A Popular Sugar Additive May Have Fueled the Spread of Two Superbugs

Zorro (Slashdot reader #15,797) quotes the Los Angeles Times: Two bacterial strains that have plagued hospitals around the country may have been at least partly fueled by a sugar additive in our food products, scientists say. Trehalose, a sugar that is added to a wide range of food products, could have allowed certain strains of Clostridium difficile to become far more virulent than they were before, a new study finds. The results, described in the journal Nature, highlight the unintended consequences of introducing otherwise harmless additives to the food supply.
Nearly half a million people were sickened by C. difficile in 2011, when it was directly linked to 15,000 deaths. "The misuse and overuse of antibiotics has long been thought to be responsible for the rise of many kinds of antibiotic-resistant 'superbug'," notes the article, before citing a researcher who now believes "the circumstantial and experimental evidence points to trehalose as an unexpected culprit."
It seems like this 'highlights' one unique and unproven possibility, and nothing more. Getting ahead of ourselves....
I was pissed that I had to click on the stupid article link just to find out the name of the sugar, so there it is.
From Wikipedia: [wikipedia.org]
Trehalose, also known as mycose or tremalose, is a natural alpha-linked disaccharide formed by an
,-1,1-glucoside bond between two -glucose units. In 1832, H.A.L. Wiggers discovered trehalose in an ergot of rye,[3] and in 1859 Marcellin Berthelot isolated it from trehala manna, a substance made by weevils, and named it trehalose.[4] It can be synthesised by bacteria,[5] fungi, plants, and invertebrate animals. It is implicated in anhydrobiosis—the ability of plants and animals to withstand prolonged periods of desiccation. It has high water retention capabilities, and is used in food and cosmetics.
FTS
"Trehalose, a sugar that is added to a wide range of food products, could have allowed certain strain..."
Saying overuse of antibiotics is not the primary cause is a raft of shit.
The author obviously has an agenda.
the article isn't worth the electricity it cost to light up my screen.
And shame on both the LA Times and
/. for not ensuring that there was a link to the original article [nature.com] or at least a DOI [wikipedia.org].
I've never trusted artificial sweateners. Call it irrational if you want but they just seem like getting something for nothing and I don't trust that. In this case we just discovered Trehalose's hidden "price".
I have a close friend who has been diagnosed c.diff free for almost three months now. It took him years of discomfort and our last line drug for the disease (which apperently is new enough insurance companies arent covering it yet) to get to this point.
To improve my own diet I just ate less and less s
Sorry, correction.
"In this case we may have just discovered Trehalose's hidden "price".