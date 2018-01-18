No More Pancake Syrup? Climate Change Could Bring an End To Sugar Maples (sciencemag.org) 349
An anonymous reader shares a research report: Savor that sticky, slightly nutty sweetness drenching your Sunday morning pancakes now. The trees that make maple syrup will struggle to survive climate change, a new study reveals. Researchers had thought that pollution from cars, factories, and agriculture might buffer sugar maples against an increasingly warm and dry climate by supplying soils with fertilizing nitrogen. But the new analysis, which examined 20 years of tree and soil data in four Michigan locations, finds that extra boost of nitrogen won't be enough. Instead, the researchers report today in Ecology, a lack of water will stunt the trees' growth.
For the love of God, won't somebody please think of the CANADIANS?!?
I understand Canadians now that I know they are pancakes.
No doubt. Canadian here.
Canada supplies around 71% of the worlds maple syrup. Which contributes around $381,000,000 CAD to our economy just in exports.
Source: http://www.agr.gc.ca/eng/industry-markets-and-trade/market-information-by-sector/horticulture/horticulture-sector-reports/statistical-overview-of-the-canadian-maple-industry-2016/?id=1509039990148 [agr.gc.ca]
For the love of God, won't somebody please think of the pancakes?!?
I am! Please leave the maple syrup off it!
There is something about Maple Syrup that is really off-putting to me. I can't stand to be in the same room as anyone who is using it. Vinegar has a similar reaction to me. Something about being in a room with someone pouring vinegar on their chips, or maple syrup on their pancakes makes my stomach churn and completely kills my appetite. I'm not a picky eater- but anything with either of those smells is going to turn my stomach.
For the love of God, won't somebody please think of the pancakes?!?
I am! Please leave the maple syrup off it!
There is something about Maple Syrup that is really off-putting to me. I can't stand to be in the same room as anyone who is using it.
Tase and smell being related, have some wide variations. I have never heard of maple syrup issues, but if you have a problem, it's real. I have a sharp sense of smell, but I cannot smell bayberries. I also can smell distinct differences between males and females that others don't seem to notice. Just to be certain, I'm talking about clean and unperfurmed of either. Some times I think people react by way of their sexual preferences even if they aren't concious of it.
I can't see how anyone can put that in their mouth... but we're all different. There are even some weirdos out there that don't like pineapple on pizza.
There is something about Maple Syrup that is really off-putting to me. I can't stand to be in the same room as anyone who is using it. Vinegar has a similar reaction to me. Something about being in a room with someone pouring vinegar on their chips, or maple syrup on their pancakes makes my stomach churn and completely kills my appetite
To each their own but you understand that this is very weird? We're talking six standard deviations from normal here. Not being judgemental - I have some foods I can't stand in certain preparations. But that sounds like you have something wildly unusual about your taste/smell receptors.
I'm not a picky eater- but anything with either of those smells is going to turn my stomach.
Based on your previous statement I gently disagree about you claiming to not be being a picky eater.
No danger to maple syrup (Score:4, Insightful)
Having to move to another region will be disruptive but that is nowhere near the same as claiming that maple production will be wiped out. It will just move further north to colder, wetter climes. Human-induced climate change is a serious problem and we have to act to curb it but I do wish we could "keep it real" when discussing the problems it will cause: these are bad enough without stupid articles like this gratuitously inflating them and making it easier for the deniers to ignore all warnings because some are so ridiculously wrong.
Re:No danger to maple syrup (Score:4, Insightful)
How long does it take for a Maple to mature enough to produce syrup? Do Maples require other pioneer species to create fertile soil for them? Are other trees better for adapting to the more northern areas? Lots of variables involved in eco-systems moving.
A lot less calories and I like the taste better. It's a pain to find the ones that are more fruit than cane sugar though.
To each their own, but there's nothing quite like fresh maple syrup. My dad has several trees up on the farm that he taps to make his own. If you have time & patience, it's free, and you know there's no cane sugar in it.
This is truth right here.
I'm not opposed to cane sugar (Score:2)
Don't worry, they sell preserves without preservatives. I saw the light myself with some Blackberry Preserve labeled "without preservatives".
