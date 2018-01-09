Ibuprofen Linked To Male Infertility, Study Says (theguardian.com) 59
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Men who take high doses of ibuprofen for months at a time may be at greater risk of fertility issues and also other health problems, such as muscle wastage, erectile dysfunction and fatigue, scientists have found. Research on healthy young men who took the common painkiller for up to six weeks showed that the drug disrupted the production of male sex hormones and led to a condition normally seen in older men and smokers. The 18 to 35-year-olds who took part in the study developed a disorder called "compensated hypogonadism" within two weeks of having 600mg of ibuprofen twice a day. The condition arises when the body has to boost levels of testosterone because normal production in the testes has fallen. Doctors in Copenhagen who led the study said that while the disorder was mild and temporary in the volunteers, they feared it could become permanent in long-term ibuprofen users. This would lead to continuously low levels of testosterone, because the body could no longer compensate for the fall. Details of the study are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Nearly all pain killers effect testosterone levels to some degree, everything from ibuprofen to naproxen to tramadol, and mixes like acetaminophen/oxy, acetaminophen/tramadol, etc. The urologist I go to tells patients to avoid lyrica and won't prescribe it for example, since he saw large drops in testosterone in the blood. It was a go to medication a few years ago for boys who had testicular torsion, since it did a great job of dulling the nerves from the swollen testicle. I'm sure you can see the prob
I am curious if this effect is limited to ibuprofen or if other NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) such as Aleve (naproxen) or ketoprofen affect male reproduction as well. I'm sure there will be additional studies, but if these effects are repeated, they will likely be discontinued given they already have the propensity for stomach ulcers and other side effects.
If that was the case, we would no longer be taking asprin. Given the profit still left to be had here, and given the name recognition built up over years, I think we can safely say that we will be seeing ibuprofen and all the current NSAIDs for a long time no matter how bad it gets.
People who are taking NSAIDs like Ibuprophen for a long period of time aren't doing it for fun or minor boo boos, they are in serious pain. So this is a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation.
Take myself for example, I have to take NSAIDs because I bounced down a two lane at 65 MPH+ when a dog ran out in front of my bike when I was 16. The docs told me then that even though I didn't break any bones the amount of damage to the joints caused by the impact would mean later in life I would be seriou
With already lower testosterone levels than men, this sounds like a prescription for Vaginile Dysfunction.
Actually, it makes it an even better ingredient in PMS drugs - since that's peak testosterone time.
Motrin is a US Army joke going back decades that it cures everything. Also called Ranger Candy cause the joke is the Army Rangers train so hard they take it all the time for your normal injuries and aches
While this study may or may not actually be right, you really aren't stupid enough to believe you can read an occasional headline in pop-media and think you know what is going on in the scientific community are you?
And you aren't stupid enough to think most studies are published as pure unbiased science without pushing corporate agendas, are you?
I knew someone in high school who took Ibuprofen all the time. I think she took it for headaches and then didn't realize just how much she was taking.
No over the counter drug is probably safe for extended long term use. If you're seriously using it that long, you need to find out what else is wrong.
Re:Therapeutic Dosage Range (Score:5, Interesting)
Now, with this result, are we back to aspirin?
You must be new to American healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, you simply don't stop taking something like ibuprofen just because your testosterone levels may become permanently damaged. That would be stupid, but more impotently, it would wreak havoc on stockholder returns. No, the impudent thing to do is to simply keep taking it and add an additional drug to block the side effects that is patented and protected. Being able to skyrocket the price of a 12 cent generic medication, that nearly all Americans take and many rely on, to over 17 dollars is sheer financial genius and a winning example of what you can achieve with capitalism in charge of healthcare.
Now, with this result, are we back to aspirin?
You must be new to American healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, you simply don't stop taking something like ibuprofen just because your testosterone levels may become permanently damaged. That would be stupid, but more impotently...
I think it has less to do with stockholders (Score:2)
I bet they can find a bio-similar drug that avoids the more permanent/serious issues and simply prevents fertility.
There's a reason those large 800mg Motrin pills are called "Ranger Candy". I've seen MDs "prescribe" those horse pills scooped out of a cardboard box and into a plastic bag with a large metal scoop. Looked exactly like a kid buying jelly beans in bulk from a candy store.
Wonder if this latest research will affect the mentality in those high-speed low-drag military units where they tend to eat these things like candy.
Sadly, infertility is probably a better alternative than getting hooked on opium from Dr. P
look, 1200mg is VERY high dosage!
I take 2 200mg pills every day, matter of course, for joint pain (I'm over 50) and at first, I was concerned, but when I read the dosage they were taking, I 'stopped reading there' (as the kids say).
slash is getting so sleazy these days.
the correct headline is: MASSIVE dosage of advil can cause problems. leave out the adjective and the article is a lie.
typical of slash and media these days. accuracy never matters anymore, just clicks. sigh.
It depends on how sensitive you are to the drug. When I broke my collarbone about 30 years ago, they gave me some codeine, which made me throw up. The fallback was to take 100mg of ibuprofen every hour (2400mg/day) for about a week. Ever since then, I've had to take 800mg just to get rid of a headache. I've tried 600mg and it doesn't work (FWIW I weigh about 190# and am pretty active).
So while you may be lucky enough to get by on 400mg/day, not everyone can.
