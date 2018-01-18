Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science Technology

Global Warming Predictions May Now Be a Lot Less Uncertain (wired.com) 238

Posted by msmash from the perfecting-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Humanity must not pass a rise of 2 degrees Celsius in global temperature from pre-industrial levels, so says the Paris climate agreement. Cross that line and the global effects of climate change start looking less like a grave situation and more like a catastrophe. The frustrating bit about studying climate change is the inherent uncertainty of it all. Predicting where it's going is a matter of mashing up thousands of variables in massive, confounding systems. But today in the journal Nature, researchers claim they've reduced the uncertainty in a key metric of climate change by 60 percent, narrowing a range of potential warming from 3C to 1.2C. And that could have implications for how the international community arrives at climate goals like it did in Paris. The metric is called equilibrium climate sensitivity, but don't let the name scare you.

Global Warming Predictions May Now Be a Lot Less Uncertain More | Reply

Global Warming Predictions May Now Be a Lot Less Uncertain

Comments Filter:

  • Safe Words (Score:3)

    by TimMD909 ( 260285 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:07PM (#55955149) Homepage
    The "...don't let the name scare you" part sounds kinky. Wonder if "denialism" is its safe word?

  • 3 in one dat (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:07PM (#55955151)
    wow, new record? third global warming article today
    • ...is a religion, and msmash is auditioning to be a High Priestess.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        How long before it is deemed a punishable crime to not participate in the movement to curb anthropomorphic global warming? As an idea, it is gaining traction.

        • Won't be too long. Eventually, yes. It will probably get down to that. Kind of like seat belts. The science and engineering eventually just became overwhelming in terms of how effective they were. Eventually, society decided to require them. A lot of libertarian types thought it was the end of the world. Life went on and seat belts were a benefit, and not an option. The science behind AGW will eventually build up to the point that so much of humanity recognizes the danger that society will move to require

  • Climate changes. It always has. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Climate is not a static thing, it changes over time. We should not be wasting so much discussion and resources on something which is already known. If someone wants to live in an unchanging climate, go to a tropical island along the equator. Even then you still get wet and dry seasons. The world is heating up, we will survive. Some species will go extinct; they always do. Look at the dinosaurs or the megafauna of north America. This is not a major issue and we are going to spend trillions to fix a no

    • If someone wants to live in an unchanging climate, go to a tropical island along the equator.

      The people of Dominica, Barbuda and Puerto Rico would like to have some words with you. Angry, 4-letter words about what you can do to yourself, and if you'd like to trade places with them, I'd bet.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by tsqr ( 808554 )

        If someone wants to live in an unchanging climate, go to a tropical island along the equator.

        The people of Dominica, Barbuda and Puerto Rico would like to have some words with you. Angry, 4-letter words about what you can do to yourself, and if you'd like to trade places with them, I'd bet.

        I guess he should have boldfaced the "along the equator" part. Or used "astride" instead of "along"

        Dominica: 925 miles north of the Equator
        Barbuda: 1058 miles north of the Equator
        Puerto Rico: 1093 miles north of the Equator

        • Those are all solidly tropical islands relatively close to the equator. The equator only actually passes through a small handful of islands: Sao Tome and Principe, Kiribati, Indonesia and the Maldives. I recommend that all climate conspiracy theorists relocate to the Maldives, directly on the equator for maximum safety.

      • The Climate is not changing the weather in Puerto Rico. In fact there have been hurricanes for thousands of years, which tend to end things badly for the people living on those islands. There are many historical accounts of this. The only difference this time, is that a bunch of ignorant Europeans have decided to over develop there, without considering the long-term repercussions and hazards, and now they're paying the price.

    • Re:Climate changes. It always has. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:41PM (#55955427)

      The world is heating up, we will survive

      Not without a lot of adjustments. Agriculture will have to change. Many places will become arid. Populations will move and of course there are people already where they want to move so expect lots and lots of wars.

      Political systems and economic systems will be put under immense strains - even ditched.

      So, yes, humanity will survive but not without some incredible changes.

