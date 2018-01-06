Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Earth Science

Ancient DNA Reveals a Completely Unknown Population of Native Americans (sciencealert.com) 52

Posted by BeauHD from the unknown-to-history dept.
schwit1 shares the findings of a new study of 11,500-year-old bones: Sunrise girl-child ("Xach'itee'aanenh T'eede Gaay") lived some 11,500 years ago in what is now called Alaska, and her ancient DNA reveals not only the origins of Native American society, but reminds the world of a whole population of people forgotten by history millennia ago. "We didn't know this population existed," says anthropologist Ben Potter from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. "It would be difficult to overstate the importance of this newly revealed people to our understanding of how ancient populations came to inhabit the Americas." In a new study published this week, the team reports that a genetic analysis of sunrise girl-child's DNA shows she belonged to a forgotten people called the Ancient Beringians, unknown to science until now. Before now, there were only two recognized branches of early Native Americans (referred to as Northern and Southern). But when the researchers sequenced sunrise girl-child's genome -- the earliest complete genetic profile of a New World human to date -- to their surprise it matched neither.

Given the nature of this field of research -- and the scope of the new findings -- it's unlikely the new hypotheses will remain uncontested for long. But in the light of all the new evidence researchers are uncovering, it's clear the first settlers of America carried a more diverse lineage than we ever realized. "[This is] the first direct evidence of the initial founding Native American population," Potter says. "It is markedly more complex than we thought." The findings are reported in the journal Nature.

  • Must be my ancestors (Score:5, Funny)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @02:09AM (#55874069)
    Sent a DNA sample to ancestry.com for my family tree, they sent back an envelope of seeds with a note "start over".

    sigh
  • The real question is how did they know Xach'itee'aanenh T'eede Gaay was her name? The next time you bring your pet to the veterinarian give them this as your pet's name. They will look at you a little bit differently.

    • Yea! And what's this I hear now about her saving the planet?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      The real question is how did they know Xach'itee'aanenh T'eede Gaay was her name?

      They didn't, and of course if her entire population was lost to history, it also seems unlikely that whatever language she spoke it isn't the same as the contemporary native language being used to translate her name, either.

      I'm not sure why the article chose to provide us a name in a language her people didn't speak or to give her a name in the style of a contemporary native group, either.

      My guess is that it's part of some multiculturalist agenda to elevate native cultures beyond the status of stone age sem

  • If we didn't know they existed until now (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @02:57AM (#55874179)

    How do we know they were called "the Ancient Beringians"?

  • Two Tribes (Score:5, Funny)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @03:26AM (#55874223)

    two recognized branches of early Native Americans (referred to as Northern and Southern)

    North American is best American!

  • This archaeological finding trumps them ALL. https://www.theonion.com/archa... [theonion.com]

  • >average coverage of approximately 17 times

  • This is racism (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Native American oral history states that they have always resided in the Amercias. They didn't come from somewhere else. Your science can't trump history.

  • Facinating (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This has intrigued me for years. Can some explain or point me to a reference that explains the following.

    It's widely believed Americas was settled by people's crossing the Bering Straights and migrating out. If that is the case then why are the seemingly more advanced/developed civilizations located in central or south America. It seems counter intuitive that the further away regions are more developed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ve3oat ( 884827 )
      In the equatorial regions, life is easy. In the northern regions of America, life is hard. It takes all your energy and time just to survive and there is no time or incentive to invent things like bloody sacrifices, pyramids, intricate jewellery, or complex social structures. That's why the "further away" regions eventually had what are perceived as more "advanced" civilizations. The people in the north were just as "advanced"; it is just that all of their advancements were related to hunting for food a

  • I hope Sen. Elizabeth Warren will submit her DNA for analysis, maybe she'll have more than her high cheek bones to support her claims of Native American ancestry. Maybe her bloodline goes back to this other klan of Native Americans...

