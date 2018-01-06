The Orange Goo Used In Everything From Armor To Football Helmets (cnn.com) 80
dryriver writes: CNN has a story about a slimy, gooey orange gel developed by British company D3O as far back as 1999 that is very soft and fluid-like normally, but that hardens immediately when it receives an impact: It's a gel that acts as both a liquid and a solid. When handled slowly the goo is soft and flexible but the moment it receives an impact, it hardens. It's all thanks to the gel's shock-absorbing properties... Felicity Boyce, a material developer at D3O, told CNN, "if you hit it with great force, it behaves more like a solid that's absorbing the shock and none of that impact goes through my hand."
American football has become a huge market for the British company, where the gel is incorporated in padding and helmets to absorb the impact of any hits a player receives. D3O claims it can reduce blunt impact by 53% compared to materials like foam. The material can also be put inside running shoes to improve performance and reduce the risk of foot injury. Usain Bolt ran with D3O gel insoles in his shoes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The material is being tested in body armor. "While we don't have a material that can stop a bullet, we do have a material that can reduce the amount of trauma that your body would experience if you got shot." There are also soft smartphone casings using the gel that harden when the phone is dropped and hits a hard surface.
It's a non Newtonian fluid, but it's not cornstarch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's a video here
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fin... [telegraph.co.uk]
It's not cornstarch, it's silly putty
Rugby players don't wear high tech helmets (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Rugby players don't wear high tech helmets (Score:4, Funny)
Re:Rugby players don't wear high tech helmets (Score:5, Interesting)
Water and corn starch (Score:3)
Isn't this what you get when you mix water with corn starch?
Some of the science behind it explained here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I'm not sure how this would be more protective than a hard substance, if it hardens on impact. Is the point that it's more comfortable, at the cost of higher cost and weight?
So it actually just lessens damage to the skull, distributing the impact over a wider area of the skull but as it acts like a solid, it transfers the full force of the impact to the brain, in fact more than without the helmet, because deformation of the skull would actually absorb some of the force. The gel has zero shock 'absorbing' ability when it acts as a solid as claimed, it transfer all the force to the surface being protected it just distributes it over a wider area. Thick foam under a deformable hel
It is called a Non-Newtonian fluid (Score:5, Insightful)
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] for details.
I see that it was a CNN report, that explains were the big science words were missing...
I see that it was a CNN report, that explains were the big science words were missing...
Slashdot: News for the least nerdy of nerds, partisan political arguments that don't matter.
The BIG question on everybody's mind (Score:2)
It's more than "just" a non-Newtonian fluid... (Score:2)
...as they can cast it into "solid" forms. Try plastering your head with wet cornflour... Apart from the obvious mess & amusement, it will drip off the areas where you want the fluid to stay. The video on the site isn't half bad, watch it...
Oobleck (Score:1)
I used some similar padded shorts to protect me while snowboarding, but they didn't do what I wanted.
The material hardens, but provides zero cushioning. It's probably going to stop something going through your skin, but I could have used a pillow to protect better against pain.
I forgot that how I look is why I snowboard. Thanks for reminding me of how shallow I didn't know I was, and that I should keep friends who think this way.
Also, search for a "tail saver".
Cornstarch may just actually stop bullets:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/02/air-force-cadet-creates-bulletproof-breakthrough.html [foxnews.com]
I need the opposite - self-supporting until hit (Score:2)
I'd like to find the opposite - something solid enough to be self-supporting at least, until it softens greatly on impact. It's easy enough to find thick liquids that thin under stress (ketchup being one example), but I want it *solid* until it's stressed.
So far the closest I have is floral foam, which crushes easily into a powder.
Not quite corn starch (Score:2)
While similar to how corn flour in water works, it's a different compound. More info here: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