Truly remarked times we live in.
Re:I'm not opposed to cane sugar (Score:5, Funny)
Reminds me of the Himalayan pink rock salt labeled as 'non-gmo'. It was even the 'verified non-gmo project' label too!
Truly, informative labels for the informed consumer.
Re: (Score:3)
My dad has several trees up on the farm that he taps to make his own. If you have time & patience, it's free, and you know there's no cane sugar in it.
;-)
"Free"? Only if you don't count the cost of the fuel you'll burn reducing the sap down to syrup or assign any value to your time. There also is the cost of the taps, buckets, and other gear in the process which aren't expensive but not free either. The process of making the syrup from sap takes many many hours. It takes about 40 parts sap to make 1 part syrup. I suppose you could do it over a wood fire outdoors but that's harder to control and you still need a large supply of wood.
All to get something
Trees die if you don't water them? (Score:3)
The point is rather than if you plan for a commercial maple outfit, how many trees on what kind of acreage can you possibly water without (1) running out of that free water from the stream you'll be needing, (2) keeping the young trees watered long enough to become of a size you can squeeze for sap.
Scale matters, you should get some.
Corn Syrup and High Fructose Corn Syrup (Score:4, Informative)
Most consumers will never notice, most of the pancake syrups in the supermarket are just manufactured sugar with some coloring.
And well, another corporate cartel with price fixing experiences bad karma, let me shed a tear for you. As for the trees, I do feel bad for them.
Re:Corn Syrup and High Fructose Corn Syrup (Score:5, Funny)
I do like chemicals. All kinds of chemicals. I ingest them all the time. What do you have against chemicals?
Pro-tip, stay away from dihydrogen monoxide. It's a real killer! Nasty stuff.
Re: (Score:3)
Really nasty stuff.
http://www.dhmo.org/facts.html [dhmo.org]
Some choice dangers of the stuff.
Death due to accidental inhalation of DHMO, even in small quantities.
Prolonged exposure to solid DHMO causes severe tissue damage.
Excessive ingestion produces a number of unpleasant though not typically life-threatening side-effects.
DHMO is a major component of acid rain.
Gaseous DHMO can cause severe burns.
Contributes to soil erosion.
Leads to corrosion and oxidation of many metals.
Depends on the size of the bottle and what you spend on groceries. You can get a quart or liter of real maple syrup for $15-20.
And a little bit of it goes a long way.
I'd bet that more than 1/2 the people under the age of 30 have never had anything other than the corn syrup stuff.
Re:Corn Syrup and High Fructose Corn Syrup (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Corn Syrup and High Fructose Corn Syrup (Score:4, Funny)
That's why I use High Fructose Bee Vomit.
Same problem, manufactured sugar with some coloring.
Re:Corn Syrup and High Fructose Corn Syrup (Score:4, Insightful)
Most consumers will never notice, most of the pancake syrups in the supermarket are just manufactured sugar with some coloring.
That's why I use High Fructose Bee Vomit.
Same problem, manufactured sugar with some coloring.
I've not seen honey for sale, labeled as such, that wasn't honey when you look at the ingredient list. Are they lying/being fooled by suppliers?
Somebody finds my comment funny, but it wasn't meant to be. Counterfeit honey is a real problem and detecting it using sophisticated scientific methods is a growing business since the counterfeiters are getting extremely sophisticated at beating the quality assurance tests. A lot of cheap counterfeit honey comes from China and it is bankrupting natural honey producers around the globe in large numbers. There is a new documentary series on Netflix Called 'Rotten' that contains an excellent episode on the honey industry and the problem with fake honey.
Re: (Score:3)
Most consumers will never notice, most of the pancake syrups in the supermarket are just manufactured sugar with some coloring.
And well, another corporate cartel with price fixing experiences bad karma, let me shed a tear for you. As for the trees, I do feel bad for them.
