ascent.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't blame him for wanting to leave earth -- you could legitimately say it's been flattened as a metaphor by environmentally-unfriendly companies and all the political BS, but 3/8 of a mile is not enough to escape.
I fully support this (Score:2)
Idiots like this one should to everything they can to remove their presence from this world. If they do it in an entertaining fashion, all the better.
I've been up 3/8th of a mile (Score:1)
That was the elevation change for my 10 mile hike.
Re: (Score:2)
I've hiked up to an altitude of 5000 metres in the Himalayas, but all I saw below me was 4999m high ground.
I get some conspiracy theories, but... (Score:2)
Flat earthers are a different breed altogether. With your typical conspiracy (9-11 inside job, fake the moon landing, vaccines cause autism, etc.), all it takes is a combination of a good story, not understood or misunderstood science, and a belief that you know something special that most people don't. It also becomes more popular as time gets further and further away from the initial event. But a key element is the inability for everyone or the average person to recreate the original variables surround
Re: I get some conspiracy theories, but... (Score:2)
You understand this guy is trolling you, right? It's really amusing to see how bent out of shape some people get over his antics.
The Earth is Flat... (Score:2)
When I lay the world map down on the table it's flat, how can you argue with that?
Re: (Score:2)
If it was flat, the cats would have knocked everything off the side by now.
Making money in the social media world (Score:2)
Being noticed on Slashdot (Score:2)
I'm reminded of those beer commercials (Score:3)
Looks like "Real Men of Genius" might have a comeback.
Let's let Mikey try it! (Score:2)
I hope he's bringing paper and a pen (Score:2)
I hope he'll have enough time to draw a map of the flat Earth, including the obligatory "Here be dragons" note.
Should we be laughing at this guy? (Score:2)
Could it be that this guy has some serious psychological issues that could get him, or others, hurt or killed?
lead = bad (Score:2)
Lots of people waiting to laugh (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Is this why Sydney, Australia is undergoing the the most extreme heat wave on record?
Well, duh, of course it is - the Sun if off orbiting close to Australia during the winter, and orbits close to America during the summer so of course it's cold in Australia then.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. You notice your Sun at sunset and sunrise is pretty powerful? Well, here in winterful northern latitudes, it is the opposite, but has already about a month of strengthening since winter solstice.
That shouldn't happen on the globe. There is no explanation for it.
Pythagoras has a bridge in Greece he'd love to sell you.
Re: (Score:2)
Right there is an imbecile folks.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
because the angle changes. FYI, the atmosphere is not uniformly distributed. It bulges out at the equator and this thinner at the poles. Which is exactly what to expect from a fluid on a spinning sphere-ish object.
Re: (Score:2)
So why is the winter Sun weak and yellower than the summer sun at the same altitude in the sky?
Based on your ignorance, you must be from the American South. I grew up in the far North, and can tell you that the sun is not any more yellow during winter at high latitudes; if anything it is more white.
At least at latitudes where there is a little bit of sun during winter. Where I started out at 70 degrees North, there are weeks with no sun, and the day the sun would finally peek up above the ocean to the South is celebrated. That was yesterday, this year, in my mother's town.
Explain how that happens
Re: (Score:2)
Let me know if you can spot the North start from Australia.
Better yet, describe the equation that relates linear distance from the equator with the angular elevation of the North Star
Good luck, flat earth moron.
Re: (Score:2)
or climbing a reasonable tall mountains. Ive seen it at 12k , it is even more apparent at 14K.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't even have to climb a mountain to get that high - you can drive to 14K feet by car in Colorado.
Re: Balloons (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What is the fucking point? This person could gather more evidence of the earth being round or flat by spending a few hundred on a commercial airline flight and looking out the fucking window at 5.5-6 miles up
gonna go way out on a limb here, and when not admiring the earth's visible curvature from this height i'll guess that he's doing this for the attention, and not any variety of scientific truth. perhaps society should stop convincing people that they're not real unless they're famous, even if they're famous for being suicidally stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
Especially if they are flying from Australia to southern Chile or Argenta, or vice versa.
One only has to compare the distances on a globe to the distance required if the earth were flat to realize how infeasible it is.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and on the internet in general do no seem to understand what flat-earther movement is aimed at. It is supposed to be there to help you engage your critical thinking first and not immediately deride everything you have been told is true by laughing at it.
Except that I think that most people accept that the Earth isn't flat because it explains quite a few things. Like how there can be midnight sun, why you can't see across a sea on a clear day, or why GPS works.
Re: (Score:2)
The Earth is spinning on an axis, and it does get "flattened out" slightly, i.e. the Equator has a larger circumference than the Prime Meridian.
Re: (Score:2)
The Earth is in great shape. Round is a shape, isn't it?
Re: Where's the edge of the earth? (Score:2)
Because there's a giant ice wall around the edge of the known world. The government no doubt knows what lies beyond, but they don't tell us. Frost giants, perhaps? After all, Magellan met giants while rounding Cape Horn [wikipedia.org] through his eponymous Straits.
Re: (Score:2)
That's poor intelligent design. If it had been a prolate spheroid, many more people could have enjoyed living in the tropics.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta STOP making stupid people famous.
But without Hollywood or news shows, what would people watch?