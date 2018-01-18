2017 Among Warmest Years On Record

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


2017 was among the warmest years on record, according to new data released by NASA and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. From a report: The planet's global surface temperature last year was second warmest since 1880, NASA says. NOAA calls it the third warmest year on record, due to slight variation in the ways that they analyze temperatures. Both put 2017 behind 2016's record temperatures. And "both analyses show that the five warmest years on record have all taken place since 2010," NASA said in a press release. The trend is seen most dramatically in the Arctic, NASA says, as sea ice continues to melt.

  • The planet's global surface temperature last year was second warmest since 1880

    This is #fakenews. Everybody is saying that my first year as president is the warmest on record, and next year will be even warmer! The failing NASA and NOAA are way down in the ratings!

  • The planet's global surface temperature last year was second warmest since 1880...both analyses show that the five warmest years on record have all taken place since 2010

    1880 happened since 2010?

    Just saying, if y'all are going to make up stories, you probably should try a little hardy to keep those stories straight.

    Why not just skip all the tedious data manipulation and every month just put up a simple message that simply says "FREAK THE FUCK OUT EVERYONE".

  • Climate change is real and nuclear power is the only option we have to mitigate it. There is no viable path forward that does not include the expansion of new nuclear reactors. So stop opposing the development of 4th generation reactors you fossil fuel lackeys.
    • I've thought this for a while, but it seems the nuke plants keep getting shut down and not replaced... is it just that the nuke risks are relatively known and the risks from fossil fuels are less obvious?
  • No data, not statistics, nothing. A simple claim with a single measurement (2.36 deg F). What is the tolerance of that measurement? Is it accurate within 0.01 deg F? There's nothing at the source link to give any data - or even a link to data. This is just a PR release. I guess that passes for "science" these days...

  • President Trump will make sure that we have the hottest years on record during his presidency. ("We'll have the hottest weather; the best weather.") Imagine, every US citizen will be able to enjoy Mar-a-Lago-like weather. Let's democratize Floridian sunshine for all!