As a representant of the nicest country in the world, I call that this is utter nonsense! (Sorry about that)
Talking about the trees... If the climate get hotter, couldn't we simply move the production more to the north? After all, It's not like we don't have space avalaible : http://www12.statcan.gc.ca/cen... [statcan.gc.ca]
Re: (Score:3)
Of all the comments so far, this one is at least addressing TFS, so thank you.
If the climate get hotter, couldn't we simply move the production more to the north? After all, It's not like we don't have space available.
Migrating trees can be done, but the questions is: can we also migrate the ecosystem that the trees upon which the trees depend?
They have pretty strict requirements regarding sunlight, growing periods, seasonal air temperatures, and the soil must contain certain recipes of nutrients, temperatures, moisture, pH, and microbial activity.
Humans can migrate and adjust to changes and adapt to life, perhaps, without maple syrup.
Buying maple syrup in tiny bottles is a sucker's bet. Spend $55-$65 to get a whole gallon, and have enough to last you at least a year.
Re:Corn Syrup and High Fructose Corn Syrup (Score:5, Funny)
A whole YEAR??!!?!?! You clearly aren't Canadian. That's aboot a weeks worth in my house.
Pancake syrup is a false economy (Score:2)
There's a brand at my local store that is made with real sugar, at least. The price isn't significantly higher than the HFCS stuff.
Who cares? Neither one has any flavor worth bothering with. It's a false economy. It seems cheap but still is somehow overpriced.
Pure maple syrup is $20 for a tiny little bottle. Too expensive for my tastes.
Then you have no taste. Pancake syrup (artificially colored sugary sludge) doesn't even remotely resemble real maple syrup in flavor. I don't regard them as being even in the same food group much less substitutes. If your local store charges that much then shop online. You can get awesome burbon barrel aged [bissellmaplefarm.com] maple syrup for $30 and that's a specialty item. (not affiliated in
Then you have no taste. Pancake syrup (artificially colored sugary sludge) doesn't even remotely resemble real maple syrup in flavor.
It's for the kids. At 1, 3, and 5, they can't tell the difference. Most of it ends up on the table or in their hair anyways.
Realistic Climate Change (Score:4, Insightful)
I believe that human caused climate change is occurring considering everything else we've changed on earth (we literally move mountains now) but I don't think it means the end of the world. Folks who are predicting the end of the world are likely being overly alarmist but that's not to say we should sit back and do nothing. I've seen increasingly worse local flooding in recent years and weather's becoming more unstable. The worry isn't so much that the world will end but that it is going to be more difficult to make a living as the things we've been use to (relatively stable climate and weather for close to a millennium) might be going away. Change is expensive.
I live in Canada, I like maple syrup and it makes sense that if it warms on average that trees might not do so well. Trees are rooted and take decades to mature so I imagine to compensate it's going to take a few decades to move them north to more appropriate climates. So saying there's no more maple syrup seems silly, saying that there might be shortage and it'll get more expensive makes more sense.
It certainly doesn't.
Humans have shown that we can readily adapt to major disruptions in living space, food supplies, or other resource limitations by simply killing off enough of each other that whoever remains does okay, or even thrives.
Unless we manage to cause a runaway greenhouse effect.
Re:Realistic Climate Change (Score:5, Insightful)
Stop being reasonable. You're completely missing the point of the click-bait headlines.
Less water does not make sense (Score:2)
If the average temperature does rise, that means more water in the atmosphere due to greater evaporation of the oceans. How anyone can make the claim there will be "less water" with absolutely zero data to back that up nor any historical precedent for changing climate zones, is beyond me,
That's ok. We're also being told that an average increase of two degrees will both melt the ice caps AND make the tropics to hot to support human life.
Re: (Score:3)
Climate has always changed on this planet. Correct. There's two caveats here, though: First, the change in temperature has never been that fast in any history we can somehow observe and second, a change in climate has NEVER been beneficial for the apex predator.
Or any organism that didn't want to change a lot.
In other words, our choice seems to be to either change our behaviour now to prevent or at least limit the change in the climate, or to change our behaviour later when the change in climate forces us t
Humans don't need maple syrup.
There are many synthetic syrups on store shelves
It's like a guy at work telling me that I would not want any of the pork sausage he just made.
