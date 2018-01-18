Why People Dislike Really Smart Leaders (scientificamerican.com) 149
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Scientific American: Intelligence makes for better leaders -- from undergraduates to executives to presidents -- according to multiple studies. It certainly makes sense that handling a market shift or legislative logjam requires cognitive oomph. But new research on leadership suggests that, at a certain point, having a higher IQ stops helping and starts hurting. The researchers looked at 379 male and female business leaders in 30 countries, across fields that included banking, retail and technology. The managers took IQ tests (an imperfect but robust predictor of performance in many areas), and each was rated on leadership style and effectiveness by an average of eight co-workers. IQ positively correlated with ratings of leader effectiveness, strategy formation, vision and several other characteristics -- up to a point. The ratings peaked at an IQ of around 120, which is higher than roughly 80 percent of office workers. Beyond that, the ratings declined. The researchers suggest the "ideal" IQ could be higher or lower in various fields, depending on whether technical versus social skills are more valued in a given work culture. The study's lead author, John Antonakis, a psychologist at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, suggests leaders should use their intelligence to generate creative metaphors that will persuade and inspire others -- the way former U.S. President Barack Obama did. "I think the only way a smart person can signal their intelligence appropriately and still connect with the people," Antonakis says, "is to speak in charismatic ways."
I despised Obama but I'm going to disagree with you.
He is smart. He was smart enough to out-maneuver Bill and Hillary Clinton to secure the Democratic nomination. He was smart enough to out-protean the ever protean John McCain and win both the electoral as well as popular votes.
He was smart enough to evade or lie (call it pivot or evolve if you like) about his true feelings about guns, abortion and same sex marriage until the political climate was right for him to declare the position that he held the entire time.
The upside, though, is that those who didn't fit in can honestly say, "I guess I was too smart to work for company X," or "I was too smart to work in the ___ industry." While that won't help anyone find work, perhaps it will help some to sleep at night.
I don't think it is a matter of appearing "too wise". I have known several people with IQs from 140 to 160, and while they were not Rainman, they all had some significant personality disorders. I think it is those socialization problems that keep many high IQers from being good leaders rather than just being "too smart".
The human brain is a balanced organ, and if too many neurons are devoted to doing well on an IQ test, then not enough are left over for things like empathy, and social skills.
Beyond autism, which is a neurological condition, I've noticed intelligent people often develop particularly bad attitudes and ways of interacting with people. (Some of these attitudes have been codified as "personality disorders".) It's easy for them to develop a sense of superiority and contempt for others.
And while you're at it, if you want to suffer then go ahead - it's your choice - but can you *please* stop pissing and moaning about it?
God, what if 120 is the universal peak, and smarter and smarter AIs will be too incompetent at leadership to do anything?
I'd prefer the GCUs (Score:3)
The Culture is my favorite dystopia, too.
How about looking at IQ in behavioural terms. The greater ability to learn faster and understand their existence, how does that affect 120 plus, 130 plus and 140 plus. Do they perform differently because, they live in a different world, one of greater understanding and their goals are different as a result.
Like being happy, what is it to be happy, well, brain chemical flows and thought frequency rates are in what feels like the positive zone and short, medium and long term planning indicates that current actions are likely to maintain or improve that state.
To a smart person with they see the world in a particular way. So when they try to explain themselves to the public they are talking above their comprehension. This is often insulting to the other person because it sounds like you are using your vocabulary and more advanced reasoning to show that you are better then them.
Someone else with a lower intelligence, works more off of instincts, which does have the advantage of making faster decisions which are more often then not correct. However to a higher IQ person this is just ignoring factors which should be addressed. And such reactions is insulting for not listening to the rational argument.
A high IQ person leading people with low IQ often creates conflict because the low IQ people just fail to see the big picture or know to follow the more abstract steps. They want right and wrong. Not careful balance of what is going on and actions based on situations.
The IQ test includes a test of verbal acuity. If someone who is 'traditionally' intelligent is unable to communicate their "comprehension", then perhaps their verbal intelligence isn't as high as whatever else is providing them with the insight they are trying to communicate. There are good arguments that the three areas tested by the IQ test are far from the only forms of intelligence. Social or emotional intelligence might help prevent someone feeling as though they are being treated with condescension.
Wh
Perhaps with other narcissists.
