The Orange Goo Used In Everything From Armor To Football Helmets (cnn.com) 56
dryriver writes: CNN has a story about a slimy, gooey orange gel developed by British company D3O as far back as 1999 that is very soft and fluid-like normally, but that hardens immediately when it receives an impact: It's a gel that acts as both a liquid and a solid. When handled slowly the goo is soft and flexible but the moment it receives an impact, it hardens. It's all thanks to the gel's shock-absorbing properties... Felicity Boyce, a material developer at D3O, told CNN, "if you hit it with great force, it behaves more like a solid that's absorbing the shock and none of that impact goes through my hand."
American football has become a huge market for the British company, where the gel is incorporated in padding and helmets to absorb the impact of any hits a player receives. D3O claims it can reduce blunt impact by 53% compared to materials like foam. The material can also be put inside running shoes to improve performance and reduce the risk of foot injury. Usain Bolt ran with D3O gel insoles in his shoes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The material is being tested in body armor. "While we don't have a material that can stop a bullet, we do have a material that can reduce the amount of trauma that your body would experience if you got shot." There are also soft smartphone casings using the gel that harden when the phone is dropped and hits a hard surface.
American football has become a huge market for the British company, where the gel is incorporated in padding and helmets to absorb the impact of any hits a player receives. D3O claims it can reduce blunt impact by 53% compared to materials like foam. The material can also be put inside running shoes to improve performance and reduce the risk of foot injury. Usain Bolt ran with D3O gel insoles in his shoes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The material is being tested in body armor. "While we don't have a material that can stop a bullet, we do have a material that can reduce the amount of trauma that your body would experience if you got shot." There are also soft smartphone casings using the gel that harden when the phone is dropped and hits a hard surface.
SubjectIsSubject (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:SubjectIsSubject (Score:5, Informative)
It's a non Newtonian fluid, but it's not cornstarch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's a video here
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fin... [telegraph.co.uk]
Re: (Score:1)
It's not cornstarch, it's silly putty
Rugby players don't wear high tech helmets (Score:3)
Now as an American you'll say "Don't they all get terrible brain damage?"
And the answer is "Yes, of course they all do. Have you met any rugby players?"
Re: (Score:3)
buddy Hey, rugyb palyer I was.
Re: (Score:2)
He said brain damage, not writing like a teenager.
Wrong (Score:1)
Re: Wrong (Score:2)
Re: Wrong (Score:2)
Water and corn starch (Score:3)
Isn't this what you get when you mix water with corn starch?
Some of the science behind it explained here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only if they weigh the same as a duck, you idiot.
On Discovery Channel (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure how this would be more protective than a hard substance, if it hardens on impact. Is the point that it's more comfortable, at the cost of higher cost and weight?
Re: (Score:3)
It is called a Non-Newtonian fluid (Score:4, Insightful)
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] for details.
I see that it was a CNN report, that explains were the big science words were missing...
The BIG question on everybody's mind (Score:2)
It's more than "just" a non-Newtonian fluid... (Score:2)
...as they can cast it into "solid" forms. Try plastering your head with wet cornflour... Apart from the obvious mess & amusement, it will drip off the areas where you want the fluid to stay. The video on the site isn't half bad, watch it...
Oobleck (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Because back then, orange food colouring did not exist!
Wait, that's not it...
3DO? (Score:2)
Oh, sorry.
Re: (Score:2)
I used some similar padded shorts to protect me while snowboarding, but they didn't do what I wanted.
The material hardens, but provides zero cushioning. It's probably going to stop something going through your skin, but I could have used a pillow to protect better against pain.
Re: Mythbusters (Score:2)
I use d3o (Score:2)