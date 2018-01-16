China Builds 'World's Biggest Air Purifier' That Actually Works (scmp.com) 137
The South China Morning Post shares an update on the status of an experimental tower in northern China, dubbed the world's biggest air purifier by its operators. According to the scientist leading the project, the tower -- which stands over 328 feet (100 meters) tall -- has brought a noticeable improvement in air quality. From the report: The head of the research, Cao Junji, said improvements in air quality had been observed over an area of 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) in the city over the past few months and the tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters (353 million cubic feet) of clean air a day since its launch. Cao added that on severely polluted days the tower was able to reduce smog close to moderate levels. The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower. Polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses and heated up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters. The average reduction in PM2.5 -- the fine particles in smog deemed most harmful to health -- fell 15 per cent during heavy pollution. Cao said the results were preliminary because the experiment is still ongoing. The team plans to release more detailed data in March with a full scientific assessment of the facility's overall performance.
Re:10 square kilomethers (Score:5, Funny)
the tower has managed to produce more than 10 million cubic meters (353 million cubic feet) of clean air a day since its launch
They also forgot to mention that it's coal-fired.
Re: (Score:1)
The system works through greenhouses covering about half the size of a soccer field around the base of the tower. Polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses and heated up by solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's the range of a single cell phone tower? Maybe, just MAYBE, they're going to build MORE THAN ONE once the experiment is done and shown to work?
Grrr. (Score:2, Insightful)
Something seems wrong about this.
We shouldn't be purifying air, we should not be polluting in the first place.
This'll just allow people to continue polluting with natural gas to generate electricity (fastest growing fossil fuel electricity producer)
Re: Grrr. (Score:5, Insightful)
How much of a tree hugger do you have to be to complain about a solar powered pollution reducer?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Wait, doesn't that description fit trees themselves?
Re: (Score:3)
How so? This device is designed to filter out small particles not CO2.
Natural gas actually is "clean" emissions wise, with very little other than CO2 and water being released. Small participates are not produced when burning Natural Gas, unlike fuels like coal and oil. So this "filter" doesn't help. Also "clean coal" involves scrubbers that filter out very small particles from the combustion emissions, then treat the rest to remove the bulk of the remaining pollutants other than CO2.
Here in the USA, we
Re: (Score:1)
Devices like this would be largely unnecessary if there were scrubbers attached directly to the plants and devices that are emitting the particles in the first place.
Once the particles are emitted it becomes much more challenging to recapture them.This is at best a half measure before the central government can properly crack down on businesses that are breaking the pollution regulations.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Attach a scrubber to every car, truck, semi, train and plane, attach one to every home, and building heating system as well as every industrial plant and refinery?
It's a difference of degree. All those things emit some particulates (with the possible exception of "building heating system", I'm not sure what you're referring to there) just not nearly in the quantities of a dirty coal plant. The difference is obvious if you look at recent photos of cities such as London or LA compared to Beijing or Shanghai. Also compare English cities of today with 30 or 40 years ago when they burned a lot of coal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Grrr. (Score:2)
Those are called catalytic convertors. They function well enough, like the tower does and not 100% removal.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"Natural gas actually is "clean" emissions wise, with very little other than CO2 and water being released."
You are forgetting about the, albeit small amounts of, sulfur, mercury, and particulates with moderate amounts of nitrogen oxides. Certainly much cleaner than burning gas, but not completely clean either and should not be used as a benchmark as such.
Re:Grrr. (Score:4, Informative)
Properly pre-processed, such pollutants are extremely limited compared to coal or liquid fuels.
For example... Sulfur dioxide from coal is 2.591 lbs/MMBtu where natural gas emits 0.001, Nitrogen oxides are reduced from 0.457 to 0.092, and where coal emits 0.000016 of mercury, natural gas emits none. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Natural Gas also emits less CO2 than coal. So all around it's a winning choice until other sources of energy come on line.
Personally, I would advocate that we use it instead of diesel and gasoline as a motor fuel because of this reduction in emissions as it is able to be used in *existing* internal combustion engines with little modification and we in the USA have a bunch of Natural Gas...