I tried it and he was right.
I was raised on store-bought sausage and fresh sausage tastes nasty.
OTOH, I love to shoot, clean, and fry me up a mess of rabbits and have since I was a kid.
I cannot stomach tame rabbit.
Humans will survive climate change, but it won't be pretty.
A post above suggested moving the trees North.
No maple in "pancake syrup" (Score:5, Informative)
Let's be clear on terminology. "Pancake syrup" contains little or no maple. Maybe distilled smoke extract from a tiny amount of maple wood, but probably not even that. It's high fructose corn syrup & caramel color.
Only 100% pure maple syrup is made from actual tree sap. As a New Yorker living on the Vermont border, I can assure you there's a difference between the good stuff and that crap they put in the clear plastic bottles.
- 21CFR168.140
"Pancake syrup" is an alternate name for "Table sirup." If a sirup has <66% soluble maple solids (and <74% cane and sorghum), it's table sirup. If 66% or more, it's maple sirup. So, pancake syrup may contain quite a bit of maple.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We are hearing this from fans of "real maple syrup." Much like we hear from fans of craft beers or certain wines.
:
http://www.auntjemima.com/products/syrups/original [auntjemima.com]
Is just not Maple Syrup. Why is there a distinction ? Look at the Ingredients
:
INGREDIENTS: CORN SYRUP, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, WATER, CELLULOSE GUM, CARAMEL COLOR, SALT, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, SODIUM BENZOATE AND SORBIC ACID (PRESERVATIVES), SODIUM HEXAMETAPHOSPHATE.
I don't see Maple in there. If it doesn't have Sap from a maple tree, it's simply not Maple syrup. It has nothing to do with "fandoms".
The difference isn't subtle (Score:2)
I'm not able to opine on whether there is a difference or not.
Then you've never actually tasted the real thing. The difference isn't subtle.
But, the vast majority of consumers don't seem able to tell. Or they prefer the HFCS version
They can tell the difference. The reason they buy the cheap crap is because it is cheap. You can buy a gallon of Ms Butterworth for less than $5. A gallon of real maple syrup will cost you $40-60. And yes it is worth the cost unless you are really tight for cash. And if you can't afford the real stuff you probably shouldn't be wasting money on crappy colored sugar sludge anyway.
"Worth it" is a personal preference. I actually don't care that much for "the real thing", and would pay extra for Ms Butterworth; though, I have often mixed the two.
Real maple syrup is too runny for my taste, and makes a soggy mess of the perfectly crispy edges of my pancakes.
Nothing will change. (Score:2)
Do you really believe that even now, anything natural goes into that shit anymore?
No, I counter--predict... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:No, I counter--predict... (Score:4, Insightful)
As a Canadian, I completely agree with all of the sentiments you've expressed here. Every year the local farmers bring hundreds of gallons of freshly made pure maple syrup to the local markets, and trust me, if there's a production problem, they'll figure out how to fix it right quick.
Even the local Mennonites who bring the syrup in horse-drawn buggies don't use pails anymore. You only see them in use at the "historical park" sites that school trips visit, on three or four of the trees, to show the kids "how it used to be done" - and then they point at the hoses and rigging on the other trees and tell them about modern collection methods.
Also, the Canadian government's Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve(tm) (it's a real thing!) is intended to cover for exactly the type of (very temporary) shortage this would involve.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Also, the Canadian government's Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve(tm) (it's a real thing!) is intended to cover for exactly the type of (very temporary) shortage this would involve.
I hate to break it to you, but while the maple reserve does exist, it's not associated with the Canadian federal government, nor even the Quebec government. Instead, It's maintained by a federation of Quebec producers, and basically allows them to act as a Cartel when it comes to Maple Syrup.
Re: (Score:3)
Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve(tm) (it's a real thing!)
It even made the rounds on
/. some time back!
Someone tried to steal it [slashdot.org]!
Don't worry. It was found [slashdot.org].
Um (Score:4, Interesting)
The excerpt is somewhat less than explanatory.
