Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Science

FDA Approves First Drug Aimed at Women With Inherited Breast Cancer (statnews.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug aimed at women with advanced breast cancer caused by an inherited flawed gene. From a report: The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved AstraZeneca PLC's Lynparza for patients with inherited BRCA gene mutations who have undergone chemotherapy. The drug has been on the market since 2014 for ovarian cancer, and is the first in a new class of medicines called PARP inhibitors to be approved for breast cancer. PARP inhibitors prevent cancer cells from fixing problems in their DNA. Lynparza will cost $13,886 per month without insurance, according to AstraZeneca. The company is offering patients financial assistance.

FDA Approves First Drug Aimed at Women With Inherited Breast Cancer More | Reply

FDA Approves First Drug Aimed at Women With Inherited Breast Cancer

Comments Filter:

  • I'm Affected and I Welcome This (Score:4, Insightful)

    by moehoward ( 668736 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @05:26PM (#55934479)

    I'm male, but have this genetic condition. I do have female family members who have suffered greatly. Many in my close and extended family have died because of this defect. Men are affected as well, but not as badly as women. I'm at much higher risk for prostate, colon, and pancreatic cancers.

    I have known about my situation for about 20 years. I have even donated to UPenn's cancer center (where this drug was developed) in the past many years. It is inspiring to see real progress and real medicine happening.

    I'm not outraged at the price at all. I've visited the labs and researchers who do this work. It is so freaking complicated, messy, and heartbreaking. PARP inhibitors have been our real hope for the women in the family. One family member who died a couple of years ago was part of a trial for this class of medication.

    The road to curing these diseases is very long, and this is a great step in the right direction. I'm glad to see such an uplifting story on Slashdot (for me personally).

  • "The median progression-free survival for patients taking Lynparza was 7 months compared to 4.2 months for patients taking chemotherapy only.

    OK, so we're looking at $40k for an extra 3 months of life? I'm not sure what to think. But it does point out the importance of discussing end-of-life decisions. Remember when Republicans were screaming about their made-up "death panels"? There weren't any death panels, of course, but there was language suggesting doctors should talk to their patients about discus

Slashdot Top Deals

No hardware designer should be allowed to produce any piece of hardware until three software guys have signed off for it. -- Andy Tanenbaum

Close