Re: (Score:2)
We have a bunch of natgas from fracking, that's no solution.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not?
Actually, Natural Gas is only a temporary solution, no matter how you slice it. I'm just suggesting that it might be a good sort term solution as a viable motor fuel that would give us better emissions for the same work with a minimum of fuss and trouble.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just suggesting that it might be a good sort term solution as a viable motor fuel that would give us better emissions for the same work with a minimum of fuss and trouble.
Existing refineries can be jiggered to make green diesel out of algal lipids, butanol can be made fairly cheaply to replace gasoline, and we should simply proceed with electrification if we want to improve emissions. (In the short term, we can also add heated catalysts, which drastically improve cold-start emissions; these go hand in hand with hybrid systems, which provide the power to heat the catalyst.) Fracking is bad for water supplies, and increasing natgas production means doing more fracking, so it's
Re: (Score:2)
Environmental stupidity on display...
So, you somehow think we can just cut over to "green" and the resulting cost and economic impacts be dammed? Don't be stupid. Take what you can easily get. Once you have that, THEN make your case for the next incremental step. Avoid the adverse economic impacts happening all at once and you are more likely to actually make progress.
Re: (Score:2)
Environmental stupidity on display...
Thanks for the warning, sport.
So, you somehow think we can just cut over to "green" and the resulting cost and economic impacts be dammed?
Name the cost and economic impacts of the move I described.
Take what you can easily get.
That's what this is. It's actually easier than natgas conversion, because you don't have to do anything to the vehicles. Green diesel is a 1:1 replacement for petro diesel (it doesn't cause any of the problems that biodiesel causes) and butanol is a 1:1 replacement for gasoline which only causes the same problems that supplementing fuel with ethanol causes.
Re: (Score:2)
Environmental stupidity on display...
Thanks for the warning, sport.
So, you somehow think we can just cut over to "green" and the resulting cost and economic impacts be dammed?
Name the cost and economic impacts of the move I described.
There isn't enough capacity for diesel fuel production from things like algae like you suggested and it is more expensive by multiple times. If we suddenly have $8.00/gal diesel fuel costs, it's going to be a HUGE shock to the economy which pretty much depends on diesel fuel to transport goods. Yes, biodiesel isn't $8/gal now, but if you just yank fossil fuels off the market, it will be every bit of that and more overnight.
There is also the farce that moving to electric cars is somehow better for the env
Re: (Score:2)
You are forgetting about the, albeit small amounts of, sulfur, mercury, and particulates with moderate amounts of nitrogen oxides.
Or you're forgetting he said "very little" not "nothing".
Re: Grrr. (Score:2)
No they don't. Natural gas doesn't produce particulates. Natural gas is methane and hydrogen. Methane, when burnt, produces carbon monoxide and water. Carbon monoxide, when burnt, produces carbon dioxide. There's a bit of a small hydrocarbon produced as well but it's a gas and, when burnt, produces carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and water. Natural gas also contains small amounts of ethane, but that also burns to gases. There are no carbon chains produced, like there would be with larger hydrocarbons, which
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, I thought the same as you did then I did a Google search on "PM 2.5 natural gas" and found out differently.
Natural gas is still pretty clean but it still produces a measurable concentration of PM 2.5 particulate.
Hint: natural gas is not 100% methane + hydrogen. It's 99.9% methane + hydrogen + sulfates + nitrates.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We have? Many areas struggle at various times of year to meet EPA 2.5 particle standards. If actually as effective as this claims the Wasatch front area of Utah, which is in a bowl that traps pollutants via inversions between storms every winter, would greatly benefit from this, as would the LA area with it's smog issues. We have cleaned up many of the pollution problems but 2.5 particulate pollution is still a very substantial problem.
As you point out, we are not perfect.. However, as you indicate, things are MUCH better than the 70's because we have made huge strides. My point here is that China isn't reducing the problem at it's source, where it is the most effective and cheapest to fix.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Funny how the amount of 'desert dust' has increased at the same time China built a load heavy industrial plants.