      Let's put it this way: the American way of life will disappear because it is unsustainable. The free market capitalism that many of us worship will be our end.

      But that's in a couple of generations. None of us will be alive to see it. So, who cares about our grandchildren's generation, right?

      • > So, yes, humanity will survive but not without some incredible changes.

        Good news (Or bad news, for the Malthusians out there). Humanity tends to make incredible changes on a daily basis. In fact in just the last hundred years, we've went from horse and buggy and blood letting to space travel, microprocessors, air conditioning, robotics, and biotechnology.

        The free market capitalism that spawned these things is not "our end". In fact it's the very thing that has propelled us towards the fantastic future

        • Some of the greatest advances, and certainly some of the most rapid have happened during the world wars and the Cold War that followed.

          You know, where some of the largest governments in the world poured resources into R&D in a way that is anything but capitalist.

          Some of the other breakthroughs arose from universities - that were publicly funded. The drive towards short term profit has seen a number of companies that used to see the long term profit of maintaining R&D divisions closing those down, re

      • Yeah, we may survive - but necessarily in ways we would like.

        In a hundred years there may be up to 10,000 humans in a precarious existence in scattered bands around the planet, with the oceans practically devoid of life...

        • arrrghhhhhhhhhh...........
          "but necessarily in ways we would like"
          should have been
          "but not necessarily in ways we would like"

      • If you believe the climate scientists, many places will have more successful agriculture. Think southern Sahara. More active atmosphere means rain makes it further north into the desert. Possibly making most of it green. So all those N Africans could now afford to grow their own food. Maybe make all that land more useful. Etc. Not that I know anything, that's just what those scientists say, and they were saying the climate change is real. So, would making a large population more prosperous (possibly en

    • Oh I feel much better, an AC has explained it all! An AC that clearly doesn't care about drinking or eating.

    • Perhaps when most humans were nomadic hunter gatherers, climate change wasn't a major issue; just move to a more suitable area. However, over the last few thousand years we've invested a lot of time and wealth into building non-movable structures along coastlines. We can either spend trillions fixing global warming or spend trillions protecting or moving our coastal cities (probably both).

    • Always has. Look at any mass extinction event, the environment changed too fast for life to adapt to it.

      We should not be wasting so much discussion and resources on something which is already known.

      People have always gotten cancer - so there's no reason for you not to smoke 8 packs a day in asbestos-wrapped cigarettes.

      People have always died in car accidents - so there's no reason for you not to drive 120 mph without a seatbelt, after drinking a bottle of gin.

      Denialists are dipshits with atrocious logic.

      • People have always gotten cancer - so there's no reason for you not to smoke 8 packs a day in asbestos-wrapped cigarettes.

        People have always died in car accidents - so there's no reason for you not to drive 120 mph without a seatbelt, after drinking a bottle of gin.

        And if people ignored those massive warnings, then the population of the Earth would be smaller, and we'd be worrying less about carbon emissions and greenhouse gasses and how the population is unsustainable. Just saying.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

      The world is heating up, we will survive.

      The questions never been if we'll survive. Homo sapiens has survived several ice ages without modern technology. 'We'll' survive if by 'we' you mean that the genome of the species will live on, we're very adaptive. The question is at what cost? The climate heating up affects global stability by affecting economies and more importantly the global food production. Europe right now - as someone living here - is quite stirred up by the refugee crisis from the middle-east

      • So much wrong with all this, but I'll just hit the high points.

        Increasing heat waves and droughts as well as sea level rise will halt agriculture near the equator

        No it won't. This is why the rhetoric matters, and why "warmest year on record" is such utterly useless nonsense. One average temperature number for an entire planet bathed in gigatons of fluids is absurd to the point of insanity. Those fluids move energy. Lots of energy. The atmosphere and the oceans are both giant energy conveyors [slashdot.org]. "Global warming" does not mean everywhere on Earth gets uniformly warmer by some number. That's why you're

  • The only way to tell if this is real is to wait, take the measurement, and compare it with prior prediction. That's science. Everything else is speculation.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by jareth-0205 ( 525594 )

      The only way to tell if this is real is to wait, take the measurement, and compare it with prior prediction. That's science. Everything else is speculation.

