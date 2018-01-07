Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Space Government

SpaceX Completes First Launch of 2018: Secretive 'Zuma' Spacecraft (cnn.com) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the if-I-told-you-it-wouldn't-be-a-secret dept.
SpaceX's first launch of 2018 was "a secretive spacecraft commissioned by the U.S. government for an undisclosed mission," reports TechCrunch. An anonymous reader quotes CNN: After more than a month of delays, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket vaulted toward the skies at 8 p.m. ET Sunday with the secretive payload. It launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida... The company [then] executed its signature move: guiding the first-stage rocket booster back to Earth for a safe landing. Just over two minutes after liftoff Sunday, the first-stage booster separated from the second stage and fired up its engines. The blaze allowed the rocket to safely cut back through the Earth's atmosphere and land on a pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station... The company completed a record-setting 18 launches last year, and SpaceX plans to do even more this year, according to spokesman James Gleeson.

SpaceX Completes First Launch of 2018: Secretive 'Zuma' Spacecraft More | Reply

SpaceX Completes First Launch of 2018: Secretive 'Zuma' Spacecraft

Comments Filter:

  • At this point, today's launch was by-the-numbers and something we've become used to even if SpaceX is the only company demonstrably capable of landing a 1st stage from the edge of space, even if it's only been 2 years since their 1st successful landing.
    The long awaited Falcon Heavy is their next big challenge and another major milestone if they succeed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      How are they faring compared to international competition, like the Japanese and Chinese? Isn't there a risk that the Falcon Heavy will be somewhat outdated before it gets past its first steps?

Slashdot Top Deals

The goal of Computer Science is to build something that will last at least until we've finished building it.

Close