SpaceX and Boeing Slated For Manned Space Missions By Year's End

NASA ISS Space Science

Posted by BeauHD
schwit1 shares a report from Fortune, covering NASA's announcement last week that it expects SpaceX to conduct a crewed test flight by the end of the year: SpaceX's crewed test flight is slated for December, after an uncrewed flight in August. Boeing will also be demonstrating its CST-100 Starliner capsule, with a crewed flight in November following an uncrewed flight in August. NASA's goal is to launch crews to the ISS from U.S. soil, a task that has fallen to Russia's space program since the retirement of the U.S. Space Shuttle program in 2011. NASA began looking for private launch companies to take over starting in 2010, and contracted both SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to pursue crewed launches. The push to restore America's crewed spaceflight capacity has been delayed in part, according to a detailed survey by Ars Technica, by Congress redirecting funds in subsequent years. The test flights could determine whether Boeing or SpaceX conducts the first U.S. commercial space launch to the ISS. Whichever company gets that honor may also claim a symbolic U.S. flag stuck to a hatch on the space station. Sources speaking to Ars describe the race between the two companies as too close to call, and say that a push to early 2019 is entirely possible. But in an apparent vote of confidence, NASA has already begun naming astronauts to helm the flights.

  • This will be good practice for SpaceX's crewed trip to Mars in 2024. We truly live in exciting times!

  • How can you do a crewed test flight? You send people up, tell them to do no work, and then examine whether they've exploded or not? Who volunteers for that mission?

    • Who volunteers for that mission?

      You would be surprised at how many would.

      Not me though. Never buy Version 1.0 and all that.

    • The idea of a crewed test flight is that docking with the ISS and some related aspects including the long-return flight from the ISS are not easy. So a crewed test flight before the full-up docking is intended. Frankly, it seems redundant to me, but it will be pretty safe.
    • Is screaming in terror considered work? Sign me up!

    • Have you ever heard of what we used to call a "test pilot"? IOW, the guys that were all the early astronauts?

  • Oh, yeah, the other 100 or so targets promised by Musk and not delivered on time. It's all a big PR sham.

    • Didn’t SpaceX set a record last year for most flights in a calendar year? Weren’t quite a few of those flights actually commercial flights, as in paying customers? Hasn’t SpaceX carried commercial and government cargo on re-used boosters this year. Space is one of the hardest things a company could ever set out to do. Targets will be missed and the there will be failures along the way. SpaceX has stuck it out and accomplished much.