      Is short-term weather forecast not a science? Or does it only work when looking backwards? Prediction of climate is as much science as orbital mechanics predicting where the moon will be. Albeit more complex, and with more uncertainty.

      Sometimes you can't just wait. When the measurement can only be taken after catastrophic change has happened? What then?

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Science is based on testable predictions. Until we find out that global warming predictions are correct it is not proven science.

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by Immerman ( 2627577 )

          There was a time when that was a valid position - but the predictions made 30,50,80 years ago have been proven correct well within their error bars. So what now? At what point do we stop saying "okay, you've been right so far, but there's no evidence that you'll continue to be right"? There's no way to prove with 100% certainty that predictions made today will be accurate except to wait and see. But the science has made accurate predictions so far, and the opposition is just people saying "I don't believ

          • "predictions made 30,50,80 years ago have been proven correct well within their error bars."

            Which predictions are those? That we'd see the end of winter in the UK? That the glaciers in the Alps would all melt? That we'd see more and more hurricanes? That whole islands would disappear? That New York City would be underwater? That people would be fleeing from climate catastrophes and out-stripping our ability to feed them?

            Tell us another one.

      • I do orbital mechanics for a living. Claims of exactness in predictions aren't all they're cracked up to be, especially if taken out of context.

      • Re:Uh huh (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Dragonslicer ( 991472 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @04:44PM (#55955881)

        Is short-term weather forecast not a science?

        Yes, it is a science. It makes predictions, then we see if those predictions were accurate.

        Or does it only work when looking backwards?

        Well, that's the part where we see if the predictions were accurate. So yes, sort of?

        Prediction of climate is as much science as orbital mechanics predicting where the moon will be.

        Right. Orbital mechanics was accepted when the observations ended up matching the predictions.

        Sometimes you can't just wait. When the measurement can only be taken after catastrophic change has happened? What then?

        Hopefully we decided to play the odds and prepare for the outcome that was 98% likely.

        Remember, science doesn't prove anything. Proofs are for mathematicians. Climate Change is "less proven" than gravity because we've conducted thousands of controlled experiments confirming the details of gravity. We don't have a bunch of extra Earths lying around, so it's much more difficult to conduct controlled experiments that would confirm details and help improve the precision of the models and predictions.

        Of course, you still have to be either a complete idiot or a selfish asshole to think that Climate Change is a hoax and bet your grandkid's existence on that 2% chance.

  • Scaring (Score:4, Insightful)

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:13PM (#55955191) Homepage

    I thought the entire point of Anthropomorphic Global Climate Change was to scare us? And that any attempt to minimize the fear was being a denier of settled science?

    • Re:Scaring (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:37PM (#55955409) Homepage
      There's really a massive amount of scientific literature trying to understand how much warming will happen and how bad it will be. Papers suggesting that one aspect will not be bad or might be overestimated are not at all uncommon. But that's very different than thinking that global warming itself isn't a serious problem. Unfortunately, people who have made not believing in global warming an article of faith and tribal loyalty will always respond in one of two ways: something about the danger of global warming is obvious alarmist nonsense, and anything that actual scientists do that suggests an upper bound on how bad some aspect is must in fact mean that global warming is no problem at all.
    • Nope, that's not the point. AGW doesn't care if you're scared of it or not. It's the description of a hypothesis that has validated fairly well up to this point. I mean, you don't throw out the entire GUT because a new particle doesn't quite match the expected eV values, you look at what you're missing and you tweak the model to fit the new information. I suppose you could claim, 'OMG GUT is wrong, we need to ignore the entire theory.' Never mind that it's actually pretty good overall.

      Same concept applies t

    • I thought the entire point of Anthropomorphic Global Climate Change was to scare us? And that any attempt to minimize the fear was being a denier of settled science?

