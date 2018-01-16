Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China Earth Science

China Builds 'World's Biggest Air Purifier' That Actually Works (scmp.com) 71

Posted by BeauHD from the unconventional-methods dept.
The South China Morning Post shares an update on the status of an experimental tower in northern China, dubbed the world's biggest air purifier by its operators. According to the scientist leading the project, the tower -- which stands over 328 feet (100 meters) tall -- has brought a noticeable improvement in air quality. From the report: The head of the research, Cao Junji, said improvements in air quality had been observed over an area of 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) in the city over the past few months and the tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters (353 million cubic feet) of clean air a day since its launch. Cao added that on severely polluted days the tower was able to reduce smog close to moderate levels. The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower. Polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses and heated up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters. The average reduction in PM2.5 -- the fine particles in smog deemed most harmful to health -- fell 15 per cent during heavy pollution. Cao said the results were preliminary because the experiment is still ongoing. The team plans to release more detailed data in March with a full scientific assessment of the facility's overall performance.

  • Grrr. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Something seems wrong about this.
    We shouldn't be purifying air, we should not be polluting in the first place.
    This'll just allow people to continue polluting with natural gas to generate electricity (fastest growing fossil fuel electricity producer)

    • Re: Grrr. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @06:24PM (#55942331)

      How much of a tree hugger do you have to be to complain about a solar powered pollution reducer?

    • How so? This device is designed to filter out small particles not CO2.

      Natural gas actually is "clean" emissions wise, with very little other than CO2 and water being released. Small participates are not produced when burning Natural Gas, unlike fuels like coal and oil. So this "filter" doesn't help. Also "clean coal" involves scrubbers that filter out very small particles from the combustion emissions, then treat the rest to remove the bulk of the remaining pollutants other than CO2.

      Here in the USA, we

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Devices like this would be largely unnecessary if there were scrubbers attached directly to the plants and devices that are emitting the particles in the first place.

        Once the particles are emitted it becomes much more challenging to recapture them.This is at best a half measure before the central government can properly crack down on businesses that are breaking the pollution regulations.

      • "Natural gas actually is "clean" emissions wise, with very little other than CO2 and water being released."

        You are forgetting about the, albeit small amounts of, sulfur, mercury, and particulates with moderate amounts of nitrogen oxides. Certainly much cleaner than burning gas, but not completely clean either and should not be used as a benchmark as such.

        • Properly pre-processed, such pollutants are extremely limited compared to coal or liquid fuels.

          For example... Sulfur dioxide from coal is 2.591 lbs/MMBtu where natural gas emits 0.001, Nitrogen oxides are reduced from 0.457 to 0.092, and where coal emits 0.000016 of mercury, natural gas emits none. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          Natural Gas also emits less CO2 than coal. So all around it's a winning choice until other sources of energy come on line.

          Personally, I would advocate that we use it inste

    • A lot of the pollution in Beijing comes from the Gobi Desert [wikipedia.org]. It is a fairly regular thing for fine desert dust [independent.co.uk] to be an appreciable amount of the pollution. That seems worthwhile in terms of filtering - and it's a 100% natural source of "pollution" (which is more than just man-made stuff).

      • Funny how the amount of 'desert dust' has increased at the same time China built a load heavy industrial plants.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Zontar The Mindless ( 9002 )

        You've never been to Beijing, have you? The dome of smog surrounding the city is visible from 100 km away, and it's not caused by a big pile of dirt from the Gobi just deciding it wants to live there.

        • I lived in Shanghai for 6 years, and have been traveling to China (and living, at least 3 months each year) for 20. I've been to Beijing countless times. Yes, a lot of it is smog - but when the wind blows out of the West, a lot of the brown you see is actually dust from the Gobi. Much like we get sand in Hollywood Beach, CA and you get dust in your house around harvest time near any wheat farm.

  • How long would the filters last?

    Essentially they have build a big fan to force the air through filters.

    • How long would the filters last?

      There are ceramic filters [corning.com] that can be baked to burn the soot collected. If I were to build this, it's what I would use. No point cleaning up pollution by creating even more pollution.

  • ... but I, for one, am happy, whenever there probably seems to be a piece of good news out there.

    It's certainly better news then most other things we hear, even with all the things wrong I'm sure everyone will soon have come up with.
    (And I'm saying that as the official godking of calling the world shit. I was born in that mood, molded by it. We played "end of the world in four steps" as children. I didn't see good times until I was already a man.)

  • One of the most harmful pollutants is NOx. It's very hard to filter out, as it's a gas. How does this system deal with that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      The featured article doesn't mention nitrogen oxides. But not all research projects can target all noxious pollutants. This one happened to target particulates, ending up with a successful particulate filter with solar thermal powered circulation.

  • I'm already convinced. Put this up everywhere.

  • Seems like the Air scrubbers out of the SimCity future technology pack

  • The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower.

    How many football fields is that?

  • What do they do with the used filters?

  • China Builds 'World's Biggest Air Purifier' That Actually Works

    Whenever I see stuff like this, I always have questions:

    • Is there a bigger air purifier that doesn't work?
    • Where is the second biggest air purifier?

  • No firing 10mm explosive tip caseless under the primary heat exchangers, right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by grub ( 11606 )
      That's great. That's just fucking great! Now what the fuck are we supposed to do?

  • Math (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @08:21PM (#55943051)

    improvements in air quality had been observed over an area of 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) in the city over the past few months and the tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters (353 million cubic feet) of clean air a day since its launch.

    10 million cubic meters spread over 10 square kilometers is (10 million m^3) / (10 km^2) = 1 meter. So over such a wide area, this thing is only cleaning a 1 meter thick layer of air.

    • It's one meter of cleaned air - but it is "raining" from above. It's not being stacked in bricks of air, from the ground up.

      You know how rainfall is measured in millimeters per square meter?
      Well, imagine how much rain would have to fall for 1000 millimeters of it to accumulate on the ground.
      Now imagine instead of it all falling down, all that rain just kinda hanging in the air.

  • Bigger Picture (Score:3)

    by mutantSushi ( 950662 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @09:00PM (#55943241)
    So to have significant effect, such a system would need to be installed on many flat-topped buildings in urban areas, or open ground. If you're going to do that, why not install solar power generators in the same places, which reduce need for dirty power generation? The system is de facto using clean power generation potential for air filtering, albeit in efficient manner (due to direct utilization of solar thermal energy), but I question it's total utility value. China is already pushing electric cars etc heavily so that source is not a long term problem.

    I would supposition that plant based air cleaning systems, whethe normal plants like http://mashable.com/2017/02/09... [mashable.com] or moss like https://futurism.com/4-citytre... [futurism.com] can be installed even more places, even filling vertical walls, effect not dependent on large single areas to support 'chimney' etc, and actively clean the air in even more ways, as well as adding oxygen.

    Although on the other hand, the chimney filter system can very well be applied where heat chimneys already inherently serve climate control cooling function for buildings, and designing buildings with this approach in mind reduces need for air conditioning etc thus reducing electric consumption.
  • Why not use water or some other method that won't need constant filter replacement and create junk. The water could be reused until it evaporates away and leaves solid waste material. You could even use the water to cool something as it does it's job.

