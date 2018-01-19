A Cheap and Easy Blood Test Could Catch Cancer Early (technologyreview.com) 8
A simple-to-take test that tells if you have a tumor lurking, and even where it is in your body, is a lot closer to reality -- and may cost only $500. From a report: The new test, developed at Johns Hopkins University, looks for signs of eight common types of cancer. It requires only a blood sample and may prove inexpensive enough for doctors to give during a routine physical. "The idea is this test would make its way into the public and we could set up screening centers," says Nickolas Papadopoulos, one of the Johns Hopkins researchers behind the test. "That's why it has to be cheap and noninvasive." Although the test isn't commercially available yet, it will be used to screen 50,000 retirement-age women with no history of cancer as part of a $50 million, five-year study with the Geisinger Health System in Pennsylvania, a spokesperson with the insurer said. The test, detailed today in the journal Science, could be a major advance for "liquid biopsy" technology, which aims to detect cancer in the blood before a person feels sick or notices a lump. That's useful because early-stage cancer that hasn't spread can often be cured.
$500 a pop to be able to blacklist them is cheap (Score:2)
$500 a pop to be able to blacklist before the they any Cancer care is cheap to all health planes
Just under a 1% false positive rate (Score:2)
That's pretty high for a test with a less-than-stellar detection rate (roughly 2/3 false negative for breast cancer and 1/3 false negative for pancreatic cancer).
My (statistically uninformed) gut says you're going to get a lot more extremely anxious people worse off from false positives than you're going to save with early diagnosis.
Hopefully it can be improved - both in accuracy and cost - because I'd gladly give a vial of blood to a lab every year for an 'all-clear'. I just don't see this as being a good
The business of Cancer. (Score:2)
With the amount of profit surrounding cancer treatments, this tends to be a perfect weapon for corrupt business practices. I wouldn't be surprised if we magically start detecting cancer far more than the average after this test becomes part of a routine annual physical.
Take a good hard look at cancer drug revenue patterns over the last five years. Take a look at the mark-ups, and the out-of-pocket costs. It's fucking obscene.
You want to detect and cure the real disease? Cure the strains of greed that b
How is a blood sample non-invasive? (Score:2)
> I can't see how anyone can actually claim it is non-invasive unless they have a way of getting your blood without actually having to penetrate your skin.
They infect you with a hemorrhagic fever first, then simply wait for the blood to come out on its own.
Do I have to think of everything?
$500 is only cheap if you're not paying for it. (Score:1)
subject says it all.
that's the problem with healthcare in general---people don't care (since they get it either via insurance or medicaid), providers don't care (they get paid either way), the insurers don't care (they just raise the premiums, or "uh, oh, medicaid cannot run out of money")... it's a win-win for drug companies. They might as well sell it for $5000, and say "oh, this is dirt cheap... it could save YOUR LIFE! Isn't YOUR LIFE worth someone else paying $5k?"