No, I'm serious and not trolling. You state that the 'masses' are limiting you. You clearly value the things that "matter" to you above those that matter to the masses, and are using intelligence ("smart[ness]") as the justification. There's a reason that this sort of attitude is treated like a teenager's rant - many people go through this sort of thinking/feeling in their teens, then grow out of it. If you are still experiencing the world in this way, perhaps you are less dev
Also, a significant portion of the population really, really hates to feel talked down to; and, well, it's easy to rile these folks up, drive them to the polls and get them to vote you into office. Clinton (Bill) used to do it. When he talked to old people he dyed his hair gray. Young folks got a brown dye. And his southern drawl pretty much vanished when he wasn't on the campaign in the South.
The problem with "common sense" is for the most part, its neither common, nor sense. Theres a lot of things that "common sense" says is right , but reality disagrees. Things like migration , crime and punishment , foreign relations, military tactics, climate change, and so on, all having counter intuitive truths behind them that defy "common" sense.
Its a problem thats been recognized all the way back to the ancient greeks. Plato though a good alternative was the Philosopher King, putting the smartest man i
The difference between the average person (IQ 100) and and a legally retarded guy in a helmet (IQ 70) is the same as between a bright college guy (IQ 115) and a really dull witted convict (IQ 85) is the difference between a professor (IQ 130) and average guy. Maybe the gap becomes too big for the brainy prof to care about winning popularity contest?
Social experiments are difficult. Did they correct for the issue that very smart people are likely to lead groups with different functions than moderately smart people? Maybe there is a correlation between high intelligence and leading groups that work under very large time pressure or under poorly - defined constraints?
Correct.
Public sphere difficulties that can be solved by mere supergenius level cleverness are eventually taken cared of, albeit usually by incremental efforts of many individuals instead of one savior. Then we stop calling then controversies, and the are relegated to boring stuff in the history books.
The intractable problems are controversies exactly because there exist fundamental disagreements about how to frame the question(s) for making decisions about what price must be paid or value that must be com
Some people are dumb as shit and don't like you because they cannot comprehend the message you are attempting to convey.
IQ focuses on a very narrow measure of intelligence: prowess in things like match, science, and reasoning. Good leaders need much more than this. They also need prowess in dealing with politics, getting people to be enthusiastic about their work, dealing with difficult people.
Often, those with very high IQs have specialized (intentionally or not) in only the traditional subjects measured by IQ. It's no accident that many brilliant people have trouble with human relationships.
To a degree, mental energy and s
The assumption of the article is that higher IQ is "better". By what metric? If higher IQ is necessarily more advantageous, why did humans evolve to have average IQ's of 100 rather than 180? You would think if the higher IQ was more advantageous, the 180 IQ people would have displaced the lower IQ ones. Yet, that hasn't happened.
Nor do I see that the people with the highest IQ's are the most successful in their fields. There are plenty of virtuoso musicians I can think of that are actually drooling idiots when it comes to anything other than their instrument.
Motor skills are not all their is to musicianship. If they were, Robert Fripp would be considered a better guitarist than Jimi Hendrix (some people do, but not many - including Robert Fripp himself). And practicing motor skills does not give you a particularly great understanding of harmony, rhythm or melody, nor how to apply them. And the principal applies elsewhere as well - that was the point of the TFA.
I understand perfectly well how IQ scores are standardized. But the point remains - regardless of the
Mere intelligence is not enough, you also need to know that someone is trustworthy. If someone is a little bit smarter than you, you can understand what they are saying and therefore comprehend their plan when they explain it. You don't need to trust them, you can understand that by making abortion legal, you can expect population growth to slow.
But when someone is a LOT smarter than you, you can't do that. You literally are not smart enough to understand their plan, even if they explain it slowly.
"IQ positively correlated with ratings of leader effectiveness...The ratings peaked at an IQ of around 120"
If two people have an IQ difference of more than 2 sigma (2 standard deviations, or about 30 IQ points), it becomes very difficult for them to communicate with each other effectively. [scribd.com]
I would have this was pretty well-known and well accepted by now. TFA specifically looks at office workers of various types, so it's a good bet that the average worker will have an IQ in the 100-110 range. So a manager wit
I can't see the original paper so the authors might account for it, but it strikes me that they have a huge selection bias problem.
I basically see three reasons why people become leaders.
1) They're connected.
2) They've got great leadership skills.
3) They're extremely competent in the field.
The connected people are probably of average intelligence and leadership skills.
But as to the other two groups, you're comparing group #2 selected for their leadership skills to group #3 selected for their brains. An inve