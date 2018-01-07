NASA Tests a Drone To Explore Jupiter's Moon in Antarctica (popularmechanics.com) 57
Three months of research in Antarctica is just the beginning for one Georgia Tech researcher, according to an article shared by schwit1: The waters beneath our planet's ice sheet are fascinating, turning up species few people have ever laid eyes on. But they are not the final target of this chase. Icefin [a 10-foot-long subsea drone] is meant to search for alien life -- a "bug hunt," as some scientists cheerfully call it. It is bound for the icy waters of Jupiter's moon, Europa, possibly as soon as 2030...
The new equipment includes sensors to monitor for organics and measure environmental factors like the presence of dissolved oxygen and levels of acidity, all to see if Europa could (in theory) support life in its subterranean seas... The subsea drone is also smarter than its prototype predecessor, and that high-IQ autonomy would be needed on Europa. The probe must not only operate 400 million miles from Earth but also navigate all by itself under alien ice.
The new equipment includes sensors to monitor for organics and measure environmental factors like the presence of dissolved oxygen and levels of acidity, all to see if Europa could (in theory) support life in its subterranean seas... The subsea drone is also smarter than its prototype predecessor, and that high-IQ autonomy would be needed on Europa. The probe must not only operate 400 million miles from Earth but also navigate all by itself under alien ice.
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense, the meaning of moon in astronomy for centuries also includes any planetary satellite. You'll note in the 1600s Galileo discovered the "Galilean moons".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Written language ability is declining (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
lot wut
Re: (Score:2)
The problem here isn't leaving out words, but an attempt to make the title more sensational by moving "Jupiter" closer to the front, while avoiding commas. Not only does it tell the reader that the moon is in Antarctica, but also that Jupiter only has one moon.
Both problems could easily have been prevented, e.g. by
NASA Tests Jupiter Moon Exploration Drone in Antarctica
Or even, given that this is Slashdot and not Twitter, and readers can be presumed to know what Europa is in the context of NASA and drones:
N
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I'm seeing smartphone autocorrect patch up a lot of bad grammar. Then sometimes, just for fun, it twists an ordinary phrase into something totally unrecognizable.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a satellite. I am tired of everything being redefined in the last few decades to appeal to the masses.
That's no moon. It's another pointless pseudogrammatical argument.
Re: (Score:2)
That's no moon; that's yo mama https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I wasnt aware ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Hang on (Score:1)
Re: Hang on (Score:1)
Phrasing (Score:2)
Technically not going to be a landing, it's a probing.
I'm sure that's fine.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet you're one of those people that thinks '1984' was an instruction manual.
Re: (Score:2)
I was thinking something similar. Now to figure out how to work a Uranus joke into the mix somehow. Perhaps after I finish my wake up and get through my 2nd cup of J.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
cdreimer is obviously a time traveler from after 2620, when Uranus got renamed to put an end to "those" jokes once and for all.
Wow I had no idea! (Score:2)
Not a drone, a probe. (Score:2)
NASA doesn't make drones because drones do well defined repetitive tasks. NASA makes probes that explore the unknown. Even the program is called "Ross Ice Shelf and Europa Underwater Probe"
Language matters.
Re: (Score:2)
Language matters but matters change. The word 'drone' has been appropriated to mean a whole bunch of things. Just be glad the lead picture wasn't a DJI Phantom.
But this is a *great* idea. Oceanography really is a poor stepchild in funding giving the size, technical challenges and importance to the rest of the biosphere (I'll try to avoid making a Trump joke here. Oops). This gives us a way of 'calibrating' the probes (a better word) while getting useful baseline data.
Guess there really are some smart p
Re: (Score:2)
Guess there really are some smart people doing science. Who knew?
Anyone that knows anything about science.
JPL NASA interview about Europa (shameless plug) (Score:2)
"Navigate all by itself under alien ice" (Score:2)
I have been under the impression Europa's ice cover is expected to be something like 100 km thick. It seems like a flight of fantasy to try to penetrate through that..?
Other than that, I'm certainly all for sending a probe to Europa. I think the first probe could concentrate on analysing the ice cover in great detail.
Re: (Score:3)
I have been under the impression Europa's ice cover is expected to be something like 100 km thick. It seems like a flight of fantasy to try to penetrate through that..?
Other than that, I'm certainly all for sending a probe to Europa. I think the first probe could concentrate on analysing the ice cover in great detail.
Don't have time to find it again, but I read a piece a while back on this Europa underwater probe project that said that radar showed there were places where Europa's ice was much, much thinner such that reaching the liquid underneath isn't an outright impossibility for a relatively small interplanetary probe, I think it was near Europa's polar geysers which would make sense. Also, the areas around these geysers would be a prime place to search for life, as energy sources for biological life that far out fr
First, they will ... (Score:2)
... have to tractor-beam the moon to Antarctica.
The biggest technical challenge will be ... (Score:2)
NASA Tests a Drone To Explore Jupiter's Moon in Antarctica
Re: (Score:2)
The environmental impact assessment for this mission is going to be a big report.
Follow the action at hot water drill site 2 (Score:1)
I'm not part of the Georgia Tech team, but before events conspired and time ran out they were scheduled to deploy through our drill hole through the 300m thick Ross Ice Shelf at 80 degrees south latitude. You can follow the drama on our instagram feed:
https://www.instagram.com/the_ross_ice_shelf_programme/ [instagram.com]
I'd suggest to scroll back to mid November and start reading forward from there.
Jupiter's Moon is in Antarctica? (Score:3)
How long has it been there?
This would likely need a nuclear battery (Score:2)
Such a nuclear battery isn't all that dangerous if it's contained. But we are talking about a foreign ocean. Eventually the thing is going to stop working, rust, and then deteriorate in that ocean. If there is life that will be a tragic thing even if it is a low grade nuclear product. There are protests on this planet on sending NASA devices up with those batteries for the off chance that it explodes and effectively becomes a dirty bomb.
2010 (Score:2)