      The point is to have a reason to take away everyones rights and to exterminate all the poor people

      • I thought the entire point of Anthropomorphic Global Climate Change was to scare us? And that any attempt to minimize the fear was being a denier of settled science?

        The point is to have a reason to take away everyones rights and to exterminate all the poor people

        If it were about CO2/warming/climate change, we'd be allowed to build nuclear power plants, and the BANANAS* wouldn't be shutting down the existing ones. That's proof that they don''t believe in CO2/whatever. Not really. If they did, their priorities would be ... somewhat different.

        * Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      I thought the entire point of Anthropomorphic Global Climate Change was to scare us?

      Surely the entire point of Anthropomorphic Global Climate Change is to scare us (away from dealing with climate change), if only because you made the term up.

      The point of Anthropogenic Global Climate Change is to measure and describe that portion of observe change that might attributed to manmade greenhouse gas emissions such as CO2 from burning fuels and methane from agricultural practices.

      Whether you find that scary or not

    • You thought wrong?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      Unless you are talking about cute anime girls, you probably mean "anthropogenic".
      Bus now, I wonder what Japan came up with to represent global warming. They tend to turn everything into cute anime girls.

  • Swiss Federal Institute of Technology climate scientist Reto Knutti [responded], “What's the chance of something fundamentally being wrong in our models?” he asks. “Is that really less than 1 percent? I would argue there's more than a one in a hundred chance that something has been forgotten in all of the models, just because our understanding is incomplete.”

    Of course, he's Swiss, so he's biased.....the weather's so cold up there he wants global warming!

  • This is only the third story on climate change today. C'mon editors, pace yourself.

  • But the Models Say... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by pipingguy ( 566974 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:27PM (#55955313)
    "If you put tomfoolery into a computer, nothing comes out of it but tomfoolery. But this tomfoolery, having passed through a very expensive machine, is somehow ennobled and no-one dares criticize it."

    Pierre Gallois
  • “Paris is more feasible than I thought before I started out on this,” Cox says. “It's feasible now to avoid 2 degrees, whereas I would have said before that it was pretty much unlikely that you were going to do that.”

    Except the Paris accords do nothing to avoid the 2 degrees change. All agreed emissions reductions will still exceed 2 degrees. It did not nothing accept allow a great photo-op for politicians who can pretend they did something.

  • It's right there in the name.

    It's called "global warming", not "global sometimes-hot-sometimes-not".

  • climate scientists vs slashdot anonymous coward (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @03:57PM (#55955543)
    Let see we have the really simple model. Add energy to a system at a constant rate, slow the rate at which energy leaves the system, the system heats up. Now smart people will make the system a lot more complicated and then add positive feed backs that slow the rate at which energy leaves the system and they will add estimates to when those positive feed backs occur. Everyone agrees with the simple model, adding CO2 to the atmosphere slows the rate at which infra red light radiates back into space. Almost every climate scientist agrees there are positive feed backs that will be triggered as the temperature rises. The only question is at what temperature do those feed backs exceed what human action is doing and when that temperature is reached. If we don't do something we know it will happen we just don't know when.

    Bad things will happen at just a couple of degrees warmer. Rain patterns will change, pests like mosquitoes will move, coastal cities will flood. No one talks about the bad things at 6C because they don't want to sound like crazy alarmists.

  • OK, now I'm scared. (Score:3)

    by mcmonkey ( 96054 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @04:04PM (#55955601) Homepage

    "The metric is called equilibrium climate sensitivity, but don't let the name scare you."

    Why would say that, unless something scary is going on? What if the name of the site was "Slashdot, news for nerds, but don't let that scare you"? What if you went to a restaurant, and after running down the specials, the waiter said, "but don't let the name scare you"? Is there any chance you'd order that dish?

