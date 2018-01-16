The James Webb Space Telescope Has Emerged From the Freezer (arstechnica.com) 49
The James Webb Space Telescope has emerged from a large vacuum chamber that was home to temperatures of just 20 degrees Celsius above absolute zero. Scientists have reviewed the data and given the instrument a clean bill of health. "We now have verified that NASA and its partners have an outstanding telescope and set of science instruments," said Bill Ochs, the Webb telescope project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "We are marching toward launch." Ars Technica reports: The $10 billion telescope underwent tests inside Chamber A at Johnson Space Center, which was built in 1965 to conduct thermal-vacuum testing on the Apollo command and service modules. Beginning in mid-July, after the telescope was cooled down to a temperature range of 20 to 40 Kelvin, engineers tested the alignment of Webb's 18 primary mirror segments to ensure they would act as a single, 6.5-meter telescope. (They did). Later, they assessed the fine guidance system of the telescope by simulating the light of a distant star. The Webb telescope was able to detect the light, and all of the optical systems were able to process it. Then, the telescope was able to track the "star" and its movement, giving scientists confidence that the Webb instrument will work once in space. Webb still has a ways to go before it launches. Now that project scientists know that the optic portion of the instrument can withstand the vacuum of space, and the low temperatures at the Earth-Sun L2 point it will orbit in deep space, they must perform additional testing before a probable launch next year.
To put nitpicking to the highest degree, there is not even such a thing as a 'degree' of 'K'.
Actually, the standards bodies do specify not to use "Degrees Kelvin" and instead use just "Kelvins"
However, I'd argue that was a poor choice, because there are other uses of the term Kelvins in physics, notably in noise measurements, and using degrees Kelvin makes it unambiguous.
No, it's "degrees Celsius", "degrees Fahrenheit" and "Kelvin". If you look at the symbols, you'll see a little superscript circle in front of C and F but not in front of K. The degrees symbol is part of the unit, it's not "degrees times Celsius/Fahrenheit", there's no relation to angles.
(I wish Slashdot could display a simple "degrees" character so I wouldn't have to resort to descriptions like "little superscript circle", but who am I kidding, of course it cannot, in 2018...)
Try Alt + 248 if on a Windows PC.
Re:Great science there (Score:4, Funny)
What? Never heard of angular temperature? 90 degrees Kelvin is either right or hot, while 0 degrees Kelvin is cold ahead.
This comes from the measurement of water faucets in degrees/degree, the amount of water temperature change per degree of rotation. Residential faucets are typically in the range of 0.25 to 1 degrees/degree. Hotel faucets are are in the range of 5 to 30 degrees/degree to ensure that the water goes from freezing to scalding quickly to invigorate their guests and to reduce time in the shower, saving water.
L2 is dark (Score:3)
Re:L2 is dark (Score:5, Informative)
L2 is quite dark because most sunlight is blocked. But in fact, there is still direct sunlight at the exact L2 point.
This is because L2 is only in the Earth’s penumbra, not its umbra. Put another way, viewed from L2 the Earth only eclipses a large central region of the Sun. The outer parts of the Sun’s disc are still directly viewable, forming a hollow disc (donut) of light around the Earth.
In order to receive no direct light from the Sun it would need to substatially closer to the Earth so that it is within the umbra (forming a cone volume shape).
If Earth were a larger planet then the L2 point would be darker with no direct sunlight.
Of course, indirect light via the Earth’s atmosphere or moonlight would still partially illuminate L2.
If Earth were a larger planet then the L2 point would be darker with no direct sunlight.
Is it? If Earth were a larger planet then the L2 point would be farther, assuming similar Earth density.
If Earth were a larger planet then the L2 point would be darker with no direct sunlight.
It would likely also be more massive in which case the L2 point would be further from the planet which may put it back in the light again.
I gotta say (Score:5, Funny)
“The James Webb Space Telescope has emerged from the freezer” is one of the worst secret recognition codes I’ve heard in a long time. People are going to notice that one!
Re: (Score:3)
“The James Webb Space Telescope has emerged from the freezer” is one of the worst secret recognition codes I’ve heard in a long time. People are going to notice that one!
Still better than "James Webb Space Telescope has a long mustache" or "Images my heart with a monotonous languor".
Just anxious until itâ(TM)s made it... (Score:2)
... to its final orbit (and been commissioned and been tested and is sending back science data). And then Iâ(TM)ll worry that itâ(TM)s running out of its consumables too quickly or its gyroscopes are failing at a higher than predicted rate.
These multi-billion dollar space science projects always put me on edge, especially one like this which is so far from earth that there are no easy repair scenarios such as the one that saved Hubble. Too bad that it wonâ(TM)t be unfolded and tested in LEO
Reliability (Score:3)
These multi-billion dollar space science projects always put me on edge, especially one like this which is so far from earth that there are no easy repair scenarios such as the one that saved Hubble.
If we never go beyond repair range it's going to take an awfully long time to do anything useful in space. Gotta take some risks sooner or later.
Anyway, hereâ(TM)s hoping that Elon can bring the cost of space flight down by a factor of ten or more so a repair mission to L2 wouldnâ(TM)t be prohibitively expensive.
I think a better idea is to learn to make things that don't need repair missions. Harder task to be sure but necessary if we really want to explore our solar system in a serious way.
I'm also worried about how many eggs are going into one basket here. It's gonna really, really suck if this thing blows up, or has a little programming glitch that causes it to enter the wrong orbit.
20 degrees Celsius above absolute zero?? So 20 K? (Score:2)
The James Webb Space Telescope has emerged from a large vacuum chamber that was home to temperatures of just 20 degrees Celsius above absolute zero. Scientists have reviewed the data and given the instrument a clean bill of health.
I guess 20 Kelvin was too "scientific" to be used instead of "20C above absolute zero".
Not done yet (Score:2)
https://www.space.com/36317-ja... [space.com]