Michigan is literally surrounded by fresh water and that doesn't seem to be changing. If " that extra boost of nitrogen won't be enough" because water, then why do you think the trees won't have enough water?
Maybe there's a reason, but the excerpt provided does not give it or even hint at it. (And I won't break tradition by actually reading TFA.)
Freeze thaw cycles (Score:4, Informative)
Maybe there's a reason, but the excerpt provided does not give it or even hint at it.
Well there is the fact that to make maple sap move in quantity you need freeze thaw cycles [mi-maplesyrup.com]. If temperatures warm sufficiently such that the temperature doesn't dip below freezing then you cannot make maple syrup in meaningful quantities.
This is a feature... (Score:2)
Mrs. Buttersworth will be just fine (Score:2)
'could' (Score:2)
Study was in the US (Score:2)
The best maple syrup (due to a colder climate...) comes from eastern Canada, so I'd like to see a similar study done in Ontario and Quebec. This may just be another case of climate change preferentially destroying a US crop. Fortunately, it is produced mostly in blue states, so Real Americans can just keep pouring on that flavourless HFC-based slime.
(BTW, I grew up in NH, so I'm not shilling for the Canadian co-ops...)
Re: (Score:2)
The best maple syrup (due to a colder climate...) comes from eastern Canada,
I love how people often refer to Ontario and western Quebec as "Eastern Canada". Canada is a vast, vast, country, and Ontario, especially, is much closer to the middle than it is to the eastern side.
Can't eat your gold reserve now can you? (Score:2)
This is why we have a strategic maple syrup reserve in Canada:
https://www.theglobeandmail.co... [theglobeandmail.com]
BS (Score:3)
First off, Michigan? Really?! It's a maple tree. It declares its nationality with thousands and thousands of national flags on each and every tree. Maple trees were always just-visiting Michigan. If you want maple, know that they'll always be alive and well in their home country.
Second, maple was always arbitrary. Personally, I enjoy the less-sweet, sharper taste of birch syrup even more. You'll find them combined quite often -- that's a good stepping-stone if you need such a device.
Pfffff. Michigan maples. I mean, really. What are you thinking? What's next? British wine? Australian tea? I know: Texas tofu.
As if (Score:3, Informative)
Is this US-centric ? (Score:2)
Are they just talking about the ones in Vermont or in Canada, too ?
Are there places in Europe that produce maple syrup ?
Known about this in Canada for at least 4 years (Score:2)
Just to be clear (Score:2)
Instead, the researchers report today in Ecology, a lack of water will stunt the trees' growth.
So, life on the planet will become unbearable due to global warming/climate change causing the seas to rise, whilst simultaneously maple sugar trees will go away for lack of water?
What's next, increased CO2 levels will lead to a mass extinction of all pigs, cutting off our only source of truly delicious bacon? (I do NOT consider so-called "Turkey Bacon" either delicious OR bacon.)
Other Sources (Score:3, Insightful)
I worked on a Maple Farm (Score:3, Insightful)
Trash Article - Never Fear, Maple Syrup is Here! (Score:3)
This article shows a fundamental lack of understanding about maple sugaring. The reality is that maple sugar is produced over a broad season across a broad range of geographic areas and even with large variations on altitude and what side of the mountain your sugar bush is located on. On top of that, for millions of years the winters and springs have varied year to year and sugar maples still survive. This article is just scary fake news, FUD.
If these people writing the scary FUD news would actually do the real work of maple sugaring they would understand this.
Unfortunately fake news like this will get picked up in the press and spread around while the truth gets ignored.
Fortunately, those of us who really do maple sugaring know better than to listen to idiots like this.
I've been to restaurants that will serve it to you at an extra charge.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe that's a USA thing. Real maple syrup is actually quite common in restaurants in Québec.
Maybe that's a USA thing. Real maple syrup is actually quite common in restaurants in Québec.
Yeah, I've always been amazed when going to Supermarkets in Canada. Freaking big cans of it, and not all that expensive. I always bring several back.