Desert - Industry (Score:2)
Yeah. China is annihilating efficiently the desert dust by removing the desert and replacing it with Industry.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Grrr. (Score:4, Interesting)
You've never been to Beijing, have you? The dome of smog surrounding the city is visible from 100 km away, and it's not caused by a big pile of dirt from the Gobi just deciding it wants to live there.
Re:Grrr. (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah dust. As a general clue if your pollutant is big enough to settle in your house and natural enough that it doesn't cause cancer then it shouldn't be compared to smog.
Dust storms and the cloud that rises from the city centre are two very different things.
Re: (Score:1)
A lot of the pollution in Beijing comes from the Gobi Desert [wikipedia.org]. It is a fairly regular thing for fine desert dust [independent.co.uk] to be an appreciable amount of the pollution. That seems worthwhile in terms of filtering - and it's a 100% natural source of "pollution" (which is more than just man-made stuff).
Natural in the sense of a result of actual physics? Sure. As a result independent of human behavior? Nope, not 100%, in fact, as various ill-advised land management [nytimes.com] usages in the Gobi Desert have had severe results on the stability of the soil surface, much the way the Dust Bowl did back in the 1930s or the poor cultivation techniques in Africa(some also fostered by China). Hence the need for a long-standing program [wikipedia.org] to reverse the problem created by human acts, though of course, said program may not be
Re: (Score:2)
You should learn the difference between smog and dust storms. Both are things. One of them is a thing that smells horrible and causes cancer.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The fools in western nations put scrubbers on the coal plant stacks. Not being a supergenius, like whoever thought this up in China.
I shouldn't have to, but...
/sarc
Re: (Score:1)
That you're attacking a guy that is advocating filtering pollution at the source rather than building comical and largely symbolic air filters after it is too late... well...
I'd ask if you were brain damaged but as its pretty clear there's no reason to ask that question.
The comment section on this website needs child safety locks.
Re: (Score:1)
This level of both technology and organization of it is beyond the capability of probably all Western nations now.
Here in Sweden we're 10+ million people now but more like 6 million actual Swedes and more like 8 million at our peak.
Anyway China got a population of 1379 million. Sure you'd have to share natural resources (but also the cost of infrastructure), but at say 1379/8 = 172 times as many at an area 21.45 times as large and with a population density of 8 times as many would what post-communist China do really had been impossible here?
Because I guess this was a comment about politics? Maybe it was economics. If s
Re: Sci-Fi future (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It's not unecessary.
With the addition of shit-people to Sweden the standard of living and what can be produced per capita of course fall and we end up in a worse society than we'd have otherwise.
For instance I assume the knowledge level and the freedom to be creative and put that to use into something useful and gain something from it to a very large extent decide what you get out and how much money that's worth. Now with IQ falling in our neightbor countries and it would make the most sense if it felt the
Re: (Score:1)
... as for China it's not trying to be a melting pot of trash destroying all peoples and cultures.
It's China. They want to be China. They don't even like those who don't act Chinese who has been there for generations.
China doesn't have the same issues as Sweden do.
Re: (Score:2)
hehe, so is the level of pollution
Re: (Score:3)
This level of both technology and organization of it is beyond the capability of probably all Western nations now.
Right... Actually we in the western industrialized world do this at the actual emission point instead of dumping it into the air and then filtering it out... We've got scrubbers on our Coal burning plants, emissions controls on our cars and trucks and strict controls on all sorts of things that cause air pollution. We've done a really good job of this actually, and our air quality has vastly improved since we got really serious about it in the 70's..
You remember that VW emissions issue? What do you think
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't some technological marvel.. It's a desperate attempt at putting a Band-Aid on a huge emissions problem that they really cannot afford to fix the right way....
Could be both.
Re: (Score:2)
Dissipation and dilution would take care of that, mostly. If you do it right in the first place, scrubbers go on before the factory even starts to pollute. Obviously that doesn't apply to retrofitting China, but if they put that policy in place today, air pollution would clear up pretty quickly, without the need for detached scrubbers.
