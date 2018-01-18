2017 Among Warmest Years On Record (npr.org) 42
2017 was among the warmest years on record, according to new data released by NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. From a report: The planet's global surface temperature last year was second warmest since 1880, NASA says. NOAA calls it the third warmest year on record, due to slight variation in the ways that they analyze temperatures. Both put 2017 behind 2016's record temperatures. And "both analyses show that the five warmest years on record have all taken place since 2010," NASA said in a press release. The trend is seen most dramatically in the Arctic, NASA says, as sea ice continues to melt.
We try harder (Score:2, Funny)
This is #fakenews. Everybody is saying that my first year as president is the warmest on record, and next year will be even warmer! The failing NASA and NOAA are way down in the ratings!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If it keeps this up, it will take a lot of hot weather to make up for this...geez its cold in the south!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
If it keeps this up, it will take a lot of hot weather to make up for this...geez its cold in the south!!!!
You're forgetting the fundamental definition in the AGC community -- if the temperatures in an area are warmer than average, it's climate change. If the temperatures in an area are lower than average, it's just weather. And NOAA will ensure, through it's ongoing and declared practice of "adjusting" improperly-recorded historical temperature data [forbes.com], that the temperature record shows an ongoing rise in temperature 'proving' AGC.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, it's dark where I am. Therefore, it's dark everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
...belief is opinion without evidence.
Huh? I believe all kinds of stuff, almost exclusively based on evidence. Maybe you're thinking of faith?
And 2018 has been the coldest one on record (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The climate has been changing since the Earth was formed. There is no "historical norm".
Re: (Score:1)
So what you are saying is that you would prefer another ice age to a few C of warming. Maybe you should stop and think about the consequences of that REALLY HARD.
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/10/... [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Reality is that thing that still exists regardless of what you think of it. If reality includes global warming due to human activity and humans refuse to do anything about it... the globe shall warm faster than it would have otherwise.
When there have been some major local climate shifts resulting in altering which areas humans consider habitable, along with the ensuing predictable migrations, conflicts, and shortages one would expect... amateur historians will look back and consider us all crazy for ignori
Summary is a ball of confusion (Score:2, Troll)
The planet's global surface temperature last year was second warmest since 1880...both analyses show that the five warmest years on record have all taken place since 2010
1880 happened since 2010?
Just saying, if y'all are going to make up stories, you probably should try a little hardy to keep those stories straight.
Why not just skip all the tedious data manipulation and every month just put up a simple message that simply says "FREAK THE FUCK OUT EVERYONE".
The Hottest 4 Years In Recorded History! (Score:2)
Here's how the Washington Post is reporting this: The planet just had its hottest 4 years in recorded history. Trump is dismantling efforts to fight climate change. [washingtonpost.com]
And new Nature study (Score:2)
Meanwhile, The Guardian is reporting [theguardian.com] a Nature study that states that the most dire predictions of global warming are unlikely.
Being, the prediction that the Earth will warm 4-5 degrees C by 2100 is not credible.
Re: (Score:2)
Climate change is real (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just a PR release (Score:2)
Just wait... (Score:2)
President Trump will make sure that we have the hottest years on record during his presidency. ("We'll have the hottest weather; the best weather.") Imagine, every US citizen will be able to enjoy Mar-a-Lago-like weather. Let's democratize Floridian sunshine for all!