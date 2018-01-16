China Builds 'World's Biggest Air Purifier' That Actually Works (scmp.com) 71
The South China Morning Post shares an update on the status of an experimental tower in northern China, dubbed the world's biggest air purifier by its operators. According to the scientist leading the project, the tower -- which stands over 328 feet (100 meters) tall -- has brought a noticeable improvement in air quality. From the report: The head of the research, Cao Junji, said improvements in air quality had been observed over an area of 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) in the city over the past few months and the tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters (353 million cubic feet) of clean air a day since its launch. Cao added that on severely polluted days the tower was able to reduce smog close to moderate levels. The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower. Polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses and heated up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters. The average reduction in PM2.5 -- the fine particles in smog deemed most harmful to health -- fell 15 per cent during heavy pollution. Cao said the results were preliminary because the experiment is still ongoing. The team plans to release more detailed data in March with a full scientific assessment of the facility's overall performance.
Re: (Score:2)
the tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters (353 million cubic feet) of clean air a day since its launch
They also forgot to mention that it's coal-fired.
Re: (Score:2)
The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower. Polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses and heated up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Grrr. (Score:1)
Something seems wrong about this.
We shouldn't be purifying air, we should not be polluting in the first place.
This'll just allow people to continue polluting with natural gas to generate electricity (fastest growing fossil fuel electricity producer)
Re: Grrr. (Score:4, Insightful)
How much of a tree hugger do you have to be to complain about a solar powered pollution reducer?
Re: (Score:2)
How so? This device is designed to filter out small particles not CO2.
Natural gas actually is "clean" emissions wise, with very little other than CO2 and water being released. Small participates are not produced when burning Natural Gas, unlike fuels like coal and oil. So this "filter" doesn't help. Also "clean coal" involves scrubbers that filter out very small particles from the combustion emissions, then treat the rest to remove the bulk of the remaining pollutants other than CO2.
Here in the USA, we
Re: (Score:1)
Devices like this would be largely unnecessary if there were scrubbers attached directly to the plants and devices that are emitting the particles in the first place.
Once the particles are emitted it becomes much more challenging to recapture them.This is at best a half measure before the central government can properly crack down on businesses that are breaking the pollution regulations.
Re: (Score:2)
"Natural gas actually is "clean" emissions wise, with very little other than CO2 and water being released."
You are forgetting about the, albeit small amounts of, sulfur, mercury, and particulates with moderate amounts of nitrogen oxides. Certainly much cleaner than burning gas, but not completely clean either and should not be used as a benchmark as such.
Re: (Score:3)
Properly pre-processed, such pollutants are extremely limited compared to coal or liquid fuels.
For example... Sulfur dioxide from coal is 2.591 lbs/MMBtu where natural gas emits 0.001, Nitrogen oxides are reduced from 0.457 to 0.092, and where coal emits 0.000016 of mercury, natural gas emits none. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Natural Gas also emits less CO2 than coal. So all around it's a winning choice until other sources of energy come on line.
Personally, I would advocate that we use it inste
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Funny how the amount of 'desert dust' has increased at the same time China built a load heavy industrial plants.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
You've never been to Beijing, have you? The dome of smog surrounding the city is visible from 100 km away, and it's not caused by a big pile of dirt from the Gobi just deciding it wants to live there.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The fools in western nations put scrubbers on the coal plant stacks. Not being a supergenius, like whoever thought this up in China.
I shouldn't have to, but...
/sarc
Re: (Score:1)
This level of both technology and organization of it is beyond the capability of probably all Western nations now.
Here in Sweden we're 10+ million people now but more like 6 million actual Swedes and more like 8 million at our peak.
Anyway China got a population of 1379 million. Sure you'd have to share natural resources (but also the cost of infrastructure), but at say 1379/8 = 172 times as many at an area 21.45 times as large and with a population density of 8 times as many would what post-communist China do really had been impossible here?
Because I guess this was a comment about politics? Maybe it was economics. If s
Re: (Score:2)
hehe, so is the level of pollution
Re: (Score:3)
This level of both technology and organization of it is beyond the capability of probably all Western nations now.
Right... Actually we in the western industrialized world do this at the actual emission point instead of dumping it into the air and then filtering it out... We've got scrubbers on our Coal burning plants, emissions controls on our cars and trucks and strict controls on all sorts of things that cause air pollution. We've done a really good job of this actually, and our air quality has vastly improved since we got really serious about it in the 70's..
You remember that VW emissions issue? What do you think
How long would the filters last? (Score:2)
How long would the filters last?
Essentially they have build a big fan to force the air through filters.
Re: (Score:3)
How long would the filters last?
There are ceramic filters [corning.com] that can be baked to burn the soot collected. If I were to build this, it's what I would use. No point cleaning up pollution by creating even more pollution.
I know bashing everything is customary here ... (Score:1)
... but I, for one, am happy, whenever there probably seems to be a piece of good news out there.
It's certainly better news then most other things we hear, even with all the things wrong I'm sure everyone will soon have come up with.
(And I'm saying that as the official godking of calling the world shit. I was born in that mood, molded by it. We played "end of the world in four steps" as children. I didn't see good times until I was already a man.)
NOx (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The featured article doesn't mention nitrogen oxides. But not all research projects can target all noxious pollutants. This one happened to target particulates, ending up with a successful particulate filter with solar thermal powered circulation.
Lovely Idea (Score:2)
Simcity (Score:2)
Seems like the Air scrubbers out of the SimCity future technology pack
How big? (Score:2)
How many football fields is that?
The next question would be... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Other Options (Score:2)
China Builds 'World's Biggest Air Purifier' That Actually Works
Whenever I see stuff like this, I always have questions:
So (Score:2)
No firing 10mm explosive tip caseless under the primary heat exchangers, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Math (Score:4, Interesting)
10 million cubic meters spread over 10 square kilometers is (10 million m^3) / (10 km^2) = 1 meter. So over such a wide area, this thing is only cleaning a 1 meter thick layer of air.
Re: (Score:2)
It's one meter of cleaned air - but it is "raining" from above. It's not being stacked in bricks of air, from the ground up.
You know how rainfall is measured in millimeters per square meter?
Well, imagine how much rain would have to fall for 1000 millimeters of it to accumulate on the ground.
Now imagine instead of it all falling down, all that rain just kinda hanging in the air.
Bigger Picture (Score:3)
I would supposition that plant based air cleaning systems, whethe normal plants like http://mashable.com/2017/02/09... [mashable.com] or moss like https://futurism.com/4-citytre... [futurism.com] can be installed even more places, even filling vertical walls, effect not dependent on large single areas to support 'chimney' etc, and actively clean the air in even more ways, as well as adding oxygen.
Although on the other hand, the chimney filter system can very well be applied where heat chimneys already inherently serve climate control cooling function for buildings, and designing buildings with this approach in mind reduces need for air conditioning etc thus reducing electric consumption.
Why is filters? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)