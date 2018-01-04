The Most Productive Days and Times In 2017 (rescuetime.com) 13
In a blog post, personal analytics service RescueTime revealed exactly what days and times we were most productive in 2017, by studying the anonymized data of how people spent their time on their computers and phones over the past 12 months. From the report: Simply put, our data shows that people were the most productive on November 14th. In fact, that entire week ranked as the most productive of the year. Which makes sense. With American Thanksgiving the next week and the mad holiday rush shortly after, mid-November is a great time for people to cram in a few extra work hours and get caught up before gorging on Turkey dinner. On the other side of the spectrum, we didn't get a good start to the year. January 6th -- the first Friday of the year -- was the least productive day of 2017.
One of the biggest mistakes so many of us make when planning out our days is to assume we have 8+ hours to do productive work. This couldn't be further from the truth. What we found is that, on average, we only spend 5 hours a day working on a digital device. And with an average productivity pulse of 53% for the year, that means we only have 12.5 hours a week to do productive work. Our data showed that we do our most productive work between 10 and noon and then again from 2-5pm each day. However, breaking it down to the hour, we do our most productive work on Wednesdays at 3pm. RescueTime has a separate blog post detailing how they calculate their productivity scores.
I suppose it would also not include, spreadsheets, cad/cam machines, animation, coding et al. Lots of people spend twelve hours a day in front of computers, lots as in large numbers, not lots as in large percentages but when you start with 7 billion, even a tiny percentage is millions.
However there measure is not a measure of productivity but a measure of technological based time wasting, definitely not one of producing some thing other than perhaps large measures of social angst https://en.wikipedia.org/w [wikipedia.org]