That said, big cities pollute enough in a lot of different ways, that I can see the case for both on-site scrubbers to get the worst of the big stuff, and also conditionally-a
How long would the filters last? (Score:2)
How long would the filters last?
Essentially they have build a big fan to force the air through filters.
Re: (Score:3)
How long would the filters last?
There are ceramic filters [corning.com] that can be baked to burn the soot collected. If I were to build this, it's what I would use. No point cleaning up pollution by creating even more pollution.
Re: Whither the waste? (Score:1)
Baby food.
I know bashing everything is customary here ... (Score:1)
... but I, for one, am happy, whenever there probably seems to be a piece of good news out there.
It's certainly better news then most other things we hear, even with all the things wrong I'm sure everyone will soon have come up with.
(And I'm saying that as the official godking of calling the world shit. I was born in that mood, molded by it. We played "end of the world in four steps" as children. I didn't see good times until I was already a man.)
NOx (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The featured article doesn't mention nitrogen oxides. But not all research projects can target all noxious pollutants. This one happened to target particulates, ending up with a successful particulate filter with solar thermal powered circulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Ammonia solution showers
Lovely Idea (Score:2)
Simcity (Score:2)
Seems like the Air scrubbers out of the SimCity future technology pack
How big? (Score:2)
How many football fields is that?
Re: (Score:2)
The next question would be... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Other Options (Score:2)
China Builds 'World's Biggest Air Purifier' That Actually Works
Whenever I see stuff like this, I always have questions:
So (Score:4, Funny)
No firing 10mm explosive tip caseless under the primary heat exchangers, right?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: So (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Flame units only.
Math (Score:5, Insightful)
10 million cubic meters spread over 10 square kilometers is (10 million m^3) / (10 km^2) = 1 meter. So over such a wide area, this thing is only cleaning a 1 meter thick layer of air.
Re: (Score:2)
It's one meter of cleaned air - but it is "raining" from above. It's not being stacked in bricks of air, from the ground up.
You know how rainfall is measured in millimeters per square meter?
Well, imagine how much rain would have to fall for 1000 millimeters of it to accumulate on the ground.
Now imagine instead of it all falling down, all that rain just kinda hanging in the air.
Re: (Score:2)
That sounds about right for the results they are getting - an average 15% reduction in PM2.5 over the area at ground level. Considering they managed to do that with just one of these things they should be able to get pretty good results with a few of them spread around a city.
Re: (Score:2)
Bigger Picture (Score:4, Interesting)
I would supposition that plant based air cleaning systems, whethe normal plants like http://mashable.com/2017/02/09... [mashable.com] or moss like https://futurism.com/4-citytre... [futurism.com] can be installed even more places, even filling vertical walls, effect not dependent on large single areas to support 'chimney' etc, and actively clean the air in even more ways, as well as adding oxygen.
Although on the other hand, the chimney filter system can very well be applied where heat chimneys already inherently serve climate control cooling function for buildings, and designing buildings with this approach in mind reduces need for air conditioning etc thus reducing electric consumption.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're going to do that, why not install solar power generators in the same places, which reduce need for dirty power generation?
That would do nothing about the pollution already in the air. I have no idea how long particulates stick around though, maybe it would clear up quickly. The Chinese are going big on solar as well though.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're going to do that, why not install solar power generators in the same places, which reduce need for dirty power generation?
Because far away power plants aren't the cause of inner city smog, and solar panels aren't the solution them.
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of the pollution in China is from industry and construction.
Stuff is being built everywhere, and I really do mean everywhere. It's hard to find somewhere that doesn't have some construction going on nearby. And they don't do it inside a giant tent or make much effort to keep it clean and tidy either, so it produces a lot of dust and soot.
Why is filters? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
15 million people with handheld fans... (Score:3)
While this may not be called 'build', it must world's biggest air purifier.
http://shanghaiist.com/2017/11... [shanghaiist.com]
Interesting experiment but stop it at the sources (Score:1)
So they knock down old chimneyâ(TM)s (Score:1)