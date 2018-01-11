New Ingestible Pill Can Track Your Farts In Real Time

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


A group of Australian researchers have developed an ingestible electronic capsule to monitor gas levels in the human gut. "When it's paired with a pocket-sized receiver and a mobile phone app, the pill reports tail-wind conditions in real time as it passes from the stomach to the colon," reports Ars Technica. The invention has been reported in the journal Nature Electronics. From the report: The authors are optimistic that the capsule's gas readings can help clear the air over the inner workings of our intricate innards and the multitudes of microbes they contain. Such fume data could clarify the conditions of each section of the gut, what microbes are up to, and which foods may cause problems in the system. Until now, collecting such data has been a challenge. The capsule is 26mm in length, with a 9.8mm external diameter -- like a large vitamin. Its polymer shell surrounds sensors for temperature, CO2, H2, and O2, as well as a button-size silver oxide battery and a transmission system. One end of the capsule contains a gas-permeable membrane that allows for fast diffusion of gut gases.

  • Needed for cows! No really! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by wisebabo ( 638845 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @07:41AM (#55906951) Journal

    Actually if they could make a version of this for cows (and "persuade" the cows not to chew it on the way down) it might be able to retrieve some important data on their methane production.

    For those who don't know, methane is a much (20x) "stronger" greenhouse gas (and that's not even counting the smell). Ruminants are supposedly a large source of the gas (and I guess leaks from oil production and distribution) and so if a way to reduce their "emissions" were found that still allowed them to digest their food that could play a small but not insignificant role in reducing climate change. Perhaps genetically engineering the microbes so that they are not so methanogenic or adding some methane consuming microbes to their intestinal flora would do the trick.

    Or perhaps either 1) reducing the amount of "meat" eaten (not for me) or 2) perhaps growing the meat in tissue cultures or 3) making really good substitute "meat" using genetically engineered plants that taste like meat (through the inclusion of hemoglobin like iron associated proteins that give meat its taste).

    • Cows get all the blame but termites emit more methane than cows [quora.com].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dublin ( 31215 )

      Methane doesn't smell.
      Farts smell because of the organosulfur compounds that go along with them.
      Natural gas smells because the utility adds stinky mercaptans (also organosulfur compounds, like most smelly stuff) so you can smell dangerous gas leaks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epine ( 68316 )

      For those who don't know, methane is a much (20x) "stronger" greenhouse gas (and that's not even counting the smell).

      Yeah, for those who don't know:

      At room temperature and standard pressure, methane is a colorless, odorless gas.

      Can We Reduce Cow Methane Emissions By Breeding Low-Emission Cattle? [slashdot.org]

      Carbon, Methane Emissions and the Dairy Cow [psu.edu]

      The ruminant animal is unique because of its four stomach compartments: reticulum, rumen, omasum and abomasum.

      The rumen is a large, hollow muscular organ where microbial fe

    • Cows don't generate most of their methane from farts, it comes out of their mouths as burps. We also already have massive information about their methane production and even ways to massive reduce it through feed, however those feeding methods tend to only be viable in feedlots where you can control what they eat.