Well that wasn't hard....
http://dedutch.com/menus/the-p... [dedutch.com]
First item on the menu... 'The Canadian'...'Served with genuine maple syrup'
Re: Only for elites (Score:3, Informative)
Sadly, Cracker Barrel uses a 50/50 blend now.
Not yet, but should it become rare somehow, watch them go nuts over it.
In my experience, when it comes to expensive dining, it's not the taste that matters but showing off that you can afford it.
But there's still that liquid-abortion that is artificial syrup.
Sure, but only poor people will have to use that.
This story is just "fake news" to anybody with money.
Sugar maples are not going away. Their range will just shift northward. There will be fewer in Michigan, but more in northern Ontario.
Re:Well, no more Maple Syrup (Score:5, Insightful)
And how long will it take for those Maples to grow in Northern Ontario? Is the soil suitable? Here, maples prefer rich bottom land soil. Are there other tree species that can move north faster and/or adapt faster? Here, Alders are the primary pioneer species, not surprisingly as they can fix their own nitrogen.
There's also the question of whether warming will cause more or less rainfall. The Maples around here love rain.
Re: Well, no more Maple Syrup (Score:5, Insightful)
wtf?
Ontario and Quebec are literally covered in maple trees. Maple syrup productions is practically a cultural tradition in Quebec. The whole Canada/Maple Syrup thing is one of the stereotypes which is actually true.
How are you seriously wondering if CANADA, the country with a maple leaf on it's flag, will be able to grow maple trees??
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Well you missed the whole point...
The real problem, is that, ideally, you need temperature deltas around the freezing point to get the sugar out in the water that you collect through the taps. Ideally something like -6deg.C to +6deg.C everyday. Flowing days if you will... Not too much wind either.
The weather is all crazy and stuff nowadays. So you can get a terrible season with only a few good flowing days. That is the problem.
Add to that that:
1- sugar and water won't flow at all if it is too cold (duh!!!!)
Re: Well, no more Maple Syrup (Score:5, Informative)
The main problem with syrup in Canada is surpluses. . They have production quotas to prevent overproduction and support higher wholesale prices.
The world is not going to run out of pancake syrup, and stupid alarmist articles like this are counter-productive at getting people to take climate change seriously.
Re: Well, no more Maple Syrup (Score:3)
Getting people to think about how something will affect their lives is great. But when they find out that you lied to them, they tend to get a bit mad.
Tyrants always pull the "we have to shape the truth for the public good" thing, but it's never convincing. It's an especially stupid thing to do when you're dealing with an undeniably true problem like climate change. Why piss people off with stupid lies when the truth is enough of a problem on it's own? Even if you're the kind of immoral shitbag who do
Re: Well, no more Maple Syrup (Score:5, Funny)
Fair enough, and I wouldn't have been surprised by your comment if someone had suggested that Canada could pick up the slack on Banana production, but come on
... Maple Syrup? If there's one thing I expect people to know about us it's that we're all a bunch of maple syrup swilling lumberjacks.
Ontario is huge. When talking about northern Ontario, are we talking about around Lake Superior or around James Bay?
I'm no botanist, but I do know that if you put water on plants, they grow.
Re: (Score:3)
Or Brawndo [youtube.com] - it's got electrolytes!
Yea, well I haven't seen no plants grow out of no toilets before!
Why is it that every time climate change gets brought up it's 30 or 40 assumptions deep into a chain of cold-sweat fever dreams about shit that people can totally live without anyway?
What sort of mouthbreathing drooltard can't make the connection between whole classes of trees dying and big problems on planet earth?
This isn't smartphone factories that are closing because of bad weather.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The solution to Climate Change is to buy land further north.
Canada (and Russia) should have sugar maples by 2070
Michigan can switch to cotton and, eventually, sugarcane.
Who knew that Canadians were so prescient when they put a maple leaf on their flag? How could they have guessed that Canada might have maple trees by 2070?
Next we'll finally be able to start exporting poutine to Canada.
Nope. Nothing grows further North than Michigan. It's where the edge of the flat world is.
Aww, someone's doc told him to lay off the sweets...
I prefer fried chicken and waffles you insensitive clod! Still need maple syrup.