  • Bullshit. Actually warming is *worse* than models (Score:5, Interesting)

    by matthollingsworth ( 2670069 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @04:17PM (#55955685)
    this study, possibly intentionally, understates the risks. What it did is look at existing modeling to narrow the range of predicted warming. That completely misses the fact that scientists are *conservative* when they build models. When there are factors they can't reliably model, they often just exclude them. This is why their models consistently *under predict* the amount of warming we see. For example, a recent Scientific American article pointed out that scientists weren't including feedback effects like the warming of the permafrost because the couldn't model it. This means the math trick used in this article excludes all these other effects that can (and almost surely will) have *huge* accelerative effects on the modeled warming rates. Far from scare mongering, the conservativism of scientists means they nearly always under predict warming. So what can we expect? Well, the last time Earth had the levels of CO2 we now have in the atmosphere, sea level was up to 100 feet higher than today and ferns grew in the Arctic. This was before man even existed on the planet. And the rates of warming and CO2 rise, far from slowing, are increasing at an *accelerating* rate. So I call bullshit on this article.

  • This is actually pretty significant (Score:5, Interesting)

    by werepants ( 1912634 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @05:17PM (#55956157)

    Imagine that it's your job to tell the future. An amazing amount of money, and possibly lives depend on your forecast. Your tools are math and temperature measurements.

    That's the situation that climate scientists find themselves in. I used to do some comparatively very simple modeling of satellite electronics to show that system data integrity and uptime would be satisfactory in the midst of cosmic radiation - and in the whole field of reliability and radiation effects, there's an absurd amount of handwaving and slop. I was regularly dealing with uncertainty on the order of 10x-100x in the error rates of some components. Thankfully, in most cases you can afford to apply tons of margin to your estimate to cover all of those unknowns.

    Climate scientists have it much harder. The analysis is far more complex and much more sensitive - there's almost no room for error. The measurements are imperfect, the models are incomplete, and uncertainty abounds. However, the trend is there. What are we going to do, bury our heads in the sand and hope for the best?

    Instead, it seems like we should listen to the smartest people in the world on this topic, who have devoted their lives to it. We should applaud the advances like this, which make incremental progress towards a better understanding. That same process of incremental advancement of human knowledge has given us the most advanced civilization in human history.

    Most importantly, we should especially celebrate this kind of advance, which reduces uncertainty in the forecast, because that's the real key to reducing the political hysteria, and to bringing sanity into the discussion.

    Climate scientists are just normal people. They aren't infallible. They also aren't corrupt psychopaths. They have an impossible job in front of them. And in the absence of a crystal ball, they are the very best resource we have available for figuring out what the hell we should do about all this.

    We would all do better to listen to what they are actually saying, and stop reflexively misrepresenting them to suit our preconceptions.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Whibla ( 210729 )

      Climate scientists are just normal people. They aren't infallible. They also aren't corrupt psychopaths. They have an impossible job in front of them. And in the absence of a crystal ball, they are the very best resource we have available for figuring out what the hell we should do about all this.

      Wise words, and I almost totally agree, except for the bit I highlighted.

      They may be the best people to tell us what is happening, and what is likely to happen given future emission scenarios, but I'm not so sure they're any more capable of figuring out what the hell we should do than any of the rest of us. They're experts on climate, and all that entails, not politics, psychology, sociology, or various engineering disciplines.

      The problem is global and extremely complex (barring 'simple' solutions that woul

      • The climate guys can only really tell us some of those consequences - the others are dependent on political, social and financial factors.

        That small 'correction' aside, great post!

        Fair enough, and I agree with you on that point. It's not the job of the climate scientists to fix things, just to tell us honestly how bad things seem to be, while providing all the caveats about uncertainty and probabilities and ways to be wrong. Overall, I think they are doing pretty damned well there and it's a shame that there is so much shooting of the messengers on this topic.

  • Tell it to the people who live in the midwest up to the northen parts of the country in a "deep freeze". Now tell me how Global warming is such a dire catasraphe? PLUEASEEEE!
    Here is the solution to it. If we took ALL the global warming alarmists and killed them all - all the CO2 they had been releasing would take care of global warming once and for all.

  • The summary can be translated as: "Oops, there's no global warming. Sorry about that. As you were."

Slashdot Top Deals

If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.

Close